Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 22280 times)

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #800 on: Today at 10:29:33 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:25:36 am
I'd like Real, wouldn't mind Chelsea either.

Same. Clearly Chelsea are much improved now and have been playing well (or at least, very efficiently) but I wouldnt fear coming up against them in the way that some of the other teams and their forward options would have me sweating a bit.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #801 on: Today at 10:52:03 am »
If Bayern, PSG, City and Chelsea could all draw each other that would be great.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #802 on: Today at 11:00:11 am »

The Quarter-Final & Semi-Final draws for the Champions League starts at 11am today (UK time), and can be seen live on the link below:-

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/draws/2021/2001255

&

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ytds04Mq5Qg (for BT's coverage - likely UK only):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ytds04Mq5Qg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ytds04Mq5Qg</a>


& Optus Sports coverage of the draw - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j20BxiS_1GQ


^ UEFA states the draw 'starts' at 11am - UEFA love to drag these draws out with inane waffle and self-platitudes - it could be Sunday (or feel like it) before the draw is concluded...

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #803 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
Everyone ready to dedicate themselves to watching the entirety of the draw coverage live, yet still to complain about how long the coverage & process takes?  ;D
« Reply #804 on: Today at 11:05:10 am »
Taking ages this. Pick the balls!!!!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #805 on: Today at 11:22:34 am »
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #806 on: Today at 11:39:05 am »
Dont quite know what to make of that. Happy we avoided Bayern. That being said, every team you play in the latter stages of the Champions League will pose a challenge.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #807 on: Today at 11:49:45 am »
Conspiracy theorists wondering how Man City have to get past BvB who've scored 17 goals in 8 CL games then either of the 2020 Finalists to make it a final to play against 1 of 4 teams with a combined 22 CL titles.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #808 on: Today at 11:53:51 am »
Happy with the draw.
Win against Madrid and Chelsea/Porto to get to the Finals sounds a lot better than the alternate road to the Finals.
Shame we won't have supporters at Anfield.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #809 on: Today at 11:55:11 am »
I think we match up well against Real actually, they've been having issues scoring this season with marginal form to say the least. I imagine the players will be really up for it too in many aspects, though I hope the spectre of Ramos doesn't hang over our front line too much. And if we win we will get either Porto or Chelsea, which I think is favourable also.

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #810 on: Today at 12:05:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:49:45 am
Conspiracy theorists wondering how Man City have to get past BvB who've scored 17 goals in 8 CL games then either of the 2020 Finalists to make it a final to play against 1 of 4 teams with a combined 22 CL titles.

Our quarter final is doing a lot of heavy lifting in those 22 titles
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:49:45 am
Conspiracy theorists wondering how Man City have to get past BvB who've scored 17 goals in 8 CL games then either of the 2020 Finalists to make it a final to play against 1 of 4 teams with a combined 22 CL titles.
Because Dortmund are shit.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #812 on: Today at 12:30:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:49:45 am
Conspiracy theorists wondering how Man City have to get past BvB who've scored 17 goals in 8 CL games then either of the 2020 Finalists to make it a final to play against 1 of 4 teams with a combined 22 CL titles.

Theyll get past BVB with ease. Hopefully Bayern will be ready  ::)

As for the draw, Chelsea and Abu Dhabi will be happy for sure.

I am just glad Liverpool didnt get another English club.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #813 on: Today at 01:34:32 pm »
Is Ramos still a regular?
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #814 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:34:32 pm
Is Ramos still a regular?

a regular dickhead, yes.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #815 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:49:20 pm
a regular dickhead, yes.

Nice accidental leg breaker from Thiago wouldn't go amiss. Followed by howls of innocence.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #816 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm »
We have unfinished business with Real.

But given our current state I don't think we could take advantage of their ageing team.

Draw looks shit either way. I hate football  :butt
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #817 on: Today at 02:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 02:11:18 pm
We have unfinished business with Real.

But given our current state I don't think we could take advantage of their ageing team.

Draw looks shit either way. I hate football  :butt

Who's arsed, even with our current team we're more than capable of beating them over two legs. Their ~£90m 'marquee' signing of 2019 is still sat in the treatment room. They're obviously a good side but it's not a shit draw, that would have been City or Chelsea over two legs in the Quarter-Final.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #818 on: Today at 03:09:35 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:34:32 pm
Is Ramos still a regular?

He was out injured for a couple of months, but I beleive that he has returned to the team last week ...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #819 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
If at any point we're losing and we absolutely know for sure we're going out, bring me Mr Ramos's head on a fucking stick and display it in the club museum.

In fact, do it even if we win, preferably that option, ta.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:53:17 pm »
Second covid wave possible across Europe.  Could be a similar scenario to our Leipzig games, having to play at a neutral venue. 
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #821 on: Today at 05:06:55 pm »
Its not a bad draw. Real are obviously not the same team when they had prime Ronaldo, Bale, Marcelo, Modric who could change games in an instant. They still have quality players like Kroos, Ramos and Benzema but we match up well and our attack is way better than theirs especially with Hazard most likely out. They don't score many goals and are over reliant on Benzema. Midfield is equally matched, their defense is much better though with our injuries, and especially the experience and leadership of Ramos and Varane.

It will be tight and can go either way, but I would put us slight favorites unless we continue our shit form and Real start banging goals for fun.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #822 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm »
Their midfield is completely immobile unless Valverde is playing which then takes away some of their passing.  They shouldn't be able to get the ball of us as they don't press anyway due to their midfield issues.  I would say the only place they'll be even or have an advantage is Benzema against Phillips/Kabak is a mismatch.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #823 on: Today at 05:48:15 pm »
4 German coaches in the quarter finals, apparently the first time in the Champions League that 4 coaches from the same country have reached the quarter finals stage.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #824 on: Today at 05:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:48:15 pm
4 German coaches in the quarter finals, apparently the first time in the Champions League that 4 coaches from the same country have reached the quarter finals stage.

Could be all 4 in the SF's as well: Dortmund, Chelsea, LFC, Bayern. I actually expect 3 of them to be there, only Dortmund are unlikely.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #825 on: Today at 06:30:37 pm »
delighted with the draw, beat Real Madrid then a Chelsea semi final again and finally beat Bayern in the final for number 7. Doesnt get much better than this, buzzin.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #826 on: Today at 06:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 02:11:18 pm
We have unfinished business with Real.

But given our current state I don't think we could take advantage of their ageing team.

Draw looks shit either way. I hate football  :butt
Don't know how that draw could have gone better to be honest , other than getting Porto
