Great songs with talentless singers

BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 84,312
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #40 on: February 15, 2021, 07:17:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on February 15, 2021, 07:16:44 pm
He's been getting away with it, all his life.

:D

I wish Id posted that.
Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  Believer
  Posts: 13,482
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #41 on: February 15, 2021, 07:24:50 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on February 15, 2021, 04:36:10 pm
This is what shows like the X Factor have done to people's definition of what a good 'singer' should be, just because you can't wail and hold the same note for 10 seconds in a posh karoke contest doesn't mean you can't sing.

A lot of singers from some of the biggest bands ever to exist wouldn't get past the auditions on the X Factor, Simon fucking Cowell has a lot to answer for.

Joe Strummer would be turning in his grave.

Minako Honda. From around 3:25, holds a note for 28 seconds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juyMsE8LvXI

From her last broadcasted concert, Nessun Dorma.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnKsT10cWjE
Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  Believer
  Posts: 13,482
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #42 on: February 15, 2021, 07:25:38 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 15, 2021, 04:16:43 pm
Anything sung by Mick Jagger.

Are we still talking about Flaming Lips?
rob1966

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 23,050
  • Posts: 23,050
Reply #43 on: February 15, 2021, 07:27:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 15, 2021, 07:10:33 pm
Hazell
I think 'talentless' is definitely the wrong word for the thread, because some singers are talented frontmen/women and good performers, but can't sing to save their lives.

For me, Lou Reed fits the bill there. Absolutely dreadful singing live. Ian Brown is the same. I love the Stone Roses and plenty of his solo stuff, but his live vocals are dreadful.

For me Dave Grohl falls into that category. Not a good singer at all when live, but a great frontman.

Cory Taylor is another one, absolutely huge vocal range, 5 and a half octaves but I've heard him struggle when singing live, likes he's badly out of breath.

Loads of singers are found out when they have to sing live.
RAWK Supporter

  Believer
  Posts: 62,089
  • Believer
  • Posts: 62,089
Reply #44 on: February 15, 2021, 07:35:03 pm
Dr. Beaker
Believer

  Posts: 12,593
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,593
  Quote from: Sangria on February 15, 2021, 07:25:38 pm
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Are we still talking about Flaming Lips?
Just always thought he couldn't sing (or dance for that matter) is also quite repulsive, though he may be a nice bloke, I wouldn't know. Saw some documentary where he bimbled into some recording studio where some arl blues singer (might have been John Lee Hooker, or someone of that ilk) was doing his thing and Jagger felt obliged to contribute some input - it was hilariously appalling, almost beyond belief. I actually felt sorry for him - and everyone else there or even watching it on the telly for that matter.
Posts: 13,600

  Destroyed Cowboy
  • Believer
  • Posts: 13,600
  BIG DICK NICK
RAWK Supporter
« Reply #46 on: February 15, 2021, 08:03:49 pm »
Tim Wheeler from Ash has a painfully weak voice with zero range but had some belting tunes in his back pocket.
Believer

  Posts: 84,312
  Poultry in Motion
  • Believer
  • Posts: 84,312
  • Poultry in Motion
Son of Spion＊
RAWK Scribe
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 15, 2021, 08:03:49 pm
Tim Wheeler from Ash has a painfully weak voice with zero range but had some belting tunes in his back pocket.

I dont say this lightly but the pick of the bunch is the song he did for the Shaun the Sheep Movie soundtrack. :D
Believer

  Posts: 13,730
  BAGs
  • Believer
  • Posts: 13,730
  • BAGs
liverbloke
Prototype RAWK Genius.
Quote from: Hazell on February 15, 2021, 07:16:44 pm
He's been getting away with it, all his life.
Very good. 😁
Believer

  Posts: 1,787
  • Believer
  • Posts: 1,787
  Reply #49 on: February 16, 2021, 09:52:20 am
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
joe buck
Anny Roader
I think 'talentless' is definitely the wrong word for the thread, because some singers are talented frontmen/women and good performers, but can't sing to save their lives.

For me, Lou Reed fits the bill there. Absolutely dreadful singing live. Ian Brown is the same. I love the Stone Roses and plenty of his solo stuff, but his live vocals are dreadful.

you're right spion - it should be awful singers as no doubting their talent

OP - change this thread title  :wave

Posts: 386

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 386
  Reply #50 on: February 17, 2021, 08:02:46 pm
a little break
Tonyign0r35u
love the manic street preachers music
but james dean bradfields vocals
are not great .
Believer

  Posts: 1,815
  YNWA
  • Posts: 1,815
  • YNWA
Quote from: S on February 14, 2021, 02:35:28 pm
Musketeer Gripweed
Quote from: S on February 14, 2021, 02:35:28 pm
I cant stand Dylans harmonica though. In fact I hate the sound of harmonicas in general. Springsteen uses them a lot too. I find the sound really jarring.

Funny, I agree with Dylan's harmonica, it always sounds like nails on a chalkboard to me but I LOVE Springsteen's use of it. The opening harmonica riff on the River is haunting and on Thunder Road it's just beauty.
RAWK Supporter

  Believer
  Posts: 1,195
  • Posts: 1,195
Reply #52 on: February 17, 2021, 09:55:06 pm
« Reply #52 on: February 17, 2021, 09:55:06 pm »
I don't rate Roger Waters as a singer at all, especially live. Didn't do that version of Pink Floyd much harm though.
didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 3,579
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:20:20 am
There's a big difference between a bad singer and a bad voice. Nobody could argue that Johnny Cash was a good singer (technically) but he had a great voice.  There's dare I say an x-factor to having a great voice. That's why talent shows are full of technically great singers who murder great songs.

I love Ian Browns voice when they can make it appear he's a half competent singer on recordings. But he's so hopelessly out of tune live it's painful.

Tim Wheeler was a good shout earlier though. Bog standard voice in every sense.

To quote the late great David Berman "all my favourite singers couldn't sing".
Zeppelin

  Funds hate.
  Believer
  Posts: 1,877
  Hammer of the Gods
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:22:25 am
I can't stand Axl Rose's voice. G'n'R wrote some great songs, but I can't listen to them with his strangled chicken vocals.
joe buck

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 386
  The twat with the little arms.
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:36:01 pm
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 09:22:25 am
I can't stand Axl Rose's voice. G'n'R wrote some great songs, but I can't listen to them with his strangled chicken vocals.
yeh like someone strangling a cat painful
tubby pls.

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 13,600
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Great songs with talentless singers
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
Axl Rose might have a marmite voice but he's as far from talentless as you can get.  His range is insane and he's written some great tunes.
rob1966

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 23,050
  • Posts: 23,050
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:55:03 pm
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 09:22:25 am
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 09:22:25 am
I can't stand Axl Rose's voice. G'n'R wrote some great songs, but I can't listen to them with his strangled chicken vocals.

I love Axl's voice (well I did on the 80's/90's GNR anyway), really fitted the songs. Great live too, proper frontman and can play the piano too.
red mongoose

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 8,377
  • Posts: 8,377
  Reply #58 on: Today at 04:23:22 am
Quote from: Hazell on February 15, 2021, 07:16:44 pm
19th Nervous Title
Quote from: Hazell on February 15, 2021, 07:16:44 pm
He's been getting away with it, all his life.

I saw New Order (on Youtube, not in person) do "Ceremony" and it was so fucking bad.

To satisfy Andy's criteria, anything by Afghan Whigs. It still works somehow, and I still love the songs, but Greg Dulli can't sing at all.
RAWK Supporter

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 410
  • Posts: 410
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Agree about Dulli. J Mascus is another. Laconic lazy singer. His guitar more than makes up for it.
