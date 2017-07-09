« previous next »
Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!

Red Berry:
The royal family is a tourist industry in it's own right. People are obsessed with the pomp and ceremony. They are the context to the palaces, the castles, the events; and they bring it all to life for a lot of people.   I'd honestly be surprised if anything brought them down.

Certainly wont happen under a Tory government led by a gang of Etonian toffs. Their key to retaining influence is the class system that the royals subliminally enforce on the masses.
TSC:
Morgan is still ranting and has been since 630.  Nut job.
Hedley Lamarr:
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:56:10 am
Morgan on GMB is like a raving lunatic this morning re this.

I actually found it a bit sickening when he was getting praise for 'holding people to account'.  That prick cares about one thing, himself, it was never about asking the Government searching questions, it was about boosting his own ego.  The bloke is a vile arsehole, always has been, always will be.  He made his position re Megan abundantly clear a while back and is screaming like a child attempting to get himself out of a hole because if the accusations of racism are true, you can't defend them, despite him attempting to do that. 
Ashburton:
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:48:11 am
I think you have to remember the American media has a glossy fairytale conception of the royal family. Most networks have a royal correspondent, often with ties to the tabloids. Their interest is mainly through the prism of wealth, glamour, celebrity, gossip, pomp and circumstance. Their approach doesn't provide any sense of institutional entrenchment or the backstabbing outside of The Crown. The hyperbolic U.S response is a byproduct of that.  But again, maybe this opens up a few eyes to see how much of a fossilized institition it is.

Although more likely the U.S. morning shows will focus on the family melodrama among the Windsors and Kate Middleton rather than than the links between the monarchy and the tabloids, or Harry's remarks about how the system works

They're also obsessed with race in the USA and it's kyptonite to many institutions to say otherwise.   It'll certainly galvanize the US audience behind it.  I don't think anyone will be too surprised by the claim though.

More broadly though, the NYT are running it as 'Duchless of Sussex hated Royal life so much she considered suicide', which during a pandemic may give a clue as to the trials and tribulations of the monied and connected person who have no real immediate practical concerns beyond where to spend your millions.  I'd assume a lot of support will be behind the Queen for this, the idea of going around with no money worries where your worst concern is the level of Royal engagements you are having .. having melt downs and snapping at staff whilst not really understanding the 'point' of Royal life, getting disillusioned, throwing the need to move to Canada front and centre before jetting off to L.A. and doing interviews with the biggest talk show hosts in the country where you call the Royal family institutionally racist - is going to go down like a lead balloon.

My personal feeling is this was mis-timed and six months later it'd be far more effective.
Red Berry:
Megan should have done some research and watched King Ralph.
a treeless whopper:
She also said they had two weddings.

Unfortunately she doesnt nail the Queen. Thats the head of hydra still intact.
12C:
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:41:42 am
I actually found it a bit sickening when he was getting praise for 'holding people to account'.  That prick cares about one thing, himself, it was never about asking the Government searching questions, it was about boosting his own ego.  The bloke is a vile arsehole, always has been, always will be.  He made his position re Megan abundantly clear a while back and is screaming like a child attempting to get himself out of a hole because if the accusations of racism are true, you can't defend them, despite him attempting to do that.

Was never taken in by his questions to ministers.
He told everyone to vote Tory/Johnson
The gobshite was like lightning over to America to put his head up Trumps arse. Gave him an Arsenal shirt - like Trump knew who Arsenal are.
Remember phone hacking! That was why he skipped off to the states while it all cooled down.
Utter tabloid person.
west_london_red:
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:56:10 am
Morgan on GMB is like a raving lunatic this morning re this.

I read that as Meghan not Morgan, thought bloody hell how long was this interview?!?! But since it is Morgan hell carry on until at least next week.
Qston:
Really it is just a load of old bollocks. 2 privileged people who want to be out of the limelight  :o having a whinge about another group of privileged people. No one will come out of this well. All a bit daft and frankly 'unseemly' as they would say

Hedley Lamarr:
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:56:15 am
Really it is just a load of old bollocks. 2 privileged people who want to be out of the limelight  :o having a whinge about another group of privileged people. No one will come out of this well. All a bit daft and frankly 'unseemly' as they would say

Accusations of racism and bullying someone into not getting treatment for mental health issues are a tad beyond 'having a whinge' in my opinion.
gazzalfc:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_j35t3GCsk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_j35t3GCsk</a>
I've been a good boy.:
Fuck the Royal Family. Always hated the way everyone fawn over them at their overly-lavish weddings. The mask has slipped, good on Megan and Harry to come out and reveal all this, although some name-dropping would have made it even more tasty.

