It's hard not to have ill-feeling towards those that choose never to work and are state-supported.



My brother is one of these dickheads. He gives the people that genuinely need to be on benefits and have no other option a bad name.He got married, despite our protestations, in 2002 or 2003 to a girl he met a few months previous and moved to Scotland. Unsurprisingly, they broke up in 2004 and he moved back home. He got a job but left less than a year later and hasn't worked since and has been living off benefits the whole time. His current girlfriend has been living with him for the last 7 or 8 years, she's also living off benefits. Neither want to work and are both claiming housing benefit despite living together.