Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!

mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Not sure how clever some of you are being dismissing accusations of racism and confession about suicidal thoughts as a bunch of pampered assholes being pampered.

Are they pampered?  Sure. I dont care. You might try listening, thinking, seeing Prince Andrew still getting everything HE needs on terms of security and a comfort blanket, and wondering if you might be better off trying to listen with an open mind.

Or just trivialize because theyre millionaires like, as everyone knows thats the formula for not having any problems ever.

Do most of us face much baser, pressing threats to our well-being, like financial hardship?  Id venture yes. Does that mean theyre chatting wham?  I dont think so. Are they living a life most of us could only ever dream of?  Undoubtedly. Does that make dealing with isolation, racism and a weird fucking family a walk in the park?  Up to the individual I suppose.
You'll Never Walk Alone

Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm
I wanted more names and more of them calling certain Royals a gang of c*nts.

This is more for the States than the UK.

Yup that was my take.  This marks them parting ways with the UK and joining the USA list of 'super celebs' who are connected, relevant and contemporary.  Doing Oprah for free is hardly relevant, this level of exposure would cost them hundreds of millions were it via other platforms.  They're going to be increasing their brand on the back of the Spotify deal, the branding deals, the interviews and follow-ups to this.  Not bad work for those who just wanted a quiet life in Canada out of the public eye.  This is about launching H&M 'the brand'.

Feel a little sorry for Harry as I don't think there is a lot of coming back from globally calling your family a gang of mean racist twats whilst sat on Oprah's sofa.

Buckingham Palace PR team must be having a busy day, do they come out in a conciliatory tone?  Or do they move to strike?  Think the book deal is happening either way.   The racism claims do need looking at though and the catalyst this interview will cause, particularly in the states, will make sure they are at least talked about if not looked into much further.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm by Ashburton »
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
You have to rally with the royal family here,  she's making them out to be some sort of self serving, stuck in a time warp family populated with racists, adulterers, pedophiles and people who look like farm yard animals. 

Nicholas Witchell must be going fucking spare.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,280
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
You have to rally with the royal family here,  she's making them out to be some sort of self serving, stuck in a time warp family populated with racists, adulterers, pedophiles and people who look like farm yard animals. 

Nicholas Witchell must be going fucking spare.

;D
Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Of course, we know that family is racist and the papers are scum. Everybody believes that.


Everybody? Papers wouldn't get away with the shite they do is everybody did. Itv employ and promote Piers Moron ffs. Anything that exposes that ragbag of an institution (the royal family) and the racist treatment dished out by the media is good.

And having someone so high profile come out and talk so openly about mental health, self harm and suicide is absolutely huge. People willing to dismiss that with complaints that its all a PR stunt or a lie is absolutely madness and downright dangerous
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Feel a little sorry for Harry as I don't think there is a lot of coming back from globally calling your family a gang of mean racist twats whilst sat on Oprah's sofa.

Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,280
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
Everybody? Papers wouldn't get away with the shite they do is everybody did. Itv employ and promote Piers Moron ffs. Anything that exposes that ragbag of an institution (the royal family) and the racist treatment dished out by the media is good.

And having someone so high profile come out and talk so openly about mental health, self harm and suicide is absolutely huge. People willing to dismiss that with complaints that its all a PR stunt or a lie is absolutely madness and downright dangerous

It is huge, but its also a big load of PR.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,280
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?

Trapped, but wanted his kidnappers to fund him.
Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
And having someone so high profile come out and talk so openly about mental health, self harm and suicide is absolutely huge. People willing to dismiss that with complaints that its all a PR stunt or a lie is absolutely madness and downright dangerous

Thankfully nobody is belittling self harm, mental health or suicidal thoughts - I think we've seen from huge, high profile incidents like Heath Ledger or Robin Williams - people at the top of their game - that this is an insidious disease which is serious and can happen to anyone.  I don't doubt that they both went through some dark places after being frozen out by the palace, particularly once the tabloids started sniffing blood and it all became a bit too familiar for Harry in particular.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Ultimately. What a day to bury bad news this would be for the government. 20 minutes into the news before anything about kids going back to school. Bet theyre gutted the Rutnam news didnt break today.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,737
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?

Thats why I dont see the point of the interview.

You have got what you wanted, freedom, financial security and can forge your own path. Having the interview just seems like its taking a very sharp knife and not just reopening the wound but hacking the whole limb off. Forget the royal family, its still a family and I can see a lot of bridges have been burnt for good and thats not a good thing in any family.
Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?

I think you're right, it is their escape together.  But perhaps it's just how I view family - you only get one of them and even if they're imperfect they're your family.  Perhaps he's had enough of it, trapped in a gilded cage and wants.. no, needs something different, a new challenge - a less suffocating existence. 

