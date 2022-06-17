« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 14414 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #480 on: June 17, 2022, 06:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2022, 06:03:56 pm

My unpopular opinion:


I'll only use public transport when it's a) only me on the public transport (I don't want to share my space with some smelly/chatty/noisy/coughy twat; b) I get to set the temperature and music/podcast; c) it picks me up from outside my house and drops me back off there; d) at a time of my choosing without any delay.

Well it's an unpopular opinions thread but yeah... you're setting impossible expectations. Meanwhile you can fill up your car on fuel from those human rights-abusing murderers in Saudi....
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #481 on: June 17, 2022, 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 17, 2022, 06:09:21 pm
Well it's an unpopular opinions thread but yeah... you're setting impossible expectations. Meanwhile you can fill up your car on fuel from those human rights-abusing murderers in Saudi....


From Sept (hopefully, assuming it doesn't get delayed), I'll be driving an EV.

So Nerrr!

 ;D

(and pondering about getting PV solar panels fitted when the current 2-year fixed tariff deal runs out in Aug 23)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #482 on: June 17, 2022, 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2022, 06:18:38 pm

From Sept (hopefully, assuming it doesn't get delayed), I'll be driving an EV.

So Nerrr!

 ;D

(and pondering about getting PV solar panels fitted when the current 2-year fixed tariff deal runs out in Aug 23)

I take it your lecky isn't from a power station fueled by LNG sourced from Qatar then ;)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #483 on: June 17, 2022, 06:24:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2022, 06:09:04 pm
I'd love us to become less reliant on cars, I've two young kids who have to grow up in this world, but this is the UK, so cycling 12 months of the year just is not an option, fuck riding 5 miles to work in pissing down rain. Riding a bike is nice for what, 3 months out of 12?

We were fucking skint when I was a kid, so we didn't have a car and relied on buses and it was fine, but the way the world has developed, with huge supermarkets and huge commutes for far too many, we've dug a hole we will struggle to get out of.



The weather is a bad excuse. Countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, don't have any better weather, but still everybody manages to cycle.

I'm commuting by bike every day, ok its only 2 miles each way now, but its honestly rare that the weather is so bad that its horrible. It usually looks way worse from inside a window.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #484 on: June 17, 2022, 06:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2022, 06:18:38 pm

From Sept (hopefully, assuming it doesn't get delayed), I'll be driving an EV.

So Nerrr!

 ;D

(and pondering about getting PV solar panels fitted when the current 2-year fixed tariff deal runs out in Aug 23)

Fair enough - I did almost go back and edit my post as this did cross my mind.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #485 on: June 17, 2022, 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 17, 2022, 12:32:07 pm
The high fuel prices are a good thing, because it makes people think twice about using their car. Cutting down on car use is good for the environment, so hopefully more people will realise they can get around walking, cycling, or using public transport, instead of driving.

There needs to be exceptions and subsidies for truck drivers and farmers. The inflation is dreadful right now. I don't mind people travelling less in cars per se, but when it affects the dairy prices like this it's unacceptable. There has to be something done about it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #486 on: June 17, 2022, 07:23:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 17, 2022, 06:24:15 pm
The weather is a bad excuse. Countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, don't have any better weather, but still everybody manages to cycle.

I'm commuting by bike every day, ok its only 2 miles each way now, but its honestly rare that the weather is so bad that its horrible. It usually looks way worse from inside a window.

I went from 22 to 30 riding motorbikes, no cars and then commuted for 5 years by bike in my late 40's/early 50's. I've been drowned, I've had to stop at a services and try to dry out my crash helmet its got that wet, I've been frozen to death, I've been that cold I can't take my leathers off and I've been wearing full on winter gear, so I really wouldn't fancy doing the same on a pedal bike. Most workplaces don't have showers for summer riding and its hard to warm up in the winter. The comfort of a car is hard to get people away from when they are used to it.

I used to ride my BSA Tour De France from Tower Hill to Iceland in the Swan when I was 16, that was for a summer job and was great and I used to ride from Kirkby into town in all weathers, just to buy stuff/get out of the house, so I know riding in the cold is doable, but people need to grow up with it, otherwise they won't be convinced.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #487 on: June 17, 2022, 07:25:15 pm »
Unpopular opinion - I'm not too bothered Mane is leaving.

