Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 14970 times)

Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #560 on: March 23, 2021, 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
Reality TV, in general.

Sign of old age  ;)
Nobby Reserve

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #561 on: March 23, 2021, 12:23:48 pm »
I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"

Elzar

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #562 on: March 23, 2021, 12:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
Reality TV, in general.

Nah it's enjoyed by millions as easy watching. Not my kind of thing, but it's not exactly put forward as the pinnacle of TV.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #563 on: March 23, 2021, 12:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
Reality TV, in general.

Reality TV isn't overrated, it's shite.
rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #564 on: March 23, 2021, 01:03:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
Reality TV isn't overrated, it's shite.

Depends on what you like. I hate the shows my missus watches, she hates my shows. She watches stuff like Real Housewives and that Below Deck thing, I watch Car SOS, Fantom Works, Bangers for Cash, Wheeler Dealers, Goblin Works and very occasionally now Deadliest Catch.
Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #565 on: March 23, 2021, 01:14:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 01:03:14 pm
Depends on what you like. I hate the shows my missus watches, she hates my shows. She watches stuff like Real Housewives and that Below Deck thing, I watch Car SOS, Fantom Works, Bangers for Cash, Wheeler Dealers, Goblin Works and very occasionally now Deadliest Catch.

I just googled that - Not what i was thinking it would be
tubby pls.

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #566 on: March 23, 2021, 01:15:04 pm »
Are the Inside Training clips from our club reality TV?  How about the carpool stuff?


There's too much of it on the telly these days, but some shows are still pretty fun, like Hell's Kitchen and Bake Off.   Basically anything food-related.
liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #567 on: March 23, 2021, 02:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2021, 12:23:48 pm
I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"

welcome to the internet
liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #568 on: March 23, 2021, 02:39:26 pm »
pele

or edson arantes do nascimento de overa ratede

yeh he was okay for a brazillian but the person who constantly says pele was the greatest footballer ever is

i mean, come on origi would've scored this





So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #569 on: March 23, 2021, 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 23, 2021, 01:15:04 pm
Are the Inside Training clips from our club reality TV?  How about the carpool stuff?


There's too much of it on the telly these days, but some shows are still pretty fun, like Hell's Kitchen and Bake Off.   Basically anything food-related.

I don't mind anything with an element of skill like Bake Off or Strictly but the scripted shows with buffed and tattooed bimbos of each gender just contribute to body dysmorphia.
rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #570 on: March 23, 2021, 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 02:55:07 pm
I don't mind anything with an element of skill like Bake Off or Strictly but the scripted shows with buffed and tattooed bimbos of each gender just contribute to body dysmorphia.

They're utter shite them, needless to say my missus watches all that crap too :butt
Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #571 on: March 23, 2021, 07:02:46 pm »
Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #572 on: March 23, 2021, 07:03:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
Reality TV isn't overrated, it's shite.

That is a very valid point.
Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #573 on: March 23, 2021, 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 23, 2021, 07:02:46 pm
Ouch!

I do agree with you though
Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #574 on: March 23, 2021, 07:19:21 pm »
Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #575 on: March 23, 2021, 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 02:55:07 pm
I don't mind anything with an element of skill like Bake Off or Strictly but the scripted shows with buffed and tattooed bimbos of each gender just contribute to body dysmorphia.

Oh that fucking Georgie one is awful with some right mouthy fucks on it and why do the lads always move thier hands when talking.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #576 on: March 23, 2021, 08:49:02 pm »
Flipper. Useless as an actor, and only ever played the part of a dolphin.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #577 on: March 23, 2021, 10:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 23, 2021, 08:49:02 pm
Flipper. Useless as an actor, and only ever played the part of a dolphin.

And that one eyed twat of a lion, Clarence.

And Black Beauty, running around in an equine manner.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #578 on: March 23, 2021, 11:35:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 10:20:16 pm
And that one eyed twat of a lion, Clarence.

And Black Beauty, running around in an equine manner.
I felt that Flipper would have possibly made a better Jack Reacher than Tom Cruise, but obviously it was too far out of his comfort zone.
BarryCrocker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 06:15:40 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 23, 2021, 08:49:02 pm
Flipper. Useless as an actor, and only ever played the part of a dolphin.