But part of me does wonder whether the nuclear option and having it go this far, to the point that the President of the United States is commenting on allegations of his family's impropriety - was the natural progression, where it had to go.. or whether there was a way they could escape earlier or differently without it being quite so seemingly final when it comes to family.
ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Thats why I dont see the point of the interview.

You have got what you wanted, freedom, financial security and can forge your own path. Having the interview just seems like its taking a very sharp knife and not just reopening the wound but hacking the whole limb off. Forget the royal family, its still a family and I can see a lot of bridges have been burnt for good and thats not a good thing in any family.

I suppose one of the points of the interview was to give their own side of the story given that their version of events seems so different from the reality? One example being Meghan making Kate cry, but even just the way their departure was framed. Just thinking about it from their perspective - not sure its something any of us would ever really be able to understand unless we became famous and under intense scrutiny.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
I think you're right, it is their escape together.  But perhaps it's just how I view family - you only get one of them and even if they're imperfect they're your family.  Perhaps he's had enough of it, trapped in a gilded cage and wants.. no, needs something different, a new challenge - a less suffocating existence. 

But part of me does wonder whether the nuclear option and having it go this far, to the point that the President of the United States is commenting on allegations of his family's impropriety - was the natural progression, where it had to go.. or whether there was a way they could escape earlier or differently without it being quite so seemingly final when it comes to family.

I dunno. I get every sense he hates his dad for what he did to his mum, and hes accepted that him and his brother have taken a different path.
Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
Thankfully nobody is belittling self harm, mental health or suicidal thoughts - I think we've seen from huge, high profile incidents like Heath Ledger or Robin Williams - people at the top of their game - that this is an insidious disease which is serious and can happen to anyone.  I don't doubt that they both went through some dark places after being frozen out by the palace, particularly once the tabloids started sniffing blood and it all became a bit too familiar for Harry in particular.

You don't have to openly say it to belittle it

Look at the comment above. Sick really. Imagine being that low and seeing comments on the Internet saying that part of the interview was all about attention seeking PR. It's the exact same barrier that stops people seeking help. Fucking vile.

Ps I'm talking about that specific part of the interview. I don't care which royal doesn't speak to who, or where they live or what titles they have etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm by Guz-kop »
sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Not sure how clever some of you are being dismissing accusations of racism and confession about suicidal thoughts as a bunch of pampered assholes being pampered.

Are they pampered?  Sure. I dont care. You might try listening, thinking, seeing Prince Andrew still getting everything HE needs on terms of security and a comfort blanket, and wondering if you might be better off trying to listen with an open mind.

Or just trivialize because theyre millionaires like, as everyone knows thats the formula for not having any problems ever.

Do most of us face much baser, pressing threats to our well-being, like financial hardship?  Id venture yes. Does that mean theyre chatting wham?  I dont think so. Are they living a life most of us could only ever dream of?  Undoubtedly. Does that make dealing with isolation, racism and a weird fucking family a walk in the park?  Up to the individual I suppose.

 :thumbup Well said. The tone of some of the things said on here in the last page or two sits uncomfortably with me. Youve summed up my thoughts better than I ever could.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,590
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Like the fact everyone makes a big thing about Harry being such a great member of the army but his security guard steps down and they cant possibly cope.

Hes not John Rambo.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:23:45 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
Hes not John Rambo.

The ginger Rambo.
Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
Hes not John Rambo.

But can he play centre back?
Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
You don't have to openly say it to belittle it

Look at the comment above. Sick really. Imagine being that low and seeing comments on the Internet saying that part of the interview was all about attention seeking PR. It's the exact same barrier that stops people seeking help. Fucking vile.

Ps I'm talking about that specific part of the interview. I don't care which royal doesn't speak to who, or where they live or what titles they have etc.

That's fair, think mental illness - particularly after Covid - needs to be normalised and accepted in order to get past it as a society.  You can't just have people call it 'not a proper thing' because you can't see it.  Think all of us will have some sort of latent trauma, those who have lost someone more so, and those involved directly with the ill and unwell more so yet still.  Harry's Invictus Games work was some of the most inspiring Royal work I've seen in years and hopefully he'll find a project as interesting and worhy as that.

Lets hope if nothing else comes from this interview it gives some people the courage to say 'I'm struggling and need to talk about it'. 

Though that said, I do think that many, including myself, struggle with the dichotomies of them supposedly wanting a quiet life out of the tabloid press crosshairs and needing to be just a normal couple enjoying their life away from the suffocation of Royal duties, yet now seemingly have an entirely different goal in mind and are keen to go stratospheric.  Perhaps their comments now aren't cynical PR but them wanting to set the record straight, to burn down the corrupt and decadent institution which treated them badly and to which they want no more part of.  In which case fair play to them, that's a pretty brave play to make.
Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:01:09 am
Give a fuck about the Royals but been great to see/talk about something other than COVID for once!
HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #381 on: Today at 12:04:08 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:01:09 am
Give a fuck about the Royals but been great to see/talk about something other than COVID for once!

