I've never really got the fascination of true crime documentaries. I read the TV thread a lot and theres loads of people talking about them. I just dont see the appeal of seeing how some poor sod got killed. Dont watch things like Narcos either. Come to think if it, the last cop show I watched was probably the Sweeney.



Totally agree, its pretty depressing and rather sickening really. "Crime Porn" for people who have no idea of the suffering and long term consequences people go through who are subjected to violent crime out it in the real world, all viewed from the comfort of their arm chair.Its 20 years this year since my nephew was kidnapped, tortured, stabbed, shot through the face, dumped and set on fire along with his mate (who got the same treatment). If people could see what his widow and his two kids (8 and 14 at the time) went through and are still suffering terribly with they may just see it for what it is, exploitative The S** level entertainment swallowed whole by fools and morbid car crash spectators. But hey it lets them feel what its like to be on the inside, let me tell you what its like - its shit.