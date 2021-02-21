« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93  (Read 25949 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #960 on: February 21, 2021, 12:30:14 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on February 21, 2021, 12:25:02 am
I honestly don't know how anyone could think this.

It's just not working for us at the moment and the edge is gone but I don't know how anyone can think they don't care. Massively unfair to a squad that's achieved what they have, whose manager is Klopp. If he thought anyone of them didn't give a fuck then we would really see him angry.
klopp looks drained understandable what effort and stress to win what we have over the past couple of seasons up against the so called best team in the world in Manchester City and their money everyone has a dip yes ours is going on longer but we should keep the faith
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #961 on: February 21, 2021, 12:30:56 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on February 21, 2021, 12:25:02 am
I honestly don't know how anyone could think this.

It's just not working for us at the moment and the edge is gone but I don't know how anyone can think they don't care. Massively unfair to a squad that's achieved what they have, whose manager is Klopp. If he thought anyone of them didn't give a fuck then we would really see him angry.

Youre right - I didnt make make my point clearly at all. I meant to say that there is a degree of complacency, that the team is set in its way, and that they struggle to adapt to adversity. They still care, they still give 100%, but we need a plan B.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #962 on: February 21, 2021, 12:33:56 am »
No home wins this year is a real problem. We are in a massive rut. 4 home defeats in a row for a club of Liverpool's statue, which went 68 matches unbeaten, is just not acceptable in the slightest.
Taking out the absolute shambles of a penalty awarded to Everton today, we still would've lost the game.

The forwards don't look like scoring. Since the turn of the year it's almost like the West Ham & Spurs results were 'freaks' rather than anything else.

Everton literally only exists to try to beat Liverpool. There is no other point to them. Their celebrations in the dressing room are an absolute shambles. 26 years since they have last won anything, but beating Liverpool at Anfield for the first time this millennium is worthy of huge celebrations. Maybe they can join us on the open top bus parade of the city win then finally get to celebrate winning the league?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #963 on: February 21, 2021, 12:34:11 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on February 21, 2021, 12:27:55 am
Been saying this all season. We average 3-4 shots on target per game at most.
Harsh penalty aside, the game was gone and Pickford really only made one top drawer save.
It's going to be tough to get top 4.
We've had more than 4 shots on.target in over half our league games
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #964 on: February 21, 2021, 12:36:30 am »
Oh, and HOW THE HELL can Everton be awarded an offside, and then throw the ball into Liverpool's half and be allowed to take the indirect free kick. It's just shit officiating all round.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #965 on: February 21, 2021, 12:36:39 am »
The result was awful but the most worrying thing is that its now so predictable.

We were top of the league and grinding out wins at Christmas but then this year we have just got worse and worse. We struggle to score and then we give away soft goal after goal and we are fast becoming everyones favourite team to play. I can predict how most teams will setup against us and how theyll have less possession but will rely on the ball over the top of our defence or wait for us to make a mistake. Our form literally is relegation fodder and that is amazing for a team that was world champions.

Its all very well talking about injuries but we used to be able to beat most teams with our 2nd 11 but not we hardly trouble the keeper.

Defend deep against us and suck us forward. Give us no space around the penalty area but well give you 30 yards of space to run into.

Theres something terribly wrong and it isnt just as simple as injuries or tiredness. Our style of play is so easy to play against and every single team now gets better chances than we do simply because we are wide open for the counter. Its time to shut up shop at the back and to grind out boring 1-0 wins for a while. Our finances need us to get top 4 but at the moment thats a long way off.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #966 on: February 21, 2021, 12:41:00 am »
My god we are so bad that even Sheffield United looks better than us, did we really win the league last season?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #967 on: February 21, 2021, 12:42:57 am »
Quote from: stockdam on February 21, 2021, 12:36:39 am
The result was awful but the most worrying thing is that its now so predictable.

We were top of the league and grinding out wins at Christmas but then this year we have just got worse and worse. We struggle to score and then we give away soft goal after goal and we are fast becoming everyones favourite team to play. I can predict how most teams will setup against us and how theyll have less possession but will rely on the ball over the top of our defence or wait for us to make a mistake. Our form literally is relegation fodder and that is amazing for a team that was world champions.

