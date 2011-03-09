« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 9132 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 12:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:56:21 am
Nah, I've let a few go in this thread but I'm not having Elvis. If anything he's vastly underrated, since he was one of the best and most innovative arrangers of the time. You simply can't compare his versions of Hound Dog or Blue Suede Shoes to the original. Also, as the first artist to bring country and the traditional Italian ballad style to rhythm and blues there's a strong argument he essentially invented what we think of as modern rock n'roll. And that's before you get on to his amazing voice and some of the greatest personal charisma of any musician who ever lived. Even the early films are pretty good.

i've watched tons of documentaries about elvis and they all point at him being quite child-like (man, that theme again), an immature mummy's boy and a serial adulterer, drug user

as an entertainer and as a celebrity he was born for 'those' roles - the quality of his films and his acting can be argued over - as in being so was an icon for the musical change that formed modern music

i wouldn't say he solely 'invented' that but he was no doubt one of the chief instigators of it

it doesn't bother me that he didn't write his own songs - even though it would have been cool if he did - but he was a singer a performer not a writer

as an artist he's brilliant - as a man and as a human being? so-so

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:56:21 am
I'll tell you what is overrated, since I saw a bit again the other night, is the movie version of American Psycho, which seems to be really highly rated by a lot of people. It's meant to be a depiction of wealth in one of the most grandiose eras in modern history but everything looks cheap even considering the budget, the sound editing is awful (the fact it's even noticeable is a sign of how bad it is), horribly miscast in most parts, buffoonish performances and tonally all over the place to the point where it can't decide whether it wants to be a satire, a farce or a character study. Bale plays Bateman like an exaggerated version of Miles from This Life, though it's still probably better than De Caprio would have been.

But its most monumental failure is that it either doesn't understand, or doesn't have the guts to engage properly with the source material, a satire on the darkness behind the American dream and how money and good looks essentially make anything excusable, even if it's in plain sight. I'm guessing it's the former, since swathes of dialogue from the novel are reproduced without the context to make them meaningful. The film was crying out for Verhoeven, or at the very least someone like Roger Avary who did a terrific job adapting The Rules of Attraction.

i'm along the line of thinking that at least the movie was made and that in itself is a success

whether the viewer would understand its premise is another thing - the same can be said of fight club as its message was lost amidst 'cool' scenes and violence

i actually enjoyed bale in the role as his character always made you feel uneasy, but as i've said, i guess the 'average' movie fan will no doubt remember the 'cool' scenes unaware of its message

we can argue - and i regularly do - that movies can be made 'better' these days, but sometimes that original version has its place and, as with the original 'chainsaw' movie, the way it was produced can have its own charm

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm »
I'd say Fight Club actually makes a very good counterpoint as it's an example of an adaptation that takes the themes of the original and expresses them in a thoughtful and interesting way. The way the thrill of violence is demonstrated works in contrast to the earlier scenes of the narrator's bland, bleached nine-to-five existence, and visually communicates its appeal. The film as a whole adeptly shows the progress of its lead character through its running time. 

American Psycho on the other hand flattens its narrative into a series of scenes that don't really work, converting a series of materialistic descriptions in the book to a couple of speeches, and the variety of ridiculously exquisite foods and clothes into something so bland it actually resembles the office scenes in Fight Club. It's meant to show the emptiness of conspicuous consumption and instead just makes the characters' existence look bland and cheap.

The issue isn't whether the average viewer can understand a complex premise, it's whether the film succeeds in expressing that premise coherently and thoughtfully as a piece of art. I would say one does and one doesn't. I mean, if you're judging a film on how successfully it can communicate its message to the audience as a whole, The Matrix is probably the biggest failure of all time.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm
I'd say Fight Club actually makes a very good counterpoint as it's an example of an adaptation that takes the themes of the original and expresses them in a thoughtful and interesting way. The way the thrill of violence is demonstrated works in contrast to the earlier scenes of the narrator's bland, bleached nine-to-five existence, and visually communicates its appeal. The film as a whole adeptly shows the progress of its lead character through its running time. 

American Psycho on the other hand flattens its narrative into a series of scenes that don't really work, converting a series of materialistic descriptions in the book to a couple of speeches, and the variety of ridiculously exquisite foods and clothes into something so bland it actually resembles the office scenes in Fight Club. It's meant to show the emptiness of conspicuous consumption and instead just makes the characters' existence look bland and cheap.

The issue isn't whether the average viewer can understand a complex premise, it's whether the film succeeds in expressing that premise coherently and thoughtfully as a piece of art. I would say one does and one doesn't. I mean, if you're judging a film on how successfully it can communicate its message to the audience as a whole, The Matrix is probably the biggest failure of all time.

i guess as art is subjective and movie making is art then where you see apples i see oranges

and the bolded part of your comment i totally disagree with, though it would be great if that were the case, i think the movie maker would rather everybody understood his work and not just the people who appreciate the 'art'

but again that depends on the movie maker and, of course, the movie/piece of art
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm
i guess as art is subjective and movie making is art then where you see apples i see oranges

and the bolded part of your comment i totally disagree with, though it would be great if that were the case, i think the movie maker would rather everybody understood his work and not just the people who appreciate the 'art'

but again that depends on the movie maker and, of course, the movie/piece of art
Of course a filmmaker wants everyone to understand their work, but that's also not realistic. Some works - and this goes for any art form - are complex and have nuances that not everyone is going to be aware of. If that wasn't the case, everything would be pitched towards a lowest common denominator audience.

