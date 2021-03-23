Cambridge I think? I only like Syd though, everything after is wildly overestimated



that's good is it?



Ticking away the moments that make up a dull dayYou fritter and waste the hours in an offhand wayKicking around on a piece of ground in your home townWaiting for someone or something to show you the wayTired of lying in the sunshine, staying home to watch the rainYou are young and life is long, and there is time to kill todayAnd then one day you find ten years have got behind youNo one told you when to run, you missed the starting gunSo you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinkingRacing around to come up behind you againThe sun is the same in a relative way but you're olderShorter of breath and one day closer to deathEvery year is getting shorter never seem to find the timePlans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled linesHanging on in quiet desperation is the English wayThe time is gone, the song is overThought I'd something more to sayHomeHome againI like to be hereWhen I canWhen I come homeCold and tiredIt's good to warm my bonesBeside the fireFar awayAcross the fieldTolling on the iron bellCalls the faithful to their kneesTo hear the softly spoken magic spell