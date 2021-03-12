« previous next »
Author Topic: Carragher

Re: Carragher
« Reply #160 on: March 12, 2021, 11:34:16 am »
Reckon the 20 year old Carragher would hate the the one he has become.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #161 on: March 12, 2021, 11:39:02 am »
I lost all respect for Carragher after the Premier League home game against Sunderland in the 2010-11 season, we were literally fighting for the clubs survival and SOS arranged a sit in after the match to protest against the two cancers who were running club into receivership, Carragher and Hodgson were all over the media saying, our actions were not helping the club.

I remember after the match we had the sit in and Carragher and Gerrard turned their backs on the fans and walked off, it was only the Spanish players who came to the fans and clapped them!
Re: Carragher
« Reply #162 on: March 12, 2021, 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 12, 2021, 11:20:09 am
Someones had a word with the gobshite. (Not that I read it, but going off the headline).

Doesnt matter what he writes, while hes fully into the banter side of football and behaving like an absolute knob on twitter to his following, nothing changes.
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.

Re: Carragher
« Reply #163 on: March 12, 2021, 11:55:49 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 12, 2021, 11:40:51 am
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.

this is the thing with him, he behaves like a typical bandwagon Liverpool Twitter fan, somehow forgetting hes a grown man, in the public eye.

And yeah, he probably is easily goaded, but that doesnt excuse the shit he posts on twitter constantly, he doubled down on the that rubbish about this being the worst liverpool team or whatever he said. So he is coming out with this crap long after any excuse of it being heat of the moment can be used.

He plays it off as him joking or bantering, but all it does is fuel a fire - and he knows that.  He thrives on the reactions he gets from rival fans who love it when he kicks Liverpool and especially Jürgen Klopp when they are down.

Hence him getting some article published like this all of a sudden just gets met with  ::) from me.   

The cynical side of me knows hes just making sure he does enough to stay on side.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #164 on: March 12, 2021, 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 12, 2021, 11:40:51 am
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.

Exactly. Who reads the bloody Torygraph anyway? It's his Twitter posts and Sky punditry that generates the clicks and views.

As thick as he is, he's very cunning with it. He knows how to pander to the English media on the one hand and on the other hand knows when to play up to the 'Liverpool legend' tag.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #165 on: March 12, 2021, 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 12, 2021, 11:40:51 am
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really
Re: Carragher
« Reply #166 on: March 12, 2021, 12:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on March 12, 2021, 12:33:39 pm
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really

It's that nature of the English media which he's at home with and plays up to. The sensationalism, the bantz, the shithousery, the dumbing down, the idiocracy, really ripping into players publicly.  It's not what Liverpool have ever been about though.

He can go the other way as well and be more thoughtful when he puts his mind to it. It's not like he doesn't know his football.

I go back to that Spurs-Newcastle game though when Newcastle got an underserved pen from VAR. He had a meltdown live in air. Not once has he got wound up like that over all the shit decisions we've had. And it was "I'd love to see Mourinho win the league".
Re: Carragher
« Reply #167 on: March 12, 2021, 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on March 12, 2021, 12:33:39 pm
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really
We are all different, aren't we, but I'd hate to make a living in that way. Imagine it. You have played the game. You've lived and breathed it. You've won the biggest trophy in club football in the most extraordinary circumstances. You've seen the highs and the lows and played with and against so many outstanding professionals. Now all that brings much insight, or at least it should do.

With all that under my belt I'd look towards being an insightful pundit if I went into that field. I'd hope to be seen as credible. Sadly, looking at and listening to Carragher is just painful and often embarrassing. It's sad, but he has no credibility whatsoever these days. I used to like him. A local scally made good and who put many a shift in for this club, but now, he just comes over as a thoughtless Sky mouthpiece talking shite for the sake of it. Shame really.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #168 on: March 12, 2021, 01:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on March 12, 2021, 12:33:39 pm
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really
Coming out with clickbait shite isnt really thinking strategically. Like many on that bandwagon of social media it's short term reaction they are after. Desperation for relevance, trying to appeal to a wider audience, even though to that audience he's a useful idiot that they like when he says stuff that feeds their prejudices. To that audience he is dispensable.

He doesn't need the Sky shilling and if he was really smart he could build a career/profile as a lower paid but far more credible "student of the game", all round Liverpool legend, charity worker etc.

