Author Topic: Carragher  (Read 6288 times)

rushyman

Re: Carragher
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Can this bloke fuck anymore off?
Simplexity

Re: Carragher
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm
Is absolutely devastated we won that.

Feels like he has been biding his time all these years so he can finally stick his boot in.
Bjornar

Re: Carragher
Reply #122 on: Today at 12:26:54 am
Doubt we would have won the CL in 05 without him. Don't see how that doesn't override whatever stupid things he may say as a pundit by a very large margin.
MBL?

Re: Carragher
Reply #123 on: Today at 01:33:16 am
BT Showed a bit of Kabak before the match. It was a little down beat but made clear that hes a young lad and the first mistake was Alis. All in all a fair judgement on how he has played for us with the form we are in taken into account.

At 20 carra wouldnt be in the same realm as this kid talent wise yet he slaughtered him. Prick. Sometimes I think people forget how bad of a footballer he was. Rafa made him, two good years and him being a scouser gave him the job he has now.

MBL?

Re: Carragher
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:39:17 am
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 12:26:54 am
Doubt we would have won the CL in 05 without him. Don't see how that doesn't override whatever stupid things he may say as a pundit by a very large margin.

I dont remember him doing anything special but could be wrong? I remember him being the second best cb we had. Part of the reason Istanbul was so incredible other than the comeback was that our squad was so poor compared to other sides.

You cant take it away from him as he certainly played his part but he was in no way a key player for us at that time and has made a fool of himself since.
Coolie High

Re: Carragher
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:54:45 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:39:17 am
I dont remember him doing anything special but could be wrong? I remember him being the second best cb we had. Part of the reason Istanbul was so incredible other than the comeback was that our squad was so poor compared to other sides.

You cant take it away from him as he certainly played his part but he was in no way a key player for us at that time and has made a fool of himself since.

What the hell, are we living in an alternate universe?
sinnermichael

Re: Carragher
Reply #126 on: Today at 10:48:40 am
That video of Carragher "celebrating" last night is false as fuck. Quite happy to jump on the bandwagon of any success this team has. He'll be back to slagging the "mentality midgets" off on Monday night.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Carragher
Reply #127 on: Today at 11:42:44 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:39:17 am
I dont remember him doing anything special but could be wrong? I remember him being the second best cb we had. Part of the reason Istanbul was so incredible other than the comeback was that our squad was so poor compared to other sides.

You cant take it away from him as he certainly played his part but he was in no way a key player for us at that time and has made a fool of himself since.

He absolutely was a key player in that run. Sami was class but he and Carragher were a good partnership. Chelsea away was probably Carraghers best game for the club.
Simplexity

Re: Carragher
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:03:22 pm
As much as he is a complete bellend nowadays. This revisionist history that he was shite and carried is wide off the mark.

From about 2003-04ish to 2009 he was very good, one of the better combative cbs around.

I genuinely think his ego got the better of him after 2009. At the end before he retired it was almost comical, it was like he owned the place at times. I still cannot believe he had his son celebrate that league cup win with us, was the weirdest thing I will ever see.

Fromola

Re: Carragher
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:24:42 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:03:22 pm
As much as he is a complete bellend nowadays. This revisionist history that he was shite and carried is wide off the mark.

From about 2003-04ish to 2009 he was very good, one of the better combative cbs around.

I genuinely think his ego got the better of him after 2009. At the end before he retired it was almost comical, it was like he owned the place at times. I still cannot believe he had his son celebrate that league cup win with us, was the weirdest thing I will ever see.

True, although i'd say to about 2007. There was a clear drop off after that. It was also noticeable he fell off a cliff from 2009, which coincided with the departure of Sami Hyypia, who made anyone next to him better (as Van Dijk has). His book came out around 07/08 and that was full of ego and weird stuff.