Oh and keep crying Piers, you massive Tory twat.
Dench57:
is that.... a threat?
Ciara (with a capital "C"):
There is every chance they are withholding more information, perhaps keeping some things up their sleeve for the sake of their future. I heard they weren't paid for the Oprah interview? There could be an opportunity to monitize their next move, if they gain enough public sympathy from this and people now understand why they needed to do this and what's at stake i.e. their children's safety, their safety etc...

I commend them for getting out and calling them out. He has always hated the press - way before MM came along. I have more respect for him than any of them, I think. If respect is the right word.
Clint Eastwood:
Baffled why some people in this country are so besotted by the royal family. What do they do for you? Read a speech written by someone else every Christmas? Have babies? Have massive expensive weddings that you pay for?

I honestly dont get it.
BarryCrocker:
Thoughts and prayers as H&M have to retreat back to their $14m home.
thaddeus:
Man City vs. Man Utd as far as I'm concerned.  May they destroy each other.
lobsterboy:
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:07:17 am
Baffled why some people in this country are so besotted by the royal family. What do they do for you? Read a speech written by someone else every Christmas? Have babies? Have massive expensive weddings that you pay for?

I honestly dont get it.


A bit like religion, they are conditioned as kids.
My lads school were sent litter picking as "clean for the queen"
I complained, no problem with litter picking for the community, the environment but the Queen can jog on.
west_london_red:
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:56:15 am
Really it is just a load of old bollocks. 2 privileged people who want to be out of the limelight  :o having a whinge about another group of privileged people. No one will come out of this well. All a bit daft and frankly 'unseemly' as they would say



As Majid Nawaz said on LBC yesterday, the only winner here will be Oprah.
Zeb:
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:48:11 am
I think you have to remember the American media has a glossy fairytale conception of the royal family.

Kinda. Think it's more about how the media uses and is used for that though, especially the set piece interview as confessional leading to change. There's noone saying, 'Hold on a minute, a 36 year old man with a multimillion pound inheritance is complaining his dad doesn't pay for his stuff any more?'. 'My truth' and all that. Maybe the change projected will be more US-side than here, though people see what they want to see etc.
a treeless whopper:
The thing i find funny about the wedding admission is that if they wanted privacy then why did they have a second sham wedding and then a massive reception. Have the wedding private and then just have the reception.

Instead they threw a lavish wedding for the world to see.

However, that is kind of funny now seeing all the people who turned up and bought souvenirs of a sham.
Red Berry:
I find it ironic that there will be outright racists out there who will be disgusted that the Royal Family are racist.
RainbowFlick:
It's a shame this will be washed away in a news cycle or two. I wish more would open up about the monarchy and 'the firm' as it is a disgrace it still continues to reign.
Wabaloolah:
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:07:17 am
Baffled why some people in this country are so besotted by the royal family. What do they do for you? Read a speech written by someone else every Christmas? Have babies? Have massive expensive weddings that you pay for?

I honestly dont get it.
same here, I couldn't give two tiny shits for any of them.  A total waste of oxygen and our money!
Qston:
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:19:03 am
Thoughts and prayers as H&M have to retreat back to their $14m home.

Exactly mate. Timing is also, I would say, ill advised. Middle of a pandemic with his Grandfather in hospital seriously ill and they talk about funding being cut off in the first quarter of 2020 so only has his mother's inheritance. Yeah, that multi million pound trust fund inheritance. It is also just so unnecessary. Just lead your quiet life that you apparently want. Is anyone going to be the least bit surprised that someone in his family made a racist reference ? Nope.

It fascinates me that they all create such strong views one way or the other. I am neither really a republican or a monarchist. It all doesn`t really mean a great deal to me or my everyday life. It is an archaic and outdated system but does it really wind me up - not really. Occasionally I read something I think that's mental and shouldn`t happen - such as the revelation a few months ago that the monarchy owns most of the "coast" of the UK so will benefit from the sales of the rights to build wind farms. Other than that, meh.
Kekule:
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:31:15 am
I find it ironic that there will be outright racists out there who will be disgusted that the Royal Family are racist.

