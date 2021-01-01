« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 15782 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:04:01 pm
Getting stoned.

It was fun up until I first tried skunk and then that was me done with it.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm »
Just get some hash. More CBD than THC. Mellow rather than intense

Edit - skunk these days is so strong it just gets the paranoia and worry going on. Hash for the chill
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm by jonkrux »
Offline Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:16:41 pm
It was fun up until I first tried skunk and then that was me done with it.

I'll take your word for it. I've never done because I'm an uptight square.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jonkrux

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 08:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
I'll take your word for it. I've never done because I'm an uptight square.
That's fair but it all depends on the indica/sativa content. Body or mind high. Depends what you prefer
Offline rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
I'll take your word for it. I've never done because I'm an uptight square.

I used to get really relaxed and get the giggles and there is none of the feeling like shite, being unable to walk or talk or puking that getting bevvied gives you.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm »
That's because you have so many hybrid shit that's gonna mess you up. It's sativa...Get some indica or some good old rocky and you'll go back to the days you used to giggle and eat afterwards. A lot 🤣
Offline Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm
I used to get really relaxed and get the giggles and there is none of the feeling like shite, being unable to walk or talk or puking that getting bevvied gives you.

I'll take your word about that as well, I'm teetotal ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm by Hazell »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jonkrux

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm
I'll take your about that as well, I'm teetotal ;D

Fair play to you. Utmost respect.
Offline B0151?

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm »
I've tried way more times than I should considering I don't like it, but yeah weed would be my shout too

I've had worse experiences on weed than any other drug, not for me.
Offline rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm
I'll take your about that as well, I'm teetotal ;D

Cheap date then ;D
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 08:45:03 pm »
Agreed on the weed shout, by far the most overrated drug I have tried.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm
I've tried way more times than I should considering I don't like it, but yeah weed would be my shout too

I've had worst experiences on weed than any other drug, not for me.
Sincerely, have a look at what I've said. I have a mother who is heavily diabetic and arthritic. It took me months to convince her to take CBD oil. it's changed her life to the point she doesn't need most of the meds the doctors prescribed her anymore. CBD for the win
Offline jonkrux

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 08:47:08 pm »
Literally talking to myself 🙄🤣
Offline Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
Fair play to you. Utmost respect.

ha ha cheers, better than being called boring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm
Cheap date then ;D

I'll take your word... Oh, I see what you mean :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm »
Finally found a flaw in this Hazell character on here, the bore!
Offline B0151?

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Sincerely, have a look at what I've said. I have a mother who is heavily diabetic and arthritic. It took me months to convince her to take CBD oil. it's changed her life to the point she doesn't need most of the meds the doctors prescribed her anymore. CBD for the win
I'll give it a go mate for sure. Do suffer with my health a bit as well
Offline Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm »
I watched Grange Hill and took Zammo's advice
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm »
Cocaine is far more overrated than weed. Shite drug.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm
I'll take your word about that as well, I'm teetotal ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o41A91X5pns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o41A91X5pns</a>  ;D
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online afc turkish

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o41A91X5pns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o41A91X5pns</a>  ;D

If the innuendos really are subtle, maybe they don't in fact follow...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Agent99

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm
Cocaine is far more overrated than weed. Shite drug.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 08:47:08 pm
Literally talking to myself 🙄🤣

Reading the thread back thats pretty funny :)

Your obviously a bit of a stoner and I can imagine you getting more and more confused as the conversation kept ignoring you.

The funny thing is when Hazell and B0151 responded to you there is no reply. You had already probably wandered off through a haze of weed smoke. :lmao
