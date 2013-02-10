I neither like or dislike the royal family. I never really think about them at all, aside from recently with the Prince Andrew scandal which they've conveniently brushed aside.



Anyway as a total outsider it's downright bizarre to see how people develop favourites as a result of the media. The subject has come up in conversation with a number of people much older than myself, around 60 and above. Relatives, family friends and whatnot. They all seem to really, really dislike Meghan Markle. It's so strange. This is almost entirely women I have to say.



It's got to the point where I now go out of my way to wind them up. I don't really know anything about Meghan Markle but I call her things like "the best thing that ever happened to that family" or "England's Rose". It's just such a strange thing for people to get worked up about.