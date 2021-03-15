« previous next »
Topic: Overrated?

Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 05:31:28 pm
I agree and think the sequel is miles better.
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 05:42:07 pm
Quote from: Kekule on March 15, 2021, 05:23:58 pm
Blade Runner.

Im not saying its not a good film, I just dont quite get it as one of the best in its genre.  I watched the 4K blu ray the other night, and its visually stunning but the story, characters, screenplay all leave me a bit meh.  Ive seen it three or four times now, and its not an unpleasant couple of hours but it just seems to slip out of my mind a few days later. Its not bad, its just a bit forgettable.

Nothing wrong with that of course, but it just doesnt seem worthy of its lofty status. Im obviously not seeing something others are seeing.

No attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion or C-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate?
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 05:42:25 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 15, 2021, 01:27:17 pm
Luca Brasi.

Built up as a one man killing machine and is easily killed in an empty bar.

Very true.

Always been an Al Neri man myself SHP. :)
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 05:46:15 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 15, 2021, 04:31:08 pm
Charles Dickens. Ive tried and tried over the years but always struggle.

There is no way you can say he is overrated though, it's just not your thing. His books are incredible, not only that but also you also see the hardness of life in those times as well.
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 06:49:34 pm
Quote from: Kekule on March 15, 2021, 05:23:58 pm
Blade Runner.

Im not saying its not a good film, I just dont quite get it as one of the best in its genre.  I watched the 4K blu ray the other night, and its visually stunning but the story, characters, screenplay all leave me a bit meh.  Ive seen it three or four times now, and its not an unpleasant couple of hours but it just seems to slip out of my mind a few days later. Its not bad, its just a bit forgettable.

Nothing wrong with that of course, but it just doesnt seem worthy of its lofty status. Im obviously not seeing something others are seeing.

Quote from: AndyMuller on March 15, 2021, 05:31:28 pm
I agree and think the sequel is miles better.

I don't know if I agree about Blade Runner, for me it's definitely not forgettable and the characters are one of the best things in it (especially Sebastian, Pris and Roy Batty) and it's obviously visually stunning but I agree about Blade Runner 2049, I think I like it better than the original, it's absolutely brilliant - one for an underrated thread I think :P
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 07:06:30 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 15, 2021, 05:31:28 pm
I agree and think the sequel is miles better.

Quote from: Hazell on March 15, 2021, 06:49:34 pm
I don't know if I agree about Blade Runner, for me it's definitely not forgettable and the characters are one of the best things in it (especially Sebastian, Pris and Roy Batty) and it's obviously visually stunning but I agree about Blade Runner 2049, I think I like it better than the original, it's absolutely brilliant - one for an underrated thread I think :P

Ive had the sequel on Blu-Ray for ages and not got round to watching it, it was my intention to watch it later this week after having watched the first one the other night.

Ill look forward to that then seeing as people are talking so highly of it.  :)
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 07:16:32 pm
I think Blade runner is a great film, stunning to look at, highly influential, Ridley Scott is a fantastic world builder.  That said, I agree.  2049 is better in every way in my opinion.  I saw it twice theatrically, a grand total of about thirty people combined at both showings, It's one of those films that did much better on Blu-ray/DVD, probably because of its length.
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 09:02:42 pm
All these terrible opinions will be lost in time, like tears in rain.
Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 09:16:57 pm
Quote from: Kekule on March 15, 2021, 05:23:58 pm
Blade Runner.

Im not saying its not a good film, I just dont quite get it as one of the best in its genre.  I watched the 4K blu ray the other night, and its visually stunning but the story, characters, screenplay all leave me a bit meh.  Ive seen it three or four times now, and its not an unpleasant couple of hours but it just seems to slip out of my mind a few days later. Its not bad, its just a bit forgettable.

Nothing wrong with that of course, but it just doesnt seem worthy of its lofty status. Im obviously not seeing something others are seeing.
Sacrilege is overrated.  ;)

Re: Overrated?
March 15, 2021, 10:30:42 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 15, 2021, 01:23:39 pm

ferris buellers day off - is it just me that wanted to punch the smug twat


Spot on.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 04:34:44 pm
Promising Young Woman. Dreadful, shallow, misguided shit.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 08:39:25 pm
Yeah, I think just listing popular stuff that you don't personally like doesn't make for an interesting thread. I think it's more interesting to discuss stuff we appreciated that in retrospect doesn't meet the greatness tag that's been foisted upon it.