But he took the bantz culture route, tried to short cut the whole process and has alienated many of the people who would have rightly treated him like a legend.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #169 on: March 12, 2021, 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 12, 2021, 11:11:35 am
It is almost as if Bascombe wrote that.
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 12, 2021, 11:20:09 am
Someones had a word with the gobshite. (Not that I read it, but going off the headline).
Exactly. In that someone's had a word with him. Seems there's a little operation there to back Klopp up. How sick is that. In that he would need that. Some "fans"  ::)

Quote from: RedSince86 on March 12, 2021, 11:27:26 am
I was just thinking that, when I read the line he decided to write the article at the beginning of the week. :D
Yes, that was quite an odd line there.


Re: Carragher
« Reply #170 on: March 12, 2021, 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 01:03:03 pm
We are all different, aren't we, but I'd hate to make a living in that way. Imagine it. You have played the game. You've lived and breathed it. You've won the biggest trophy in club football in the most extraordinary circumstances. You've seen the highs and the lows and played with and against so many outstanding professionals. Now all that brings much insight, or at least it should do.

With all that under my belt I'd look towards being an insightful pundit if I went into that field. I'd hope to be seen as credible. Sadly, looking at and listening to Carragher is just painful and often embarrassing. It's sad, but he has no credibility whatsoever these days. I used to like him. A local scally made good and who put many a shift in for this club, but now, he just comes over as a thoughtless Sky mouthpiece talking shite for the sake of it. Shame really.

When he went into his 30s he was very serious about becoming a football manager. He was doing all his coaching badges, he was even taking some training sessions after Hodgson took over. He seemed to be really angling for a player/coach role, which Hodgson might have given him, but Kenny and Brendan never offered him one. He never tried his luck elsewhere and went down the pundit route instead.

It was Gerrard who went off and experienced something different in America and then returned as a youth coach and looks to have a great career ahead of him in management and looks a future Liverpool manager in waiting in a few years. 10 years ago it was expected that it was going to be Carragher, same as Neville with United.

Ex-player pundits are nearly always either failed managers or ones who didn't have what it takes to be one. They shouldn't be taken seriously, yet they earn decent money and actually help set the agenda. And although he gives Neville stick about Valencia, at least he had a go.

« Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 03:06:51 pm by Fromola »
Re: Carragher
« Reply #171 on: March 12, 2021, 03:10:18 pm »
Wouldn't want to be in a changing room managed by Carragher.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #172 on: March 12, 2021, 04:32:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 12, 2021, 03:10:18 pm
Wouldn't want to be in a changing room managed by Carragher.
Wouldnt let the prick polish the boots at this stage.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #173 on: March 12, 2021, 05:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 12, 2021, 11:11:35 am
It is almost as if Bascombe wrote that.

So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #174 on: March 12, 2021, 05:24:10 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on March 12, 2021, 05:11:54 pm
So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.

You seem to have ignored everything else and focussed on his ratbag dad. Shame, but not unexpected.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #175 on: March 12, 2021, 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on March 12, 2021, 05:11:54 pm
So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.

not much to ask is it? It should be his job after all.

 
Re: Carragher
« Reply #176 on: March 12, 2021, 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on March 11, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
To a large degree that is the job of an analyst nowadays.  Many of you seem to comparing him to people on LFC TV who are there just to singlemindedly promote LFC

IN a way, that is who he is and why he was so sucessful for us.  Remember he is probably the most successful LFC player in 30 yrs.
There are many players in the team that have more talent than Carra, but there are a few that lack his intensity. When things go against him/LFC he gets angry, you can hear it in his commentary and you saw it on the pitch in the verbal volleys, many in our team now when a decision goes against them or someone else gets injured they almost appear sorry for themselves.  This personality trait might suit us somewhat in big games, as the players are unlikely to be too amped up, but in ruts like this year, we have seen what is has done to us. If we had a carragher or 2 in this team we wouldn't have struggled so bad IMO.  ANger is a more useful emotion than despair

I expect to see fans on RAWK blame refs, injuries, the media, UEFA, ffp, covid, ex players, commentators, schedule, lack of fans, english national team manager, guinea national team manager, anti muslim bias, FIFA, fall out from project big picture, preference for a close title race than last yr, negative martin tyler labelling of our players, VAR, no preseason etc as the reason(s) for our failures, but it's sad some of our players repeat this, thus go into games  thinking this, rather than a more aggressive "it's upto us to change this" outlook.  Some of these players may end up with more trophies than carra, but if they had his intensity, a few might be there already

