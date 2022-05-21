Nah, not having that. He's within two years of Pitt, Cruise, Cage, Murphy, Downey Jr and even Depp, all of whom have shown much more talent and versatility over the course of their careers. That's before you get on to talents like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Tim Roth, Djimon Hounsou, Clive Owen and Paul Giamatti who don't have the same lead actor pedigree but who are all also within that age bracket and demonstratably better actors. And a vast array of actors once you expand that bracket to what's generally termed a generation.
Keanu's got great star power but he's best when playing a cipher, a blank in motion. When he tries to emote you get a turkey like The Watcher.