Before I say anything I want to make very clear I'm not accusing you of anything or feel it was intended this way.
Tests as a prerequisite to be able to vote have historically been used to prevent marginalised communities, especially those of a BAME background from voting.
It will be near impossible to produce a non partisan test and so would likely favour those from higher economic strata due to the current inherent biases in the education system and most likely lead to people from poorer backgrounds, those who are less academically gifted (these people maybe knowledgeable but struggle under test pressure/find written vs oral examination more challenging), exclude women (generally caregivers as well as working moreso than men leading to less time to take said test), and as noted above would likely also limit those from a BAME background from voting, may also impact disabled people (access to testing centres for one)
There should be more focus on civics and political history in schools but your right to vote should be universal or why don't we just go back to only tax payers, or only landowners, or let's just let the Queen pick and save us all the trouble
Interesting rebuke Ian, I should have put in the caveat of this applying more to western liberal democracies, to avoid the prejudice youve mentioned. That was an oversight on my part. I also thought about those with learning difficulties, and welcome the measured intelligent feed back that you always give Ian.
For those with physical disabilities (of which I am one) If they can get to the polling booth then it should be ok. We should be looking at those with disabilities having flexible voting methods. (different issue)
One thing I tried and perhaps failed to convey in my post was, this isnt an intelligence test . Its something simple like "Tell us in a couple of sentences, why you are voting the way you are?" or perhaps "what manifesto pledges have persuaded you to vote for this party?"
I vehemently disagree with your comments on BAME communities.
Ironically, what started me thinking about this was a caregiver telling me she voted for Boris based on personality.
As for the Queen deciding, her favourite uncle was the Nazi, her favourite son is a nonce, so maybe not.