Love mushrooms. Hated them until I was about 25 then something just clicked.
Fried with garlic for breakfast is the best way.
That certainly seems to be the way for any disgusting slimy food
Mushrooms? Smother them in garlic
Brussels? Just smother them in garlic and bacon
Aubergine? Get the garlic out
Snails? Nah they're sound with a fuck tonne of garlic on
Frogs legs? Guess what makes them just about edible....yep, garlic
Sheeps eyeballs? These are delicious with lots of garlic
Kangaroo anus? Actually quite tasty once fried off and smothered in garlic
White dog shit? Weirdly....chuck some garlic on them and its not bad
Used bog roll? Sounds gross but if you've eaten some garlic....decent
If you dont like garlic you really are fucked.