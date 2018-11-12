Its not a bad draw. Real are obviously not the same team when they had prime Ronaldo, Bale, Marcelo, Modric who could change games in an instant. They still have quality players like Kroos, Ramos and Benzema but we match up well and our attack is way better than theirs especially with Hazard most likely out. They don't score many goals and are over reliant on Benzema. Midfield is equally matched, their defense is much better though with our injuries, and especially the experience and leadership of Ramos and Varane.



It will be tight and can go either way, but I would put us slight favorites unless we continue our shit form and Real start banging goals for fun.