Interesting rebuke Ian, I should have put in the caveat of this applying more to western liberal democracies, to avoid the prejudice youve mentioned. That was an oversight on my part. I also thought about those with learning difficulties, and welcome the measured intelligent feed back that you always give Ian.

For those with physical disabilities (of which I am one) If they can get to the polling booth then it should be ok. We should be looking at those with disabilities having flexible voting methods. (different issue)



One thing I tried and perhaps failed to convey in my post was, this isnt an intelligence test . Its something simple like "Tell us in a couple of sentences, why you are voting the way you are?" or perhaps "what manifesto pledges have persuaded you to vote for this party?"



I vehemently disagree with your comments on BAME communities.



Ironically, what started me thinking about this was a caregiver telling me she voted for Boris based on personality.



As for the Queen deciding, her favourite uncle was the Nazi, her favourite son is a nonce, so maybe not.



Thanks for the response - a civilised discussion is always enjoyable.I see what you mean now in terms to determining that a vote has been subject to at least 5 minutes of forethought, but my issue will always come back to who is judging the quality of response?I think you would find as much prejudice in these western democracies though - the Jim Crowe laws in the states included things like tests to get a vote and were used exactly as I have said to prevent BAME people from voting.It obviously isn't quite like that now but there will be some Red states/counties that I think would try and bring those back using this.Out of interest - what do you disagree about re: BAME communities? It is likely that I have missed some punctuation or a bit of sentence when making my point - I think it has blended into one about socio economic background and being academically gifted - these were all meant to be separate groups and my concerns, not to conflate BAME people with that. More than enough evidence of children from these groups often outperforming their peers so certainly not suggesting anything about a lack of intelligence.On socioeconomic concerns there is more argument that there are many, certainly from Windrush countries, who are pushed into lower paid/higher hours jobs and those doing those jobs may not have the time - but this also assumes a formal test rather than the "have you at least given this real thought" approach you suggest.I hope that clears things up a bit