Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #160 on: Today at 07:32:17 am
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:04:22 pm
Missed ya Lobo, you must've ended up on somebody's naughty list again? :D

No fam, just in Cyprus for my sisters wedding :) But as always appreciate the obsession brah
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #161 on: Today at 07:34:45 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:32:17 am
No fam, just in Cyprus for my sisters wedding :) But as always appreciate the obsession brah

Sounds lovely this time of the year :) Congrats to your sister.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm
Overall brown sauce is better than tomato sauce on most things. Notable exceptions are a burger or a plain bacon sandwich (tomato sauce wins here).
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #163 on: Today at 03:04:20 pm
The David Squires cartoons aren't funny.  There's some clever and knowing stuff in there, but that's about it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #164 on: Today at 04:32:36 pm
Sprouts are minging
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #165 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm
Sprouts are great. Someone  should open a restaurant that serves only sprouts called "Sprout Out".
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #166 on: Today at 04:42:12 pm
Almost every time someone tries to claim sprouts are nice, their argument seems to boil down to "add so many other ingredients with strong flavours that it drowns out the taste of sprouts" (like bacon and garlic etc).
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #167 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:42:12 pm
Almost every time someone tries to claim sprouts are nice, their argument seems to boil down to "add so many other ingredients with strong flavours that it drowns out the taste of sprouts" (like bacon and garlic etc).
Nobody actually likes vegetables. Anyone who says otherwise is a liar.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #168 on: Today at 04:47:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:42:12 pm
Almost every time someone tries to claim sprouts are nice, their argument seems to boil down to "add so many other ingredients with strong flavours that it drowns out the taste of sprouts" (like bacon and garlic etc).
Not me, I never put anything at all on them.
