I think you have to remember the American media has a glossy fairytale conception of the royal family. Most networks have a royal correspondent, often with ties to the tabloids. Their interest is mainly through the prism of wealth, glamour, celebrity, gossip, pomp and circumstance. Their approach doesn't provide any sense of institutional entrenchment or the backstabbing outside of The Crown. The hyperbolic U.S response is a byproduct of that. But again, maybe this opens up a few eyes to see how much of a fossilized institition it is.



Although more likely the U.S. morning shows will focus on the family melodrama among the Windsors and Kate Middleton rather than than the links between the monarchy and the tabloids, or Harry's remarks about how the system works



They're also obsessed with race in the USA and it's kyptonite to many institutions to say otherwise. It'll certainly galvanize the US audience behind it. I don't think anyone will be too surprised by the claim though.More broadly though, the NYT are running it as 'Duchless of Sussex hated Royal life so much she considered suicide', which during a pandemic may give a clue as to the trials and tribulations of the monied and connected person who have no real immediate practical concerns beyond where to spend your millions. I'd assume a lot of support will be behind the Queen for this, the idea of going around with no money worries where your worst concern is the level of Royal engagements you are having .. having melt downs and snapping at staff whilst not really understanding the 'point' of Royal life, getting disillusioned, throwing the need to move to Canada front and centre before jetting off to L.A. and doing interviews with the biggest talk show hosts in the country where you call the Royal family institutionally racist - is going to go down like a lead balloon.My personal feeling is this was mis-timed and six months later it'd be far more effective.