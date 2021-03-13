Poll

What do we think of the revelations

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 19441 times)

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #640 on: March 13, 2021, 06:53:12 pm »
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #641 on: March 13, 2021, 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 11, 2021, 02:50:08 pm
Seems like we're getting wildly off topic but Sterling was landed in court on more than one occasion on allegations of assaulting women. It's not like when Beckham was being literally burned in effigy for being sent off in a world cup match, or when Rooney was constantly being put on the tabloid front pages for going out because reporters were tracking him 24/7 looking for dirt.

For what it's worth, I've always suspected the negative coverage of Markle has more to do with her being American, the echoes of Wallace Simpson that surround that, and her liability father. It's the flipside of Kate, who's ideal because she's safe, quiet and does nothing but go to public functions and get pregnant. If the mid-market tabloids had been primarily focused on her colour there would have been more gross focus on her 'exoticism'. Then again, those newsrooms have been infected by racism for years at the highest levels, so it would be naive to believe that never came into play.


Quote from: west_london_red on March 11, 2021, 04:35:50 pm
I dont think its being American or black, as most of our tabloid press have a pretty big hard on for the USA, its more that shes a liberal American and at least in my mind thats probably part of the reason the press have had it in for her. A lot of the causes she has identified with and supported are not aligned with the right wing press and shes been vocal about them so they have gone after her, while Kate very much has the country Tory set wiff about her and doesnt stray far from that script gets left alone. Even when Charles has started bringing up things like the environment and global warming, subjects that are generally identified with the left, hes taken a kicking from the press over it.

That is more my take on it as well, without ever denying that some people may indeed be slightly motivated by race. That can never be discounted nor accepted.
However, I was disappointed to see John Barnes on Peston blindly going down the racism route and believing everything from the Oprah interview and citing unconscious racial bias. At the same time, he hilariously shot himself in the foot by stating his own biased view towards female referees. However he excused his opinion that female referees were not as good by saying he was educating himself regarding his own unconscious bias!
It would seem that unconscious misogynists need to educate themselves, whilst unconscious racists need to be publicly executed.
Bigotry is bigotry, whether it be racist or misogynistic, anti-LGBT or anti-disabled. It also applies to the often blatant anti-Liverpool crap that Scousers have to put up with, as mentioned by Qston.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #642 on: March 13, 2021, 10:38:22 pm »
Full on PR push tonight by the Royals in their freindly press.

Kate at the vigil for Sarah (without mask) for a photo op and leaks against Harry and Meghan.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #643 on: March 14, 2021, 04:20:47 pm »
Well in fairness to Kate, she does know what it's like to walk around the streets at night, as the attached headline states.

Remember reading a Beeb article" The Duchess of Cambridge has said the challenges of parenting and home schooling during lockdown have left her "exhausted"." ...detailing their struggles with giving the kids a haricut during lockdown, bless.

One of us, these people.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #644 on: March 14, 2021, 05:33:42 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 14, 2021, 04:20:47 pm
Well in fairness to Kate, she does know what it's like to walk around the streets at night, as the attached headline states.

Remember reading a Beeb article" The Duchess of Cambridge has said the challenges of parenting and home schooling during lockdown have left her "exhausted"." ...detailing their struggles with giving the kids a haricut during lockdown, bless.

One of us, these people.

To be fair to her she did have a life before she got married, she worked in Southampton, was at Uni in Fife, worked in a restaurant and lived in Chelsea with her sister. Hooray Henrys are just as likely (maybe more?) to treat women as objects and abuse them.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: cdav on March 13, 2021, 10:38:22 pm
Full on PR push tonight by the Royals in their freindly press.

Kate at the vigil for Sarah (without mask) for a photo op and leaks against Harry and Meghan.

And Oprah wasn't friendly??
And pushing a racist agenda?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 09:37:53 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:00:13 am
And Oprah wasn't friendly??
And pushing a racist agenda?
What are you blathering about now?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Yesterday at 09:37:53 am
What are you blathering about now?


No idea about the racist stuff, but he's making the point on the press that the royal family are using media outlets who are friendly to them, which is the same thing that Harry and Meghan did with Oprah.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:40:40 am
No idea about the racist stuff, but he's making the point on the press that the royal family are using media outlets who are friendly to them, which is the same thing that Harry and Meghan did with Oprah.
I get that bit. That's why I bolded the other bit about Oprah's racist agenda.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 13, 2021, 06:53:12 pm
Care to elaborate?  :butt

Takes a very special person to argue that Daily Mail and Express articles dont carry a whiff of racism or 'unconscious bias'. Whatever next, Brexit was about sovereignty and not xenophobia
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:16:41 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Yesterday at 09:37:53 am
What are you blathering about now?


Firstly, by allowing unchallenged accusations of racism to stand with no comment other than "wow!" Oprah new she was allowing a media frenzy to follow.
Secondly, by allowing altered versions of headlines from UK newspapers and portraying negative US headlines as British, she was clearly guilty of an ulterior motive.
For instance, the Daily Mail article "'Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family': UKIP chief's glamour model lover, 25, is suspended from the party over racist texts about Prince Harry's wife-to-be" -- a quote described by that newspaper as "vile" was presented as though it was an outright racist comment in the paper with the only part showing being "Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family"

Call me cynical, but that did not happen by accident. It was a deliberate attempt by the programme to mislead viewers of racist intent. For someone as high profile and sensitive to raise issues as Oprah Winfrey, that was scandalous. And very dangerous.
That is why I said they were pushing a racist agenda. The facts speak for themselves on that point.

It may also be worth reading Trevor Phillips in the Times on this and, although I am no fan of the paper, the Daily Mail's own riposte to Megan and Harry's various accusations.
