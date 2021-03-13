What are you blathering about now?





Firstly, by allowing unchallenged accusations of racism to stand with no comment other than "wow!" Oprah new she was allowing a media frenzy to follow.Secondly, by allowing altered versions of headlines from UK newspapers and portraying negative US headlines as British, she was clearly guilty of an ulterior motive.For instance, the Daily Mail article "'Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family': UKIP chief's glamour model lover, 25, is suspended from the party over racist texts about Prince Harry's wife-to-be" -- a quote described by that newspaper as "vile" was presented as though it was an outright racist comment in the paper with the only part showing beingCall me cynical, but that did not happen by accident. It was a deliberate attempt by the programme to mislead viewers of racist intent. For someone as high profile and sensitive to raise issues as Oprah Winfrey, that was scandalous. And very dangerous.That is why I said they were pushing a racist agenda. The facts speak for themselves on that point.It may also be worth reading Trevor Phillips in the Times on this and, although I am no fan of the paper, the Daily Mail's own riposte to Megan and Harry's various accusations.