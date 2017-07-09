« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 4900 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,217
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:31:35 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:09:59 am
I thought timing is insensitive to hold such media events what with Prince Philip being ill or something?  Well so the likes of Nicholas Witchell et al said last week.

To be fair its unlikely that they will be calling themselves a gang of c*nts. Something which hopefully Meghan and Harry will do.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:35:02 am »
It's to do with 'Commonwealth' day or something - it was always planned for today. Queen sits in a palace and is recorded telling everyone how she finds tales of inspiration in our common lives. Then she trundles off with the Corgis and counts her wealth.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,376
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:40:42 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:35:02 am
It's to do with 'Commonwealth' day or something - it was always planned for today. Queen sits in a palace and is recorded telling everyone how she finds tales of inspiration in our common lives. Then she trundles off with the Corgis and counts her wealth.

As if she sits around counting her wealth. She has people to do that for her.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,554
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 am »
Christ, everyone seems to have shit opinions on this. My wife wants to watch the interview, people at work are talking about it, who gives a shit? Apart from me, enough to post in here obviously. :D

Wed know by now if there were any real bombshells being dropped? Move on.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,217
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:08:22 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:49:28 am
Christ, everyone seems to have shit opinions on this. My wife wants to watch the interview, people at work are talking about it, who gives a shit? Apart from me, enough to post in here obviously. :D

We’d know by now if there were any real bombshells being dropped? Move on.

Yes its unlikely to be good because its their new mate doing the interview so it will be one sided like a gossip mag. But it would be good if she really had a go at the Queen, the press and Britain itself, just for the anger it would generate.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,344
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:49:28 am
Christ, everyone seems to have shit opinions on this. My wife wants to watch the interview, people at work are talking about it, who gives a shit? Apart from me, enough to post in here obviously. :D

Wed know by now if there were any real bombshells being dropped? Move on.

The waffle maker the Queen bought Archie was a cheap one from Argos not the one he wanted from Harrods
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,217
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:31:07 am
The waffle maker the Queen bought Archie was a cheap one from Argos not the one he wanted from Harrods

Yep, it didnt work with the organic mix that Harry (or his servants) made.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,554
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:31:07 am
The waffle maker the Queen bought Archie was a cheap one from Argos not the one he wanted from Harrods

He asked her for a waffle maker, she sent him Piers Moron.

Wahey!
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:16:55 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 12:36:50 am
So now the Royal Family are doing a broadcast an hour or so before the Megan interview praising the worlds health care workers. That to me (as a caveat I am cynical as they come) just seems like they are just using the cause to show how gracious and lovely they are in showering praise on them and showing the world they are nice people before Megan gets her say.

I honestly dont give a fuck about any of them but stunts like this seem desperate.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/06/royals-to-show-united-front-before-harry-and-meghans-oprah-interview

To be fair it'll probably go over quite well.  Some of them are shocking, but the queen by and large has been quite solid throughout her life on public service and as a country we do like her a lot more than other nations like their monarchs.  No doubt H&M took a fine fee for this Oprah interview so wouldn't surprise me if they went hard on the NHS workers and 'it being necessary to support them' whilst news comes out as to how much Oprah paid for the interview will erode some of the sympathy.   Particularly if Johnson can pull off a u-turn (he's good at them by now).
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 12:36:50 am
So now the Royal Family are doing a broadcast an hour or so before the Megan interview praising the worlds health care workers. That to me (as a caveat I am cynical as they come) just seems like they are just using the cause to show how gracious and lovely they are in showering praise on them and showing the world they are nice people before Megan gets her say.

I honestly dont give a fuck about any of them but stunts like this seem desperate.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/06/royals-to-show-united-front-before-harry-and-meghans-oprah-interview

Yeah, like the inquiry into Meghans alleged bully the timing does seem questionable to put it kindly. Personally if I was the Firms PR guy I would just have kept quiet, say nothing and wait for what comes out of the interview and then issue a bland statement about how much they value Harry and Meghan as cherished grandchildren and leave it at that.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm »
Basically a black women who's claim to fame was a a sitcom on USA network is going to bring down the Royal Family.  Is that's what happening here?  Pretty fucking pathetic.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,217
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
Basically a black women who's claim to fame was a a sitcom on USA network is going to bring down the Royal Family.  Is that's what happening here?  Pretty fucking pathetic.