I rated the guy, great player for us for sure, but just not finding myself that bothered he's going.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #488 on: June 17, 2022, 07:27:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 17, 2022, 07:25:15 pm
Unpopular opinion - I'm not too bothered Mane is leaving.

I rated the guy, great player for us for sure, but just not finding myself that bothered he's going.

Same boat.

Mind you I have seen Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler, Owen, Torres and Suarez leave LFC, so I do know its not the end of the road for us.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #489 on: June 17, 2022, 08:21:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2022, 06:21:45 pm
I take it your lecky isn't from a power station fueled by LNG sourced from Qatar then ;)


 :lmao

How far are we drilling down?
And do public transport vehicles have different sources of fuel/leccy?

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #490 on: June 17, 2022, 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2022, 08:21:31 pm

 :lmao

How far are we drilling down?
And do public transport vehicles have different sources of fuel/leccy?

Up here in Aberdeen we have a fleet of Hydrogen powered busses.

(OK a lot of the hydrogen is "blue" rather than "green" but eventually it is supposed to be all green)

Also it's far more efficient moving people around on public transport than individual cars.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #491 on: June 17, 2022, 11:02:54 pm »
Social media should be banned.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 02:26:40 am »
American plugs are by far the best. Small and simple.

UK plugs are crap and ridiculously bulky. There I said it
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 07:04:45 am »
Didnt think this would be an unpopular opinion, but it seems it is. High petrol prices are bad.
Disabled people rely on cars as British public transport is a disgrace.
Disabled people are amongst the most vulnerable in society
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 07:19:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 16, 2022, 01:12:47 pm
I leave my Snowy's door open all day as I wfh. Non bird owners see it as a cage, my birdies see it as their home. Had a slightly mad mate once who was like YOU CAN'T JAIL YOUR BIRD MAN. yeah it's called a home I can't stop her feeling territorial in her home full of everything she wants. Where do YOU sleep at night, a field?

Pretty funny when she comes out, flies round once. Then goes back in to sleep. She does what she wants

Hope you ain't judging me fella. Judge whoever found out that you can domesticate an Australian bird

Pets are pretty weird in that sense. Who invented the fish tank?

Not judging at all mate. Im a bit of a hypocrite, I dont think we should kill animals, except domestic cats, but I eat meat
I dont think we should have a World Cup in certain countries, but Ill be watching Wales in Qatar with as much enthusiasm as I've ever had.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:38:13 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 02:26:40 am
American plugs are by far the best. Small and simple.

UK plugs are crap and ridiculously bulky. There I said it

I regularly have to work with plugs/sockets from all over the world - UK/EU/US/Swiss mainly.

American sockets are comfortably the worst designed.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 am »
American plugs can't heat a kettle so definitely shit
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 09:58:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 17, 2022, 11:02:54 pm
Social media should be banned.

Are you a member of the CCP?

I agree with you, though. Not only should it be banned, but Zuckerberg should be shot into space on a rocket containing Musk and Bezos...only for it to conk out once they hit the stratosphere.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm »
Isn't RAWK a form of social media?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm
Isn't RAWK a form of social media?
Not really.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm
Isn't RAWK a form of social media?

I think there's a difference between a well-moderated website with a particular emphasis (in this case, Liverpool fans) and things like Twitter where millions of people spew their opinions into the wider public sphere.

I don't know exactly where the line is drawn between them though.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
I think there's a difference between a well-moderated website with a particular emphasis (in this case, Liverpool fans) and things like Twitter where millions of people spew their opinions into the wider public sphere.

I don't know exactly where the line is drawn between them though.

Oh I agree, but then if we just look at football forums they vary wildly from one like RAWK which as you say is well-moderated to some of the others which are seemingly a breeding ground for hate.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
I think there's a difference between a well-moderated website with a particular emphasis (in this case, Liverpool fans) and things like Twitter where millions of people spew their opinions into the wider public sphere.

