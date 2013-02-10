Thankfully nobody is belittling self harm, mental health or suicidal thoughts - I think we've seen from huge, high profile incidents like Heath Ledger or Robin Williams - people at the top of their game - that this is an insidious disease which is serious and can happen to anyone. I don't doubt that they both went through some dark places after being frozen out by the palace, particularly once the tabloids started sniffing blood and it all became a bit too familiar for Harry in particular.



Thankfully nobody oh wait everybody can see your post about 2 thumb scrolls above this, where your tone is THEY DONE IT FOR THE CELEBRITY. Sorry to paraphrase, you said it better. That came across as a bit belittling or whatnot, as a matter of opinion.I dont think its about us falling into a circle and singing Kumbaya for poor Harry and Meghan. I feel more sympathy for my local supermarket staff but Im not trying to point out an appropriate level of care or concern here, to each their own. I do think you and a lot of others in here, knowingly or not, sound a bit like a large swathe of the audience in the early days of MeToo, the women are doing it for the publicity!, before the picture became a bit clearer and the state of play came a bit more into focus for people like me who never gave a second thought to the age old idea of creepy producers and power players doing their thing on the casting couch for example. And that maybe the interview, in addition to getting their side of A Story out there, and being a PR stunt, and making them American Celebrities, mightve help lift the curtain just a bit on whats hiding in plain sight. Namely, that the royal family British tabloids and a large portion of the British voting public think having a stiff upper lip and suffering in silence is noble and right, even when they are the ones imposing the suffering. That its better to keep the dirty dark shit in the family, yea. I agree that maybe setting the record straight on petty shit like who made who cry, or acting like Harry or royal family couldnt be googled, scores a point for those who will point to Spotify and whatnot and just see yarns being spun to feather a nest. I guess I would just say I think thats reductive, and a bit sanctimonious two-faced doubletalking to then preach compassion for the very shit theyve used this interview to say, i.e.-hi Im a motherfucking princess, and I was thinking about killing myself.I think its Marvin Sordell?, who has spoken eloquently and rather bravely about his suicidal thoughts. Edit@ yes its Marvin. I thought he was brave to do so, because its not typically a thing you hear famous footballers cop to. Stiff upper lip and all, thats the right Rx. So to hear a princess say the same....I guess Im left thinking that like Marvin being a cool dude, her sharing that mightve helped someone. And Ill leave the fluff to the side- which is selective hearing or a form of it, but this is just my uninformed opinion that theyve done more good than harm, by sharing. And that they didnt do it to become celebrity, or to feather the nest, but to maybe do some good with their own experience. To make it personal, I dont go to an alcoholics meeting to make ....business connections. And if one person could hear the stupid shit I have to say and make a better choice, not to be stupid like me, well on balance Id feel good.....even if I did use the rest of their time subjecting them to my crazy VAR stories, or a story that painted my entire family in a bad light. Fair? Not if you ask me. But. Maybe thats better than just sweeping the whole mess under a rug and leaving it for the next suckerBe well.