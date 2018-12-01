Poll

What do we think of the revelations

Oooooerr! Missus Phoop! Parp!! Whoop!
Gnurglian
Whistle my tassles
Guilt M'lord, fetch the lancets
What a kerfuffle
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 16245 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:28:58 am
There are a lot of asian backgrounds that see black people as inferior though so with that then its not true to say non white people cannot be racist.

Completely, black people are particularly looked down on but it pretty much goes in all direction, white people, Indians from a different part of India (something I am probably guilty of myself) will be seen as cowards, stingy or just plain uncivilised depending on where they are from, although not all of the stereotypes are necessarily negative, the skin colour of a person and how thats perceived is pretty universal, and to be fair its not restricted to just Indians, look at the younger pictures of a fair few black celebrities and they all seem to have miraculously got fairer as they got older and more successful.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:36:36 am

Even in India for example. I don't know if you are in India or an Indian in the UK. But regardless, we know the kind of fair skin that is glorified in India. And more than wanting a male offspring.

And if that's the situation in India, you can imagine why this is seen as a big deal in the seemingly developed nations where gender advancements have come up leaps and bounds. But not race.


My parents are from India, I was born and grew up here so British Indian.

I dont think your right on the preference of a male child compared to fair skinned child, the gender is always more important as its always discussed, where as colour is only discussed in certain circumstances. Im quite dark and my Mrs is fair so whether the kids would have my colour or hers was discussed, where as my brother is fair and so is his Mrs so skin colour was never a topic. Gender, especially when your first or second children are girls becomes a huge subject for discussion.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 12:23:23 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 09:22:56 am
:lmao

Just taking advantage of whitey's absolute terror of putting one syllable out of place these days.  Can't speak for blacks but both the Indian and Chinese subsets of Asians can be absolutely poisonous,  racist c*nts off their own tod that'll instantly improve the people around them if you pushed them off a cliff.

I dunno,  last I heard these two (Harry,  Meghan)  went off to be independent.  Great.  They've had some time,  what have they built?

Edit: Goes without saying beyond your teens and onwards,  you've had time to figure things out.  From then on,  Indian,  Chinese,  black,  white,  it's all you.  There's both quality and poison everywhere, assess and pick.  Guys like that prof shouldn't be in a job if he's pushing that.
This x 100
So, so true (spoken as someone who grew up in one of those communities)

Edit: just to add, here in SA hair type (not hair colour) also comes into the equation :lmao - it's a weird world we live in

:lmao at the truth being said here
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:27:33 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 12:44:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:45:07 am
Completely, black people are particularly looked down on but it pretty much goes in all direction, white people, Indians from a different part of India (something I am probably guilty of myself) will be seen as cowards, stingy or just plain uncivilised depending on where they are from, although not all of the stereotypes are necessarily negative, the skin colour of a person and how thats perceived is pretty universal, and to be fair its not restricted to just Indians, look at the younger pictures of a fair few black celebrities and they all seem to have miraculously got fairer as they got older and more successful.

Up to the 1960s Liverpool suffered from a vicious religious divide. There were Protestant Councillors in office, major street disturbances on the 12th July and each religion looked down on the other from the heights of moral superiority.

My dad was Protestant, my mum Catholic and as a kid I could never understand why my dad's parents weren't on the wedding photos. I can guarantee there were plenty of discussions about what church the kids would attend.

My dad was pretty much ostracised until I came along and his mum had a grandson to tell off.

There is something about human beings that they need some one to look down on. After all we have the Bitter's to fulfill that role.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 12:58:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:44:58 pm
Up to the 1960s Liverpool suffered from a vicious religious divide. There were Protestant Councillors in office, major street disturbances on the 12th July and each religion looked down on the other from the heights of moral superiority.

My dad was Protestant, my mum Catholic and as a kid I could never understand why my dad's parents weren't on the wedding photos. I can guarantee there were plenty of discussions about what church the kids would attend.

My dad was pretty much ostracised until I came along and his mum had a grandson to tell off.

There is something about human beings that they need some one to look down on. After all we have the Bitter's to fulfill that role.

It was probably a good thing that my Grandad on my Mums side wasn't around when she married my Dad. Dads side are catholics, Ma's protestants, my Grandad was in the Lodge, played the drum and used to take great pleasure in marching past the Bullring playing The Sash and causing murder with the Catholics.