Its all very well talking about injuries but we used to be able to beat most teams with our 2nd 11 but not we hardly trouble the keeper.

Defend deep against us and suck us forward. Give us no space around the penalty area but well give you 30 yards of space to run into.

Theres something terribly wrong and it isnt just as simple as injuries or tiredness. Our style of play is so easy to play against and every single team now gets better chances than we do simply because we are wide open for the counter. Its time to shut up shop at the back and to grind out boring 1-0 wins for a while. Our finances need us to get top 4 but at the moment thats a long way off.

Agree completely. Top 4 is a pipe dream unless we adapt significantly.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #968 on: February 21, 2021, 12:43:39 am »
Quote from: stockdam on February 21, 2021, 12:36:39 am
The result was awful but the most worrying thing is that its now so predictable.

We were top of the league and grinding out wins at Christmas but then this year we have just got worse and worse. We struggle to score and then we give away soft goal after goal and we are fast becoming everyones favourite team to play. I can predict how most teams will setup against us and how theyll have less possession but will rely on the ball over the top of our defence or wait for us to make a mistake. Our form literally is relegation fodder and that is amazing for a team that is world champions.

Its all very well talking about injuries but we used to be able to beat most teams with our 2nd 11 but not we hardly trouble the keeper.

Defend deep against us and suck us forward. Give us no space around the penalty area but well give you 30 yards of space to run into.

Theres something terribly wrong and it isnt just as simple as injuries or tiredness. Our style of play is so easy to play against and every single team now gets better chances than we do simply because we are wide open for the counter. Its time to shut up shop at the back and to grind out boring 1-0 wins for a while. Our finances need us to get top 4 but at the moment thats a long way off.

I honestly dont think thats even vaguely true. Alisson, TAA, VVD, Matip or Gomez, Robbo, Hendo, Fab, Gini, Salah, Mane and Firmino are easily our best 11, and have played a shit ton between them the last 3 seasons. Yes, some players have come in, and weve beaten teams with weakened line ups. But to say what you did - is FAR off the mark. Abu Dhabi can do it, we cant, never have in this amazing time weve been having the last few years.

I dont think there is something terribly wrong. Terribly would suggest some really serious underlying issues with the relationship of manager with owners and or team - I dont think there is.

Fatigue, because of the fact we dont have a hugely strong squad, and injures are a major factor and loss of form of too many players is another.

IF there is an issue with players no longer giving a shit (and yes that too would be in the terribly wrong set of problems), then that will take a bit of work to correct.

My only issue is the idea that the team has now wasted a year of its prime form - the reason they where given a lot of big contracts, and this could be an ongoing issue for a year or two now. Unlike teams like Abu Dhabi or chelsea, we cant rip it up and start again with a quarter of a billion summer budget.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #969 on: February 21, 2021, 12:54:39 am »
Quote from: swoopy on February 21, 2021, 12:36:30 am
Oh, and HOW THE HELL can Everton be awarded an offside, and then throw the ball into Liverpool's half and be allowed to take the indirect free kick. It's just shit officiating all round.

The refs just dont care. Theres no annual appraisal from the head of the organisation, theres no review of their performances. If youre doing an absolutely stellar job and youre getting the same response from your boss as some fat sweaty mess who can barely keep up, or some moron whos spent the last decade guessing every single decision and hoping for the best then, really, wheres the incentive to keep doing a brilliant job?

If those useless twats keep getting big games and cup finals despite being unremittingly shite, even with a system supposedly designed to eliminate total howlers, then whats the lesson?  You might as well go out, fuck about and do whatever you like. You know your colleagues, and ex colleagues, will bend over backwards to defend you regardless.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #970 on: February 21, 2021, 12:56:22 am »
Quote from: stockdam on February 21, 2021, 12:36:39 am
The result was awful but the most worrying thing is that its now so predictable.

We were top of the league and grinding out wins at Christmas but then this year we have just got worse and worse. We struggle to score and then we give away soft goal after goal and we are fast becoming everyones favourite team to play. I can predict how most teams will setup against us and how theyll have less possession but will rely on the ball over the top of our defence or wait for us to make a mistake. Our form literally is relegation fodder and that is amazing for a team that was world champions.