Also a little ironic fans are accusing him of being fickle, when the fanbase for yrs sang "we want a team full of carraghers" only for a few to say they don't want him near the stadium, largely for being overly negative, during our worst run of home form in our history. Also sad, but predictable to see people accuse him of being islamophobic for saying Salah dived and highlighting mistakes made at centre back, such toxic bitterness not uncommon among the fanbase nowadays, such bitterness tends to go unchallenged in our zeal to slam carra for being bitter himself


Shut up you plum
Re: Carragher
« Reply #177 on: March 12, 2021, 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 11, 2021, 05:06:47 pm
Im baffled you dont see the distinction. LFC TV only types? Nah - lots of ex-players aside from Mellor, McAteer or Gillespie do media stuff, and the vast majority are self evidently still massive Reds, and demonstrate it when discussing our recent huge slump. Even the Spanish lads who get interviewed, who have a few years at the club to look back on compared to Carragher, maintain clear affection for their time at Anfield.

I have no idea why your posts are so defensive of him, or why you dont acknowledge the glaring truth. I dont want to re-write history, his Istanbul performance alone is an indelible memory. But like lots of reasonable and fair minded supporters, the scales have gradually but inexorably fallen from my eyes - the man has become obnoxious, and has abused his legend status in the bogus name of objectivity, to undermine the manager, staff and players who have delivered so much, and deserve so much more.


I don't think he watches or has ever watched the pre & post match on LFCtv.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #178 on: March 12, 2021, 06:44:50 pm »
I really can't stand the bloke, makes me cringe. Where possible I avoid watching Sky games that he commentates on, I'd rather watch a poor quality pixelated stream than watch a game on a perfect 4k presentation and having to listen to that bellend.

As for him being a Liverpool legend, nope not for me.

It comes to something when you hope that Roy Keane gets out of his chair and chins the fucker.

Give me Souness over him any day of the week
Re: Carragher
« Reply #179 on: March 12, 2021, 10:37:40 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on March 11, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
To a large degree that is the job of an analyst nowadays.  Many of you seem to comparing him to people on LFC TV who are there just to singlemindedly promote LFC

IN a way, that is who he is and why he was so sucessful for us.  Remember he is probably the most successful LFC player in 30 yrs.
There are many players in the team that have more talent than Carra, but there are a few that lack his intensity. When things go against him/LFC he gets angry, you can hear it in his commentary and you saw it on the pitch in the verbal volleys, many in our team now when a decision goes against them or someone else gets injured they almost appear sorry for themselves.  This personality trait might suit us somewhat in big games, as the players are unlikely to be too amped up, but in ruts like this year, we have seen what is has done to us. If we had a carragher or 2 in this team we wouldn't have struggled so bad IMO.  ANger is a more useful emotion than despair

I expect to see fans on RAWK blame refs, injuries, the media, UEFA, ffp, covid, ex players, commentators, schedule, lack of fans, english national team manager, guinea national team manager, anti muslim bias, FIFA, fall out from project big picture, preference for a close title race than last yr, negative martin tyler labelling of our players, VAR, no preseason etc as the reason(s) for our failures, but it's sad some of our players repeat this, thus go into games  thinking this, rather than a more aggressive "it's upto us to change this" outlook.  Some of these players may end up with more trophies than carra, but if they had his intensity, a few might be there already

Also a little ironic fans are accusing him of being fickle, when the fanbase for yrs sang "we want a team full of carraghers" only for a few to say they don't want him near the stadium, largely for being overly negative, during our worst run of home form in our history. Also sad, but predictable to see people accuse him of being islamophobic for saying Salah dived and highlighting mistakes made at centre back, such toxic bitterness not uncommon among the fanbase nowadays, such bitterness tends to go unchallenged in our zeal to slam carra for being bitter himself

Isnt the last 2 months though is it. Id expect a tabloid journalist come out with the slant you just put on all that

Spat in a kids face and is now on a chain for sky. Mouthing off non stop to please his masters

And he was going that way before hand. Hes very much about sky and him now and if that means wiping his feet on us to look objective so be it
Re: Carragher
« Reply #180 on: March 12, 2021, 10:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 01:03:03 pm
We are all different, aren't we, but I'd hate to make a living in that way. Imagine it. You have played the game. You've lived and breathed it. You've won the biggest trophy in club football in the most extraordinary circumstances. You've seen the highs and the lows and played with and against so many outstanding professionals. Now all that brings much insight, or at least it should do.

With all that under my belt I'd look towards being an insightful pundit if I went into that field. I'd hope to be seen as credible. Sadly, looking at and listening to Carragher is just painful and often embarrassing. It's sad, but he has no credibility whatsoever these days. I used to like him. A local scally made good and who put many a shift in for this club, but now, he just comes over as a thoughtless Sky mouthpiece talking shite for the sake of it. Shame really.

