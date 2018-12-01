This is all over twitter.



15 Headlines Show How Differently The British Press Treat Meghan Markle Vs Kate Middleton



It's pretty much the same stuff as when young black footballers and young white footballers spend money on their family. Ben Foden 'buys a home for his mum' while Raheem Sterling is the 'England flop who splashes thousands of pounds for a blinging bathroom' for his mother's house. It's not really a dog whistle when every human can hear it.



It's often dangerous to draw too many conclusions from such articles or Meghan versus Kate lists, when they are written at different times by different people. The press have always adopted a pantomime mentality of good and bad / black and white / in favour and out of favour. The main reason for this of course is to sell papers. A little bit of exaggeration, or call it poetic licence is often used to "spice up" stories. How many times have we railed against negative stories against our own home-grown footballers for instance? The press invariably, would always look for the "scally" angle on stories relating to our local footballers.Bigoted? In many ways, although usually the stories are just the right side of acceptable, for obvious reasons.Take the Raheem Sterling article. Some people say it was racist in comparison with Phil Foden's. But at the time Sterling was considered a "flop". Many people will also look at the style of the bathroom he bought for his mother and consider it rather OTT and indeed "blingy". The article may have been slightly exaggerated for effect, but was it unfair? Was it racist?Regarding Meghan and Kate, people with an agenda of very quick to call out articles as being evidence of racism. These people never stop to consider whether the individual articles were fair but exaggerated, or whether the narrative had changed in between articles.Meghan claimed to be devastated by racist articles such as the "artichoke responsible for global warming". Strange then, that she was able to laugh and joke with Oprah, dismissing the article and quipping that it must've been a "pretty loaded piece of toast". On the one hand the article is dismissed as nothing more than lightweight, throwaway pulp, whilst on the other hand, heavily laden with racist intent. Which is it?As noted above, similar complaints could have been made by Diana and Fergie at different points along their Royal journeys too.