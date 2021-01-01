been ages since I ordered a steak but I remember the small smirks around the table when I had the audacity to ask for it well done (or even medium-well).



what other food do people want served to them so raw that it's dripping in blood ffs?



Your issue with ordering well done is that some chefs use that as an excuse to chuck you the shite cut left over or the one that is at its use by point as it will cook out the imperfections.And not to be that guy (100% to be that guy) but it isn't blood. The redness comes from certain proteins in the muscle mixing with water