I mean the Duke of Edinburgh has spent his life making racist comments in public, and laughing about it.  The rest of the family have seemingly tolerated him making racist comments in public, and never called him out on it.

And were supposed to be shocked that these people may have made a racist comment in private?
Sheer Magnetism:
I have no time for any of the royal family but Harry and Meghan just come across as fame-hungry hypocrites. If they don't want any royal responsibilities why don't they drop their titles instead of making money from them? Probably because there's no other reason anyone would care about a bland posh bloke and a D-list actress, certainly not to the extent they'd get big-money deals from Netflix and Spotify for what will almost certainly be vanity-based garbage.
Indomitable_Carp:
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:51:38 am
Exactly mate. Timing is also, I would say, ill advised. Middle of a pandemic with his Grandfather in hospital seriously ill and they talk about funding being cut off in the first quarter of 2020 so only has his mother's inheritance. Yeah, that multi million pound trust fund inheritance. It is also just so unnecessary. Just lead your quiet life that you apparently want. Is anyone going to be the least bit surprised that someone in his family made a racist reference ? Nope.

It fascinates me that they all create such strong views one way or the other. I am neither really a republican or a monarchist. It all doesn`t really mean a great deal to me or my everyday life. It is an archaic and outdated system but does it really wind me up - not really. Occasionally I read something I think that's mental and shouldn`t happen - such as the revelation a few months ago that the monarchy owns most of the "coast" of the UK so will benefit from the sales of the rights to build wind farms. Other than that, meh.

This is my general view as well. My main reason for considering myself a Republican is because I think having a Monarchy indirectly (or directly?) seeps into the public consciousness in such a way as to make us backward looking and prone to cap-doffing.

If I didn´t feel this country was so hopelessly backward and classist, I wouldn´t give much of a shit about the Monarchy either way.
Nobby Reserve:
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:43:25 am


is that.... a threat?


Well The Firm had his mother murdered for shagging a 'darkie', so...
Nobby Reserve:
Meanwhile, as the British Media demonise Harry and Meghan, they continue to give the Paedo Prince and his non-sweaty pits a free pass
TepidT2O:
What have the royal family done thats racist?

Im just seeing this now...
a treeless whopper:
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:30:50 pm
What have the royal family done that’s racist?

I’m just seeing this now...

Some c*nt (Prince Phillip) asked Meghan how dark her child would be, in terms of skin colour.

Initially Harry was worried about whether there would be questions as to how ginger the baby would be.
I've been a good boy.:
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:34:39 pm
Some c*nt (Prince Phillip) asked Meghan how dark her child would be, in terms of skin colour.

Initially Harry was worried about whether there would be questions as to how ginger the baby would be.
Is it confirmed that it was him? Though tbf he does seem the most likely out of the lot to ask that, the fucking zombie.
Nobby Reserve:
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:34:39 pm
Initially Harry was worried about whether there would be questions as to how ginger the baby would be.

Ginger like Harry and his father you mean?

BIG DICK NICK:
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:34:39 pm
Some c*nt (Prince Phillip) asked Meghan how dark her child would be, in terms of skin colour.

Initially Harry was worried about whether there would be questions as to how ginger the baby would be.

:D

Hes definitely prime suspect.
rob1966:
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:37:48 pm
Is it confirmed that it was him? Though tbf he does seem the most likely out of the lot to ask that, the fucking zombie.

So, in the same way as he said you'd get slitty eyed, was he worried you'd turn black if you sat with Meghan and Archie too long?

He's a dodgy fucker anyway, the queen was only 13 and him 18 when she "fell in love" with him - that's called grooming these days.
TepidT2O:
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:34:39 pm
Some c*nt (Prince Phillip) asked Meghan how dark her child would be, in terms of skin colour.

Initially Harry was worried about whether there would be questions as to how ginger the baby would be.
So is it Prince Phillip?

Is that a racist question? (I have a friend who asked pretty much the same question when she was pregnant)
tubby pls.:
Harry didn't think to mention to Meghan that she should curtsy when meeting the queen, despite it being protocol and having previous girlfriends who would've done the same?

They're all a bunch of dickheads.

rob1966:
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:46:55 pm
So is it Prince Phillip?

Is that a racist question? (I have a friend who asked pretty much the same question when she was pregnant)

For the average person, then it is, as far as I'm concerned, a normal question, but you just know with this lot it was because they didn't want a black baby in the family.
Dench57:
Reminds me of that awful front page the Heil came out with when Meghan gave birth

