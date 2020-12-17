I've seen multiple replays of that and I can't tell if it goes off the Atleti player or the Chelsea player. If it's taken them three minutes that means they aren't 100% sure either, so how can they award the goal?
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Its City in CL. They have lost to Lyon, AS Monaco, Spurs and an inferior version of LFC in the past 4 years. Their best players like KDB, Sterling always go missing in crunch ties. I am not overrating them as much.
Im sure there was another angle that showed it clearly went off an Atletico player.
Bayern are weird this season. They have lost more Bundesliga games than Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, got knocked out of the cup by a 2nd divison team despite fielding a really strong team, and just had a very bad week losing to Frankfurt and drawing at home to Bielefeld. They are leaking a lot goals in the league. I dont think theyll win the CL unless they tighten up a bit. Although, they seem to be finding European games easier this season, so who knows!
Oh, alright then. It must not have been shown on the feed I was watching it.
Yeah, there's a side angle shot where it clearly shows the At. Madrid player hooking the ball backwards. Upon seeing that view it's hard to understand why it took that long to figure it out but as I noted earlier it's a much better feeling to get a goal than have it taken away.
I'm not betting money on Pirlo getting his tactics correct over 2 legs against them, or Zidane for that matter who hasn't show anything since Ronaldo left the club. If you remember, City toyed with them last season in the CL, and they won quite comfortably.
They were flying but the Club World Cup has disrupted them in the league. They came back from that and lost their next couple of games.
Bayern,PSG,City are the heavy favorites. I'd give us more of a shot if we had a settled CB partnership, but we don't. Had Matip stayed fit, him and fabinho imo would have been good enough to help us. As things stand, that's the biggest issue for us.
Fuck Atleti, Fuck Simeone, hope they go out tonight if at all possible.
No crowd at Anfield is another factor. We weren't great in the group there (Atalanta turning up and comfortably winning set the template for PL teams recently and we scraped a win against the Danish side) and the fear factor we built up has gone without a crowd.Imagine facing City in a semi final second leg at a packed out Anfield. They'd have no chance if we got a decent result at theirs. At an empty ground they won't be bothered.
A Simeone team at home in the first 5 minutes of a Champions League knockout tie.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]