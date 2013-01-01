« previous next »
Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 8429 times)

Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
I don't really want to get in to this right now, but having felt suicidal myself a lot in my life, including over the past year or so, I'm disgusted that anyone would accuse someone of lying about feeling that way.

Some people are angry because they are being shown up as the bullies they are.

There are many people who've been bullied, silenced and made to feel suicidal who have no resources and no support. We don't hear from them or if we do it is quickly swept under the carpet. The bullies get away with it precisely because their victims lack the power to fight back. I believe there are some who have tried to fight back who have ended up in prison on that back of that.

PS: If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Online Hazell

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:32:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:29:09 pm
Some quite obvious lies from Meghan and its only 30 minutes in.

Like what? I'm half listening and getting distracted by Oprah Winfrey looking like an alien.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:32:02 pm
Like what? I'm half listening and getting distracted by Oprah Winfrey looking like an alien.

Didnt know much about the Royal family, didnt know what she was getting into, didnt look Harry up at all.
Online gamble

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm »
How would you know she was lying about this? She's American, royal family doesn't mean much there
Online Hazell

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:36:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:33:38 pm
Didnt know much about the Royal family, didnt know what she was getting into, didnt look Harry up at all.

I suspect that being halfway across the world and probably having no interest in them until she started dating one of them, it's pretty to ignore that if you want to.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 09:35:33 pm
How would you know she was lying about this? She's American, royal family doesn't mean much there

You are going out with a high profile person and you don't make one google search?
Online lukeb1981

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:32:02 pm
Like what? I'm half listening and getting distracted by Oprah Winfrey looking like an alien.
Ian wright dressed as miss doubtfire
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 09:35:33 pm
How would you know she was lying about this? She's American, royal family doesn't mean much there

Oh really? You believe that? Also when you know its a Royal as famous as him, you never look him up? Nah.
Online Hazell

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:40:18 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:37:36 pm
Ian wright dressed as miss doubtfire

;D
Online west_london_red

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:41:02 pm »
FFS Mrs has just come home from work moaning why I started watching it without her, so now have to wait for her to watch the first 40 minutes again.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:41:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:37:48 pm
Oh really? You believe that? Also when you know its a Royal as famous as him, you never look him up? Nah.

Mrs P has it on good information, from her sister, that Meg said in her book that she Googled him.

Conclusive proof, m'lud.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:42:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:41:02 pm
FFS Mrs has just come home from work moaning why I started watching it without her, so now have to wait for her to watch the first 40 minutes again.

Unlucky, its like the bloody Bold and the Beautiful, but the ugly bastard hasnt appeared yet.

Meghan does across well though.
Online RF

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:42:54 pm »
Masterchef is good tonight.
Online gamble

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:37:32 pm
You are going out with a high profile person and you don't make one google search?

Who knows the real answer - but I would say she is a celeb too. So they know how much in the media is bullshit so can understand why they wouldn't look/trust anything in the media
Online west_london_red

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:37:48 pm
Oh really? You believe that? Also when you know its a Royal as famous as him, you never look him up? Nah.

Especially when she just said she knew one of Andrews and Fergies daughters longer then she knew Harry, that must have given a bit of an inkling as to what she was getting into surely?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:41:02 pm
FFS Mrs has just come home from work moaning why I started watching it without her, so now have to wait for her to watch the first 40 minutes again.

Ha ha.

Mind you it's probably better than watching any 40 minutes of any of our last six home games. ;D
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #296 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:42:36 pm
Unlucky, its like the bloody Bold and the Beautiful, but the ugly bastard hasnt appeared yet.

Meghan does across well though.

Yes, he has. He was playing with his cock.
