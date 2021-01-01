Pizza toppings of sweetcorn or pineapple are just wrong.



Speak to a Neapolitan and theyll tell you all toppings are heresy save tomato and cheese. The tomatoes also have to be a specific variety grown in specific regions.I love pineapple on a pizza, so Im not some purist. Id go as far to say that ham, pineapple and mushroom is the best combination. The creamy fattiness of the cheese, with the salty ham and the seeetc juicy acidic pineapple cutting through all that. Pure joy.A lot of Pizza in Rome and Italy in general isnt even Pizza in its truest form from a purists perspective, its Pinse/a, which is usually loaded with a lot more toppings but ultimately just a different shaped pizza with a different technique to making the dough.