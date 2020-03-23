« previous next »
CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back

Timbo's Goals

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Boy that was so welcome after this latest run.

What I found most pleasing - as well as the win and clean sheet of course - was how much the players seemed to be enjoying the game. Always a good sign. I know we played well against City and Leicester - mistakes excepted - but this really did seem different in that the players seemed to relish it and take pleasure from all the fine play.

And make no mistake these were rough pacy physical fuckers to play against.

I think everyone played well but I was particularly made up with Curtis's performance - he looked like he did against Spurs in the 2-1 at Anfield - a class midfield act. And the new lad alongside Hendo looked very assured. Looks very promising. Thiago had his best overall game since returning from injury. Another good sign.

All told a great night's work - and well in to VivaBobbyGraham for predicting it!! Nice one P lad.

 :)
Al 666

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:50:00 AM
Yep our refs could stop it completely in two weeks.

I am not sure. The best paying Leagues attract the players most adept at simulation.
Dim Glas

Quote from: wemmick on Today at 12:39:44 AM
You can also say it is because their referees are better!

yeah for sure! I mean, Buli has a couple poor ones of course, but the refs dont take the spotlight like they do here, they are generally far better and seem better respected by the players too.  With Leipzig, nagelsmann isnt coaching the dark arts yet, hopefully he wont for a bit longer. Kloppo never has, so maybe he wont either!

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:38:22 AM
Have to agree.

People talk about La Liga being the best League outside of England but for me the Bundesliga is much better to watch for the reason you describe.

Yeah, I find myself not getting wound up watching it, its nice to not having to get mad or infuriated with the officials 391 times a game.
Zeb

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Nice to not have a cob on after a match and for normal service to be resumed.

Thought we did alright there and matched a decent team. Onwards.
LiverBirdKop

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Made up for the lads. Great win, gives nice momentum going into Saturday.
Samie

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Samie

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Son of Spion＊

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Dave McCoy

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:34:15 AM
From Leipzig? Bundesliga teams for the most part dont do so much of that, its one of the reasons why their referees seem better, the players dont generally act like cheaty a-holes through the game.

And yet almost every Bayern game isn't complete without them crowding and yelling at the ref over every little call they don't get.  They're just as bad as Barca/Madrid/Juve in that regard.
rushyman

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:34:15 AM
From Leipzig? Bundesliga teams for the most part dont do so much of that, its one of the reasons why their referees seem better, the players dont generally act like cheaty a-holes through the game.

Well exactly yes thats my point

I expected more diving because I watch the prem and la Liga a lot

It was extremely refreshing to see
rushyman

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:34:13 AM
And yet almost every Bayern game isn't complete without them crowding and yelling at the ref over every little call they don't get.  They're just as bad as Barca/Madrid/Juve in that regard.

Got to do it if you want to win more than you lose. Because if you dont join them, youll be beaten by them


Its why I expect england to win a major tourny finally soon

The English diving, cheating, gamesmanship and all round dark arts is at an all time high, all led by the captain Harry Im going to break somebodys neck one day Kane
Al 666

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:34:13 AM
And yet almost every Bayern game isn't complete without them crowding and yelling at the ref over every little call they don't get.  They're just as bad as Barca/Madrid/Juve in that regard.

They were coached by Guardiola.
Dim Glas

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:44:55 AM
Got to do it if you want to win more than you lose. Because if you dont join them, youll be beaten by them


Its why I expect england to win a major tourny finally soon

The English diving, cheating, gamesmanship and all round dark arts is at an all time high, all led by the captain Harry Im going to break somebodys neck one day Kane

There where many things remarkable about Kloppos Dortmund teams that won the leagues and the double there, and one of those things was that they never resorted to that (cos his teams just dont tend to), plus they where so damn young most hadnt even got close to learning the dark arts, it was amazing. But Bayern are Bayern, a horrible arrogant monstrosity that do what they want anyway. They are worse these days than they where, and yes as Al says above, they learnt a lot from Guardiola, who is one of the kings of snide.
Mactavish

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:44:55 AM
Got to do it if you want to win more than you lose. Because if you dont join them, youll be beaten by them


Its why I expect england to win a major tourny finally soon

The English diving, cheating, gamesmanship and all round dark arts is at an all time high, all led by the captain Harry Im going to break somebodys neck one day Kane

But Southgate la
Al 666

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:51:42 AM
There where many things remarkable about Kloppos Dortmund teams that won the leagues and the double there, and one of those things was that they never resorted to that (cos his teams just dont tend to), plus they where so damn young most hadnt even got close to learning the dark arts, it was amazing. But Bayern are Bayern, a horrible arrogant monstrosity that do what they want anyway. They are worse these days than they where, and yes as Al says above, they learnt a lot from Guardiola, who is one of the kings of snide.

Bayern are just horrible.

Every time they get a competitor they just sign their best player or players. Even if that player makes no sense at all.

It is the ultimate cynicism.
lgvkarlos

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Excellent from the lads, also nice not to have a ball sack for a referee.
Dim Glas

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
This was linked in another thread, but worth putting here too in case folks missed it.

https://www.uefa.tv/video/vod/203554/

Kloppo and Julian Nagelsmann did a video chat for UEFA recently, and its pretty interesting! They both love to talk  ;D
MdArshad

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Good to see the win. Lets win the next 3 league game before our home match against Leipzig.