He did a solid enough job at full back under Ged but like a Flanagan it was a temporary fix and we were always trying to replace him with better (signings like Babbel, Ziege, Riise, Finnan). He proved adaptable to carve a good career out at centre back, he just stayed far too long, and acted somewhat nefariously.
Dim Glas

Re: Carragher
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm
His banter on twitter is fucking awful, that worse than your Valencia comment to his best mate Neville as to how bad Liverpool are, may be a joke, but fuck me, stop being a dick. Absolute weapon of a man.  Twitter is his perfect platform, says it all.
markmywords

Re: Carragher
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:48:40 am
That video of Carragher "celebrating" last night is false as fuck. Quite happy to jump on the bandwagon of any success this team has. He'll be back to slagging the "mentality midgets" off on Monday night.

To a large degree that is the job of an analyst nowadays.  Many of you seem to comparing him to people on LFC TV who are there just to singlemindedly promote LFC

IN a way, that is who he is and why he was so sucessful for us.  Remember he is probably the most successful LFC player in 30 yrs.
There are many players in the team that have more talent than Carra, but there are a few that lack his intensity. When things go against him/LFC he gets angry, you can hear it in his commentary and you saw it on the pitch in the verbal volleys, many in our team now when a decision goes against them or someone else gets injured they almost appear sorry for themselves.  This personality trait might suit us somewhat in big games, as the players are unlikely to be too amped up, but in ruts like this year, we have seen what is has done to us. If we had a carragher or 2 in this team we wouldn't have struggled so bad IMO.  ANger is a more useful emotion than despair

I expect to see fans on RAWK blame refs, injuries, the media, UEFA, ffp, covid, ex players, commentators, schedule, lack of fans, english national team manager, guinea national team manager, anti muslim bias, FIFA, fall out from project big picture, preference for a close title race than last yr, negative martin tyler labelling of our players, VAR, no preseason etc as the reason(s) for our failures, but it's sad some of our players repeat this, thus go into games  thinking this, rather than a more aggressive "it's upto us to change this" outlook.  Some of these players may end up with more trophies than carra, but if they had his intensity, a few might be there already

Also a little ironic fans are accusing him of being fickle, when the fanbase for yrs sang "we want a team full of carraghers" only for a few to say they don't want him near the stadium, largely for being overly negative, during our worst run of home form in our history. Also sad, but predictable to see people accuse him of being islamophobic for saying Salah dived and highlighting mistakes made at centre back, such toxic bitterness not uncommon among the fanbase nowadays, such bitterness tends to go unchallenged in our zeal to slam carra for being bitter himself
Fromola

Re: Carragher
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:06:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:44 pm
His banter on twitter is fucking awful, that worse than your Valencia comment to his best mate Neville as to how bad Liverpool are, may be a joke, but fuck me, stop being a dick. Absolute weapon of a man.  Twitter is his perfect platform, says it all.

On commentary against Fulham to paraphrase he said "I played in some really poor Liverpool teams but never as bad as this". Fair enough to have a pop after that performance but it was like he was reveling in it.
fucking appalled

Re: Carragher
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:05:45 pm
To a large degree that is the job of an analyst nowadays.  Many of you seem to comparing him to people on LFC TV who are there just to singlemindedly promote LFC

IN a way, that is who he is and why he was so sucessful for us.  Remember he is probably the most successful LFC player in 30 yrs.
There are many players in the team that have more talent than Carra, but there are a few that lack his intensity. When things go against him/LFC he gets angry, you can hear it in his commentary and you saw it on the pitch in the verbal volleys, many in our team now when a decision goes against them or someone else gets injured they almost appear sorry for themselves.  This personality trait might suit us somewhat in big games, as the players are unlikely to be too amped up, but in ruts like this year, we have seen what is has done to us. If we had a carragher or 2 in this team we wouldn't have struggled so bad IMO.

I expect to see fans on RAWK blame refs, injuries, the media, UEFA, ffp, covid, ex players, commentators, schedule, lack of fans, english national team manager, guinea national team manager, anti muslim bias, FIFA, fall out from project big picture, preference for a close title race than last yr, negative martin tyler labelling of our players, VAR, no preseason etc as the reason(s) for our failures, but it's sad some of our players repeat this, thus go into games  thinking this, rather than a more aggressive "it's upto us to change this" outlook.  Some of these players may end up with more trophies than carra, but if they had his intensity, a few might be there already

Also a little ironic fans are accusing him of being fickle, when the fanbase for yrs sang "we want a team full of carraghers" only for a few to say they don't want him near the stadium, largely for being overly negative, during our worst run of home form in our history. Also sad, but predictable to see people accuse him of being islamophobic for saying Salah dived and highlighting mistakes made at centre back, such toxic bitterness not uncommon among the fanbase nowadays, such bitterness tends to go unchallenged in our zeal to slam carra for being bitter himself

Hand on heart, this might be the most cringy, embarrassing thing I've ever seen posted on RAWK. Kudos.