And when you're talking about adapting a book into a film, whether it's faithful to the spirit of the source material is an important point. Sometimes you get something like The Shining or The Godfather (or Fight Club) which enhances it, but they're very much the exception rather than the rule.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #364 on: Today at 06:41:06 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Of course a filmmaker wants everyone to understand their work, but that's also not realistic. Some works - and this goes for any art form - are complex and have nuances that not everyone is going to be aware of. If that wasn't the case, everything would be pitched towards a lowest common denominator audience.

And when you're talking about adapting a book into a film, whether it's faithful to the spirit of the source material is an important point. Sometimes you get something like The Shining or The Godfather (or Fight Club) which enhances it, but they're very much the exception rather than the rule.

For what it's worth, I think the better adaptations work when the writers/director understand the source material well enough but can offer a different slant to it when translating it to a visual medium. Like the examples you've mentioned but also films like Blade Runner or more recently, the Little Women adaptation which I thought was fantastic and a fresh take. It doesn't work as well when the director is interested in just the visual translation, and doesn't place enough attention on communicating the themes and motifs from the source through visuals in addition to the script. Take for example, pretty much everything Zack Snyder has done.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #365 on: Today at 08:37:51 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 06:41:06 am
For what it's worth, I think the better adaptations work when the writers/director understand the source material well enough but can offer a different slant to it when translating it to a visual medium. Like the examples you've mentioned but also films like Blade Runner or more recently, the Little Women adaptation which I thought was fantastic and a fresh take. It doesn't work as well when the director is interested in just the visual translation, and doesn't place enough attention on communicating the themes and motifs from the source through visuals in addition to the script. Take for example, pretty much everything Zack Snyder has done.

ah but there you're starting to mess with the original interpretation - i'm okay with that but it's just how far does someone stray before the interpretation is lost

some may say that a maker's own interpretation would enhance it (within the medium of film and the power of the visual) others will always feel it strays too far from the original text

we agree that plots can be followed but can a cleverly subtly written nuance be translated visually?
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,584
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:08:49 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:40:52 am
thought it began well enough but then turned into something silly and, as you say, bombastic, that might please the child in some but for the mature viewer it was pretty awful in the end

i mean, come on, the awful awful awful line, which has become a 'cult' classic, 'Say hello to my little friend' - is just sooooooo embarrassing for an adult (no, not that 'adult') movie

great movie if you're 12 or under but once you've grown up then you want something more


If you want an over-rated Al Pacino movie, look no further than 'Scent of a Woman'. Fuck knows how Pacino won an Oscar for that performance. I love him in some things but at his worst he's embarrassingly over-blown.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,574
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:08:49 am
If you want an over-rated Al Pacino movie, look no further than 'Scent of a Woman'. Fuck knows how Pacino won an Oscar for that performance. I love him in some things but at his worst he's embarrassingly over-blown.

Dare I say this? I actually enjoyed this film.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:07:18 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:08:49 am
If you want an over-rated Al Pacino movie, look no further than 'Scent of a Woman'. Fuck knows how Pacino won an Oscar for that performance. I love him in some things but at his worst he's embarrassingly over-blown.

I can't think of Scent of a Woman without thinking of this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZR5qybydEzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZR5qybydEzY</a>
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,630
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:34:50 am »
Some actors seem to be idolized because they can do a completely implausible shouty man routine, Pacino and Walken being prime examples.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:34:50 am
Some actors seem to be idolized because they can do a completely implausible shouty man routine, Pacino and Walken being prime examples.

Michael Caine?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:46:58 am »
Al Pacino is (or was) a fantastic actor, The Panic In Needle Park, Insomnia and Serpico are testament to that.  The reason he won an Oscar for Scent Of A Woman was because he was 'due' one though.  The same reason Scorsese won for The Departed, which is a solid film but way down the list when it comes to his body of work.  Personally I would of given best film and best director to Donnersmarck for The Lives Of Others but he wasn't nominated, next in line was Inarritu for Babel, in fact Eastwood had a shout for Letters From Iwo Jima.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,119
  • JFT96.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:46:58 am
Al Pacino is (or was) a fantastic actor, The Panic In Needle Park, Insomnia and Serpico are testament to that.  The reason he won an Oscar for Scent Of A Woman was because he was 'due' one though.  The same reason Scorsese won for The Departed, which is a solid film but way down the list when it comes to his body of work.  Personally I would of given best film and best director to Donnersmarck for The Lives Of Others but he wasn't nominated, next in line was Inarritu for Babel, in fact Eastwood had a shout for Letters From Iwo Jima.

Interesting point. When I first watched it I thought it was good but not spectacular, however I've probably watched it about 4 or 5 times since the first viewing and it seems to get better with each watch for me and I'm not entirely sure why that is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 