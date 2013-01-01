Soundgarden for me. Piss all over those pretenders.



Yeah, Soundgarden was the best of the grunge pack - unless you wade outside Seattle and count Smashing Pumpkins, who were also great. Alice in Chains also quality.My local café had Pearl Jam on their playlist recently and I was reminded that their music was actually rather good, nice guitar solos. I never liked Vedder's vocals, always dragged it down for me. With a different singer I might have been a proper fan; as it was, I kinda liked their first 3 albums.Nitpicking aside, it was pretty cool that hard, crunching guitar rock was popular there for a while. Not like whatever shite the kids are listening to now - all blends into one pile of pap for the last 20 years, AFAIC.