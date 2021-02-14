Pretty much the same for me, I saw some streamers play it on Twitch and thought I'd give it a go because it looked fun and of course it's free to play. Got hooked and I've played it quite a bit, but I just never really seem to get anything done. In fact I got so sick of getting killed early almost every time that I've kind of stepped away from Warzone lately and just played Plunder, because it's a good way to level up weapons and obviously the infinite respawns means you don't have to spend most of your time loading into a new game every few minutes