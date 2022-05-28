« previous next »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #360 on: May 28, 2022, 09:27:40 am »
Mushrooms on pizza can sod off

In fact mushroom in virtually any dish is rank. Wee slice of slime with your cornflakes sir?

I got not much room for mushroom
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #361 on: May 28, 2022, 09:39:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 27, 2022, 06:04:11 pm
It's hard not to have ill-feeling towards those that choose never to work and are state-supported.

My brother is one of these dickheads. He gives the people that genuinely need to be on benefits and have no other option a bad name.

He got married, despite our protestations, in 2002 or 2003 to a girl he met a few months previous and moved to Scotland. Unsurprisingly, they broke up in 2004 and he moved back home. He got a job but left less than a year later and hasn't worked since and has been living off benefits the whole time. His current girlfriend has been living with him for the last 7 or 8 years, she's also living off benefits. Neither want to work and are both claiming housing benefit despite living together.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #362 on: May 28, 2022, 09:55:36 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 28, 2022, 09:27:40 am
Mushrooms on pizza can sod off

In fact mushroom in virtually any dish is rank. Wee slice of slime with your cornflakes sir?

I got not much room for mushroom
Mushrooms are nice.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #363 on: May 28, 2022, 10:03:55 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 28, 2022, 09:55:36 am
Mushrooms are nice.

Theyre magic, especially in an omelette or fried with onions with a steak
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #364 on: May 28, 2022, 10:07:48 am »
Mushrooms are absolutely disgusting, theyd be one of the first food stuffs to be wiped off the face of the Earth if I had the power.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #365 on: May 28, 2022, 10:08:49 am »
Love mushrooms. Hated them until I was about 25 then something just clicked.

Fried with garlic for breakfast is the best way.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #366 on: May 28, 2022, 10:09:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 28, 2022, 10:03:55 am
Theyre magic, especially in an omelette or fried with onions with a steak
Oh yes! Fried onions are fantastic also.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #367 on: May 28, 2022, 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 28, 2022, 10:07:48 am
Mushrooms are absolutely disgusting, theyd be one of the first food stuffs to be wiped off the face of the Earth if I had the power.
Aubergines & couscous & quinoa. Pointless.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #368 on: May 28, 2022, 10:10:43 am »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #369 on: May 28, 2022, 10:19:50 am »
Grilled cheese sandwich WITHOUT Worcestershire sauce is pointless

(I just made one in my air fryer. Lashings of the sauce. Amazing)
Offline Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #370 on: May 28, 2022, 10:23:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 28, 2022, 10:10:09 am
Aubergines & couscous & quinoa. Pointless.

Aubergines are another one I hated for ages but is now one of my favourite vegetables.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #371 on: May 28, 2022, 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 28, 2022, 10:07:48 am
Mushrooms are absolutely disgusting, theyd be one of the first food stuffs to be wiped off the face of the Earth if I had the power.

They are great at parties
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #372 on: May 28, 2022, 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 28, 2022, 10:28:31 am
They are great at parties

you serve Canapé's at parties.  Bad Tory you Andy  ;)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #373 on: May 28, 2022, 10:49:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 28, 2022, 10:48:20 am
you serve Canapé's at parties.  Bad Tory you Andy  ;)

Fun Guys..

:)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #374 on: May 28, 2022, 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 28, 2022, 10:49:21 am
Fun Guys..

:)

Boom boom

Q:Whos the coolest bloke in the hospital?
A:The Ultrasound guy

Ill stop now
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #375 on: May 29, 2022, 05:10:26 pm »
If Social Media had been around 2/3 decades earlier, maybe one or two of the current PL refereeing crop would be allowed to ref at the level. They would all have long been exposed as fans of most of the top teams.

Honestly, you get 20 random football fans into a room and how will it be split? Probably 6 Utd Fans, 6 Liverpool, 3 Arsenal, 1 Chelsea, 1 City, 1 Villa then a couple of lower league clubs?

Look at who the Prem refs purport to support:

Luton
Tranmere
Altrincham
Barnsley
Bristol City
Hartlepool
Swindon x 2
Huddersfield
Newcastle x 2
Sunderland x 2
Sheffield Utd x 2
Villa
Wigan
Doncaster

Those are your Premier League referees for last year. We have an Altrincham fan and multiple Swindon fans but not a single follower of Utd, City, Liverpool or Arsenal? Yeah okay. In fact not a single Manchester league outfit is represented despite 6 referees being from greater Manchester? No Liverpool or Everton with 2 Merseyside refs?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #376 on: May 29, 2022, 05:20:19 pm »
Late to the party but mushrooms are great.

Fried and on toast for a nice snack.
Offline Linudden

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #377 on: May 29, 2022, 05:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 29, 2022, 05:10:26 pm
Those are your Premier League referees for last year. We have an Altrincham fan and multiple Swindon fans but not a single follower of Utd, City, Liverpool or Arsenal? Yeah okay. In fact not a single Manchester league outfit is represented despite 6 referees being from greater Manchester? No Liverpool or Everton with 2 Merseyside refs?