Its all very well talking about injuries but we used to be able to beat most teams with our 2nd 11 but not we hardly trouble the keeper.

Defend deep against us and suck us forward. Give us no space around the penalty area but well give you 30 yards of space to run into.

Theres something terribly wrong and it isnt just as simple as injuries or tiredness. Our style of play is so easy to play against and every single team now gets better chances than we do simply because we are wide open for the counter. Its time to shut up shop at the back and to grind out boring 1-0 wins for a while. Our finances need us to get top 4 but at the moment thats a long way off.

I didn't think we looked that bad, we absolutely dominated them from the 15th. The meth-midget kept them in the game.

The simple thing is we're not scoring, if Mo doesn't score we don't win. Mane is having a nightmare of a season, so is Bobby. It's obviously all a symptom of injuries. We've lost 4 nailed on starters and their 4 backups in the part of the pitch that the entire system is built around.

No team in the world, from the top down, survives losing their 3 starting CB's, their 2 DM's, 2-3 fringe midfielders, their first attacker off the bench as well as the usual injuries throughout a season. It is carnage and it can't be understated.

I will agree though, that with Henderson out, we've now got no pace at the back and we're just going to be up against a low block into channel balls for the rest of the season and we need to find a way to neutralise that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #971 on: February 21, 2021, 12:58:04 am »
https://youtu.be/huXCoThj6Jg

Don't know if this video is available worldwide but fuck me, the title is "penalty call divides opinion in emphatic Everton win" and then the four c*nts in the studio (including Dermot Gallagher as the "expert") all fucking agree that it was a penalty and a red card! They spend 3 minutes saying "you can see how Arnold raises his leg and hooks it around him and brings him down" and replaying it over and over, and I'm like, what are you looking at? Hooking his leg? Am I blind?

Unbelievable the sheer hatred we unlocked by daring to win a title. Oil slave state spends billions to create a one team, league? No problem! Club with history that generates its own revenue, spends wisely and creates a team whose whole is way more than the sum of its parts? Unacceptable!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #972 on: February 21, 2021, 12:58:14 am »
The main problem appears to be creating chances and scoring from midfield. So when Salah and Mane have an off day there doesn't appear to be many others who can score. The midfield are tidy, hard working, good at passing but most of the passes are not hurting teams. Imagine if a midfielder was arriving late for a cross or a piledriver from the edge of the area or making that killer pass. It makes it harder to defend.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #973 on: February 21, 2021, 12:59:01 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on February 21, 2021, 12:56:22 am
I didn't think we looked that bad, we absolutely dominated them from the 15th. The meth-midget kept them in the game.

The simple thing is we're not scoring, if Mo doesn't score we don't win. Mane is having a nightmare of a season, so is Bobby. It's obviously all a symptom of injuries. We've lost 4 nailed on starters and their 4 backups in the part of the pitch that the entire system is built around.

No team in the world, from the top down, survives losing their 3 starting CB's, their 2 DM's, 2-3 fringe midfielders, their first attacker off the bench as well as the usual injuries throughout a season. It is carnage and it can't be understated.

I will agree though, that with Henderson out, we've now got no pace at the back and we're just going to be up against a low block into channel balls for the rest of the season and we need to find a way to neutralise that.

Teams are quite happy for us to have the ball at the moment. Says it all. Doesnt mean we are dominating.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #974 on: February 21, 2021, 12:59:45 am »
Quote from: Kekule on February 21, 2021, 12:54:39 am
The refs just dont care. Theres no annual appraisal from the head of the organisation, theres no review of their performances. If youre doing an absolutely stellar job and youre getting the same response from your boss as some fat sweaty mess who can barely keep up, or some moron whos spent the last decade guessing every single decision and hoping for the best then, really, wheres the incentive to keep doing a brilliant job?

If those useless twats keep getting big games, cup finals despite being unremittingly shite, even with a system supposedly designed to eliminate total howlers, then whats the lesson?  You might as well go out, fuck about and do whatever you like. You know your colleagues, and ex colleagues, will bend over backwards to defend you regardless.