My Dad never gave a fuck about religion, maybe due to being put in a straight jacket and battered by the nuns as a kid, his solution was to have one kid catholic and the other proddie to keep both families happy. My Ma said fuck off, we're both proddies. The catholic priest once said my ma and da weren't legally married and me and our kids were bastards, that got him lashed out of the house by my Dad.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,342
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 01:07:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:21:29 am
He's just creating the spectacular exit required to drag his 'fans' over to whatever Fox News Channel Murdoch eventually launches in the UK. It will be the anti-cancel culture channel with his old Rule Britannia/Pro-Brexit crowd.

He'll also get some sort of hefty payout just like Bill O'Reilly or the full-pay holiday that Kay Burley get.

He quit GMB though, so it will probably be a case that he won't have to pay anything to get out of his contract rather than him getting a payout.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,342
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:20:27 am
In some respects the 'punching down' argument vs 'punching up' is what comes to mind in these situations, the implication that a dark skinned kid was somehow lesser.  The academic definition of racism is prejudice plus power inequality, so non-white people cannot be racist but can certainly be the target of racism.

While that is the academic definition, in mainstream usage racial prejudice and racist have been conflated to mean the same thing and almost anyone trying to claim that non-white people cannot be racist are being disingenuous as they are not talking academically.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:18:00 pm by Skeeve »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 01:34:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:37:17 am
Of course he's doubled down on Twitter saying he's had time to reflect and still doesn't believe her. Naturally, he's making it into a free speech issue, while neglecting to note that it was the dismissal of her suicidal thoughts that almost certainly drew 41k complaints, produced an Ofcom investigation and a rebuke from MIND.

Reportedly ITV requested he apologise or....  He choose not to apologise.  Apparently Meghan complained to ITV (prob after seeing references to Morgan all over Twitter).
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,464
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm »
I'm still getting my head around Harry calling someone a 'P---' but as it wasn't said 'with malice', getting away with it. In what world is that not blatantly racist, especially given the power imbalance between him and the subject of his 'non-malicious banter'? Now, he says he's learned, presumably from conversations in private with his wife -- but why not educate his family in private then?
Do we really want these people continuing to represent the country?
Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
I'm still getting my head around Harry calling someone a 'P---' but as it wasn't said 'with malice', getting away with it. In what world is that not blatantly racist, especially given the power imbalance between him and the subject of his 'non-malicious banter'? Now, he says he's learned, presumably from conversations in private with his wife -- but why not educate his family in private then?
Do we really want these people continuing to represent the country?

This whole episode has served to rehabilitate Harrys reputation undeservedly. I know Oprah is getting a lot of praise for the interview, but she should have pinned the ginger nut with questions about his own incidents of racism. He brought his wife into a situation he knew where she would go through hell, and now he has been praised for a decision of taking her out again. He should have renounced his title and then married her. Then he would never have to worry about media or the racism of his own family.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
I'm still getting my head around Harry calling someone a 'P---' but as it wasn't said 'with malice', getting away with it. In what world is that not blatantly racist, especially given the power imbalance between him and the subject of his 'non-malicious banter'? Now, he says he's learned, presumably from conversations in private with his wife -- but why not educate his family in private then?
Do we really want these people continuing to represent the country?

For all we know he tried and found that he couldn't change their views?. For me the main thing is that he has learned his lesson and no longer thinks it's ok to call someone a racist name "in jest".

Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:37:17 am
Of course he's doubled down on Twitter saying he's had time to reflect and still doesn't believe her. Naturally, he's making it into a free speech issue, while neglecting to note that it was the dismissal of her suicidal thoughts that almost certainly drew 41k complaints, produced an Ofcom investigation and a rebuke from MIND.

Love it when right wing gammons always cling to free speech when it involves them. Same with cancel culture, happy to complain when things get cancelled, but blow an aneurysm when Kaepernick protests silently
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,313
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 03:01:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm
For all we know he tried and found that he couldn't change their views?. For me the main thing is that he has learned his lesson and no longer thinks it's ok to call someone a racist name "in jest".

What if that other royal changed his/her view?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,313
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 03:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
This whole episode has served to rehabilitate Harrys reputation undeservedly. I know Oprah is getting a lot of praise for the interview, but she should have pinned the ginger nut with questions about his own incidents of racism. He brought his wife into a situation he knew where she would go through hell, and now he has been praised for a decision of taking her out again. He should have renounced his title and then married her. Then he would never have to worry about media or the racism of his own family.

I think the media were always after her and would continue to be even if he would have renounced his titles. They always had it in for her.

I thought he spoke well but what we dont know if what he did about the racist incident. Also moaning about being cut off financially was ridiculous and was completely for American audiences as he knew that is what people here wanted to happen.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:01:26 pm
What if that other royal changed his/her view?

If you mean in accepting Meghan for who she is and not giving a shit what colour skin Archie and the new baby has, then that's great, it means we are moving forwards towards eradicating racism within that family.

Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 03:39:44 pm »
This is all over twitter.

15 Headlines Show How Differently The British Press Treat Meghan Markle Vs Kate Middleton

https://www.boredpanda.com/uk-media-double-standarts-royal-meghan-markle-kate-middleton/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 03:45:39 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 03:39:44 pm
This is all over twitter.

15 Headlines Show How Differently The British Press Treat Meghan Markle Vs Kate Middleton

https://www.boredpanda.com/uk-media-double-standarts-royal-meghan-markle-kate-middleton/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic

The're a bit late to the party. Those headlines have been on the old fashioned televisual channels for about a year.

And it'd be interesting to compare the headlines from the early days of Diana and the much maligned fergie

Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,743
  • Truthiness
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 03:39:44 pm
This is all over twitter.

15 Headlines Show How Differently The British Press Treat Meghan Markle Vs Kate Middleton

https://www.boredpanda.com/uk-media-double-standarts-royal-meghan-markle-kate-middleton/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic

It's pretty much the same stuff as when young black footballers and young white footballers spend money on their family.  Ben Foden 'buys a home for his mum' while Raheem Sterling is the 'England flop who splashes thousands of pounds for a blinging bathroom' for his mother's house.  It's not really a dog whistle when every human can hear it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:45:39 pm
The're a bit late to the party. Those headlines have been on the old fashioned televisual channels for about a year.

And it'd be interesting to compare the headlines from the early days of Diana and the much maligned fergie



The Diana and Fergie comparison is something i said earlier, I was very young at the time so some of the older posters will remember it better then I do but certainly seemed to me that Fergie was always treated as a joke compared to Diana until the marriages began to fall apart.

As an aside anyone find it weird that Meghan referred to her as Fergie and not Sarah?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 05:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:32:02 am
Because there's a difference between not caring about how people see you and them actually calling you out in it.

Piers said to him "You can have a go at me but not live on air" which bears that out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 05:37:22 pm »
When you hear these stories about racism, people from very top being straightforward racists, you realise how pointless are some initiatives like "say no to racism" , kneeling etc. Racism exist because people from high positions want it to exist.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 05:50:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm
The Diana and Fergie comparison is something i said earlier, I was very young at the time so some of the older posters will remember it better then I do but certainly seemed to me that Fergie was always treated as a joke compared to Diana until the marriages began to fall apart.

As an aside anyone find it weird that Meghan referred to her as Fergie and not Sarah?

I always thought that was how everyone referred to her
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:50:57 pm
I always thought that was how everyone referred to her
No. I refer to her as twat (same with all of them before anyone think's Ive got anything against the gingers).
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,441
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 05:58:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm

As an aside anyone find it weird that Meghan referred to her as Fergie and not Sarah?

That was the bit that jarred with me alongside the Ive never heard of the royal family bit as it seemed contradictory.

That said, couldve been whisky nose she was talking about for all we know!
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 03:39:44 pm
This is all over twitter.

15 Headlines Show How Differently The British Press Treat Meghan Markle Vs Kate Middleton

https://www.boredpanda.com/uk-media-double-standarts-royal-meghan-markle-kate-middleton/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm
It's pretty much the same stuff as when young black footballers and young white footballers spend money on their family.  Ben Foden 'buys a home for his mum' while Raheem Sterling is the 'England flop who splashes thousands of pounds for a blinging bathroom' for his mother's house.  It's not really a dog whistle when every human can hear it.

It's often dangerous to draw too many conclusions from such articles or Meghan versus Kate lists, when they are written at different times by different people. The press have always adopted a pantomime mentality of good and bad / black and white / in favour and out of favour. The main reason for this of course is to sell papers. A little bit of exaggeration, or call it poetic licence is often used to "spice up" stories. How many times have we railed against negative stories against our own home-grown footballers for instance? The press invariably, would always look for the "scally" angle on stories relating to our local footballers.

Bigoted? In many ways, although usually the stories are just the right side of acceptable, for obvious reasons.

Take the Raheem Sterling article. Some people say it was racist in comparison with Phil Foden's. But at the time Sterling was considered a "flop". Many people will also look at the style of the bathroom he bought for his mother and consider it rather OTT and indeed "blingy". The article may have been slightly exaggerated for effect, but was it unfair? Was it racist?

Regarding Meghan and Kate, people with an agenda of very quick to call out articles as being evidence of racism. These people never stop to consider whether the individual articles were fair but exaggerated, or whether the narrative had changed in between articles.

