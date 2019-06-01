Poll

What do we think of the revelations

Oooooerr! Missus Phoop! Parp!! Whoop!
Gnurglian
Whistle my tassles
Guilt M'lord, fetch the lancets
What a kerfuffle
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 10700 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,911
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:54:45 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:53:54 am
They have been around for decades if not centuries. Not entirely surprising given our system, constitution and history.

That doesnt make it any less embarrassing.
Logged

Online Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:55:56 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 02:35:26 am
Thankfully nobody oh wait everybody can see your post about 2 thumb scrolls above this, where your tone is THEY DONE IT FOR THE CELEBRITY. Sorry to paraphrase, you said it better. That came across as a bit belittling or whatnot, as a matter of opinion.

Appreciate your candour and it's important to remember mental health and racism are real problems which need solving on a societal level - and they did well to bring both up in a high profile manner.  It's worth considering the interview did have a lot more to it than just those two subjects though, and whilst it's fair to say many are perhaps less charitable as to the reasons behind the interview - I do want it to be clear that you can be both less impressed as to the reasons why the famously private couple want to interview on Oprah, and simultaneously be aware that mental health and racism are valid, real problems experienced by a great many people.

Quote
I do think you and a lot of others in here, knowingly or not, sound a bit like a large swathe of the audience in the early days of MeToo, the women are doing it for the publicity!, before the picture became a bit clearer and the state of play came a bit more into focus for people like me who never gave a second thought to the age old idea of creepy producers and power players doing their thing on the casting couch for example.

We all struggled to understand quite the extent of what was going on behind the scenes in Hollywood, and with the lid blown off it became rather more obvious how sordid the whole affair was.  There are certainly parallels here, it was certainly no accident the interview was released on the eve of International Women's Day, and I'd say it is quite clear as to the importance of garnering a groundswell of support from such things.

Hopefully this will give other (maybe other Royals?) around the world strength to come speak out about their difficult situations.

Quote
And that maybe the interview, in addition to getting their side of A Story out there, and being a PR stunt, and making them American Celebrities, mightve help lift the curtain just a bit on whats hiding in plain sight. Namely, that the royal family British tabloids and a large portion of the British voting public think having a stiff upper lip and suffering in silence is noble and right, even when they are the ones imposing the suffering. That its better to keep the dirty dark shit in the family, yea.

Most people seem to be saying the racism is entirely unacceptable, agreeing that the media have been harsh and intrusive - the tabloid press in particular (a sector Harry has long hated).  The Stiff Upper Lip attitude should hopefully fade in time, and younger Britons seem to be embracing this - however there is certainly somewhat of a sliding scale between doing nothing about it, and going on Oprah to talk about it.  Whilst it is helpful to a large audience to see someone high profile talking about such things, something I think we can all applaud - for a formerly very private couple you could suggest a therapist may fit their personalities slightly better and allow them to go into more detail without causing further intrusion into their lives with the unwanted publicity.

Quote
I agree that maybe setting the record straight on petty shit like who made who cry, or acting like Harry or royal family couldnt be googled, scores a point for those who will point to Spotify and whatnot and just see yarns being spun to feather a nest. I guess I would just say I think thats reductive, and a bit sanctimonious two-faced doubletalking to then preach compassion for the very shit theyve used this interview to say, i.e.-hi Im a motherfucking princess, and I was thinking about killing myself.

I do understand where you're coming from but don't think it's 'two faced' - I think it's a real take on a complicated, very public spat which has multiple facets.  You could just as easily have said that users who were negative about the interview were 'belittling racism' and implied those posters who themselves racist by implication of that.  Across social media, I don't doubt that exact argument has been made (indeed it has in this thread)

Personally believe it's entirely possible to be considered and critical of their approach whilst acknowledging that racism, sexism and mental health are valid problems in society; whilst simultaneously considering that Meghan and Harry may not have delivered the absolute truth to the public in this situation.

Quote
I think its Marvin Sordell?, who has spoken eloquently and rather bravely about his suicidal thoughts.  Edit@ yes its Marvin. I thought he was brave to do so, because its not typically a thing you hear famous footballers cop to. Stiff upper lip and all, thats the right Rx. So to hear a princess say the same....I guess Im left thinking that like Marvin being a cool dude, her sharing that mightve helped someone. And Ill leave the fluff to the side- which is selective hearing or a form of it, but this is just my uninformed opinion that theyve done more good than harm, by sharing. And that they didnt do it to become celebrity, or to feather the nest, but to maybe do some good with their own experience. To make it personal, I dont go to an alcoholics meeting to make ....business connections. And if one person could hear the stupid shit I have to say and make a better choice, not to be stupid like me, well on balance Id feel good.....even if I did use the rest of their time subjecting them to my crazy VAR stories, or a story that painted my entire family in a bad light.  Fair?  Not if you ask me.  But. Maybe thats better than just sweeping the whole mess under a rug and leaving it for the next sucker

Well said.  Specifically the mental health and racism aspects can happen to anyone and wealth or status does not make you immune to either.  I do want to make it clear that whilst I am critical of perhaps the methods and exposure involved with this whole episode, the mental health and racism issues are real and valid. 