True!
Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #382 on: Today at 12:05:29 am
Always good to see the tabloids being called out
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,217
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #383 on: Today at 12:18:16 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
You have to rally with the royal family here,  she's making them out to be some sort of self serving, stuck in a time warp family populated with racists, adulterers, pedophiles and people who look like farm yard animals. 

Nicholas Witchell must be going fucking spare.

Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #384 on: Today at 12:56:17 am
Her comments about Archie's titles were so ignorant. Letters Patent 1917 (amended 2012 in line with a change to succession rules) is crystal clear when it comes to this. Archie will be a prince when the Queen dies as he would be grandchild to the Monarch (Charles). Great grandchildren to the monarch, aside from direct heir to the throne, are not permitted to be princes/princesses/hrh.

Admittedly i only knew about this 2 hours ago but crucially i'm not part of the family. To say that it was against protocol was extremely reckless and not to mention patently false. I don't see a situation where this has not been explained to her so I have to question her motives.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/08/why-meghan-harry-son-archie-denied-title-prince-mixed-race
mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #385 on: Today at 02:35:26 am
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
Thankfully nobody is belittling self harm, mental health or suicidal thoughts - I think we've seen from huge, high profile incidents like Heath Ledger or Robin Williams - people at the top of their game - that this is an insidious disease which is serious and can happen to anyone.  I don't doubt that they both went through some dark places after being frozen out by the palace, particularly once the tabloids started sniffing blood and it all became a bit too familiar for Harry in particular.

Thankfully nobody oh wait everybody can see your post about 2 thumb scrolls above this, where your tone is THEY DONE IT FOR THE CELEBRITY. Sorry to paraphrase, you said it better. That came across as a bit belittling or whatnot, as a matter of opinion.

I dont think its about us falling into a circle and singing Kumbaya for poor Harry and Meghan.  I feel more sympathy for my local supermarket staff but Im not trying to point out an appropriate level of care or concern here, to each their own.  I do think you and a lot of others in here, knowingly or not, sound a bit like a large swathe of the audience in the early days of MeToo, the women are doing it for the publicity!, before the picture became a bit clearer and the state of play came a bit more into focus for people like me who never gave a second thought to the age old idea of creepy producers and power players doing their thing on the casting couch for example. And that maybe the interview, in addition to getting their side of A Story out there, and being a PR stunt, and making them American Celebrities, mightve help lift the curtain just a bit on whats hiding in plain sight. Namely, that the royal family British tabloids and a large portion of the British voting public think having a stiff upper lip and suffering in silence is noble and right, even when they are the ones imposing the suffering. That its better to keep the dirty dark shit in the family, yea.  I agree that maybe setting the record straight on petty shit like who made who cry, or acting like Harry or royal family couldnt be googled, scores a point for those who will point to Spotify and whatnot and just see yarns being spun to feather a nest. I guess I would just say I think thats reductive, and a bit sanctimonious two-faced doubletalking to then preach compassion for the very shit theyve used this interview to say, i.e.-hi Im a motherfucking princess, and I was thinking about killing myself.

I think its Marvin Sordell?, who has spoken eloquently and rather bravely about his suicidal thoughts.  Edit@ yes its Marvin. I thought he was brave to do so, because its not typically a thing you hear famous footballers cop to. Stiff upper lip and all, thats the right Rx. So to hear a princess say the same....I guess Im left thinking that like Marvin being a cool dude, her sharing that mightve helped someone. And Ill leave the fluff to the side- which is selective hearing or a form of it, but this is just my uninformed opinion that theyve done more good than harm, by sharing. And that they didnt do it to become celebrity, or to feather the nest, but to maybe do some good with their own experience. To make it personal, I dont go to an alcoholics meeting to make ....business connections. And if one person could hear the stupid shit I have to say and make a better choice, not to be stupid like me, well on balance Id feel good.....even if I did use the rest of their time subjecting them to my crazy VAR stories, or a story that painted my entire family in a bad light.  Fair?  Not if you ask me.  But. Maybe thats better than just sweeping the whole mess under a rug and leaving it for the next sucker

Be well. 
RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #386 on: Today at 04:20:38 am
The Royal Family

Just imagine that they all came from Kirkby and lived on a council estate. Use your imagination to give them all scouse accents and proper jobs....perhaps with one or two claiming PIP, and perhaps Charles driving a hackney cab for a living....and Camilla running a butty-bar on an industrial estate. Imagine the Queen going to the bingo every week. William (Billy)....is assistant manager at the Aldi and Harry's a roofer....

Do you think Meghan Markle would have given him the slightest "sniff" of interest?

And if she did....and had tried to get Harry to go live in America....do you think Oprah Winfrey would have weighed in with the "story?"

...and even if she did, who the f*ck would be interested?

Welcome to MY world and the metric I generally use to parse personality from circumstance.

EVERYTHING becomes crystal clear.

 ;)
