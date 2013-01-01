« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 7117 times)

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 04:07:07 pm »
Any horror movie.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 04:09:05 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 04:07:07 pm
Any horror movie.

Including Rosemarys Baby, Eyes Without A Face, Night Of The Living Dead ?  Ignorance is pretty overrated.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:09:05 pm
Including Rosemarys Baby, Eyes Without A Face, Night Of The Living Dead ?  Ignorance is pretty overrated.

It's not really ignorance though is it, it's just a different opinion.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 04:40:09 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm
It's not really ignorance though is it, it's just a different opinion.
Yeah, a shit one.  ;D
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:40:09 pm
Yeah, a shit one.  ;D
Well, I'm going to get slated for my Star Wars post, aren't I?  :sad

*adjusts flak jacket*
Offline Pistolero

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm »
Stranger Things

Beyoncé

Creme Eggs



Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 05:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
Stranger Things

Beyoncé

Creme Eggs

Creme Eggs are a shout. So sweet you cant taste anything except regret for what youre inflicting on your teeth.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:59:42 pm
Well, I'm going to get slated for my Star Wars post, aren't I?  :sad

*adjusts flak jacket*

Not from me. :D
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm
It's not really ignorance though is it, it's just a different opinion.

Its pretty ignorant. Youve just overrrated an entire genre of film because youve seen a few bad ones.  Psycho is a horror film, its outstanding. 
Offline afc turkish

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:59:42 pm
Well, I'm going to get slated for my Star Wars post, aren't I?  :sad

*adjusts flak jacket*

stay on target, stay on target...
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm
Its pretty ignorant. Youve just overrrated an entire genre of film because youve seen a few bad ones.  Psycho is a horror film, its outstanding. 

Overrated
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm »
James Brown - love the music instrumentally. He just seems to try his best in every way to fuck it up.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm »
man landing on the moon

ferrero rocher

the internet

you can call me al

gazpacho soup

eddie izzard

ice pops

muesli

potpourri

AI

beards
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm »
I've never really got the fascination of true crime documentaries. I read the TV thread a lot and theres loads of people talking about them. I just dont see the appeal of seeing how some poor sod got killed. Dont watch things like Narcos either. Come to think if it, the last cop show I watched was probably the Sweeney.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm »
The Revenant.
Online bradders1011

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:27:56 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
man landing on the moon


In the 60s with less computing power than a Tesco own-brand smart TV and no dry runs? That's quite impressive.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:48:20 am »
Offline Ray K

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:55:51 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
man landing on the moon

ferrero rocher

the internet

you can call me al

gazpacho soup

eddie izzard

ice pops

muesli

potpourri

AI

beards

This thread is like madlibs now.
Offline Only Me

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #298 on: Today at 01:02:13 am »
Gins a great shout.

Ten years ago was a shite drink known as Mothers ruin, which everyone avoided like the plague because it tasted shite and made for very miserable drunks.

Advertisers get hold of it, and the worlds suddenly full of hipster dickheads saying things like botanicals and of course, its ALL about the tonic.

No bandwagon left unjumped on for loads of soft gets.
Online Bakez0151

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:51:33 am »
Jaffa cakes

The most overrated thing on this planet

I tell that to my friends and they want to have me committed
Online a little break

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #300 on: Today at 01:58:37 am »
This thread is MENTAL.









Saying that....Beyonce.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:16:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:27:56 am

In the 60s with less computing power than a Tesco own-brand smart TV and no dry runs? That's quite impressive.

that reminds me...

tesco

 :wave
Online bradders1011

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:11:27 am »
Does anybody rate Tesco? Second only to Asda as a hive of Saturday afternoon misery.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:11:27 am
Does anybody rate Tesco? Second only to Asda as a hive of Saturday afternoon misery.

i'm only having a bit of  laugh bradders me ol' mate - just as i did with the moon landing

i'll try and be more serious from now on  :wave
Online Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Online bradders1011

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #305 on: Today at 11:32:15 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:28:52 am
i'm only having a bit of  laugh bradders me ol' mate - just as i did with the moon landing

i'll try and be more serious from now on  :wave
Still too early in the morning for me...
Offline WhoHe

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
I've never really got the fascination of true crime documentaries. I read the TV thread a lot and theres loads of people talking about them. I just dont see the appeal of seeing how some poor sod got killed. Dont watch things like Narcos either. Come to think if it, the last cop show I watched was probably the Sweeney.
Totally agree, its pretty depressing and rather sickening really. "Crime Porn" for people who have no idea of the suffering and long term consequences people go through who are subjected to violent crime out it in the real world, all viewed from the comfort of their arm chair.

Its 20 years this year since my nephew was kidnapped, tortured, stabbed, shot through the face, dumped and set on fire along with his mate (who got the same treatment). If people could see what his widow and his two kids (8 and 14 at the time) went through and are still suffering terribly with they may just see it for what it is, exploitative The S** level entertainment swallowed whole by fools and morbid car crash spectators. But hey it lets them feel what its like to be on the inside, let me tell you what its like - its shit.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #307 on: Today at 04:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:02:13 am
Gins a great shout.

Ten years ago was a shite drink known as Mothers ruin, which everyone avoided like the plague because it tasted shite and made for very miserable drunks.

Advertisers get hold of it, and the worlds suddenly full of hipster dickheads saying things like botanicals and of course, its ALL about the tonic.

No bandwagon left unjumped on for loads of soft gets.

'Maudlin' springs to mind.

As well as being used in 1960s kitchen sink dramas as an abortificant.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #308 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm
The Revenant.

Too fucking right... it was so ott it was laughable

Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:48:20 am
I couldn't bear it.

:lmao
Online dikwad

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Mike Tyson, Coldplay, Gin, James Nesbitt, Indian take away, Led Zeppelin
Online rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:06:27 pm
Star Wars.

That's because adults try and claim it as some masterpiece, whereas, as I've constantly pointed out, its a fucking kids film.

Still love it though as I get to watch it with my kids and play with lightsabres and cool lego
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 05:14:47 pm
Mike Tyson, Coldplay, Gin, James Nesbitt, Indian take away, Led Zeppelin

Yeah, The Hangover 4 was really poor.
Online Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #312 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:18:16 pm
Yeah, The Hangover 4 was really poor.

No wonder Tyson doesn't get much work in Hollywood these days.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #313 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:18:16 pm
Yeah, The Hangover 4 was really poor.
As were 3,2 and 1
