They were flying but the Club World Cup has disrupted them in the league. They came back from that and lost their next couple of games.



they had a good run for a few games before that, but even before then they where having dodgy games and results, during which they got knocked out of the cup by Kiel.They are a great team of course, maybe the best squad in Europe, but theyve just been putting in some stinkers amongst the many good games. They where unbeatable for a good while early in the season (apart from the beating the took from Hoffenheim), but have been leaking a lot of goals as well as dropping some unexpected points. Still, when you have the ridiculous talent they have in attack, leaking goals isnt so much of a problem much of the time.