Unpopular Opinions

Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #640 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:15:44 am
Nandos - waste of money.

Seconded , its a bit of chicken FFS
Online tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:15:44 am
Nandos - waste of money.

It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere.  Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something.  Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #642 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
McNasty's, KFC, Burger King, Nandos, Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Greggs, FiveGuys, Pret a Manger and Starbucks are shite and can eat a dick
Online Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #643 on: Today at 11:59:27 am »
Nando's chicken is much nicer to have at home. Get the sauces they have in the shop and marinade then add more every few minutes of cooking.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
All football threads on RAWK should close for the summer and open up again when the pre-season games start.
Agree 100%. I thought the moaning and bickering during the season was bad but it's gone up another level since the CL final.
Online amir87

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:43 am
It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere.  Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something.  Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.

Exactly. Loads of Peri-Peri places kicking about these days that can do similar at a third of the price.

And I'm pretty certain all employees are trained to check the chicken by throwing it against a brick wall and making sure it bounces back.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Has Slough Nandos gone downhill since I left Amir? That is sad news. Is Roosters still there? :D
