you get my point - it's the popular 'myths' that enter the general consensus and therefore gain an idealistic 'truth'



of course your point is valid - as proof of this is now is how we are dealing today with the historical consequences of the slave trade (even though that 'history' was always there hidden under the covers of imperialist conquest)



but 'we' won ww2 and the 'other stuff' isn't as important as that



I'm not sure I follow mate.I guess in the immediate aftermath of something as big as the Second World War certain 'narratives' come to the fore, particularly about the honour and the moral virtue of the winners (although I'd be a bit concerned to hear a version of history which discovered that it was the Nazis, not us, who had these things). But that immediate picture has become considerably more nuanced over the decades. And sometimes it has been corrected. To give two obvious examples. Everyone today agrees that Katyn was a Soviet atrocity, not a Nazi one (as the Nazis said it was at the time). Most people today have a far more critical take on the Allied bombing campaign of the Reich, and it's seriously debated as to whether it constituted a war crime.A parallel argument used to be that the Nuremberg Trials constituted "victors' justice". But that blunt appraisal failed to account for the number of 'not guilty' verdicts which were returned because of a lack of evidence. Despite the presence of Vyshinsky as one of the presiding judges, the trials were conducted with scrupulous legal care. Yes, the judges belonged to the 'winning' side, but the justice they meted out was called 'justice', not 'victors' justice.'And how about this? In the lead up to the Second World War - indeed one of its prime causes - was a version of historyof the First World War. Hitler loved this version. It said that the German Army had been "stabbed in the back" by Jews and socialists in 1918 and it argued that the Versailles Treaty had reduced Germany to a peon state. The first claim was completely devoid of truth. The second was a wild exaggeration, not least because the Treaty's potentially ruinous financial clauses were drastically amended over the years by things like the Dawes Plan and the Young Plan. Yet, arguably, it is the losers' version of history that still prevails today (Versailles Treaty paved the way for Hitler).