Right from the first sentence to the last, utter crock of shit and then some.

Carragher on the pitch was at times a self serving bully, much like he is now. There's no need to re-write history, he was an exceptional servant to the club during his time as a player. He was also undoubtedly limited. The lack of support to Rafa, the 'stealing' of a contract under the old owners, the numerous clashes with players on the pitch and the refusal to play in certain positions during his time paint a much clearer picture of his 'character'. And that has been accentuated since he became a pundit.

I suspect part of the reason he is so bitter and angry towards us is precisely because of another of the pieces of crap in your post about being 'the most successful LFC player in 30 years'. He isnt. Not even close. What these lads have done in the last 3 years knocks any trophies Carragher won into a cocked hat. If we had a Carragher or two in this team, I suspect they'd have made it a lot more toxic, probably briefed his mate Bascombe (another example of his 'character') against the manager, maybe start a scrap or two on the pitch with his team-mates.

The sad thing is he's alienated the one fanbase who actually liked him. Everyone else has always thought he was a twat. Now he's so anti-Liverpool, guess what? Everyone else still thinks he's a twat.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Carragher
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:35:27 pm
For me he's just too vicious with it. He's got no kind of dignity that you'd associate with ex Liverpool players. Look at people like Kenny or Stevie, then look at Carragher. He's a joke. I know I've pointed out the two greatest players but they are the best example and they're examples to everyone associated with the club. Even Luis Garcia and Agger get it and he doesn't.
markmywords

Re: Carragher
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:39:46 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:24:33 pm



Carragher on the pitch was at times a self serving bully, much like he is now. There's no need to re-write history, he was an exceptional servant to the club during his time as a player. He was also undoubtedly limited. The lack of support to Rafa, the 'stealing' of a contract under the old owners, the numerous clashes with players on the pitch and the refusal to play in certain positions during his time paint a much clearer picture of his 'character'. And that has been accentuated since he became a pundit.

Sidestepping most of your conjecture, as it's a bit of a tangent i.e. ( he played rightback at old trafford in the 1- 4 game, so not sure why he would refuse a few months earlier)
 
I'd say his punditry is what winds most people up it seems, if it was due to Arguments with others on the pitch, Lack of support to Rafa, unwillingness to play in certain position, there are many other players who would be subject to rants like your one, but thankfully don't get them

For me he's just too vicious with it. He's got no kind of dignity that you'd associate with ex Liverpool players. Look at people like Kenny or Stevie, then look at Carragher. He's a joke. I know I've pointed out the two greatest players but they are the best example and they're examples to everyone associated with the club. Even Luis Garcia and Agger get it and he doesn't.

True, but you are describing LFC TV only types
fucking appalled

Re: Carragher
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:39:46 pm
Sidestepping most of your conjecture, as it's a bit of tangent i.e. ( he played rightback at old trafford in the 1- 4 game, so not sure why he would refuse a few months earlier)
 
I'd say his punditry is what winds most people up it seems, if it was due to Arguments with others on the pitch, Lack of support to Rafa, unwillingness to play in certain position, there are many other players who would be subject to rants like your one, but thankfully don't get them

Were there many other players who had scraps on the pitch with his team-mates, stole a lucrative new contract under dodgy owners just before they left, refused to play in certain positions AND completely blanked our manager when the club was being crippled by H&G and the manager was trying to take a stand against them....?

I'm all ears.....Joe Cole and Paul Konchesky maybe tick one box?
Dim Glas

Re: Carragher
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm
Cant say I blame a player for taking an undeserved contract, im presuming he didnt hold a gun to their heads to get one.