As to AA, I have had family visiting AA and lets just say that being a part of that journey was exhausting - addiction and depression are two sides of the same coin and I don't wish anyone to be part of that process, only that they get better, find the strength to address their issues and grow.  There is certainly a huge amount of bravery, conviction and commitment to change needed to put your head up and say I have had enough.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:57:30 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:49:43 am
Sad for a family that it has come to this. The truth is that none of us really know the truth about any of it. You get an impression of the people involved but no one really knows them. Are they good or bad people ? Fuck knows.  It must be a very difficult life in many respects being part of that family, a choice you don`t really have in terms of your future. Doesn't matter how wealthy you are. Just imagine not being able to do so many of the things that we take for granted.

No doubt there are some archaic views and practices but quite frankly I don`t see anything to be gained by a PR slinging exercise. No one wins and it just creates an ever bigger media storm with one of the major causes of it, the tabloid press, revelling in it. All just a bit sad really and fuck the tabloid media and their lies, bias and click bait. Nothing but loathing for them and on that one thing I totally get Harry's view, as probably all of us do. What you can`t do is chuck out a pretty serious allegation about racist remarks without providing context. It may well not have been said in a racist way. We all wonder what or who are children will look like. Unfair to come out with that without that context.

You call it a pretty serious allegation about racist remarks but then suggest that its not that big a deal as We all wonder? Youre contradicting yourself.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:58:08 am »
Piers walking off.

*chefs kiss*
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:04:42 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:12:52 am
Just want to say, I had to cut a large chunk of my family off for mental health reasons.

I love my family. I love them a lot. And I'll regret it till the day I die. But although my family was very loving as I was growing up, I can see now that it was also dysfunctional. Throw in one sociopathic sibling and dysfunctional became toxic.

When I snapped and got the police involved, there were mutterings I should have "kept it in the family", like we were the fucking mafia or something.  That's the kind of attitude that allows abuse to thrive: secrecy.

I'm neither yay or nay on the specifics of the royal family when it comes to this issue; I'm just sharing my experience because I see parallels. I'm also reminded of how little sympathy can be shown to well paid footballers, but then we get a stark reminder of the toll it can take on a player's mental health.

Seeking help can be difficult at the best of times. If a family would rather ostracize a member than acknowledge and deal with their issues for the sake of appearance, then that's relatable to me.

Sorry to hear this RB - abuse is never acceptable and normalising it helps nobody, to be fair the police do at least have some social care training so I'm not quite sure why they were giving you grief over this.

From dealing with alcoholism in the family I can relate to the late night phone calls with police officers, the uncertainty, the over-arching toxicity of the situation.  It isn't something I'd wish on anyone, even as someone who was relatively removed from the situation at the time.  There is a reason, to this day, that I drink very little. 

Overall for the firm and H&M I think you're on the money with one key point in particular, none of us can say as to the reasons they've decided this is the best way to go about things.  I'm of the belief that it seems to do anyone little favours and that it's going to devolve into a public slinging match, but can certainly see the point that if this is the cost of helping even a small number of people find the courage to come out and change their situation - perhaps on reflection that is worth it.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • Believer
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:06:02 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:57:30 am
You call it a pretty serious allegation about racist remarks but then suggest that its not that big a deal as We all wonder? Youre contradicting yourself.

Not sure I have contradicted myself mate. Simply said it is a pretty serious allegation but made without context which is unfair in the circumstances of the basic allegation.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #406 on: Today at 09:06:21 am »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Today at 07:57:50 am
Funnily enough I wondered the same thing, thinking that there couldn;t have been many occasions in the past where there has been a great grand child to the Queen / King.  I think the interview just covered everyone in shite.

Millions of people will now believe that he is not a prince due to his race. You don't have to be right in this social media world, just first
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:55 am by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:08:29 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:06:02 am
Not sure I have contradicted myself mate. Simply said it is a pretty serious allegation but made without context which is unfair in the circumstances of the basic allegation.

