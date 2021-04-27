Still got a long way to go, but definitely endless potential.



There does seem to be better British managers coming through now. The likes of Graham Potter as well. Although Lampard took the Chelsea job way before he was ready he did a decent job at Derby as well in his first year in magement. The likes of Gerrard and Lampard had progressive foreign coaches most of their career.For too long most British managers coming through played pretty much the same shit tactics from Graham Taylor and Hodgson in the 80s and 90's to Moyes, Bruce and Pulis. That generation finally seems to be dying out at least, even if a couple of them are clinging on.