Unpopular Opinions

SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm
Sorry this is the Unpopular Opinions thread, not the Silly Statements thread.  :)
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm
We boil our beef joint, let it simmer for four hours and then make gravy from the stock, beats roasting it any day.
CraigDS

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:44:34 pm
The only acceptable boiled vegetable is peas.

Broccoli too.
ianburns252

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:03:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:59:47 pm
been ages since I ordered a steak but I remember the small smirks around the table when I had the audacity to ask for it well done (or even medium-well). 

what other food do people want served to them so raw that it's dripping in blood ffs?

Your issue with ordering well done is that some chefs use that as an excuse to chuck you the shite cut left over or the one that is at its use by point as it will cook out the imperfections.

And not to be that guy (100% to be that guy) but it isn't blood. The redness comes from certain proteins in the muscle mixing with water
CraigDS

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Also, youre just totally wrong order steak cooked anything more than medium (Im rare personally).
Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:10:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Broccoli too.

Only if it is a very quick parboil followed by being fried with things like garlic, soy sauce, chillies etc. Really you can skip the parboiling here though if you like a bit of crunch.
SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Broccoli too.
mmmmm ... brocolli ... yum.

edit: steamed that is, not boiled.
Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm
Boiled broccoli is so often overcooked so much that it collapses under its own weight. Vile.

Cooked properly broccoli is delicious.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
Generally speaking Italin food is shit

Pasta is borderline inedible unless covered in sauce.  Americans do Pizza better than the Italians
Pasta is designed to carry sauce. Every shape is meant for a different sauce. Also, proper fresh pasta when made right is phenomenal even on its own, though you still wouldnt eat a big bowl of it.

Deep dish pizza is edible but shit compared to a good thin Italian base.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:04:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Pasta is designed to carry sauce. Every shape is meant for a different sauce.

I get that, but pasta is boring as fuck.

oh and greasy deep pan all the way
Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:10:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:04:51 pm
I get that, but pasta is boring as fuck.

oh and greasy deep pan all the way
Yeah buts thats kind of the point, its meant to be a neutral and fairly bland carrier for the sauce, so that the sauce is the predominant flavour. The pasta is there to assist texturally. If youre sat there munching through a bag of Asdas 5kg dried stuff without having any sauce Id agree its boring.

I like a deep pan too, just find it to be the satisfying but ultimately less appealing cousin of the more elegant thin and crispy. All pizza is good. Some is just better than others.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Also, youre just totally wrong order steak cooked anything more than medium (Im rare personally).

Well done is the only winner here

Your gut will thank you later in life
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
Generally speaking Italin food is shit

Pasta is borderline inedible unless covered in sauce.  Americans do Pizza better than the Italians

I've eaten Pizza in Italy around 20 times

Every single one of those tastes 1,000 times better than anything you ever get in the UK or America.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:37:11 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
Generally speaking Italin food is shit

Pasta is borderline inedible unless covered in sauce.  Americans do Pizza better than the Italians
Absolutely laughable. Like buying Hovis from the supermarket your whole life and declaring bread is crap unless it has spreads and fillings to make it edible.
S

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:37:24 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm
I've eaten Pizza in Italy around 20 times

Every single one of those tastes 1,000 times better than anything you ever get in the UK or America.
Having moaned about people being pretentious about steak on the last page I am now going to wholeheartedly agree that a lot of what is called pizza in the UK is an offence to genuine pizza.
liversaint

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 05:51:43 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm
Boiled broccoli is so often overcooked so much that it collapses under its own weight. Vile.

Cooked properly broccoli is delicious.

Broccoli is the vegetable of Satan
