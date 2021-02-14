Hey
I know there's a BLOPS thread and a MW thread, but how about a specific Warzone thread.
Anyone here playing this? I've never been a COD fan, but since the new year my mate asked me to give it a go and I'm hooked (with squads, not solo). I'm not very good (k/d is only 0.56) and after about 90 games I still don't have a win... Getting quite handy with an HDR though.
And I do enjoy flying over Verdansk listening to 80s Hip Hop...
So anyone here playing it, and if so, want to give it a bash in a squad sometime?