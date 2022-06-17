The weather is a bad excuse. Countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, don't have any better weather, but still everybody manages to cycle.
I'm commuting by bike every day, ok its only 2 miles each way now, but its honestly rare that the weather is so bad that its horrible. It usually looks way worse from inside a window.
I went from 22 to 30 riding motorbikes, no cars and then commuted for 5 years by bike in my late 40's/early 50's. I've been drowned, I've had to stop at a services and try to dry out my crash helmet its got that wet, I've been frozen to death, I've been that cold I can't take my leathers off and I've been wearing full on winter gear, so I really wouldn't fancy doing the same on a pedal bike. Most workplaces don't have showers for summer riding and its hard to warm up in the winter. The comfort of a car is hard to get people away from when they are used to it.
I used to ride my BSA Tour De France from Tower Hill to Iceland in the Swan when I was 16, that was for a summer job and was great and I used to ride from Kirkby into town in all weathers, just to buy stuff/get out of the house, so I know riding in the cold is doable, but people need to grow up with it, otherwise they won't be convinced.