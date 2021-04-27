« previous next »
Author Topic: Carragher

Offline Chakan

Re: Carragher
« Reply #240 on: April 27, 2021, 03:56:16 pm »
Best British Manager I mean seriously what's the competition there at the moment? Fat Sam? Hodgson? Ummmm Neville, Southgate?

Well done being the best of really a shitty bunch. Although Rodgers is definitely a league above them.
Offline Agent99

Re: Carragher
« Reply #241 on: April 27, 2021, 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 27, 2021, 03:56:16 pm
Best British Manager I mean seriously what's the competition there at the moment? Fat Sam? Hodgson? Ummmm Neville, Southgate?

Well done being the best of really a shitty bunch. Although Rodgers is definitely a league above them.
Offline Chakan

Re: Carragher
« Reply #242 on: April 27, 2021, 04:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on April 27, 2021, 04:05:34 pm


My mistake Moyes is definitely up there with Rodgers :)
Offline Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #243 on: April 27, 2021, 04:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 27, 2021, 03:46:55 pm
Not exactly the most insightful opinion, theres no competition. Rodgers is easily the best British manager at the moment. The standard of British manager is poor at the highest level, theres a reason many clubs look to other countries.

But hey, nice of Carragher to say something that isnt with the intension of starting a banter war with his bessie mate on Sky and twitter followers.

Next week on the banter bus: 'Haaland is the best Norwegian player at the moment'.
Offline Cu Chulainn

Re: Carragher
« Reply #244 on: April 27, 2021, 05:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 27, 2021, 03:56:16 pm
Best British Manager I mean seriously what's the competition there at the moment? Fat Sam? Hodgson? Ummmm Neville, Southgate?

Well done being the best of really a shitty bunch. Although Rodgers is definitely a league above them.
Offline Chakan

Re: Carragher
« Reply #245 on: April 27, 2021, 05:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on April 27, 2021, 05:13:13 pm


Still got a long way to go, but definitely endless potential.
Offline eddiedingle

Re: Carragher
« Reply #246 on: April 27, 2021, 05:50:54 pm »
Steady
Offline Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #247 on: April 27, 2021, 07:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 27, 2021, 05:46:32 pm
Still got a long way to go, but definitely endless potential.

There does seem to be better British managers coming through now. The likes of Graham Potter as well. Although Lampard took the Chelsea job way before he was ready he did a decent job at Derby as well in his first year in magement. The likes of Gerrard and Lampard had progressive foreign coaches most of their career.

For too long most British managers coming through played pretty much the same shit tactics from Graham Taylor and Hodgson in the 80s and 90's to Moyes, Bruce and Pulis. That generation finally seems to be dying out at least, even if a couple of them are clinging on.
Offline Cu Chulainn

Re: Carragher
« Reply #248 on: April 27, 2021, 08:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 27, 2021, 07:35:49 pm
There does seem to be better British managers coming through now. The likes of Graham Potter as well. Although Lampard took the Chelsea job way before he was ready he did a decent job at Derby as well in his first year in magement. The likes of Gerrard and Lampard had progressive foreign coaches most of their career.

For too long most British managers coming through played pretty much the same shit tactics from Graham Taylor and Hodgson in the 80s and 90's to Moyes, Bruce and Pulis. That generation finally seems to be dying out at least, even if a couple of them are clinging on.
Yep. Potter, Gerrard, Lampard, Rodgers, Parker, and Howe all spring to mind. I was really impressed with Potter's Ostersund team in that Europa League run they had - looked a more composed team than Arsenal did, to be quite frank! Haven't watched Brighton this season but everyone says they play really good stuff just can't finish their chances.

And of course Stevie has done a wonderful job at Rangers.

The old dinosaurs are still doing the rounds but plenty of younger coaches with potential (which, of course, isn't always realised). The situation is much better than it was 10 years ago.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Carragher
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:35:15 am »
He's now supporting pitch invasion as well. Because hurting and kicking people on the pitch and throwing flares it's what will save football. What an absolute dickhead.
