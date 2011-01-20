I think 'talentless' is definitely the wrong word for the thread, because some singers are talented frontmen/women and good performers, but can't sing to save their lives.
For me, Lou Reed fits the bill there. Absolutely dreadful singing live. Ian Brown is the same. I love the Stone Roses and plenty of his solo stuff, but his live vocals are dreadful.
For me Dave Grohl falls into that category. Not a good singer at all when live, but a great frontman.
Cory Taylor is another one, absolutely huge vocal range, 5 and a half octaves but I've heard him struggle when singing live, likes he's badly out of breath.
Loads of singers are found out when they have to sing live.