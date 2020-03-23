Boy that was so welcome after this latest run.What I found most pleasing - as well as the win and clean sheet of course - was how much the players seemed to be enjoying the game. Always a good sign. I know we played well against City and Leicester - mistakes excepted - but this really did seem different in that the players seemed to relish it and take pleasure from all the fine play.And make no mistake these were rough pacy physical fuckers to play against.I think everyone played well but I was particularly made up with Curtis's performance - he looked like he did against Spurs in the 2-1 at Anfield - a class midfield act. And the new lad alongside Hendo looked very assured. Looks very promising. Thiago had his best overall game since returning from injury. Another good sign.All told a great night's work - and well in to VivaBobbyGraham for predicting it!! Nice one P lad.