You didnt just say that though. You also said that we would all wonder, which is interesting given that a lot of peoples reaction the allegation (including my own) was to question why anyone would make such a comment. So not only are you criticising the allegation without context, but youre also (perhaps inadvertently) downplaying what is quite a heavy thing for a mixed race person to hear about their unborn child.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,723
  • Truthiness
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:10:06 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:58:08 am
Piers walking off.

*chefs kiss*
There goes Alex's chance of ever getting a permanent role on GMTV.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,391
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Today at 08:24:14 am
tbf if DC came within 5 yards of me his bollocks would need better protection than that

He came into one of our Branches a few years ago, his protection officers came in first, which is how I know he gets the security. The lad who served him was all proud, I'd have twatted him with a hammer.
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,010
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:12:56 am »
Just saw a headline in which an American was calling for a boycott of the Royal Family

I mean... I'm all for it. But what exactly does that entail?? Stop  feeding the swans?
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • Believer
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:20:18 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:08:29 am
You didnt just say that though. You also said that we would all wonder, which is interesting given that a lot of peoples reaction the allegation (including my own) was to question why anyone would make such a comment. So not only are you criticising the allegation without context, but youre also (perhaps inadvertently) downplaying what is quite a heavy thing for a mixed race person to hear about their unborn child.

Well that wasn`t my reaction. My reaction was that it could just be a family wondering what the baby will look like but that I didn`t really have a view without context. I did think it was a pretty serious and loaded allegation. The automatic assumption is that it was racist which I think without context was unfair. We were discussing this on here yesterday and I was interested to read plenty of posters with anecdotal evidence of it being asked when it simply wasn`t a racist question. It could just, for example, be a very stupidly phrased question but the intent wasn`t racist, conscious or unconscious.

I am not defending anyone by the way. I just think chucking out incendiary allegations without context to millions of people is pretty unfair.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:27:49 am »
I think they worded it as concerns about the colour didnt they? And both looked like they were pretty offended by it which leans more towards someone asking/saying it in a bad way rather than just a throwaway I wonder what the baby will look like kind of question.

But I guess well never know until we hear from Charles. Or William.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,498
  • Justice.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #413 on: Today at 09:28:08 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:20:18 am
I am not defending anyone by the way. I just think chucking out incendiary allegations without context to millions of people is pretty unfair.

As they must have realised when trying to clean it up afterwards with getting Oprah Winfrey to specifically rule out it being Liz or Phil.

----

Other than the editor of the Huffpost, there's a serious lack of acknowledgement on the part of the press of their role in this. It's quid pro quo with the Royal Family. Used and using. Affairs discretely left unmentioned, here's a pullout calender of the happy couple's baby photos etc. Something rancid to it even when consensual.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:28:26 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:20:18 am
I am not defending anyone by the way. I just think chucking out incendiary allegations without context to millions of people is pretty unfair.

Welcome to the British Press.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #415 on: Today at 09:29:10 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:10:06 am
There goes Alex's chance of ever getting a permanent role on GMTV.

Someone had to do it. May as well be the weatherman.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #416 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:20:18 am

I am not defending anyone by the way. I just think chucking out incendiary allegations without context to millions of people is pretty unfair.

And the categorical way that Harry 1)shut it down and 2) went out of his way to exonerate his grandparents makes me believe that he was not amused in the slightest that she mentioned this
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #417 on: Today at 09:37:46 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:32:47 am
And the categorical way that Harry 1)shut it down and 2) went out of his way to exonerate his grandparents makes me believe that he was not amused in the slightest that she mentioned this
Obviously because its not like Harry isnt for a bit of racism himself.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,723
  • Truthiness
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #418 on: Today at 09:42:15 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:29:10 am
Someone had to do it. May as well be the weatherman.
I know who Piers will find at fault here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTwiK8z2m_Y


(Especially for Nick, that one)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • Believer
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #419 on: Today at 09:43:36 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:28:26 am
Welcome to the British Press.

Yup, and they will be the ones that benefit from all of this yet again. The irony.

They have a lot to answer for on so many subjects as we know all too well. Bunch of mendacious twats.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #420 on: Today at 09:49:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:42:15 am
I know who Piers will find at fault here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTwiK8z2m_Y


(Especially for Nick, that one)

Im not clicking that, but its B*witcheds second single isnt it?!
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,621
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #421 on: Today at 09:52:34 am »
after this interview there is only one proper course of action....Null and Void the Season
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,937
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:53:04 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:37:46 am
Obviously because its not like Harry isnt for a bit of racism himself.
Sorry when has he been racist?
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #423 on: Today at 09:55:53 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:53:04 am
Sorry when has he been racist?

He wore nazi uniform to a fancy dress party and there is also video footage of him using the P-word about a friend of his, so he definitely has previous.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 