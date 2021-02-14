« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Call of Duty: Warzone  (Read 209 times)

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,222
Call of Duty: Warzone
« on: February 14, 2021, 11:31:01 AM »
Hey

I know there's a BLOPS thread and a MW thread, but how about a specific Warzone thread.

Anyone here playing this? I've never been a COD fan, but since the new year my mate asked me to give it a go and I'm hooked (with squads, not solo). I'm not very good (k/d is only 0.56) and after about 90 games I still don't have a win... Getting quite handy with an HDR though.

And I do enjoy flying over Verdansk listening to 80s Hip Hop...

So anyone here playing it, and if so, want to give it a bash in a squad sometime?
Logged

Offline Sam Bacala

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:11:44 AM »
Pretty much the same for me, I saw some streamers play it on Twitch and thought I'd give it a go because it looked fun and of course it's free to play. Got hooked and I've played it quite a bit, but I just never really seem to get anything done. In fact I got so sick of getting killed early almost every time that I've kind of stepped away from Warzone lately and just played Plunder, because it's a good way to level up weapons and obviously the infinite respawns means you don't have to spend most of your time loading into a new game every few minutes :D
Logged
"We were s***." - Daniel Agger's assessment of the Roy Hodgson era

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 AM »
I've played it quite a lot since it came out back with MW2019. It's hard to get a win like but you need good team mates or get lucky with randoms, it's not the sort of game you can be carried on, well maybe to a certain extent but you still need to communicate, be there for the revives etc. I've played a couple of thousand matches and only have like 60 wins lol.
Logged

Online Thehunter1978

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:43:59 PM »
Yep, on this most nights although I'm pretty trash to be honest, although having to play with randoms every game, especially ones without mics, doesn't help. Only the one solo win to my name unfortunately.

Would be up for some games, maybe a RAWK regiment?
Logged

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:54 AM »
Similar story to me, never been a fan of COD or anything but some friends got me hooked on Warzone. I play it pretty much most days now.

Think my KD is around 0.85 but I reckon that's because I started terribly since I was fairly new to COD at the time, think if I started again with a new account my KD would be above 1.

It's awesome though, managed to rack up 32 wins so far (mostly with friends, got one solo win to my name too).
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,222
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:46:59 PM »
Let's get a rawk regiment going. I'll probably be on tonight. Pm me/post your Activision IDs
Logged

Online Thehunter1978

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:55:17 PM »
Nice one Jake, will probably be one for an hour or so after the match.

Activision is NagasakiBadger#3560997
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:11:25 PM »
Those Youtubers who play Warzone and it looks like they are playing with players who are playing their first game and have thumbs for trigger fingers with the reaction times of a 85 year old.

They use Netduma gaming router with software where they can find easy lobbies around the world that bypasses SBMM.

Quite a few videos on Youtube about Netduma.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 