Everton (H)
Sheffield (A)
Fulham (H)

9 points from that and we will most probably be back in a Top 4 position.
kermit^^

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
I almost forgot how's a match without all the bias interference of referees and VAR.
liversaint

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:30 AM
Tonight's game was played by two teams whose managers play the game the right way. That spirit flowed through both teams. It was an athletic, physical game played by two teams who wanted to play positive football.

It was an extremely easy game to referee.

I thought the Ref was really poor. The difference is that I think our League is now one of the most cynical in the World. I think it is a mixture of cynical cheating, poor refereeing and a Xenophobic climate.

The Ref tonight gave 7 cards in a game that was played in a sporting manner, imagine him refereeing an Atletico game.

True enough, but he was consistent to both sides and from the first to last minute didnt waver or favour either side. Thats got to be a massive improvement.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

Jm55

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:30 AM
Tonight's game was played by two teams whose managers play the game the right way. That spirit flowed through both teams. It was an athletic, physical game played by two teams who wanted to play positive football.

It was an extremely easy game to referee.

I thought the Ref was really poor. The difference is that I think our League is now one of the most cynical in the World. I think it is a mixture of cynical cheating, poor refereeing and a Xenophobic climate.

The Ref tonight gave 7 cards in a game that was played in a sporting manner, imagine him refereeing an Atletico game.

I cant really remember a yellow card which I strongly disagreed with though, the game was, at times, played at an electric pace and when you get that you get yellow cards because the foul will often look worse due to the pace the games being played at.

I thought he refereed it really well personally but I take the point that I think that as its a welcome relief from the shite we get weekly in the PL.
RogerTheRed

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Strange competence from officials and a generally well disciplined performance by the Reds. Lovely.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

RedKenWah

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:22:33 AM
I cant really remember a yellow card which I strongly disagreed with though, the game was, at times, played at an electric pace and when you get that you get yellow cards because the foul will often look worse due to the pace the games being played at.

I thought he refereed it really well personally but I take the point that I think that as its a welcome relief from the shite we get weekly in the PL.

Agree with you re the ref, I thought all the yellows issued were warranted for both teams. Hendersons was cynical somewhat in bringing down their player who was going to be through on goal if he hadnt tugged at him.

It does make a difference though in having a half competent ref and none of the antics of VAR. just a shame our derby this Saturday is being officiated by absolute donkeys though who will no doubt do all they can to put a dent in the game...
Jm55

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:32:42 AM
Agree with you re the ref, I thought all the yellows issued were warranted for both teams. Hendersons was cynical somewhat in bringing down their player who was going to be through on goal if he hadnt tugged at him.

It does make a difference though in having a half competent ref and none of the antics of VAR. just a shame our derby this Saturday is being officiated by absolute donkeys though who will no doubt do all they can to put a dent in the game...

When the commentators said that the handball from Thiago was being checked you just thought here we go, 5 minutes of replays and well probably end up getting shafted it was such a pleasant surprise to see it over as quickly as it started with the game barely stopping.

Im not going to pretend that European referees are some sort of messiahs as theres been plenty of shocking performances over the years that weve both benefitted and suffered from (and the comical one with the Ev against Villarreal) but its definitely better than what we get domestically - I think largely due to the fact that the European refs seem less arsed about being celebrities
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:30 AM
Tonight's game was played by two teams whose managers play the game the right way. That spirit flowed through both teams. It was an athletic, physical game played by two teams who wanted to play positive football.

It was an extremely easy game to referee.

I thought the Ref was really poor. The difference is that I think our League is now one of the most cynical in the World. I think it is a mixture of cynical cheating, poor refereeing and a Xenophobic climate.

The Ref tonight gave 7 cards in a game that was played in a sporting manner, imagine him refereeing an Atletico game.

Which yellow cards do you think were incorrect decisions? From my memory, they were pretty much all for very cynical challenges, like Hendersons and Almos. More obvious yellow cards you will not find.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Snusmumriken

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
I think the ref did a decent job, but the most refreshing thing was that he seemed fair without bias. In the league we seem to get the first yellow (and usually the most of the two teams) in every single game nowadays, even in games we have the ball 80% of the time.

But, what a breath of fresh air the game was in so many regards. Hopefully the players feel the same and take it with them to the league games.
jepovic

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Bayern is like a hybrid of a club team and a national team. They have supporters all over Germany, far away from Munich. I've met plenty of Germans who think it's just natural that Bayern take all the best players and win the league almost every year. If there was such a dominant team in another country, it would probably be despised.
Gerry Attrick

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Played well. Good game really played a good lick. Couldnt really ask for a stronger first leg position.
liverbloke

« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:58:55 AM »
thought the ref was okay - as much as a ref can be

we played competently and deserved the win - they looked half-decent at times though not as good as i expected them to be

we needed that win, the players needed that win and the boss needed that win so onward and upward

great - well done lads
I neither know nor care

JRed

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
Good performance and obviously a great result. Kabak was solid at the back. RB were clearly the ideal opponents for us , however the lads did seem to have a bit more energy and pace about them. I wouldnt get too carried away just yet, as great a result as it was, I still dont think we created much in the way of clear cut chances against such a wide open defence.
Very positive performance and result tho, hopefully we can build on it at the weekend!
Red-Soldier

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 2 Liverpool Mo 53' Mane 58 The reds strike back
