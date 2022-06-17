The weather is a bad excuse. Countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, don't have any better weather, but still everybody manages to cycle.



I'm commuting by bike every day, ok its only 2 miles each way now, but its honestly rare that the weather is so bad that its horrible. It usually looks way worse from inside a window.



I went from 22 to 30 riding motorbikes, no cars and then commuted for 5 years by bike in my late 40's/early 50's. I've been drowned, I've had to stop at a services and try to dry out my crash helmet its got that wet, I've been frozen to death, I've been that cold I can't take my leathers off and I've been wearing full on winter gear, so I really wouldn't fancy doing the same on a pedal bike. Most workplaces don't have showers for summer riding and its hard to warm up in the winter. The comfort of a car is hard to get people away from when they are used to it.I used to ride my BSA Tour De France from Tower Hill to Iceland in the Swan when I was 16, that was for a summer job and was great and I used to ride from Kirkby into town in all weathers, just to buy stuff/get out of the house, so I know riding in the cold is doable, but people need to grow up with it, otherwise they won't be convinced.