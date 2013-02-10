Poll

What do we think of the revelations

Oooooerr! Missus Phoop! Parp!! Whoop!
Gnurglian
Whistle my tassles
Guilt M'lord, fetch the lancets
What a kerfuffle
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 13020 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm »
I bet the Tory ministers are made up though because they got battered by him every morning. Hes still a fat gammon though.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:33:45 pm
The amazing thing is that Reid didn't kill to avoid having to spend every morning with the Moron.

I think she would eventually have done so. She's probably getting pissed celebrating the news of his leaving.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:37:07 pm
I bet the Tory ministers are made up though because they got battered by him every morning. Hes still a fat gammon though.

That is the only downside, he did make their lives a misery, c*nt did vote to heap their fucking misery on the rest of us though.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:23 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,334
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Obvs.

Hes a tosser and a sad little man, but he knows how to play up for the cameras. Sadly, its an Americanism which has crept into our discourse. Lunatics ranting nonsense on the radio/ telly for clicks and shares, speaking 'no nonsense' and 'Saying it is how it is'. It works. Its makes money. Poisons everything around it, but its a good grift.

You just know until he gets a job on the new thing, he will spend his time whining about cancel culture on twitter and in any newspaper columns.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,560
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm »
Sacked, sorry I mean left by mutual consent (sacked  ;)) more times than Mark Hughes.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,293
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:50:38 pm »
Hahahaha.

Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:24:55 pm
Reports coming in that Piers Moron has left Good Morning Britain

ITV News@itvnews
Piers Moron leaves Good Morning Britain following discussions with ITV in wake of Meghan Markle criticism



Hes been psycho-like the last couple mornings.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #486 on: Today at 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:55:42 pm
Hes been psycho-like the last couple mornings.

Having a heart attack on screen would have been a great way to leave.

The 2m rule would have prevented CPR too  ;)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,454
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:58:07 pm »
As a reward for his services to the public Alex Beresford should be given the job.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:38:45 pm
The thing that made feel like puking yesterday was this.

For months now weve heard people who 12 months ago had never commented on, or expressed any sort of sympathy for, mental health issues, and sufferers of said issues, start talking more and more about mental health.  Some of them had been, shall we say, sceptical of the whole thing previously.  Then suddenly they start chirping about it and claiming they really care about mental health issues (because it was the most convenient hook to hang their anti-lockdown stance on.)

Now, I struggled a bit with that as I was highly dubious of their reasons for mentioning it and worried if people arent genuine then it might eventually cause more problems than it solved.  But at least it was being mentioned more. It might have actually been possible that we were finally destigmatising anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and so on.

But, nope. Along comes a high profile case and the same people who had previously been ignoring/stigmatising the problem before jumping on an anti lockdown bandwagon leap back into their old ways and call someone they dont like a liar for admitting they were suffering.  No understanding of the strength required to admit to having those thoughts, or admit to those closest to you that you are desperately struggling.  They just see it as an easy way to get sympathy. c*nts.

And in one fell swoop were back to people not wanting to mention it because they worry people dont give a shit and would rather be horrible to someone rather than show sympathy. Sickening indeed.

Excellently put my friend. Brilliant post
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #489 on: Today at 07:02:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:58:07 pm
As a reward for his services to the public Alex Beresford should be given the job.

As the Duke of Sussex?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:38:45 pm
The thing that made feel like puking yesterday was this.

For months now weve heard people who 12 months ago had never commented on, or expressed any sort of sympathy for, mental health issues, and sufferers of said issues, start talking more and more about mental health.  Some of them had been, shall we say, sceptical of the whole thing previously.  Then suddenly they start chirping about it and claiming they really care about mental health issues (because it was the most convenient hook to hang their anti-lockdown stance on.)

Now, I struggled a bit with that as I was highly dubious of their reasons for mentioning it and worried if people arent genuine then it might eventually cause more problems than it solved.  But at least it was being mentioned more. It might have actually been possible that we were finally destigmatising anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and so on.

But, nope. Along comes a high profile case and the same people who had previously been ignoring/stigmatising the problem before jumping on an anti lockdown bandwagon leap back into their old ways and call someone they dont like a liar for admitting they were suffering.  No understanding of the strength required to admit to having those thoughts, or admit to those closest to you that you are desperately struggling.  They just see it as an easy way to get sympathy. c*nts.

And in one fell swoop were back to people not wanting to mention it because they worry people dont give a shit and would rather be horrible to someone rather than show sympathy. Sickening indeed.

Both my parents took overdoses during my teen years, both survived, neither would ever tell me and our kid about it, we found out from the other parent. Meghan has taken this decision, knowing that one day her children will know what she suffered and Archie will know his Mum wanted to die while carrying him. That takes some doing, to be brave enough to admit it in public.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #491 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:37:07 pm
I bet the Tory ministers are made up though because they got battered by him every morning. Hes still a fat gammon though.