She wont bring down the royal family.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,719
  • Truthiness
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:34:58 pm »
Can Prince Phillip hurry up and kick the bucket so they'll cancel football in England for two weeks or something?

It's not as if he has much to hang on for - he can get a telegram off his missus at any time.

Come on Phil - do it for Jürgen.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,293
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  6, 2021, 01:40:34 pm
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/i-wish-meghan-harry-would-23613128.amp

Its alright lads. Val Savage (Robbies Mum) has weighed in with her opinion.

laughed. why is Robbie Savage a "football hero"?!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm
She wont bring down the royal family.

They're certainly acting like she will which says all it needs to say.  The funny thing is that it could have been amazing PR for them had it worked out. 
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,376
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:10:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm
She wont bring down the royal family.

Unfortunately. You forgot the Unfortunately.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,217
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
They're certainly acting like she will which says all it needs to say.  The funny thing is that it could have been amazing PR for them had it worked out. 

She is getting amazing PR anyway. They are able to forge a career outside the Royal Family that they couldnt in it, all these media deals and still call themselves the Duke and Duchess.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm
She is getting amazing PR anyway. They are able to forge a career outside the Royal Family that they couldnt in it, all these media deals and still call themselves the Duke and Duchess.

I was talking about the Royal family.  They're not coming out of this looking well at all to anybody that isn't a sycophant.  Having a black Princess and having her be accepted, look at how 21st Century the Royals are, etc etc.  It's an easy sell and if she's annoying then whatever she's not going to do anything important anyway.  I suppose there is a large racist Tory element that would never have gone along with it but maybe I'm misreading the Tories from afar (haha).  Anyway, really don't care at all just find it really humorous.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm »
When's this interview and why is it getting so much attention? Is it like a tell-all?
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
Basically a black women who's claim to fame was a a sitcom on USA network is going to bring down the Royal Family.  Is that's what happening here?  Pretty fucking pathetic.

would be perfect pay back for the enslavement of her ancestors i guess.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,217
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
I was talking about the Royal family.  They're not coming out of this looking well at all to anybody that isn't a sycophant.  Having a black Princess and having her be accepted, look at how 21st Century the Royals are, etc etc.  It's an easy sell and if she's annoying then whatever she's not going to do anything important anyway.  I suppose there is a large racist Tory element that would never have gone along with it but maybe I'm misreading the Tories from afar (haha).  Anyway, really don't care at all just find it really humorous.

Oh yeah the royally fucked things up but then it once again illustrates what a ridiculous institution they are. I find it laughable how this country just adores them and its always shit to see even young people support their existence.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,409
  • SPQR
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:26:04 am »
The Royal Family can get to fuck. Glad I don't live in a country that worships and obsesses over a "monarchy" because it's absolutely embarrassing. It's 2021 not 1721, wake the fuck up.

I don't care much for Harry or Megan and this does kind of smack of some kind of PR exercise to raise their profile, but in a way I'm glad they're exposing the Royal Family for the arrogant bunch of hypocrites they really are.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
  • Dutch Class
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:34:39 am »
Harry and Meghan will obviously get more out of this than the Royals, who are coming across as an even more archaic, racist and obsolete institution that has no place in a 21st century society. Maybe this wakes up a few Americans who click on Daily Mail articles for celebrity gossip about what the tabloids are all about. That said, Meghan has come across as naive during parts of this.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,262
  • Seis Veces
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:45:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:34:58 pm
Can Prince Phillip hurry up and kick the bucket so they'll cancel football in England for two weeks or something?

It's not as if he has much to hang on for - he can get a telegram off his missus at any time.

Come on Phil - do it for Jürgen.