But the other stuff, isnt conjecture as markmywords suggests, it is what it is, which is why I never got why so many where ok with him after the stuff with Rafa. That should have been enough.

Rafa is a true liverpool legend. Carragher a great servant (hate that term, but there ya go) though, and part of a very good history in the cup treble and CL win. But hes eroded a lot of the good will over the years, but he gets away with it, cos many choose to be blinkered towards him. 

Like mentioned above, he is too vicious. Hes got a strange personalty, one that can be seen as entertaining and over the top for those who love banter - hence his ability to have a good media career  - cos its what tabloid viewers of tabloid media love. But in reality he's harsh, and often pretty cruel. Its a personality trait rather than choice I am sure, he is what he is.
Robinred

Re: Carragher
Reply #138 on: Today at 05:06:47 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:39:46 pm
Sidestepping most of your conjecture, as it's a bit of a tangent i.e. ( he played rightback at old trafford in the 1- 4 game, so not sure why he would refuse a few months earlier)
 
I'd say his punditry is what winds most people up it seems, if it was due to Arguments withl who would be subject to rants like your one, but thankfully don't get them

True, but you are describing LFC TV only types

Im baffled you dont see the distinction. LFC TV only types? Nah - lots of ex-players aside from Mellor, McAteer or Gillespie do media stuff, and the vast majority are self evidently still massive Reds, and demonstrate it when discussing our recent huge slump. Even the Spanish lads who get interviewed, who have a few years at the club to look back on compared to Carragher, maintain clear affection for their time at Anfield.

I have no idea why your posts are so defensive of him, or why you dont acknowledge the glaring truth. I dont want to re-write history, his Istanbul performance alone is an indelible memory. But like lots of reasonable and fair minded supporters, the scales have gradually but inexorably fallen from my eyes - the man has become obnoxious, and has abused his legend status in the bogus name of objectivity, to undermine the manager, staff and players who have delivered so much, and deserve so much more.
Elzar

Re: Carragher
Reply #139 on: Today at 05:37:29 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm
Is absolutely devastated we won that.

Feels like he has been biding his time all these years so he can finally stick his boot in.
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 12:26:54 am
Doubt we would have won the CL in 05 without him. Don't see how that doesn't override whatever stupid things he may say as a pundit by a very large margin.


Completely off subject, but were these 2 profile pictures taken in the same game??!
Fromola

Re: Carragher
Reply #140 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:35:27 pm
For me he's just too vicious with it. He's got no kind of dignity that you'd associate with ex Liverpool players. Look at people like Kenny or Stevie, then look at Carragher. He's a joke. I know I've pointed out the two greatest players but they are the best example and they're examples to everyone associated with the club. Even Luis Garcia and Agger get it and he doesn't.

You know when someone just gets it. Hendo is another example the way he conducts himself. He won't be on Sky in 10 years slagging us off and playing to the agendas of the day. Pepe Reina another example from the Rafa team or Rafa himself.

The likes of Murphy, Hamann and Carragher just have that nastiness about them, where you know they'll throw the club under the bus if it suits them (or are just bitter).

It's a shame we lost Thommo off Sky. There was a red through and through;
Red Berry

Re: Carragher
Reply #141 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm
I don't understand this belief that because Carra was part of a team that won us the CL he's entitled to a lifetime pass to shit on us from a great height?

Does present behaviour not count for anything?  He's behaving like a Grad A Cnut, and he's not the first ex-LFC player to do it - but apparently he's the only one who should be allowed to get away with it?

Call it out for what it is I say. Souness won more than Carra ever did but nobody says he doesn't deserve the stick he gets.  And at least Souness has been contrite about his behaviour.
Hazell

Re: Carragher
Reply #142 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:05:51 pm
You know when someone just gets it. Hendo is another example the way he conducts himself. He won't be on Sky in 10 years slagging us off and playing to the agendas of the day. Pepe Reina another example from the Rafa team or Rafa himself.

The likes of Murphy, Hamann and Carragher just have that nastiness about them, where you know they'll throw the club under the bus if it suits them (or are just bitter).