The FA cup Facebook page posted highlights of Liverpool v Barnsley in the FA Cup from 2008 the other day. Immediately prior to Barnsley scoring, one of their players was taken down in the box. I remember being in the ground at the time towards the back of the Kop when the challenge was made wincing as it obviously had to be a penalty. Referee waves the decision away.

Seeing the highlights again this week, it didn't shock me in the slightest to see that the referee that day was Martin Atkinson. 13 years ago he absolutely bottled a nailed on decision and yet he's still refereeing matches 13 years later with just as shit standards. No accountability at all for them. All carries on year after year with no sanctions, punishment or anything. If we were shit at our jobs we'd be fired. They make poor decisions and nothing happens.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #975 on: February 21, 2021, 01:07:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on February 21, 2021, 12:58:04 am
https://youtu.be/huXCoThj6Jg

Don't know if this video is available worldwide but fuck me, the title is "penalty call divides opinion in emphatic Everton win" and then the four c*nts in the studio (including Dermot Gallagher as the "expert") all fucking agree that it was a penalty and a red card! They spend 3 minutes saying "you can see how Arnold raises his leg and hooks it around him and brings him down" and replaying it over and over, and I'm like, what are you looking at? Hooking his leg? Am I blind?

Unbelievable the sheer hatred we unlocked by daring to win a title. Oil slave state spends billions to create a one team, league? No problem! Club with history that generates its own revenue, spends wisely and creates a team whose whole is way more than the sum of its parts? Unacceptable!

Bingo. Were pretty much universally hated. Our success has triggered all kinds of feelings. Explains why no one is bothered analysing anything controversial that goes against us. Just tough shit and get in with it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #976 on: February 21, 2021, 01:11:45 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 21, 2021, 12:43:39 am
I dont think there is something terribly wrong. Terribly would suggest some really serious underlying issues with the relationship of manager with owners and or team - I dont think there is.

Fatigue, because of the fact we dont have a hugely strong squad, and injures are a major factor and loss of form of too many players is another.


I didnt mean that there was a problem between Klopp, FSG and the players as there is absolutely no evidence for that.

I meant there is something wrong in that we are playing the same match over and over again.
Our front three generally are really heavily marked and a lot of times there are 2 players in close proximity to them.
Our midfield seem to simply pass the ball back and forwards and rarely break into the box.
Both TAA and Robertson get closed down quickly and even when they get a cross in, it tends to be blocked or over-hit.

Our defence is usually fine but theres yards to run into with the simple ball over the top.

I havent seen any signs of real fatigue. I dont remember any recent goals where fatigue has been a direct issue but thats obviously hard to tell. I dont think fatigue caused either goal today nor the goals against Leicester or City. Instead they tended to be errors or being caught out of position. It wasnt as if we looked tired or were being run ragged by a fresher and fitter team.

I dont have the answers otherwise Id be on the phone to Klopp. My gut feel is that we havent adapted to the injuries and we are playing a game that exposes our weaknesses.

The hardest way to score is against a packed and well organised defence........we face this almost every week.
The easiest way to score is the ball over the top to a fast striker who is then 1 v 1. Both goals today game through the middle of the defence. None of our midfield appear to be capable of helping the defence the way Henderson or Fabinho do. I think its time to use two CHs and use Fabinho and Henderson where they play best (both are currently injured).

Two of Phillips, Davies and Kabak need to play CH and Henderson or Fabinho need to sit just in front. At the other end we need somebody helping our front three and maybe that means Thiago.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #977 on: February 21, 2021, 01:19:48 am »
Fuck the haters, fuck the Mancs, fuck the pmgol, fuck the so called fans that think a few bad results mean we need a new boss.
Me and my drinking problem will be following the reds!,,,

First, fourth whatever, dont care. Best team in the land
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #978 on: February 21, 2021, 01:26:54 am »
I'm numb to it all.

Far too many injuries, way more than acceptable bad refereeing decisions, and surreal empty grounds prevent me from being overly critical with the lads.