Meghan claimed to be devastated by racist articles such as the "artichoke responsible for global warming". Strange then, that she was able to laugh and joke with Oprah, dismissing the article and quipping that it must've been a "pretty loaded piece of toast". On the one hand the article is dismissed as nothing more than lightweight, throwaway pulp, whilst on the other hand, heavily laden with racist intent. Which is it?

As noted above, similar complaints could have been made by Diana and Fergie at different points along their Royal journeys too.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,313
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 06:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:58:13 pm
That was the bit that jarred with me alongside the Ive never heard of the royal family bit as it seemed contradictory.

That said, couldve been whisky nose she was talking about for all we know!

She said she never knew much about the Royals but before that she said she knew Sarah Ferguson and Eugenie.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,281
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 07:43:06 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
I'm still getting my head around Harry calling someone a 'P---' but as it wasn't said 'with malice', getting away with it. In what world is that not blatantly racist, especially given the power imbalance between him and the subject of his 'non-malicious banter'? Now, he says he's learned, presumably from conversations in private with his wife -- but why not educate his family in private then?
Do we really want these people continuing to represent the country?

I'm no fan of Harry, but you can only educate those who are willing to be educated.

It's quite possible that he is the best evidence of what he is accusing his family of being - they're the ones who raised him after all. You look at someone like Philip (although it's stated he's innocent in this particular case), and he's clearly old enough to know better, but equally old enough not to give a crap. 

He's the type who will hide behind the "I'm over 90, what are you going to do about it?" defence - even though my best mate's grandad is also over 90 and would quite happily punch Philip's lights out for spouting such offensive nonsense.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,281
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:34:33 pm
Piers said to him "You can have a go at me but not live on air" which bears that out.

I'd say walking off the set was probably the smart move for him.  There was no way he could respond without either caving in to the criticism and admitting he was out of order or digging himself in deeper, which would damage what passes for his standing.

EDIT: I wonder if somebody has noted the irony of Piers removing himself from a situation because it had become intolerable for him to remain and endure the criticism?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online newworldorderA

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:30:13 am
The same applies in Qatar for example to immigrant workers

In the Middle East it is more of a class issue rather than a racial one even though people tend to conflate the two

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:28:58 am
There are a lot of asian backgrounds that see black people as inferior though so with that then its not true to say non white people cannot be racist.

And a lot of Black people can be racist too. Just look at Black on Asian crime during COVID and the whole 'China Virus' narrative in America. A huge part of humanity are just downright idiots
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm by newworldorderA »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm »
 :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:52:41 pm
She said she never knew much about the Royals but before that she said she knew Sarah Ferguson and Eugenie.

They might not have slagged the family off though and risk the money. Most Americans probably see marrying into the Royal Family as this


Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 08:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:20:27 am
In some respects the 'punching down' argument vs 'punching up' is what comes to mind in these situations, the implication that a dark skinned kid was somehow lesser.  The academic definition of racism is prejudice plus power inequality, so non-white people cannot be racist but can certainly be the target of racism.

Anybody and everybody can be racist. We just care less about it when it's from those "punching up" as you mention.
Doesn't make it right. It's downright hypocritical. In a way, it further raises the distinction between those on the up and those on the down (apologies for the simplicity in the distinction, but it's late and the game is starting!). When it comes to race issues, we seem to hold white people to a higher standard than other races, which actually only further serves to place them on a pedestal. Lowering standards based on race, is to subliminally accept there is a difference in capabilities, and therefore expectations, for said races. In my opinion.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,313
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 08:54:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm
They might not have slagged the family off though and risk the money. Most Americans probably see marrying into the Royal Family as this




;D Yeah although if her first look at Royals were Sarah Ferguson, Harry and Eugenie then she should have realised that they are not as pretty as the Disney movies.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #593 on: Today at 07:32:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:52:41 pm
She said she never knew much about the Royals but before that she said she knew Sarah Ferguson and Eugenie.

Most average people Google, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook search their partners these days. If you Google search 'The Royal Family" you get 72m hits for me it's 8.8k. FFS, 'The Kardashians" is on 14.5m hits.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #594 on: Today at 08:21:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:32:08 am
Most average people Google, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook search their partners these days.

Do they?  Be interested to see stats behind that. 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #595 on: Today at 08:30:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:32:08 am
Most average people Google, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook search their partners these days. If you Google search 'The Royal Family" you get 72m hits for me it's 8.8k. FFS, 'The Kardashians" is on 14.5m hits.

Doesn't tell you anything about the actual realities of what goes on within the family, how the staff work, what day to day life is really like though. I'm pretty certain for example that you won't find things under hobbies like "loves to strip the skin off his victims and wear it while dancing naked in the moonlight". Not saying Harry actually does that, but you never know.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 