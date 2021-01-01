Getting stoned.
It was fun up until I first tried skunk and then that was me done with it.
I'll take your word for it. I've never done because I'm an uptight square.
I used to get really relaxed and get the giggles and there is none of the feeling like shite, being unable to walk or talk or puking that getting bevvied gives you.
I'll take your about that as well, I'm teetotal
I've tried way more times than I should considering I don't like it, but yeah weed would be my shout tooI've had worst experiences on weed than any other drug, not for me.
Fair play to you. Utmost respect.
Cheap date then
Sincerely, have a look at what I've said. I have a mother who is heavily diabetic and arthritic. It took me months to convince her to take CBD oil. it's changed her life to the point she doesn't need most of the meds the doctors prescribed her anymore. CBD for the win
I'll take your word about that as well, I'm teetotal
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o41A91X5pns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o41A91X5pns</a>
Cocaine is far more overrated than weed. Shite drug.
Literally talking to myself 🙄🤣
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]