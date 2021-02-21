We are controlling games to an extent and we are still excellent at retaining possession for most of the game. But we are in the kind of form that is easy to negate at the moment. We are seeing it game after game. Teams don't fear us when we have the ball, and they wager that we will make at least one mistake that will give them a good chance of scoring.



So I'm not sure there is truth in saying we played well against Everton. Perhaps we controlled the possession, but at no point did we look like getting a result. I suspect the game went the way Ancelotti expected and hoped it would.



I think there is much in what you say there.In the vast majority of games we have the overwhelming majority of possession, so it looks like we are well on top. Thing is, as we all know, possession is only part of the story. A full strength Liverpool with all that possession is a daunting prospect for any team to play against. It has a solid backline with a potent attack that is linked together well by the midfield. This usually means the opposition are pinned back, ran ragged and they eventually crack.What we have this season is a top goalkeeper sometimes out injured. The usually rock solid defence has been absolutely decimated by injuries, so has not been settled at all, all season. Add that to a normally potent attack that seems to have gone off the boil all at the same time, and we have problems. We have spurned so many of the chances we would normally have converted, whilst in other games we've struggled to create many chances at all despite overwhelming possession stats.Once we went 0-1 down to the Shite, I knew it was game over. Yes, we played ok in patches, but the issues we currently face mean we are always vulnerable. This has been exposed by the likes of the Shite, Brighton and West Brom. Even these extremely average sides know that if they defend well then seek a set-piece, a penalty, a ball over the top on the break or a quick through-ball, they are in with a very good chance of nicking it. They certainly don't fear giving us possession. In fact, I think it actually works against us psychologically at the moment, because when it doesn't produce results after a while, we start to panic, become desperate and make mistakes. This plays into the hands of even poor sides who decide their game at Anfield is their cup final for this season.As Mrs. Spion always tells me. It ain't what you've got, it's what you do with it that matters.Sadly, for some time now, we've been decimated in both boxes. By injuries in our own area, and by a massive loss of form in the opposition's area too. Because of these factors, we have not been best placed to actually capitalise on the amount of the ball we've been having. These factors are, of course, temporary. The defence will be far more settled again at some point, and we will hit form again up-front too. The midfield will once again help knit the two together more cohesively as well. All the pieces of the jigsaw are there, it's just that due to an array of factors (many out of our control) putting those pieces together has been very difficult, hence the overall picture looking very disjointed just now.I think you are correct in assuming this game panned out the way Ancelotti thought it would. Just as it panned out the way many Reds feared it would too.