I assume for refs it becomes a bit of a job at the end of the day. Just like players don't really care about who they supported as kids.

Anyway, unpopular opinion here: Hopefully Forest hold out and go up even if their fans are a little wicked.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #378 on: May 29, 2022, 05:39:31 pm »
Craft beer is too heavy and mostly tastes horrible compared to a decent lager. Sourdough bread is only good toasted.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #379 on: May 29, 2022, 06:36:43 pm »
Beer in all forms is bad as a default alcoholic drink
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #380 on: May 29, 2022, 06:38:39 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 27, 2022, 11:22:12 pm
Doughnuts are horrible and cakes are crap

Agree about doughnuts but do like a nice piece of ginger cake.
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #381 on: May 29, 2022, 07:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May 29, 2022, 05:32:08 pm
I assume for refs it becomes a bit of a job at the end of the day. Just like players don't really care about who they supported as kids.

Anyway, unpopular opinion here: Hopefully Forest hold out and go up even if their fans are a little wicked.

Nah, the bias in the Manc refs proves it.

Tierney is a Wigan fan and still goes the match when not refereeing.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 28, 2022, 10:08:49 am
Love mushrooms. Hated them until I was about 25 then something just clicked.

Fried with garlic for breakfast is the best way.

That certainly seems to be the way for any disgusting slimy food :D

Mushrooms? Smother them in garlic
Brussels? Just smother them in garlic and bacon
Aubergine? Get the garlic out
Snails? Nah they're sound with a fuck tonne of garlic on
Frogs legs? Guess what makes them just about edible....yep, garlic
Sheeps eyeballs? These are delicious with lots of garlic
Kangaroo anus? Actually quite tasty once fried off and smothered in garlic
White dog shit? Weirdly....chuck some garlic on them and its not bad
Used bog roll? Sounds gross but if you've eaten some garlic....decent

If you dont like garlic you really are fucked.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 07:12:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 29, 2022, 07:32:03 pm
Nah, the bias in the Manc refs proves it.

Tierney is a Wigan fan and still goes the match when not refereeing.
I think theres a lot of refs who support a team lower down the pyramid but have a strong preference towards and support a top team.

Like when I was a kid - one Grandad took me to see Liverpool, one Crewe Alex and as a result I follow Crewe now, though only properly support the Reds. But plenty of the lads I know at Alex games support Liverpool and Everton as second teams.
Offline liversaint

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 29, 2022, 05:39:31 pm
Craft beer is too heavy and mostly tastes horrible compared to a decent lager. Sourdough bread is only good toasted.

Blonde and Pale Ales are your friend here. Start with the 4% session stuff and your drinking experience will be transformed.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm
Blonde and Pale Ales are your friend here. Start with the 4% session stuff and your drinking experience will be transformed.
I've had lots of blondes and pale ales. I don't mind drinking a decent one (Coopers green is gorgeous) and I'll have one if it's a sparse menu, I just think the vast majority are too bloating and don't taste good. I love dark ale or wheat beer but I don't really see those as 'crafty'.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm »
All beer is horrible
Offline End Product

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm »
Picnics are shite.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
Picnics are shite.
Theres no where comfortable to sit.

And if you bring chairs its not a picnic



Offline End Product

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:05:16 am »
If diana was ugly the reaction would have been a lot less.
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:05:57 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:05:16 am
If diana was ugly the reaction would have been a lot less.

Too true
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:42:10 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:05:16 am
If diana was ugly the reaction would have been a lot less.
My sister told my mum shed been badly hurt in a car crash

My mum (who hated her) said good I hope she dies. 


She still regrets that one

She was weird, men went weak at the knees for her and acted like idiots. I never could see it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #392 on: Today at 01:26:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:42:10 am
My sister told my mum shed been badly hurt in a car crash

My mum (who hated her) said good I hope she dies. 


She still regrets that one

She was weird, men went weak at the knees for her and acted like idiots. I never could see it.
I could never see her attraction either. I didn't find her in the least bit attractive, and always thought she came across deeply insincere and manipulative. I couldn't believe how so many people fell for the act.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #393 on: Today at 01:59:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
All beer is horrible
I agree with this. Think all ale is to be honest

Fucking putrid shite but it gets ya wellied.

Would be nice if they could invent a drink that tasted of boobs. Id drink that all day. Saying that id be in rehab in a week
Online afc turkish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #394 on: Today at 02:40:15 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:59:49 am
I agree with this. Think all ale is to be honest

Fucking putrid shite but it gets ya wellied.

Would be nice if they could invent a drink that tasted of boobs. Id drink that all day. Saying that id be in rehab in a week

No need to get all untethered about it...

Bouncing around all over the place...