And Skippy. A complete monosyllabic.
GreatEx

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:05:34 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2021, 12:23:48 pm
I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"

Yeah, I've never, ever heard anyone say reality TV is any good, ergo it is not overrated (unless you mean "TV ratings are undeservedly high"). People in the office may gossip about it endlessly, but they always end the discussion with "oh, it's just terrible isn't it, oh, we really should stop watching it shouldn't we?"

YES YOU FUCKING SHOULD, OR AT LEAST START BY NOT TALKING ABOUT IT!!!!
AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #581 on: Today at 06:22:22 am »
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.
BarryCrocker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:36:44 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:22 am
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.

Arent they from London? Radiohead are from Oxfordshire if I'm not mistaken.
AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:55:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:36:44 am
Arent they from London? Radiohead are from Oxfordshire if I'm not mistaken.

Somewhere down south its all the same to me.
ToneLa

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #584 on: Today at 09:52:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:36:44 am
Arent they from London? Radiohead are from Oxfordshire if I'm not mistaken.

Cambridge I think? I only like Syd though, everything after is wildly overestimated

Quote
Corporal Clegg had a wooden leg
He won it in the war
In nineteen-fourty four
Corporal Clegg had a medal too
In orange, red and blue
He found it in the zoo

that's good is it?
rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #585 on: Today at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:52:34 am
Cambridge I think? I only like Syd though, everything after is wildly overestimated

that's good is it?

Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day
You fritter and waste the hours in an offhand way
Kicking around on a piece of ground in your home town
Waiting for someone or something to show you the way
Tired of lying in the sunshine, staying home to watch the rain
You are young and life is long, and there is time to kill today
And then one day you find ten years have got behind you
No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun
So you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again
The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older
Shorter of breath and one day closer to death
Every year is getting shorter never seem to find the time
Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines
Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way
The time is gone, the song is over
Thought I'd something more to say
Home
Home again
I like to be here
When I can
When I come home
Cold and tired
It's good to warm my bones
Beside the fire
Far away
Across the field
Tolling on the iron bell
Calls the faithful to their knees
To hear the softly spoken magic spell
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #586 on: Today at 10:16:51 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:52:34 am
that's good is it?

Not the biggest Floyd fan here but it's easy to make almost any band look bad by selectively quoting lyrics.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:22 am
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.

I'd hazard that smoking weed has some part to play in it  ;D
Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #587 on: Today at 10:19:04 am »
Pop music in general - aimed at ten year olds and lapped up by adults?! I used to wonder why said adults didn't also read the books that were aimed ar ten year olds, but then Harry Potter came along.
ToneLa

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #588 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 10:16:51 am
Not the biggest Floyd fan here but it's easy to make almost any band look bad by selectively quoting lyrics.

On the street for knowledge
You must eat your porridge

 ;D
Bakez0151

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #589 on: Today at 10:52:24 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:19:04 am
Pop music in general - aimed at ten year olds and lapped up by adults?! I used to wonder why said adults didn't also read the books that were aimed ar ten year olds, but then Harry Potter came along.
I think that it's a fair shout because people genuinely love pop music (or at least selected stars) and there has been a concerted effort in reviewing circles to treat it seriously too (poptimism)

I have a friend who takes music seriously and will talk about old girl and boyband 2000s hits in deadly seriousness of them being great. Not to say that I never like the odd catchy tune, but not for me either.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #590 on: Today at 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:19:07 am
On the street for knowledge
You must eat your porridge

 ;D

 ;D You know what, that is exactly the one I was thinking of  ;D

But I love the tune and in the car when it's on, that particular line always gets a loud singalong as my partner and kids all LOVE porridge! So it works fine in context  :)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #591 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 10:53:26 am
;D You know what, that is exactly the one I was thinking of  ;D

But I love the tune and in the car when it's on, that particular line always gets a loud singalong as my partner and kids all LOVE porridge! So it works fine in context  :)

Watch out for Goldilocks.
jillc

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #592 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:22 am
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.

What does that even mean? Why does it even matter where a band comes from?
aw1991

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #593 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:22 am
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.
Are The Beatles hated there or something?
