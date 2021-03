Biased? Possibly, but correct also.



It's a city that hates the fact it's not Liverpool. Hates the fact it's a landlocked mill town and not a major sea port.



Their musicians have generally been Beatles wannabes too.



A city consumed by and obsessed with Liverpool rather than focused on itself. A vastly overrated tribute act of a city.







Mates Girlfriend tried to convince me Manchester is a nice City, is it fuck compared to Liverpool. Their cathedral is nothing but a large church, the city centre is ugly and getting made uglier and uglier,. Salford Quays has been done up nice but its nothing compared to the 3 graces and the water front and they have nothing like the Walker/Museum and St Georges Hall. We even do chimneys better than them.They do have one gorgeous listed building right by OT though