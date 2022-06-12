« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
More people should have a wank before they log on, or even go outside

..... I'm aware that might backfire horribly, and we'd get more horned up abuse at women, worse bus rides, pervy train journeys, posts banging on about rimming Thatcher or whatever

Fuck it, it's not the popular opinions thread

Have a wank, then see what's on your mind. There's that clarity. It's lovely.

What a fucking post for a new page  :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
The transfer thread on here is the most boring and tedious thread to read through year upon year.
sorry mate wrong thread. 

you need the Widely-held-for-good-reason Opinions Thread.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Transfer news is a waste of time
Only matters when the player first turns out in our kit.

I WILL ACCEPT PHOTOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS OF THEIR LEAN
Re: Unpopular Opinions
More people should have a wank before they log on, or even go outside

..... I'm aware that might backfire horribly, and we'd get more horned up abuse at women, worse bus rides, pervy train journeys, posts banging on about rimming Thatcher or whatever

Fuck it, it's not the popular opinions thread

Have a wank, then see what's on your mind. There's that clarity. It's lovely.

What a fucking post for a new page  :D

I've always said - if something you love boils you so much you need to go on a mad rant then consider having a pint, lovely walk, having a smoke or simply visiting Madame Palm.

Odds are you'll be much less bothered about it and much more bothered about mistiming your shot and having to wipe jizz off your cheek.

It isn't worth me insisting that the above is an example and hasn't happened to me - no one is believing it either way!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: ToneLa on June 12, 2022, 06:16:03 pm
Transfer news is a waste of time
Only matters when the player first turns out in our kit.

I WILL ACCEPT PHOTOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS OF THEIR LEAN
I only take notice once I've seen the obligatory shots of the player sitting in front of the contract with pen in hand, then the lean. Until then, it's just talk.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
I only take notice once I've seen the obligatory shots of the player sitting in front of the contract with pen in hand, then the lean. Until then, it's just talk.

Mate, it's much worse than mere "press talk". It's the deliberate spreading of bullshit (primarily without any foundation in truth) - but by the fook, it always sows the seeds of both joy AND despair!!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
There should be some sort of political knowledge based test before you can vote.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
There should be some sort of political knowledge based test before you can vote.

Before I say anything I want to make very clear I'm not accusing you of anything or feel it was intended this way.

Tests as a prerequisite to be able to vote have historically been used to prevent marginalised communities, especially those of a BAME background from voting.

It will be near impossible to produce a non partisan test and so would likely favour those from higher economic strata due to the current inherent biases in the education system and most likely lead to people from poorer backgrounds, those who are less academically gifted (these people maybe knowledgeable but struggle under test pressure/find written vs oral examination more challenging), exclude women (generally caregivers as well as working moreso than men leading to less time to take said test), and as noted above would likely also limit those from a BAME background from voting, may also impact disabled people (access to testing centres for one)

There should be more focus on civics and political history in schools but your right to vote should be universal or why don't we just go back to only tax payers, or only landowners, or let's just let the Queen pick and save us all the trouble
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Politics shouldn't be a popularity contest

(post directly above is boss. I've wondered about IQ tests for votes before, but basically, nastier people have beaten us to the idea and used it for evil, because of course they have)

No idea how to solve it. But look at the yanks and look at us: we use "democracy" to vote for a cult of personality. What? Maybe the answer lies in education, maybe it lies in giving up (so, education then...)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Politics shouldn't be a popularity contest

(post directly above is boss. I've wondered about IQ tests for votes before, but basically, nastier people have beaten us to the idea and used it for evil, because of course they have)

No idea how to solve it. But look at the yanks and look at us: we use "democracy" to vote for a cult of personality. What? Maybe the answer lies in education, maybe it lies in giving up (so, education then...)

It shouldnt be a popularity contest, thats bang on.  This is what has partly driven my previous post.


Re: Unpopular Opinions
Before I say anything I want to make very clear I'm not accusing you of anything or feel it was intended this way.

Tests as a prerequisite to be able to vote have historically been used to prevent marginalised communities, especially those of a BAME background from voting.

