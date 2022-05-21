« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 8448 times)

Offline liversaint

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #320 on: May 21, 2022, 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 20, 2022, 04:26:09 pm
Horse racing only exists for betting and should be banned.

Its a multi millions if not billions business that employs many thousands. Without taking betting into consideration.

Online Casinos and slots are far more insidious.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #321 on: May 21, 2022, 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: liversaint on May 21, 2022, 12:00:00 am
Its a multi millions if not billions business that employs many thousands. Without taking betting into consideration.

Online Casinos and slots are far more insidious.
but would it exist without betting? what other revenue is there to sustain it?

serious question, I pay zero attention to horse racing and know nothing about its financial mechanics.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #322 on: May 21, 2022, 05:42:10 am »
Quote from: liversaint on May 21, 2022, 12:00:00 am
Its a multi millions if not billions business that employs many thousands. Without taking betting into consideration.

Online Casinos and slots are far more insidious.

All that wicked money tainted by the suffering of horses. Definitely a bad thing, thanks for colouring it in for me, never even considered the financial aspect along with it tainting what people need to do for money. Ban em both, there's other jobs (it is perfectly possible even under this government to get a job where nobody absolutely nobody has a moral issue with your job, and ethical employers exist) and something else would rise up to fill the vacuum. It's the tradition and heritage argument I suppose, or dead men's baggage there's an unpopular one for you lol

How do you decide you're a jockey anyway? Are there loads of broken hearted 6 foot 2 brick shit houses who ended up in other trades who, when asked, get a tear in their eye that they never got to follow the jockey dream? Or does a jockey sire the next one, jockies in a lineage perhaps, jockies beget jockies, much like they do with the horses. My best chance of seeing a horse today is the racing channel and I live in a semi rural area. The balance is all wrong.


My demonstrably unpopular opinion is that gambling in all forms basically uh it can exist I guess but I don't actually get why I have to see adverts for betting around football on TV that's proper nasty exploitative shite. That's weird though it might not be unpopular as an opinion on a forum but it seems really normalised. Nope. Get it off telly (get it off the net ideally oh what a world that would be)
Offline liversaint

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #323 on: May 22, 2022, 07:43:39 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 21, 2022, 12:20:32 am
but would it exist without betting? what other revenue is there to sustain it?

serious question, I pay zero attention to horse racing and know nothing about its financial mechanics.

It would exist, maybe on a smaller scale. There are 2 dedicated to channels, plus terrestrial Tv at weekend. A lot of sponsorship is through betting companies, who make more on their online casinos and gaming products. Big companies have historically sponsored bigger races.

Racing is a business that supports other areas such as farriers, makers of tack equipment, (all of which needed for dressage, pony club, amateur races such as point to point) etc

Animal welfare is second to none in the UK racing world, and gambling online about to be subject to affordability checks.

Banning is a knee jerk reaction.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline End Product

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #324 on: May 22, 2022, 10:55:44 am »
Keanu Reeves is one of the most versatile and best actors of a generation.
No time for caution.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 am »
Nah, not having that. He's within two years of Pitt, Cruise, Cage, Murphy, Downey Jr and even Depp, all of whom have shown much more talent and versatility over the course of their careers. That's before you get on to talents like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Tim Roth, Djimon Hounsou, Clive Owen and Paul Giamatti who don't have the same lead actor pedigree but who are all also within that age bracket and demonstratably better actors. And a vast array of actors once you expand that bracket to what's generally termed a generation.

Keanu's got great star power but he's best when playing a cipher, a blank in motion. When he tries to emote you get a turkey like The Watcher.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 02:56:51 pm »
Keanu Reeves, a versatile actor? Oh my golly! ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm »
People shouldn't go into threads to disagree
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 05:21:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm
People shouldn't go into threads to disagree

Depends on what the subject is.

Shouldn't happen in music threads, been guilty of this myself in the past, now trying to reign it in.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 06:44:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm
People shouldn't go into threads to disagree
agreed.  I usually strip off first.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:34:33 pm »
If Paul McCartney has to play Glastonbury yet again he should be in the "legends" slot not headlining.

Headlining should be reserved for an artist/band who get the late night party going.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm »
Coca Cola is absolutely disgusting, just tastes like sweetened engine oil. Pepsi on the other hand is a great refreshing drink.

J20 is also extremely overrated considering people pay £4 for it at restaurants.