I don't know exactly where the line is drawn between them though.
There's an obvious line. The line is, who on here has come on here to post personal pictures, information, uses their real names being obligatory, or uses it as a personal means to talk to friends, family, work collogues and general dickheads? I'd like to think no one (apart from the last one :-X). Or at least hope not. We're here because it's got one thing in common: we're all Liverpool or football head cases. Anything outside of that, like this particular thread, is just pissing in the wind and passing the time.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm »
Forums like RAWK have been around a lot longer than what is usually meant by the term Social Media, and the complaints around social media generally refer to issues caused by modern social media. So while RAWK might technically meet Wikipedias definition of social media, in this context it seems like pointless semantics.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
I also think the clear distinction between social media and sites like this is that social media is dictated by consumerism and oblique political agendas. Both have the aim of making as much money as possible.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm
There's an obvious line. The line is, who on here has come on here to post personal pictures, information, uses their real names being obligatory, or uses it as a personal means to talk to friends, family, work collogues and general dickheads? I'd like to think no one (apart from the last one :-X). Or at least hope not. We're here because it's got one thing in common: we're all Liverpool or football head cases. Anything outside of that, like this particular thread, is just pissing in the wind and passing the time.

I could say all that about Twitter though. I don't post personal pics of info on there, my username is not my real name and none of my friends or family are on there. I also only interact with people who post about certain subjects, which is one thing I have in common with them.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm
Forums like RAWK have been around a lot longer than what is usually meant by the term Social Media, and the complaints around social media generally refer to issues caused by modern social media. So while RAWK might technically meet Wikipedias definition of social media, in this context it seems like pointless semantics.
Yep. Forums like this are part of the old internet where things weren't really categorized as such, and if you had a particular interest in something, then there was a domain for it. The way it should be.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
I could say all that about Twitter though. I don't post personal pics of info on there, my username is not my real name and none of my friends or family are on there. I also only interact with people who post about certain subjects, which is one thing I have in common with them.
Yeah, but...see my follow up post on that.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
The other obvious difference between RAWK and social media is that in social media, the users and their data are the products. This drives the whole toxic algorithms that drive "engagement" and sell advertising.

(A great argument for why everyone should all go and chuck a few quid in the RAWK pot and keep it running and ad free).
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
The other obvious difference between RAWK and social media is that in social media, the users and their data are the products. This drives the whole toxic algorithms that drive "engagement" and sell advertising.

I mean yeah if we're looking at RAWK specifically, but many many many forums do treat their users/user data as products.

Forums are quite clearly a form of social media, RAWK being a shining example of how it can work.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 10:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
The other obvious difference between RAWK and social media is that in social media, the users and their data are the products. This drives the whole toxic algorithms that drive "engagement" and sell advertising.

(A great argument for why everyone should all go and chuck a few quid in the RAWK pot and keep it running and ad free).
Yeah. You're effectively just - and I hate to use this term for obvious reasons - a sheep. You're cattle for the corporations to milk and manipulate. Or at least that's what you're seen as. Fuck that. Fuck all "social" about it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
I mean yeah if we're looking at RAWK specifically, but many many many forums do treat their users/user data as products.

Forums are quite clearly a form of social media, RAWK being a shining example of how it can work.

This is just coming back to it being pointless semantics. Random forums using data is rubbish but they don't exist on a scale of what we all knew what was meant by KH, that can cause societal damage.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm »
Making jokes about serious shit is just a human trait and is perfectly normal.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm »
Controversial one, this, and links to social media. But I think putting cameras on phones was a bad idea. I mean, it was obviously a great idea, but we couldn't be trusted.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #515 on: Today at 12:29:51 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm
Controversial one, this, and links to social media. But I think putting cameras on phones was a bad idea. I mean, it was obviously a great idea, but we couldn't be trusted.
Someone's snapped you in a compromising position, haven't they?  ;)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #516 on: Today at 08:22:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:29:51 am
Someone's snapped you in a compromising position, haven't they?  ;)

Let's not get into your "holiday snaps" 😉
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #517 on: Today at 08:23:51 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm
Controversial one, this, and links to social media. But I think putting cameras on phones was a bad idea. I mean, it was obviously a great idea, but we couldn't be trusted.

I'm so glad I went through my youth and  uni years before phone cameras became any good.
