Fact is, we’er going into this in atmpophere-less stadiums, and with 2 ‘rookies’ at central defence, players out of form (of course that can change), and some other injuries, especially the one to Hendo to contend with. I’d put us above Porto and alongside Dortmund as the absolute underdogs.



The other 5 teams will be hoping to get us or Porto or Dortmund.





I kind of agree on the first part. I’d place us as about 5th most likely to win from here at this moment in time.We were probably lower than that in 2005 though! And even though that’s where we are on form, I don’t think many would relish playing us. We have enough European credit in the bank, both recently and obviously historically for it to put some teams off (more so the non English teams). I don’t think anyone would actively want to draw us.The no crowds is huge though. Last few years haven’t feared drawing anyone knowing we had 90 minutes at Anfield against them. It’s a huge blow for us this year. I think we’d have a better chance against City or Bayern in a one off game than over two legs currently.