Sometimes, too many things just happen at once.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #979 on: February 21, 2021, 01:40:05 am »
I haven't listened to any post-match interviews or press conferences. Has anyone mentioned that we'll learn from our mistakes and be better during the next match?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #980 on: February 21, 2021, 01:40:10 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on February 21, 2021, 01:37:14 am
If we sack Klopp, I will not be watching club football again. I will be the major tournament 'Euros and World Cup' supporter. Will be nice to imagine asking a young punk beside me, 'Which club does this Dutch number 10 plays for?'.

Delete this nonsense.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #981 on: February 21, 2021, 01:44:35 am »
A fair amount of it can be put down to belief I think. Oh, no. Another packed defence at Anfield. Weve barely scored against these recently.  It then becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.  They dont believe theyll create many chances so when they get in the position to create a decent chance we think its at such a premium that they have to make it count, so they snatch at it and over/under hit the pass, or miscontrol it, or snatch at the shot.

Opponents go into it with the belief that they can get something and claim a scalp (I bet you nearly every player knows our form, but they couldnt tell you what 75-80% of the other teams form is) so they fight harder, chuck themselves in front of things they might not normally, chase back harder to get a boot on a cross.

Weve also gone two months without a single thing falling for us at home. Players hang a boot out to block a shot? It hits them square on the foot, not slightly off centre deflecting it towards goal or into the path of one of our players, but pings back towards the half way line or out for a throw.  Defender gets a head to a cross, it falls into space. Desperate last ditch lunge?  Just gets the ball and it runs just far enough away. Defenders arent in total control of those situations, they just hope for the best. Every single time its run for them. Every. Single. Time.  When youre down in the dumps you need something like that to fall your way to help you out. Its just not happened. (Origis bad miss v Burnley aside).

Im not saying one slice of luck and all will be rosey, but if we got our noses in front at home it might settle them down in front of goal a bit and they wouldnt be snatching at it every single time we got in the final third, perhaps.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #982 on: February 21, 2021, 01:50:07 am »
Slept on it, just think our lack of aggression on the night was quite disappointing. Not talking about rough tackles, but our pressing was largely absent, and that cutting edge.

I am not sure why weve havent had a change in formation. Just moving a couple of players about, perhaps swap Mane and Salah from left to right. Need something different, it feels like the players need a little inspiration.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #983 on: February 21, 2021, 01:51:41 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on February 20, 2021, 10:28:02 pm
Of course, if it wasnt for dodgy refs we would be top of the league by 20 points! We need to stop this narrative immediately.

Maybe not 20
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #984 on: February 21, 2021, 02:00:48 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on February 21, 2021, 01:51:41 am
Maybe not 20

Yeah, we still wouldn't be top of the league.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #985 on: February 23, 2021, 08:53:02 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on February 21, 2021, 01:50:07 am
Slept on it, just think our lack of aggression on the night was quite disappointing. Not talking about rough tackles, but our pressing was largely absent, and that cutting edge.

I am not sure why weve havent had a change in formation. Just moving a couple of players about, perhaps swap Mane and Salah from left to right. Need something different, it feels like the players need a little inspiration.

Since our injuries, and persistent niggles to other players here and there (late December onwards i'm talking)).... it seems from my limited tactical knowledge that we have changed things around so that we are trying to match our normal system of play as much as possible.

In hindsight, maybe klopp wouldn't have done that and tried something different....like we are all saying knowing the results we've had.

I guess the question is now, what does he do?
1) Carry on with what he's been doing and hope we dig ourselves out of this? Hoping for better luck on injury front etc and form of the players on the pitch
2)Make bigger changes to our set up
3) Half-way house between the above

Atleast we have had a week off and it's not Leicester away after this one now it's Sheffield United...gotta be a very big opportunity to finally get 3 points in the league again, or at the very least not lose.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #986 on: February 23, 2021, 09:52:11 am »
Quote from: just redk84 will do on February 23, 2021, 08:53:02 am
Since our injuries, and persistent niggles to other players here and there (late December onwards i'm talking)).... it seems from my limited tactical knowledge that we have changed things around so that we are trying to match our normal system of play as much as possible.

In hindsight, maybe klopp wouldn't have done that and tried something different....like we are all saying knowing the results we've had.

