the great escape
it wasn't that great and most of them never escaped *sorry for the spoiler*
the germans in that camp 'stalag butlins' where all alright fellas - so why escape? regular meals and warm beds it was like mein holiday kampf
i would've been tunnelling to get IN there
and why oh why would they employ a tunnel guy who has a fear of enclosed spaces?
and then who do they employ to do the intricate job of making the forgeries? a partially-sighted guy who ended up going blind
the wheels were coming off - just like the tunnel train trollies - right from the start
a lot of them should have been shot for making such a cock-up of that escape - oh yeh they were, sorry about that