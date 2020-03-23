That video of Carragher "celebrating" last night is false as fuck. Quite happy to jump on the bandwagon of any success this team has. He'll be back to slagging the "mentality midgets" off on Monday night.



To a large degree that is the job of an analyst nowadays. Many of you seem to comparing him to people on LFC TV who are there just to singlemindedly promote LFCIN a way, that is who he is and why he was so sucessful for us. Remember he is probably the most successful LFC player in 30 yrs.There are many players in the team that have more talent than Carra, but there are a few that lack his intensity. When things go against him/LFC he gets angry, you can hear it in his commentary and you saw it on the pitch in the verbal volleys, many in our team now when a decision goes against them or someone else gets injured they almost appear sorry for themselves. This personality trait might suit us somewhat in big games, as the players are unlikely to be too amped up, but in ruts like this year, we have seen what is has done to us. If we had a carragher or 2 in this team we wouldn't have struggled so bad IMO. ANger is a more useful emotion than despairI expect to see fans on RAWK blame refs, injuries, the media, UEFA, ffp, covid, ex players, commentators, schedule, lack of fans, english national team manager, guinea national team manager, anti muslim bias, FIFA, fall out from project big picture, preference for a close title race than last yr, negative martin tyler labelling of our players, VAR, no preseason etc as the reason(s) for our failures, but it's sad some of our players repeat this, thus go into games thinking this, rather than a more aggressive "it's upto us to change this" outlook. Some of these players may end up with more trophies than carra, but if they had his intensity, a few might be there alreadyAlso a little ironic fans are accusing him of being fickle, when the fanbase for yrs sang "we want a team full of carraghers" only for a few to say they don't want him near the stadium, largely for being overly negative, during our worst run of home form in our history. Also sad, but predictable to see people accuse him of being islamophobic for saying Salah dived and highlighting mistakes made at centre back, such toxic bitterness not uncommon among the fanbase nowadays, such bitterness tends to go unchallenged in our zeal to slam carra for being bitter himself