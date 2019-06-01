Thankfully nobody oh wait everybody can see your post about 2 thumb scrolls above this, where your tone is THEY DONE IT FOR THE CELEBRITY. Sorry to paraphrase, you said it better. That came across as a bit belittling or whatnot, as a matter of opinion.

I do think you and a lot of others in here, knowingly or not, sound a bit like a large swathe of the audience in the early days of MeToo, the women are doing it for the publicity!, before the picture became a bit clearer and the state of play came a bit more into focus for people like me who never gave a second thought to the age old idea of creepy producers and power players doing their thing on the casting couch for example.

And that maybe the interview, in addition to getting their side of A Story out there, and being a PR stunt, and making them American Celebrities, mightve help lift the curtain just a bit on whats hiding in plain sight. Namely, that the royal family British tabloids and a large portion of the British voting public think having a stiff upper lip and suffering in silence is noble and right, even when they are the ones imposing the suffering. That its better to keep the dirty dark shit in the family, yea.

I agree that maybe setting the record straight on petty shit like who made who cry, or acting like Harry or royal family couldnt be googled, scores a point for those who will point to Spotify and whatnot and just see yarns being spun to feather a nest. I guess I would just say I think thats reductive, and a bit sanctimonious two-faced doubletalking to then preach compassion for the very shit theyve used this interview to say, i.e.-hi Im a motherfucking princess, and I was thinking about killing myself.

I think its Marvin Sordell?, who has spoken eloquently and rather bravely about his suicidal thoughts. Edit@ yes its Marvin. I thought he was brave to do so, because its not typically a thing you hear famous footballers cop to. Stiff upper lip and all, thats the right Rx. So to hear a princess say the same....I guess Im left thinking that like Marvin being a cool dude, her sharing that mightve helped someone. And Ill leave the fluff to the side- which is selective hearing or a form of it, but this is just my uninformed opinion that theyve done more good than harm, by sharing. And that they didnt do it to become celebrity, or to feather the nest, but to maybe do some good with their own experience. To make it personal, I dont go to an alcoholics meeting to make ....business connections. And if one person could hear the stupid shit I have to say and make a better choice, not to be stupid like me, well on balance Id feel good.....even if I did use the rest of their time subjecting them to my crazy VAR stories, or a story that painted my entire family in a bad light. Fair? Not if you ask me. But. Maybe thats better than just sweeping the whole mess under a rug and leaving it for the next sucker

Appreciate your candour and it's important to remember mental health and racism arewhich need solving on a societal level - and they did well to bring both up in a high profile manner. It's worth considering the interview did have a lot more to it than just those two subjects though, and whilst it's fair to say many are perhaps less charitable as to the reasons behind the interview - I do want it to be clear that you can be both less impressed as to the reasons why the famously private couple want to interview on Oprah, and simultaneously be aware that mental health and racism are valid, real problems experienced by a great many people.We all struggled to understand quite the extent of what was going on behind the scenes in Hollywood, and with the lid blown off it became rather more obvious how sordid the whole affair was. There are certainly parallels here, it was certainly no accident the interview was released on the eve of International Women's Day, and I'd say it is quite clear as to the importance of garnering a groundswell of support from such things.Hopefully this will give other (maybe other Royals?) around the world strength to come speak out about their difficult situations.Most people seem to be saying the racism is entirely unacceptable, agreeing that the media have been harsh and intrusive - the tabloid press in particular (a sector Harry has long hated). The Stiff Upper Lip attitude should hopefully fade in time, and younger Britons seem to be embracing this - however there is certainly somewhat of a sliding scale between doing nothing about it, and going on Oprah to talk about it. Whilst it is helpful to a large audience to see someone high profile talking about such things, something I think we can all applaud - for a formerly very private couple you could suggest a therapist may fit their personalities slightly better and allow them to go into more detail without causing further intrusion into their lives with the unwanted publicity.I do understand where you're coming from but don't think it's 'two faced' - I think it's a real take on a complicated, very public spat which has multiple facets. You could just as easily have said that users who were negative about the interview were 'belittling racism' and implied those posters who themselves racist by implication of that. Across social media, I don't doubt that exact argument has been made (indeed it has in this thread)Personally believe it's entirely possible to be considered and critical of their approach whilst acknowledging that racism, sexism and mental health are valid problems in society; whilst simultaneously considering that Meghan and Harry may not have delivered the absolute truth to the public in this situation.Well said. Specifically the mental health and racism aspects can happen to anyone and wealth or status does not make you immune to either. I do want to make it clear that whilst I am critical of perhaps the methods and exposure involved with this whole episode, the mental health and racism issues are real and valid.As to AA, I have had family visiting AA and lets just say that being a part of that journey was exhausting - addiction and depression are two sides of the same coin and I don't wish anyone to be part of that process, only that they get better, find the strength to address their issues and grow. There is certainly a huge amount of bravery, conviction and commitment to change needed to put your head up and say I have had enough.