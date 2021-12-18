« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 33152 times)

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #880 on: December 18, 2021, 01:35:06 am »
Eric Clapton, I always thought he was overrated as a guitarist, all this 'God' stuff when someone like Jimi Hendrix was about. Even the main riff on Layla was actually Duane Allman.

Now I realise that aside from that he is (and has been for sometime) a complete prick

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/eric-clapton-vaccine-lockdown-racist-comments-1239027/
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #881 on: December 18, 2021, 02:29:03 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 14, 2021, 06:44:28 pm
Tayloired Shiftless
Kayne Worst
Oh, Lorde
Ed the Sheercheek
Etc

You use autotune? You can't sing.

Phonetic puns.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #882 on: December 22, 2021, 09:22:44 pm »
My Generation by The Who

Never gets going, it's a boring song.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #883 on: December 23, 2021, 03:06:13 pm »
Brendan Rodgers. I think it's becoming clear to see that he's a slightly more polished version of the same coach who didn't quite cut it at Liverpool.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #884 on: December 31, 2021, 08:12:43 pm »
Detectorists



Re: Overrated?
« Reply #885 on: January 1, 2022, 10:09:02 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on December 31, 2021, 08:12:43 pm
Detectorists
You take that back! Blasphemy.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #886 on: January 1, 2022, 11:00:08 am »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on January  1, 2022, 10:09:02 am
You take that back! Blasphemy.

Yea. Dig out the pitchforks and burning brands.

An understated classic.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #887 on: January 1, 2022, 11:24:00 am »
Meryl Streep. (Im judging based on Dont Look Up).
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #888 on: January 1, 2022, 03:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on January  1, 2022, 11:24:00 am
Meryl Streep. (Im judging based on Dont Look Up).

Her acting in Don't Look Up was at Pacino levels of ham. Having said that though, it's difficult to satirise a Trumpian like president and do it well when the reality of the past five years is hard to top.



Re: Overrated?
« Reply #889 on: January 2, 2022, 07:45:58 pm »
I dont know if hes rated or not, but someone must rate him somewhere as that would explain him getting these acting gigsbut just going through The Office and Ed Helms is just terrible. Never liked him in the few things Ive seen him in.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #890 on: January 2, 2022, 10:00:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January  2, 2022, 07:45:58 pm
I dont know if hes rated or not, but someone must rate him somewhere as that would explain him getting these acting gigsbut just going through The Office and Ed Helms is just terrible. Never liked him in the few things Ive seen him in.

God yeah he is shite him.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #891 on: January 4, 2022, 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 22, 2021, 09:22:44 pm
My Generation by The Who

Never gets going, it's a boring song.

Only one of the most influential songs of all time with an incredible bass from Entwistle that has influenced bands ranging from punk and heavy metal and been covered numerous times from the likes of Patti Smith to Green Day .
You can call The Who many things but boring isnt one of them
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #892 on: January 4, 2022, 05:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on January  4, 2022, 04:57:11 pm
Only one of the most influential songs of all time with an incredible bass from Entwistle that has influenced bands ranging from punk and heavy metal and been covered numerous times from the likes of Patti Smith to Green Day .
You can call The Who many things but boring isnt one of them
It's one of those 60's songs that's been ruined by media overuse to become a boring cliche, like Respect or Wild Thing.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #893 on: January 5, 2022, 06:02:13 pm »
Sandra Bullock.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #894 on: January 5, 2022, 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on December 31, 2021, 08:12:43 pm
Detectorists
Get to the sea and kindly walk into it. No chance.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #895 on: January 17, 2022, 06:56:49 am »
Zendaya. She is in absolutely everything but I find her to be annoying rather than a good actor, plus her name is terrible.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #896 on: January 17, 2022, 09:30:49 pm »
The Marvel movies most of them are utter shite yet fanboys go on about them like it's scarface or goodfellas as cinematic masterpiece.

PS5 , mine is collecting dust only good for expensive exclusives otherwise I'm on game pass 99% of the time.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #897 on: Today at 01:09:45 am »
Don't take any semblance of joy from saying this 'cos I've always loved him and the other three to fucking bits ever since the start of it all but I dug out All Things Must Pass album the other day for the first time in nigh 50 years and it's just as underwhelming as I remembered it from back then. Still love you though George and always will.  :)