I guess the question is now, what does he do?
1) Carry on with what he's been doing and hope we dig ourselves out of this? Hoping for better luck on injury front etc and form of the players on the pitch
2)Make bigger changes to our set up
3) Half-way house between the above

Atleast we have had a week off and it's not Leicester away after this one now it's Sheffield United...gotta be a very big opportunity to finally get 3 points in the league again, or at the very least not lose.

We have made changes but unfortunately they've all been enforced by injuries etc with our well publicised CB pairings now. I do think there's a sense of you shouldn't keep trying to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result and I suspect most of the fans probably see that. I don't think we need to reinvent the wheel - probably just small tweaks.

Personally, I think the room for changes is in our midfield and perhaps in the front 3. Recently, our midfield is generally Thiago Gini and either Curtis. Individually I think they are all top lads and good players, no issues there. The combination I don't think works very well at the moment. The balance isn't quite right. I think the main thing would be to get Fabinho back into the DM role there and build around that. The front 3 is struggling for form, ideas and support. It might help if our midfield changes but I think Firmino probably hasn't done enough to continually be selected. I'd imagine Jota will come back in his place once he's fit again. I do think it's time to perhaps roll the dice a little bit and perhaps try Shaq or Origi up there and just change the way we attack the game and perhaps provide something else for the opposition to think about. I think our players look knackered and this might be a time where a bit of rotation doesn't hurt. The likes of Kostas, Ox, Naby, Jota, Origi and Shaq have played much less football than the regulars and perhaps its time for them to play a greater role.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #987 on: February 23, 2021, 11:46:02 am »
I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.

In Saturdays post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like rubbish, poor, pathetic and awful.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.

Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.

Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and rub of the green can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.

One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always deserved. Its wrong headed, its infuriating, and its pervasive.

The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopps message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - its self defeating, its counter productive, its pointless.

On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC supporters posting Klopp out stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.

He could of course, not that Im nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #988 on: February 23, 2021, 12:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on February 23, 2021, 11:46:02 am
I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.

In Saturday’s post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like ‘rubbish’, ‘poor’, ‘pathetic’ and ‘awful’.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.

Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.

Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and ‘rub of the green’ can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.

One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always ‘deserved’. It’s wrong headed, it’s infuriating, and it’s pervasive.

The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopp’s message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - it’s self defeating, it’s counter productive, it’s pointless.

On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC ‘supporters’ posting ‘Klopp out’ stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.

He could of course, not that I’m nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...


I agree with to an extent, but the problem isn't looking at that one game its taking the whole run since Boxing day into the equation and when we do that we cannot keep trotting out the unlucky line.

The fact is we need to stop losing. We have lost 4 games at home in row! We have won 2 of our last 11. We are basically in relegation level form here and there is a point in which playing well but getting beaten became far too boring.

Maybe Klopp is trying to keep a style of play going so that he can build some form for next season and hope that when players return, it can be back to normal. That's all fair but honestly, sitting here as a fan, I would like to stop watching a Liverpool game where we keep losing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #989 on: February 23, 2021, 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on February 23, 2021, 09:52:11 am
We have made changes but unfortunately they've all been enforced by injuries etc with our well publicised CB pairings now. I do think there's a sense of you shouldn't keep trying to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result and I suspect most of the fans probably see that. I don't think we need to reinvent the wheel - probably just small tweaks.

Sure, I guess at what point does it change to 'ok this is not gonna get better - need to change something' from 'we seem close, just need to keep this up'

Performances across all the games have not been terrible...in the final third, yes. Certain individual mistakes sure, and the mentality following a setback could have been better also at times - I guess its when its fine margins I think the changes are hardest to implement because you seem close to looking ok but then you still are suffering setbacks, and i think that's been the struggle since the United games

It's a different problem now to what it was when things started to go wrong in early Jan.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #990 on: February 23, 2021, 12:21:33 pm »
The players are human. Im gonna cut them lots of slack for everything theyve had to face and are continuing to face. We all know the score - crippling injuries, shite officiating etc etc. No gonna go over it all again when everyone knows the story of this season.