 ;D ;D ;D

I've been convinced for a while one of them was going to go when we were on top of the world, just something bound to go against us. If we regain form sometime next season, one of them will be gone, I'm sure of it.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:08:17 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:39 am
Harry and Meghan will obviously get more out of this than the Royals, who are coming across as an even more archaic, racist and obsolete institution that has no place in a 21st century society. Maybe this wakes up a few Americans who click on Daily Mail articles for celebrity gossip about what the tabloids are all about. That said, Meghan has come across as naive during parts of this.

Which bit was naive? The bit where they lied about her making people cry? Or her son being too black?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,409
  • SPQR
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:11:16 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:08:17 am
Which bit was naive? The bit where they lied about her making people cry? Or her son being too black?

Perhaps he meant naive as in she thought she was entering this fairy tale world when the reality was much different.

Anyway, what I'm getting from all of this is that the Queen is nothing more than a breathing wax statue. Someone else is in charge.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
  • Dutch Class
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:18:06 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:08:17 am
Which bit was naive?

I'm referring to the bits at the beginning were she was saying she was didn't do any research into the royal family and didn't necessarily realize what she was getting into.

Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:27:33 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:18:06 am
I'm referring to the bits at the beginning were she was saying she was didn't do any research into the royal family and didn't necessarily realize what she was getting into.

I see. Although I doubt anything can prepare you for entry into a racist, ancient institution which will bully and propagate lies about you to the extent you become suicidal. The royal family should be disbanded.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
  • Dutch Class
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:34:32 am »
Glad to see these two are showing how intertwined the tabloid press are with the royal family and the racist undercurrents in both elements.

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:27:33 am
The royal family should be disbanded.

Yep. It's an outdated institution that no longer has a place in contemporary society.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:37:28 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:11:16 am
Perhaps he meant naive as in she thought she was entering this fairy tale world when the reality was much different.

Anyway, what I'm getting from all of this is that the Queen is nothing more than a breathing wax statue. Someone else is in charge.

Yeah this whole 'firm' business is an eye opener. Don't pay any attention to the royals so not had any clue about this, interesting to understand how there are lots of other things at play. The racist comments an most other stuff is pretty expected. Hope they name who it was talking about the baby's skin colour; my house, car and life savings are on Phillip.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:43:52 am »
Crazy to think how many window lickers will respond to this with messages of defiance about their glorious Queen and nation. Crazy bastards.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:10 am by bornandbRED »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:49:23 am »
Will be interesting tomorrow to see how they spin this.  On this side of the pond it's basically going over as just completely dunking on the Royal Family and British tabloid press.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
  • Dutch Class
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:54:00 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:49:23 am
Will be interesting tomorrow to see how they spin this. 

I expected this to be more a PR puff piece, but it's actually been quite explosive, which is likely why the monarchy's PR machine has been in overdrive the last week or so. Not sure how they spin this outside of they're lying. This is an absolute PR disaster for the royal family.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
  • Justice.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #153 on: Today at 03:24:40 am »
US coverage seems to think it's going to lead to the end of the monarchy, I'm not seeing much to it which wasn't known beforehand. Quid pro quo with press. Racism in the royal family. And an institution overwhelmingly concerned with keeping up appearances at enormous human cost to those inside it in return for a life where falling from grace is landing in a multimillion pound house somewhere else. Would still be more cost effective to replace them with a family of cats.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #154 on: Today at 03:31:21 am »
Nothing shocking here. We had chuckie and Diana both admitting affairs in the 90s. A bit of expected racism is hardly surprising.

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
  • Dutch Class
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #155 on: Today at 03:48:11 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:24:40 am
US coverage seems to think it's going to lead to the end of the monarchy, I'm not seeing much to it which wasn't known beforehand.

I think you have to remember the American media has a glossy fairytale conception of the royal family. Most networks have a royal correspondent, often with ties to the tabloids. Their interest is mainly through the prism of wealth, glamour, celebrity, gossip, pomp and circumstance. Their approach doesn't provide any sense of institutional entrenchment or the backstabbing outside of The Crown. The hyperbolic U.S response is a byproduct of that.  But again, maybe this opens up a few eyes to see how much of a fossilized institition it is.

Although more likely the U.S. morning shows will focus on the family melodrama among the Windsors and Kate Middleton rather than than the links between the monarchy and the tabloids, or Harry's remarks about how the system works
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 