US coverage seems to think it's going to lead to the end of the monarchy, I'm not seeing much to it which wasn't known beforehand.



I think you have to remember the American media has a glossy fairytale conception of the royal family. Most networks have a royal correspondent, often with ties to the tabloids. Their interest is mainly through the prism of wealth, glamour, celebrity, gossip, pomp and circumstance. Their approach doesn't provide any sense of institutional entrenchment or the backstabbing outside of The Crown. The hyperbolic U.S response is a byproduct of that. But again, maybe this opens up a few eyes to see how much of a fossilized institition it is.Although more likely the U.S. morning shows will focus on the family melodrama among the Windsors and Kate Middleton rather than than the links between the monarchy and the tabloids, or Harry's remarks about how the system works