He was a twat during Brexit and although maintaining he voted remain a more pro-Brexit attitude youd struggle to find.  He did tear the government a new one on occasion through the pandemic.  Maybe a bit of taking his Brexit regret out on em.

Once a twat........

Ch4 news now reporting his exit.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #492 on: Today at 07:12:57 pm »
All kicking off haha

Personally think Piers is good for a channel like ITV so surprised they made the decision, who the fuck is gonna watch GMB now!
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #493 on: Today at 07:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:12:57 pm
All kicking off haha

Personally think Piers is good for a channel like ITV so surprised they made the decision, who the fuck is gonna watch GMB now!

Piers isn't 'good' for any channel. The less hate spewing nonsense on tv the better
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,136
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
I neither like or dislike the royal family. I never really think about them at all, aside from recently with the Prince Andrew scandal which they've conveniently brushed aside.

Anyway as a total outsider it's downright bizarre to see how people develop favourites as a result of the media. The subject has come up in conversation with a number of people much older than myself, around 60 and above. Relatives, family friends and whatnot. They all seem to really, really dislike Meghan Markle. It's so strange. This is almost entirely women I have to say.

It's got to the point where I now go out of my way to wind them up. I don't really know anything about Meghan Markle but I call her things like "the best thing that ever happened to that family" or "England's Rose". It's just such a strange thing for people to get worked up about.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,136
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:26:53 pm »
Also, Piers Moron did tear into various Tory MP's in a way that I wish other journalists would. I can't stand him but he made them squirm. I bet his replacement won't.

That's about it as far as the positives with him go. "He said some nice things about the NHS" people may say. It says a lot about how low his reputation has sunk though that such basic common sense as that is deemed a positive personality trait.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,414
  • SPQR
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #496 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm »
Piers will soon be back in America to try his luck with Fox News or at worst OANN.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #497 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:12:57 pm
All kicking off haha

Personally think Piers is good for a channel like ITV so surprised they made the decision, who the fuck is gonna watch GMB now!

He made it interesting when he laid into the Tories, but the rest of the time he was a bullying uber c*nt. Susannah Reed used to look at him like he was a piece of shit.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,293
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:45 pm
Piers Moron is way too invested in this whole thing for someone who is totally irrelevant to the situation. Can't believe he stormed off.

Piers' reaction to the whole thing is weird to say the least. I know he likes to muddy complex issues with strawman arguments, but why he's tripping over himself to defend the royal family is beyond me. When did he become such a royal sycophant? 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #499 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:53:51 am
Tony Evans
Love him or hate him,
But he has summed up what being a royalist is all about

https://twitter.com/tonyevans92a/status/1369126911545380867?s=21

There's some genuinely excellent stuff here. The idea of the 'foreman' class in particular.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #500 on: Today at 07:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:23 pm
Piers' reaction to the whole thing is weird to say the least. I know he likes to muddy complex issues with strawman arguments, but why he's tripping over himself to defend the royal family is beyond me. When did he become such a royal sycophant?
It's more his dislike of Megan than his liking of the Royals I thought, but then. he probably bumped into Andrew at one of Epsteins do's so who knows?
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #501 on: Today at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:31:16 pm
He made it interesting when he laid into the Tories, but the rest of the time he was a bullying uber c*nt. Susannah Reed used to look at him like he was a piece of shit.

I used to look at Susannah Reid like she was a bad girl. A very bad girl.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:14:03 pm
Piers isn't 'good' for any channel. The less hate spewing nonsense on tv the better

True though hes had his better moments in the last 12 months for sure though.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
  • Truthiness
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:41:48 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:36:12 pm
I used to look at Susannah Reid like she was a bad girl. A very bad girl.
Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,851
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:49:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:37:07 pm
I bet the Tory ministers are made up though because they got battered by him every morning. Hes still a fat gammon though.
They were an easy target though I think, Morgan put his weight behind criticism of a corrupt and incompetent government and wanted accolades for it. Marcus Rashford alone belittled the entire Cabinet.

Good riddance to him, I've never liked him and the last 2 days have been emblematic of the privileged life he leads in which he thinks he can say what he wants and think he'll be back-up. He's been fucking disgusting.

41,000 complaints and the concern of MIND tell it all.

When I saw Alex Beresford this morning I nearly got up and clapped.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,334
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:12:57 pm
All kicking off haha

Personally think Piers is good for a channel like ITV so surprised they made the decision, who the fuck is gonna watch GMB now!

Firstly, he isn't good for anything, let alone a public platform to spout his vitriol on a daily basis, but secondly he wasn't actually fired, even if that would have likely happened.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,851
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #506 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:14:03 pm
Piers isn't 'good' for any channel. The less hate spewing nonsense on tv the better
Indeed Ryan.
Check the BLM thread mate about a new Podcast.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 