Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 19759 times)

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #680 on: April 27, 2021, 06:45:21 pm »
Podcasts. Just listen to proper radio you scruffs.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #681 on: April 27, 2021, 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on April 27, 2021, 06:45:21 pm
Podcasts. Just listen to proper radio you scruffs.

 :lmao
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 12:26:11 pm »
the great escape

it wasn't that great and most of them never escaped  *sorry for the spoiler*

the germans in that camp 'stalag butlins' where all alright fellas - so why escape? regular meals and warm beds it was like mein holiday kampf

i would've been tunnelling to get IN there

and why oh why would they employ a tunnel guy who has a fear of enclosed spaces?

and then who do they employ to do the intricate job of making the forgeries? a partially-sighted guy who ended up going blind

the wheels were coming off - just like the tunnel train trollies - right from the start

a lot of them should have been shot for making such a cock-up of that escape - oh yeh they were, sorry about that  :wave

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #683 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
Fight Club. Watched it a few weeks ago for the first time. A pseudo intellectual, pornographically violent incel recruitment film (yes Im aware its supposed to be a warning against that kind of thing, but I dont think the average viewer sees that based on how people talk about it).
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 01:24:24 pm
Fight Club. Watched it a few weeks ago for the first time. A pseudo intellectual, pornographically violent incel recruitment film (yes Im aware its supposed to be a warning against that kind of thing, but I dont think the average viewer sees that based on how people talk about it).

Should how (some) people misinterpret a film's meaning/message affect how we judge the film itself? Not necessarily about this film itself but in general
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #685 on: Today at 02:16:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 30, 2021, 03:27:28 pm
taxi driver

now before you lot get all hot and bothered - i really am a fan of the film BUT...

the ending *spoiler alert* is just too god-dammed nice

and this after dragging our naive souls through the lice-ridden underbelly of life on the other side of the tracks - no, i want a miserable ending!

it's definitely a nod to film noir but the ending is weak


Hard to talk about it without giving away spoilers, but you might want to reconsider that ending.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 02:16:30 pm

Hard to talk about it without giving away spoilers, but you might want to reconsider that ending.

i've discussed the ending on here

critics and fans say 'is it a dream' 'is it his dying visions' 'is it a lie' 'how can we watch a psychopath getting away with it' 'how can a moralistic society accept such a warped person - and with that acceptance does travis become more delusional' 'does he see himself as heroic therefore adopting a messianic role' 'how does his life unfold without someone to look out for him' 'we want to continue our journey with travis because his story is not over'

it's all open to interpretation and ambiguity, which in itself is satisfying as we can addendum our own outcome

for me - he should have died and that would have left me feeling a confused sadness as i think he could have been saved but i would have to ask myself why would i want to save him?


Re: Overrated?
« Reply #687 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
The fact youre asking questions about the ending means it worked in my opinion.  Personally I enjoy films that dont give a definitive answer, Taxi Driver does that.

In a world where Citizen Kane is lauded as the best film ever, I actually think Taxi Driver is underrated.  Its Scorseses best film and sits comfortably in the top three 70s films alongside The Conversation and The Long Goodbyein my opinion.
