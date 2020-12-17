« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm
The Spanish and Italian teams/leagues are really weak at the moment.

That basically leaves the Premier League teams, Bayern and PSG. Ordinarily we'd be right in the mix with City as the likely winners if we could put anything like our strongest side out.
Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
I've seen multiple replays of that and I can't tell if it goes off the Atleti player or the Chelsea player. If it's taken them three minutes that means they aren't 100% sure either, so how can they award the goal?
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
I've seen multiple replays of that and I can't tell if it goes off the Atleti player or the Chelsea player. If it's taken them three minutes that means they aren't 100% sure either, so how can they award the goal?

Im sure there was another angle that showed it clearly went off an Atletico player.
Red_Rich

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Not dancing around like a twat after a first leg now are ya Simeone? 
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm
Its City in CL. They have lost to Lyon, AS Monaco, Spurs and an inferior version of LFC in the past 4 years. Their best players like KDB, Sterling always go missing in crunch ties. 
I am not overrating them as much.

I'm not betting money on Pirlo getting his tactics correct over 2 legs against them, or Zidane for that matter who hasn't show anything since Ronaldo left the club. If you remember, City toyed with them last season in the CL, and they won quite comfortably.
Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:57:43 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Im sure there was another angle that showed it clearly went off an Atletico player.

Oh, alright then. It must not have been shown on the feed I was watching it.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm
Bayern are weird this season.  They have lost more Bundesliga games than Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, got knocked out of the cup by a 2nd divison team despite fielding a really strong team, and just had a very bad week losing to Frankfurt and drawing at home to Bielefeld.

They are leaking a lot goals in the league. I dont think theyll win the CL unless they tighten up a bit. Although, they seem to be finding European games easier this season, so who knows!

They were flying but the Club World Cup has disrupted them in the league. They came back from that and lost their next couple of games.
Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:57:43 pm
Oh, alright then. It must not have been shown on the feed I was watching it.

Yeah, there's a side angle shot where it clearly shows the At. Madrid player hooking the ball backwards.  Upon seeing that view it's hard to understand why it took that long to figure it out but as I noted earlier it's a much better feeling to get a goal than have it taken away.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:01:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm
Yeah, there's a side angle shot where it clearly shows the At. Madrid player hooking the ball backwards.  Upon seeing that view it's hard to understand why it took that long to figure it out but as I noted earlier it's a much better feeling to get a goal than have it taken away.

Yep, was so obvious and they had the angle as well.

Madness.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
I'm not betting money on Pirlo getting his tactics correct over 2 legs against them, or Zidane for that matter who hasn't show anything since Ronaldo left the club. If you remember, City toyed with them last season in the CL, and they won quite comfortably.

The Spanish teams are hopeless at the moment. And Real and Zidane used up a lifetime of luck with that 3 in a row, Kiev was the end of the road for that side. It was insane how many things went their way because they weren't even that good a side anyway. They only won their league once in about 8 years before last season.

I would have loved to have drawn Barca as we'd have destroyed them and they made an average PSG team look good. The standards aren't great this year in the CL, which again is bloody annoying because it'd be there for the taking for us, never mind City. We'd have had a good chance last season if we'd got past Atletico.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
Bayern,PSG,City are the heavy favorites. I'd give us more of a shot if we had a settled CB partnership, but we don't. Had Matip stayed fit, him and fabinho imo would have been good enough to help us. As things stand, that's the biggest issue for us.

Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
They were flying but the Club World Cup has disrupted them in the league. They came back from that and lost their next couple of games.

they had a good run for a few games before that, but even before then they where having dodgy games and results, during which they  got knocked out of the cup by Kiel.

They are a great team of course, maybe the best squad in Europe, but theyve just been putting in some stinkers amongst the many good games. They where unbeatable for a good while early in the season (apart from the beating the took from Hoffenheim), but have been leaking a lot of goals as well as dropping some unexpected points. Still, when you have the ridiculous talent they have in attack, leaking goals isnt so much of a problem much of the time.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:12:19 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
Bayern,PSG,City are the heavy favorites. I'd give us more of a shot if we had a settled CB partnership, but we don't. Had Matip stayed fit, him and fabinho imo would have been good enough to help us. As things stand, that's the biggest issue for us.



City look incredible but I wonder if they may have peaked too early. There is enough time for coaches to have worked out a way to get at them.

Dougle

  and the bleu cat!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:36:07 pm
Fuck Atleti, Fuck Simeone, hope they go out tonight if at all possible.

Yep, they are just a shi*tstain when it comes to football. 10 years of Simeone and everything that comes with him.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
Bayern,PSG,City are the heavy favorites. I'd give us more of a shot if we had a settled CB partnership, but we don't. Had Matip stayed fit, him and fabinho imo would have been good enough to help us. As things stand, that's the biggest issue for us.

No crowd at Anfield is another factor. We weren't great in the group there (Atalanta turning up and comfortably winning set the template for PL teams recently and we scraped a win against the Danish side) and the fear factor we built up has gone without a crowd.

Imagine facing City in a semi final second leg at a packed out Anfield. They'd have no chance if we got a decent result at theirs. At an empty ground they won't be bothered.
CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm
No crowd at Anfield is another factor. We weren't great in the group there (Atalanta turning up and comfortably winning set the template for PL teams recently and we scraped a win against the Danish side) and the fear factor we built up has gone without a crowd.

Imagine facing City in a semi final second leg at a packed out Anfield. They'd have no chance if we got a decent result at theirs. At an empty ground they won't be bothered.

Agree, no crowds hurt all the teams except City and PSG. It hurts us the most as Anfield is intimidating in the latter stages of CL. Let's hope our players can use their experience and an easier draw in QF. After Semi's all teams have a chance.
Samie

  The Timekeeper
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:44:02 pm
A Simeone team at home in the first 5 minutes of a Champions League knockout tie.  ;D

RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:50:53 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:44:02 pm
A Simeone team at home in the first 5 minutes of a Champions League knockout tie.  ;D


Training must be soul destroying at Atletico.

Must be less ball work and constant repetitions of shape in different scenarios.
tubby pls.

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:34:05 am
There was a bit of talk before the match about Atletico being a different team this season, more attacking, more exciting... but nope.  Same old shit and they got what they deserved.

And Mount is a very tidy little player.
Andypandimonium

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:09:36 pm
As soon as the BBC laud anyone as the best, as they did with Simeone yesterday, you can be sure the opposite is about to be proved. The guy lacks any imagination, but if he wins La Liga I guess the fans will be happy, if you can be happy having the life sucked out of you. Chelsea could still balls this up though. Suarez might come back to haunt them yet.
sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:14:45 pm
Real Madrid have a lot of injuries. Can see Atalanta turning them over.

