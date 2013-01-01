« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 13503 times)

afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:40:41 pm
Him singing Timeless Melody was interesting


Hu melunuh alwuuuh fah muuuh
Whueveh Hu thor rumah muuh

I rate Pearl Jam higher than you do, but the above is fucking hilarious... ;D
Logged


Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm »
I dont know if the word overrated is the right one on this case, but Ive never really got more joy out of Michael Haneke films. He has made some films I greatly admire, especially Caché and The White Ribbon, but none I loved. Theres something about his films that just leave me out cold.
Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm »
Ten was a fantastic debut album, I loved every track on it. I still listen to Pearl Jam now and still love their music, so fuck the lot of you :D
Logged

ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 06:57:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm
Ten was a fantastic debut album, I loved every track on it. I still listen to Pearl Jam now and still love their music, so fuck the lot of you :D

Would you say Pearl Jam're Better Than Nirvana?

Look at me stirring. Some fucker who listens to Soul Coughing and reckons they're better than Oasis*



* who are shite
Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 07:11:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:57:17 pm
Would you say Pearl Jam're Better Than Nirvana?

Look at me stirring. Some fucker who listens to Soul Coughing and reckons they're better than Oasis*



* who are shite

Yes, Ive said on here that Ten was a better album than Nevermind
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm »
Pearl Jam vs Nirvana, what is this, 1991?
Logged

ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm
Pearl Jam vs Nirvana, what is this, 1991?

ALICE IN CHAINS FANS KICK RIGHT OFF
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm
ALICE IN CHAINS FANS KICK RIGHT OFF
Soundgarden for me. Piss all over those pretenders.
Logged

aw1991

  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm
ALICE IN CHAINS FANS KICK RIGHT OFF
Yep, twice the band those two were. Lane was a better vocalist as well.
Logged

ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 07:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
Soundgarden for me. Piss all over those pretenders.

Not a fan of Chrissie Hynde??
Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:40:41 pm
Him singing Timeless Melody was interesting


Hu melunuh alwuuuh fah muuuh
Whueveh Hu thor rumah muuh

Ha ha just heard it, it's awful ;D
Logged


afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 07:41:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:36:03 pm
Not a fan of Chrissie Hynde??

Shirley Manson is all right, though...
Logged


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:41:56 pm
Shirley Manson is all right, though...

Her band was rubbish.

Wait, think I got the name wrong
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm
Her band was rubbish.

Wait, think I got the name wrong

Trash? No, that was Suede.

But as Turkish said, used to love Shirley Manson. Not sure about Garbage as a whole.
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 09:48:22 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:34:44 pm
YOU'RE GOING OFF THE FUCKING SCAFFOLDING PAL!!!!!!!!

I thought you'd object to that Tone.  ;D
Logged


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:48:22 pm
I thought you'd object to that Tone.  ;D

I know, I'm easy to trigger  ;D

That Pearl Jam cover though.. I found a Pearl Jam AND Death Cab for Cutie cover of Tuneless Malady. LET ME ADD THAT TO MY LIST OF REASONS TO DIE

But it should be

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vR8quhevytw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vR8quhevytw</a>
Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
I know, I'm easy to trigger  ;D

That Pearl Jam cover though.. I found a Pearl Jam AND Death Cab for Cutie cover of Tuneless Malady. LET ME ADD THAT TO MY LIST OF REASONS TO DIE

I saw that as well. Dare I say, Ben Gibbard's vocals weren't too bad? :-X
Logged


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm
I saw that as well. Dare I say, Ben Gibbard's vocals weren't too bad? :-X

It's when they swap vocal duties

and omg the solo

EMO IS  OVERRATED
Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 11:06:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
It's when they swap vocal duties

and omg the solo

True enough.

Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
EMO IS  OVERRATED

Hey! Sunny Day Real Estate were pretty great.
Logged


GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
Soundgarden for me. Piss all over those pretenders.

Yeah, Soundgarden was the best of the grunge pack - unless you wade outside Seattle and count Smashing Pumpkins, who were also great. Alice in Chains also quality.

My local café had Pearl Jam on their playlist recently and I was reminded that their music was actually rather good, nice guitar solos. I never liked Vedder's vocals, always dragged it down for me. With a different singer I might have been a proper fan; as it was, I kinda liked their first 3 albums.

Nitpicking aside, it was pretty cool that hard, crunching guitar rock was popular there for a while. Not like whatever shite the kids are listening to now - all blends into one pile of pap for the last 20 years, AFAIC.
Logged

Bakez0151

  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #540 on: Today at 05:32:02 pm »
A very general one but

Guitar solos

I used to love them but something very irritating to me right now. I appreciate the skill and expression but much prefer guitars to be part of a background, or well like riffs and that, than jizzing all over my face if you'll excuse that expression. I think acoustic sounds nice actually, just something about electric ones that does nothing for me and irritates a little
Logged

Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #541 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm »
The England Football Team ;D


Runs......
Logged