It's a shame we lost Thommo off Sky. There was a red through and through;

Gerrard is probably the biggest example. Same era as Carragher and even bigger legend, which some might argue would give him more leeway to be an arse and still be loved but is completely the opposite in how he conducts himself now. Just listen to his interview on ITV earlier this week.
Fromola

Re: Carragher
Reply #143 on: Today at 06:45:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:32:14 pm
Gerrard is probably the biggest example. Same era as Carragher and even bigger legend, which some might argue would give him more leeway to be an arse and still be loved but is completely the opposite in how he conducts himself now. Just listen to his interview on ITV earlier this week.

Yeah, he's spot on. As a player Gerrard wasn't always the most vocal on the pitch (and I didn't always agree with him), but he was loved by his team mates and respected a lot as a captain. You could see the love and respect the likes of Torres, Suarez and Xabi had for him even after they left. Hendo revered him. He's carried himself superbly since he left the club as a player.

There's always been that sense of xenophobia with Carra. Even the shit he's gave to Kabak, he just wouldn't have done that to, say, Phillips or Davies if they'd come in and made a mistake.
AlphaDelta

Re: Carragher
Reply #144 on: Today at 06:54:22 pm
The whole 'Mentality Midgets' quip has shown him up for what he is, a bellend. That said, in his prime he was an excellent player for us, no denying it. But because you're a great player, it doesn't mean you're a decent human being too.

A couple of things away from his pundit work lately made me think, bad tit. That Soccer am show, ok, its gone to the dogs, but that two-footed challenge on Jimmy Bullard, funny to some but it could have snapped his ankle on live tv, why?

Johnny Foreigner

Re: Carragher
Reply #145 on: Today at 07:07:47 pm
Riise is an absolute weapon and didn't leave under the best of terms.. Doing a bit of media now; always talks about the club and supporters with admiration and respect; but can also be critical on individual and team performances but in a decent way..

Probably sums up carragher when Riise looks pretty smart and ok in comparison
Craig 🤔

Re: Carragher
Reply #146 on: Today at 07:14:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:28:33 pm
Call it out for what it is I say. Souness won more than Carra ever did but nobody says he doesn't deserve the stick he gets.  And at least Souness has been contrite about his behaviour.

Souness always talks well about the club when hes on Sky too. Criticism when its due, which is totally fair, but hell not have anyone chatting shite about us and certainly wont do it himself.
Raaphael

Re: Carragher
Reply #147 on: Today at 07:26:38 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 06:54:22 pm
The whole 'Mentality Midgets' quip has shown him up for what he is, a bellend. That said, in his prime he was an excellent player for us, no denying it. But because you're a great player, it doesn't mean you're a decent human being too.

A couple of things away from his pundit work lately made me think, bad tit. That Soccer am show, ok, its gone to the dogs, but that two-footed challenge on Jimmy Bullard, funny to some but it could have snapped his ankle on live tv, why?

He wasn`t ever "great". His level as a player is heavily exaggerated, but he was a loyal servant for many years.

When it come to Souness he was on a different level. Carragher was nowhere near him as a player.
Raaphael

Re: Carragher
Reply #148 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:03:22 pm
As much as he is a complete bellend nowadays. This revisionist history that he was shite and carried is wide off the mark.

From about 2003-04ish to 2009 he was very good, one of the better combative cbs around.

I genuinely think his ego got the better of him after 2009. At the end before he retired it was almost comical, it was like he owned the place at times. I still cannot believe he had his son celebrate that league cup win with us, was the weirdest thing I will ever see.

That`s ridiculous. Carragher "one of the best cbs around" for 6 years? Get out of here. There isn`t any former Liverpool player who has become better than this guy after his career. Carragher was a crap right back until his mid twenties, but he made the most of his abilities and had a couple of good years as a center back under Rafa.
Fromola

Re: Carragher
Reply #149 on: Today at 07:44:57 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:14:55 pm
Souness always talks well about the club when hes on Sky too. Criticism when its due, which is totally fair, but hell not have anyone chatting shite about us and certainly wont do it himself.

