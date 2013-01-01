I don't really want to get in to this right now, but having felt suicidal myself a lot in my life, including over the past year or so, I'm disgusted that anyone would accuse someone of lying about feeling that way.



Some people are angry because they are being shown up as the bullies they are.



There are many people who've been bullied, silenced and made to feel suicidal who have no resources and no support. We don't hear from them or if we do it is quickly swept under the carpet. The bullies get away with it precisely because their victims lack the power to fight back. I believe there are some who have tried to fight back who have ended up in prison on that back of that.



PS: If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.