They all get a huge pass from me as for me they all have plenty of credit in the bank.

Once we have a semblance of whats close to our full 1st XI theyll be back and challenging again for the biggest trophies.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #991 on: February 23, 2021, 12:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Ski on February 23, 2021, 12:21:33 pm
The players are human. Im gonna cut them lots of slack for everything theyve had to face and are continuing to face. We all know the score - crippling injuries, shite officiating etc etc. No gonna go over it all again when everyone knows the story of this season.

They all get a huge pass from me as for me they all have plenty of credit in the bank.

Once we have a semblance of whats close to our full 1st XI theyll be back and challenging again for the biggest trophies. Of that I have no doubts whatsoever.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #992 on: February 23, 2021, 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Ski on February 23, 2021, 12:21:33 pm
The players are human. Im gonna cut them lots of slack for everything theyve had to face and are continuing to face. We all know the score - crippling injuries, shite officiating etc etc. No gonna go over it all again when everyone knows the story of this season.

They all get a huge pass from me as for me they all have plenty of credit in the bank.

Once we have a semblance of whats close to our full 1st XI theyll be back and challenging again for the biggest trophies.

Post more often  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #993 on: February 23, 2021, 12:23:22 pm »
@Robinred

Main thing I will say is I admire you commitment in watching that one back!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #994 on: February 23, 2021, 11:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on February 23, 2021, 11:46:02 am
I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.

In Saturdays post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like rubbish, poor, pathetic and awful.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.

Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.

Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and rub of the green can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.

One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always deserved. Its wrong headed, its infuriating, and its pervasive.

The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopps message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - its self defeating, its counter productive, its pointless.

On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC supporters posting Klopp out stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.

He could of course, not that Im nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...

Great post, nothing else to be said
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #995 on: February 24, 2021, 01:47:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on February 21, 2021, 12:36:30 am
Oh, and HOW THE HELL can Everton be awarded an offside, and then throw the ball into Liverpool's half and be allowed to take the indirect free kick. It's just shit officiating all round.
It's done as a ploy, trying to get the ref to make him take it again or move the ball back, it's time wasting.  Not sure if ref knew what was happening but hoping he knew what was going on and left it. Also this is the FA rule  "If an offside offence occurs, the referee awards an indirect free kick where the offence occurred, including if it is in the players own half of the field of play."
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #996 on: February 24, 2021, 02:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on February 23, 2021, 11:46:02 am
I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.

In Saturdays post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like rubbish, poor, pathetic and awful.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.

Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.

Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and rub of the green can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.

One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always deserved. Its wrong headed, its infuriating, and its pervasive.

The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopps message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - its self defeating, its counter productive, its pointless.

On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC supporters posting Klopp out stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.

He could of course, not that Im nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...


You saved me the trouble Rob lad. Excellent post mate - and I presume you won't mind me putting your post and my response in the "supporting the team through injury ravaged season" thread.

As it is, I did the same as you. Gritted me teeth, held onto me plums and watched it again.

As you so insightfully say these days the result seems to dictate the reaction and opinion of the game with so many people including fans, journos and pundits. Yeah we weren't at our best even allowing for the injury devastation and we were toothless and profligate. But bloodyhell we tried our best and weren't that bad, playing some decent stuff at times. Considering we faced a team highly rated by so many, defending in depth so determinedly and doggedly with a keeper in great form, we didn't half get into some decent positions in their area and come within a toe or miskick from grabbing a goal or two.

I think Everton had overall five or six ventures into situations that might possibly have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. One was a great opportunity for Coleman which Ali saved and two resulted in goals. I've not heard anybody else mention this but that first goal depended not just on our shit defending but from two throw ins in which Holgate must have pinched around 30 yards without the linesman or ref or any commontator or even poshtator making mention of. The second? Well the sporting world has gone fucking nuts with back-headed butts to the knee cap.

In stark contrast, we got into a dozen or more situations that might have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. But didn't budge the scoreboard.

So yeah, the reality at the moment is fucking shite. And it's especially disheartening in a season in which we might have expected so much more after the previous three seasons that have afforded us all so much incredible football and joy stemming therefrom. And yeah we are struggling with so much with the injuries and on the pitch with VAR and the huge problem we seem to have with the clinicalness of our final pass, crosses, shots etc.

