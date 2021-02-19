I can't say I much care about 'The Royals' (or 'former Royals), but neither of them seem like bad people. And given Harry's background and upbringing, that's probably far better than we might/could/should expect.



These arguments around publicity and limelight are just silly. Firstly, their options for the kind of income required for the upkeep of their security (and yes, to keep them in the style to which they are accustomed) is very limited. Secondly, there surely is a difference between types of publicity and limelight. I would suggest that being totally in control of how, through what outlets you use, and types of public appearances is quite different to that of a standard public outing as 'A Royal'.



Of course we could react by saying, they are privileged Royals - fuck 'em. But Harry was born into his family - he had no say in it. But as an adult, he wants out - well, as best he can manage at least.



I can't quite believe I am bothering to post about this - I do not follow the goings-on of celebrities (and Royals least of all). But a lot of what is posted here strikes me as silly and wholly absent of appreciating their circumstances (of birth). And given that, there is probably quite a lot to admire in the couple compared to both of their wider families.