The difference can be summed up by them phoning Talksport to kick off. Souness did it last week to defend his old team mates who were accused of just passing it back to the keeper. Carragher kicked off to defend himself years ago when Durham called him a bottler (they've even been good mates ever since).

I always remember the week Hodgson was sacked and Kenny took over. Carragher was on Soccer Saturday (we were playing United on the Sunday). Merson was ripping the piss out of Glen Johnson and other Liverpool defenders and Carragher is literally sitting next to him smirking. These were his team mates.

Johnson took to social media and called Merson out and ended up getting shit for what he said about Merson, but his team mate should have had his back. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2011/jan/08/glen-johnson-paul-merson



Al 666

Re: Carragher
Reply #150 on: Today at 10:01:50 pm
I am amazed that people are surprised that Caragher is a bellend, he always has been, it was just he was our bellend so we defended him.

Thrown out of a party at a fellow pros for getting pissed up and being obnoxious.

Getting sent of for throwing a coin back into the crowd versus Arsenal.

Accepting a caution for common assault after a fracas outside a school on his way to training.

Trying to deliberately injure a teammate in training.

His Dad getting arrested for being drunk at Villa park, having previously being arrested at an England game and then getting done for ticket touting at the 2006 World Cup. As well as being jailed for Tax evasion.

Refusing to play at right back and telling Benitez that he wasn't playing at right back because of the shite you bought in the summer.

His family launching a campaign to remove Benitez because he wouldn't give Caragher a new contract. When Tomkins commented on it he got a phone call from Caragher saying that his family's views were not necessarily his.

Phoning Durham up live on Talkshite offering him a fight because he called him a bottler. Then doing a Talkshite radio show from Caraghers bar and then giving Durham an exclusive when he agreed to play for Capello at the World cup.

Bragging about calling off his mates from attacking Lucas Neill

Failing to talk out about H&G and then signing a new deal in the last hours of their reign just before FSG took over.

Doing an article saying that it was great that Liverpool signed the likes of Cole and Koncheskey because his wife could speak English to them when the team had family gatherings. Plus saying that his brothers found it hard to get work since foreigners were allowed here despite his bar having largely foreign workers.

Telling his own fans to Fuck off for criticising Hodgson.

Spitting at a child.

Apart from that he is a club legend honest.

Simplexity

Re: Carragher
Reply #151 on: Today at 10:19:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:01:50 pm
I am amazed that people are surprised that Caragher is a bellend, he always has been, it was just he was our bellend so we defended him.

Thrown out of a party at a fellow pros for getting pissed up and being obnoxious.

Getting sent of for throwing a coin back into the crowd versus Arsenal.

Accepting a caution for common assault after a fracas outside a school on his way to training.

Trying to deliberately injure a teammate in training.

His Dad getting arrested for being drunk at Villa park, having previously being arrested at an England game and then getting done for ticket touting at the 2006 World Cup. As well as being jailed for Tax evasion.

Refusing to play at right back and telling Benitez that he wasn't playing at right back because of the shite you bought in the summer.

His family launching a campaign to remove Benitez because he wouldn't give Caragher a new contract. When Tomkins commented on it he got a phone call from Caragher saying that his family's views were not necessarily his.

Phoning Durham up live on Talkshite offering him a fight because he called him a bottler. Then doing a Talkshite radio show from Caraghers bar and then giving Durham an exclusive when he agreed to play for Capello at the World cup.

Bragging about calling off his mates from attacking Lucas Neill

Failing to talk out about H&G and then signing a new deal in the last hours of their reign just before FSG took over.

Doing an article saying that it was great that Liverpool signed the likes of Cole and Koncheskey because his wife could speak English to them when the team had family gatherings. Plus saying that his brothers found it hard to get work since foreigners were allowed here despite his bar having largely foreign workers.

Telling his own fans to Fuck off for criticising Hodgson.

Spitting at a child.

Apart from that he is a club legend honest.

Yeah. If you ever read his autobiography and came away with any impression other than thinking Carra was a complete weapon then you might be one yourself.

At this point I find Gary Neville about 10x more likable than Carra, which I would not have seen coming 15 years ago, but here we are.