It really is tough to take but as supporters let's try and retain the same perspective about what actually did take place in that game and recent games like it as that which Jurgen and his staff will be doing and not fall into buying the all so convenient ill-thought rhetoric of so many of the media and all those fans who swallow their shite.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #997 on: February 24, 2021, 11:26:09 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on February 21, 2021, 12:41:00 am
My god we are so bad that even Sheffield United looks better than us, did we really win the league last season?

I just read through this page out of the 25. What a gem.  ::)  :wanker 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #998 on: Today at 01:51:48 am »
Quote from: Robinred on February 23, 2021, 11:46:02 am
I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.

In Saturdays post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like rubbish, poor, pathetic and awful.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.

Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.

Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and rub of the green can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.

One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always deserved. Its wrong headed, its infuriating, and its pervasive.

The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopps message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - its self defeating, its counter productive, its pointless.

On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC supporters posting Klopp out stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.

He could of course, not that Im nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...


We are controlling games to an extent and we are still excellent at retaining possession for most of the game. But we are in the kind of form that is easy to negate at the moment. We are seeing it game after game. Teams don't fear us when we have the ball, and they wager that we will make at least one mistake that will give them a good chance of scoring.

So I'm not sure there is truth in saying we played well against Everton. Perhaps we controlled the possession, but at no point did we look like getting a result. I suspect the game went the way Ancelotti expected and hoped it would.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Everton Richarlison 3 Sighurdson pen. 93
« Reply #999 on: Today at 04:48:13 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:51:48 am
We are controlling games to an extent and we are still excellent at retaining possession for most of the game. But we are in the kind of form that is easy to negate at the moment. We are seeing it game after game. Teams don't fear us when we have the ball, and they wager that we will make at least one mistake that will give them a good chance of scoring.

So I'm not sure there is truth in saying we played well against Everton. Perhaps we controlled the possession, but at no point did we look like getting a result. I suspect the game went the way Ancelotti expected and hoped it would.

I think there is much in what you say there.

In the vast majority of games we have the overwhelming majority of possession, so it looks like we are well on top. Thing is, as we all know, possession is only part of the story. A full strength Liverpool with all that possession is a daunting prospect for any team to play against. It has a solid backline with a potent attack that is linked together well by the midfield. This usually means the opposition are pinned back, ran ragged and they eventually crack.

What we have this season is a top goalkeeper sometimes out injured. The usually rock solid defence has been absolutely decimated by injuries, so has not been settled at all, all season. Add that to a normally potent attack that seems to have gone off the boil all at the same time, and we have problems. We have spurned so many of the chances we would normally have converted, whilst in other games we've struggled to create many chances at all despite overwhelming possession stats.

Once we went 0-1 down to the Shite, I knew it was game over. Yes, we played ok in patches, but the issues we currently face mean we are always vulnerable. This has been exposed by the likes of the Shite, Brighton and West Brom. Even these extremely average sides know that if they defend well then seek a set-piece, a penalty, a ball over the top on the break or a quick through-ball, they are in with a very good chance of nicking it. They certainly don't fear giving us possession. In fact, I think it actually works against us psychologically at the moment, because when it doesn't produce results after a while, we start to panic, become desperate and make mistakes. This plays into the hands of even poor sides who decide their game at Anfield is their cup final for this season.

As Mrs. Spion always tells me. It ain't what you've got, it's what you do with it that matters.  :-*
Sadly, for some time now, we've been decimated in both boxes. By injuries in our own area, and by a massive loss of form in the opposition's area too. Because of these factors, we have not been best placed to actually capitalise on the amount of the ball we've been having. These factors are, of course, temporary. The defence will be far more settled again at some point, and we will hit form again up-front too. The midfield will once again help knit the two together more cohesively as well. All the pieces of the jigsaw are there, it's just that due to an array of factors (many out of our control) putting those pieces together has been very difficult, hence the overall picture looking very disjointed just now.

I think you are correct in assuming this game panned out the way Ancelotti thought it would. Just as it panned out the way many Reds feared it would too.