It will be near impossible to produce a non partisan test and so would likely favour those from higher economic strata due to the current inherent biases in the education system and most likely lead to people from poorer backgrounds, those who are less academically gifted (these people maybe knowledgeable but struggle under test pressure/find written vs oral examination more challenging), exclude women (generally caregivers as well as working moreso than men leading to less time to take said test), and as noted above would likely also limit those from a BAME background from voting, may also impact disabled people (access to testing centres for one)

There should be more focus on civics and political history in schools but your right to vote should be universal or why don't we just go back to only tax payers, or only landowners, or let's just let the Queen pick and save us all the trouble

Interesting rebuke Ian, I should have put in the caveat of this applying more to western liberal democracies, to avoid the prejudice youve mentioned. That was an oversight on my part. I also thought about those with learning difficulties, and welcome the measured intelligent feed back that you always give Ian.
For those with physical disabilities (of which I am one)  If they can get to the polling booth then it should be ok. We should be looking at those with disabilities having flexible voting methods. (different issue)

One thing I tried and perhaps failed to convey in my post was, this isnt an intelligence test . Its something simple like "Tell us in a couple of sentences, why you are voting the way you are?"  or perhaps "what manifesto pledges have persuaded you to vote for this party?"

I vehemently disagree with your comments on BAME communities.

Ironically, what started me thinking about this was a caregiver telling me she voted for Boris based on personality.

As for the Queen deciding, her favourite uncle was the Nazi, her favourite son is a nonce,  so maybe not.   ;)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
I imagined this:

A form with a list of policies on

You tick 5 boxes for the 5 policies you most want.

These policies correspond to different parties. Now, you can work it out by party probably, but what's secret is what each candidate in your area has weighted each policy - eg, a points tally out of 5. (1 being not important. 5 important.)

Green energy - you check this box. Green candidate probably went for 5/5, Labour 3/5
Overhaul Universal Credit - you check this box. Conservative puts 1, Labour put 4

Candidate with the most points wins, as that's the most popular set of policies and the policies the candidate has agreed to do

.. my unpopular opinion is that I'm wasted

(My popular opinion is that politics is a scam, look at the conversation on this page - politicians could be having the same conversation, except they got that gravy train)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Interesting rebuke Ian, I should have put in the caveat of this applying more to western liberal democracies, to avoid the prejudice youve mentioned. That was an oversight on my part. I also thought about those with learning difficulties, and welcome the measured intelligent feed back that you always give Ian.
For those with physical disabilities (of which I am one)  If they can get to the polling booth then it should be ok. We should be looking at those with disabilities having flexible voting methods. (different issue)

One thing I tried and perhaps failed to convey in my post was, this isnt an intelligence test . Its something simple like "Tell us in a couple of sentences, why you are voting the way you are?"  or perhaps "what manifesto pledges have persuaded you to vote for this party?"

I vehemently disagree with your comments on BAME communities.

Ironically, what started me thinking about this was a caregiver telling me she voted for Boris based on personality.

As for the Queen deciding, her favourite uncle was the Nazi, her favourite son is a nonce,  so maybe not.   ;)

Thanks for the response - a civilised discussion is always enjoyable.

I see what you mean now in terms to determining that a vote has been subject to at least 5 minutes of forethought, but my issue will always come back to who is judging the quality of response?

I think you would find as much prejudice in these western democracies though - the Jim Crowe laws in the states included things like tests to get a vote and were used exactly as I have said to prevent BAME people from voting.

It obviously isn't quite like that now but there will be some Red states/counties that I think would try and bring those back using this.

Out of interest - what do you disagree about re: BAME communities? It is likely that I have missed some punctuation or a bit of sentence when making my point - I think it has blended into one about socio economic background and being academically gifted - these were all meant to be separate groups and my concerns, not to conflate BAME people with that. More than enough evidence of children from these groups often outperforming their peers so certainly not suggesting anything about a lack of intelligence.

On socioeconomic concerns there is more argument that there are many, certainly from Windrush countries, who are pushed into lower paid/higher hours jobs and those doing those jobs may not have the time - but this also assumes a formal test rather than the "have you at least given this real thought" approach you suggest.

I hope that clears things up a bit
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Thanks for the response - a civilised discussion is always enjoyable.

I see what you mean now in terms to determining that a vote has been subject to at least 5 minutes of forethought, but my issue will always come back to who is judging the quality of response?

I think you would find as much prejudice in these western democracies though - the Jim Crowe laws in the states included things like tests to get a vote and were used exactly as I have said to prevent BAME people from voting.

It obviously isn't quite like that now but there will be some Red states/counties that I think would try and bring those back using this.

Out of interest - what do you disagree about re: BAME communities? It is likely that I have missed some punctuation or a bit of sentence when making my point - I think it has blended into one about socio economic background and being academically gifted - these were all meant to be separate groups and my concerns, not to conflate BAME people with that. More than enough evidence of children from these groups often outperforming their peers so certainly not suggesting anything about a lack of intelligence.