With that in mind, I agree with the Breaking Bad shouts. I watched the whole thing and really enjoyed it, but there were several weak points that I glossed over. Jesse was frequently irritating ("magnets!" etc); Skyler, Walt Jr and Marie were terrible characters, Gus was good but a bit hammy, the Salamanca twins were nothing but ham, etc. The writing was mostly excellent but also lazy at times: there's only so many times I can abide a character talking his way out of imminent execution with a "but wait! What if..." spiel - can bad guys ever just put a bullet in a protagonist after wiping out dozens of extras with nary a glance? Apparently not.

It's a very entertaining show, excellent even, but I'm not sure it belongs at the very pinnacle like some people have it. In terms of deep insight or impeccable artistry, shows like The Wire and Fargo are a level above.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 08:43:11 pm
Agree on your Breaking Bad points, it was me who posted about it, one more point if i can is that it was possibly a Season to long and a lot of the stuff in it was not needed, if you get me, it was dragged out a little.


The Wire in just brilliant.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:43:11 pm
Agree on your Breaking Bad points, it was me who posted about it, one more point if i can is that it was possibly a Season to long and a lot of the stuff in it was not needed, if you get me, it was dragged out a little.


The Wire in just brilliant.

A lot of American shows seem to last forever, its one of the reasons I rarely watch too many of them. While I understand some shows are more complicated and take longer to develop, when its going on past ten series, it has to be really well written to still be interesting. So many shows  go on for too long. I prefer shows that have a briefer period like five, six series.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm
American shows almost universally go on too long, and many (especially the serial comedies) take a long time to warm up, too - how many times have you told friends "you just have to stick with it another 5-6 hours" after they rejected your recommendation two episodes in? That's where a show like Fargo stands out: its first episode had so many major events, you couldn't imagine how they were going to fill the next 9 episodes. That is special.

I can't think of any show that has stayed good past 10 seasons. It's mad to think that at least 3/4 of The Simpsons, which I still consider one of the all-time greats, is utter garbage.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
A lot of American shows seem to last forever, its one of the reasons I rarely watch too many of them. While I understand some shows are more complicated and take longer to develop, when its going on past ten series, it has to be really well written to still be interesting. So many shows  go on for too long. I prefer shows that have a briefer period like five, six series.

Completely agree and then some shows needed a S2 to expand on it.
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm
American shows almost universally go on too long, and many (especially the serial comedies) take a long time to warm up, too - how many times have you told friends "you just have to stick with it another 5-6 hours" after they rejected your recommendation two episodes in? That's where a show like Fargo stands out: its first episode had so many major events, you couldn't imagine how they were going to fill the next 9 episodes. That is special.

I can't think of any show that has stayed good past 10 seasons. It's mad to think that at least 3/4 of The Simpsons, which I still consider one of the all-time greats, is utter garbage.

;D I really do get that, ok i will admit ive never seen Fargo, Movie or TV show maybe because of the Coens never got them to be honest.
Re: Overrated?
Today at 08:52:06 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm
American shows almost universally go on too long, and many (especially the serial comedies) take a long time to warm up, too - how many times have you told friends "you just have to stick with it another 5-6 hours" after they rejected your recommendation two episodes in? That's where a show like Fargo stands out: its first episode had so many major events, you couldn't imagine how they were going to fill the next 9 episodes. That is special.

I can't think of any show that has stayed good past 10 seasons. It's mad to think that at least 3/4 of The Simpsons, which I still consider one of the all-time greats, is utter garbage.

the simpsons lost its way after season 7

it's only kept alive by the popularity of its characters - a bit like a lot of the american shows you point at
Re: Overrated?
Today at 09:53:48 am
I'm going to watch again, but Sopranos.
I remember putting it off for years and finally watching it and being underwhelmed

Its been some time but I think the way some of the characters developed didn't sit right with me at the time..
Not saying its bad. Just not the top 5 sorta show I was expecting

And I try not to be contrarian when watching recommended shows, but as neutral as possible. Loved breaking bad, the wire, dexter etc when watching after everyone else had already seen them