This
Re: Carragher
« Reply #181 on: March 13, 2021, 01:26:05 am »
You know its bad when I prefer to hear Owen talk punditry over Carra
Re: Carragher
« Reply #182 on: March 13, 2021, 09:58:04 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on March 13, 2021, 01:26:05 am
You know its bad when I prefer to hear Owen talk punditry over Carra
You know its really, really bad when you prefer Gary Neville over Carragher!
Re: Carragher
« Reply #183 on: March 14, 2021, 09:42:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 12, 2021, 03:10:18 pm
Wouldn't want to be in a changing room managed by Carragher.

I remember people touting him as a potential future manager six or seven years ago because he was (apparently) very knowledgeable of the game.  These days his own skill seems to be gobbing off.

Wish he'd stfu to be honest.  Not like he needs the money, or the publicity.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #184 on: March 14, 2021, 09:46:48 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on March 13, 2021, 09:58:04 am
You know its really, really bad when you prefer Gary Neville over Carragher!

I have little time for the words of Neville.  Does he shit all over his former club the way Carra does? 

I'd reckon it'd be easy to be seen as a good pundit when your club is effectively above criticism; where you can whitewash away every bad decision they've made off the pitch, ignore the very obvious breaks they've been getting on it, and a huge chunk of the media don't expect you do join in with them using your ex-club as a penyata for jollies.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #185 on: March 14, 2021, 10:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 14, 2021, 09:46:48 pm
I have little time for the words of Neville.  Does he shit all over his former club the way Carra does? 

I'd reckon it'd be easy to be seen as a good pundit when your club is effectively above criticism; where you can whitewash away every bad decision they've made off the pitch, ignore the very obvious breaks they've been getting on it, and a huge chunk of the media don't expect you do join in with them using your ex-club as a penyata for jollies.

At least Neville is exactly what it says on the tin. Carra is a far more insidious character who will backstab anyone if it makes him look good.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #186 on: March 14, 2021, 10:59:21 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on March 12, 2021, 05:11:54 pm
So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.

Philly got pissed up and then used tickets supplied by LFC to try and attempt to gain entry to a Liverpool game. He was banned from every ground in the Country. Instead of being represented by a solicitor Jamie's dad was represented by Carragher's agent Struan Marshall.

His Dad was convicted for touting tickets for a game Jamie played in. His Dad was bailed by officials from the FA.

Just think about that someone who was supposed to be a working class hero was fine with his Dad ripping off fans.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #187 on: March 15, 2021, 08:58:46 pm »
Wanker says it was a pen for them but doesnt mention mane getting his foot grabbed when going round their keeper. Maybe its cause he stayed on his feet and he already has sadio down as a diver?
Re: Carragher
« Reply #188 on: March 17, 2021, 09:08:38 pm »
Listening to the Fowler Podcast where he's a guest and really don't like him anymore. he absolutely loves himself, seems very entitled.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #189 on: March 17, 2021, 09:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 14, 2021, 09:42:37 pm
I remember people touting him as a potential future manager six or seven years ago because he was (apparently) very knowledgeable of the game.  These days his own skill seems to be gobbing off.

Wish he'd stfu to be honest.  Not like he needs the money, or the publicity.


didnt he say himself that he wanted to be a manager? what happened to that.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #190 on: March 17, 2021, 10:01:56 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 17, 2021, 09:28:30 pm

didnt he say himself that he wanted to be a manager? what happened to that.

He was grooming himself as Hodgson's successor and getting involved in coaching at Melwood and Kirkby at the time. He was doing all his coaching badges and taking it seriously. Hodgson ended up binned quickly and then Kenny brought his own staff in.

When Rodgers took over he was angling for a coaching job as his playing days wound down, but left after not being offered one. He went down the pundit route instead.

Looking through that old England squad, you can respect the likes of Terry, Campbell, Lampard, Rooney and Gerrard who've stuck their necks out to become coaches/managers. Even Scholes and Neville had a go as well. You knew Owen wouldn't because he never gave the impression of being that arsed about football anyway, but Mr Student of the Game never even had a go at it, despite completing all his badges. I don't think he ever really wanted to try his hand somewhere else after he didn't get the offer he wanted here.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #191 on: Today at 04:21:34 am »
Good laugh on that Fowler podcast. Bet he buffs own farts under the duvet.