On socioeconomic concerns there is more argument that there are many, certainly from Windrush countries, who are pushed into lower paid/higher hours jobs and those doing those jobs may not have the time - but this also assumes a formal test rather than the "have you at least given this real thought" approach you suggest.

I hope that clears things up a bit

The reason I disagreed with your BAME assessment as my 'test' start and ends with displaying that you have a level of understanding  of each candidate or their party.   They are not getting penalised for incorrect spelling, bad grammar etc.   

FWIW , I strongly oppose the Bill going through at the moment about needing photo ID to vote, for similar reasons you have given.


but my issue will always come back to who is judging the quality of response?
 

Thats was the first question I asked myself. 

If we manage to find honest people to count votes properly, this should be achievable, but its a current gap in the plan.

I think you would find as much prejudice in these western democracies though - the Jim Crowe laws in the states included things like tests to get a vote and were used exactly as I have said to prevent BAME people from voting. 

My genius plan will have little political influence as possible. (Given my comments on photo ID, not sure how realistic this is though)
I dont know about Jim Crowe, ill look him up.  :thumbup

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #454 on: June 13, 2022, 12:39:17 pm »
The reason I disagreed with your BAME assessment as my 'test' start and ends with displaying that you have a level of understanding  of each candidate or their party.   They are not getting penalised for incorrect spelling, bad grammar etc.   

FWIW , I strongly oppose the Bill going through at the moment about needing photo ID to vote, for similar reasons you have given.


Thats was the first question I asked myself. 

If we manage to find honest people to count votes properly, this should be achievable, but its a current gap in the plan.

My genius plan will have little political influence as possible. (Given my comments on photo ID, not sure how realistic this is though)
I dont know about Jim Crowe, ill look him up.  :thumbup

That makes sense now.

Interestingly (that may not be the right word) that was a key element of the Jim Crowe laws back in the post Civil War era - they would test spelling and grammar and bar you from voting for the perceived lack of intelligence.

I wonder with the ID for voting thing (and want to make clear I have no support for it) but whether simply producing a bill with your name on it or a copy bank statement could be a middle ground to fight on where it keeps the nutters happy as it stops all those 3 fake voters but also are things that you'd expect 99.9999% of people to be able to produce? It doesn't solve the issue around the extra time cost of proving your identity and I think that will be as much a barrier for people as cost is.

If the "marking" of the test was on purely objective criteria - what they would be I'm not certain but at least being able to name a policy - it could work.

I actually quite like TonaLa's policy ranking system - maybe not at national level but at local level it could be a strange variation of PR (proportional to who likes the policies rather than party if that make sense) and takes personality, or lack thereof, out of the equation.

I also support him being spangled right now
Re: Unpopular Opinions
I imagined this:

A form with a list of policies on

You tick 5 boxes for the 5 policies you most want.

These policies correspond to different parties. Now, you can work it out by party probably, but what's secret is what each candidate in your area has weighted each policy - eg, a points tally out of 5. (1 being not important. 5 important.)

Green energy - you check this box. Green candidate probably went for 5/5, Labour 3/5
Overhaul Universal Credit - you check this box. Conservative puts 1, Labour put 4

Candidate with the most points wins, as that's the most popular set of policies and the policies the candidate has agreed to do

.. my unpopular opinion is that I'm wasted

(My popular opinion is that politics is a scam, look at the conversation on this page - politicians could be having the same conversation, except they got that gravy train)
Would never happen but that would be an interesting and actually more representative way to choose your vote. No more voting based on who the potential PM is and historical dislike of a party, you select the manifesto policies that you most want to see enacted and then at the end of it your vote goes in.

Wouldnt happen because a lot of working class tories would be allowed to then realise they have absolutely no reason to vote for their overlords and rest would find UKIP or the BIP getting their vote. The amount of people I know that vote Tory when theyre some of the most damaged by their policies is staggering.

Theres a website called I side with thats a good tool. It asks you loads of questions on a multitude of political stances and tells you who realistically you should be voting for if you remove all the shite such as which candidate you like or who you historically vote for. It does also remove tactical considerations but people should try it. I got 94% Green Party, who Ive never voted for (I like them a lot theyve just been a wasted vote in the past I suppose), 93% Womens Equality party (who Ill be honest Ive never heard of and 89% for both Labour and Lib Dem before a paltry 12% for the Tories.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Cats are bastards, chase off and kill far too many birds.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Cats are bastards, chase off and kill far too many birds.

Cats are evil. 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Cats are a pointless pet
