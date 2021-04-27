"I have never had a problem with too much confidence! But confidence is like a small flower. If you have it, somebody can kick it in a game and you don't have it." - Klopp March 2016



"I have said before - confidence is like a small flower and others with try to trample on it" Sept 2016

KLOPP's BLUE PERIOD

Hey lads, I thought I might trip "les mots fantastique" after such a brilliant effort tonight at OT. I hope this meets you where you are.by TrendFirst, let me say that watching us score 4 goals at "that place" was like a threesome; scary at first, but once you get on a roll and keep it going, can be quite fun. Ahem, not that I would know charmingly about either. Secondly, what a time to get Jurgen's first win at the House of Inbreds, especially if we can pull out a real soccer threesome against WBA, BUR, & CP with many goals for our comfort. And for the evenings' treble, I would be a witless wonder not to mention the issues of hope resuscitated in a collective consciousness of resurrection.As far as the last point above allow me a few words to extrapolate. When we look back at this year, it was one of amazing expectation, fantastic build-up after winning the Premier League only to be met with a vomitus mass of violent/nonsensical injuries, stealthy retribution by the FA/Referees/VAR comedies, Media whores, and a fanbase who internalized many of the negative outcomes inside and outside (pandemic) of football in ways that caused more division that we'd like to admit. Now, even Picasso had a blue period, so its understandable and is; residues of a rotting game, heightened by big billionaire blue bollocks-ing up what was considered to be "the beautiful game". Or even more sinister at times, not being able to celebrate in familiar and healthy ways --- whether it be an open bus in the middle of downtown Liverpool, as the briny air of hardened Scousers trotting out onto ladders atop of Merseyside buildings in a flourescent green thong or just celebrating an average piece of genius of from Mo, Bobby, Diogo or whichever Red decided today was his day to put a hero stamp on the game.This lack of celebration both inside and outside the game is a complete an utter travesty. And when one pieces together all of the adversities of this year, and it would take more than these 500+ plus words here to recount the injustices, the ill-fated, the divisions, and the media sabotage, useless daily narratives trying to sell anti-Liverpool propaganda like its a sandwich at Disney. While we are left with a tapestry of shit so unfurled upon football fans this year, it is a miracle many of us are still here (either via the virus, the changing game, the corruption, and the punch to the mouth that our season turned out to be).Alas, I did not intend these words, though, to mire us in the fertilizer of life.Out of the roots of this fetid, rotting corpse of season, we are seeing, possibly one of the greatest gifts that could arise from such a 12 month calamity of spirit for our team, our game and soccer culture ----The blooming possibilities of this red organic growth over the last few weeks might be one of the biggest gifts to supporters we have ever had, given the hostile environment of the last year in all of the roots of the game.Another way to process this season might be our Golden Sky - walking through a storm Poppy? It might be as beautiful a season as any other we have faced - not because of the play, the petals, the colors, the heights to which the sun feeds it like our famous Beatles song. No. The hostility for our plant is seen trampled upon in "bought trophies", death looming behind every global corner but world soccer, friendlies and tournaments must play on internationally, plus the smelly decay of a blue period of soccer capitalism collapsing. It is a weedy mess. The media fawning over another ESL participant Manchester City as a beacon product for the Premier league is a small strobe light into the soul of this hostility. It turns out this season is the very definition of adversity for our lads and supporters on every fucking front. This is why I might suggest tonight, of all nights, that this year might be Klopp's best ever.Because we survived - mostly together, in tact ready to keep fighting. This season epitomizes a painting, a mosaic of a living solitary organic piece of Liverpool football that had no business living through storm, but has. The echoing corridors of Anfield will ring again and bring us more life, and the ironic light refracted from last year's Man United match (where Mo sealed that win too and possibly the title that night) was resurrected tonight my friends -- so that we may go again. At times, this year it looked like the bloom was blue, dying like the game itself. But the light and the life was always there, hidden among the fetid and soon to be restored to Anfield.Tonight was Kloppo's blue period resuscitating life back in us - on away ground, pierced and punctuated on Manc soil. While there are a few more blustery days left for the Reds, I am reminded of the losses we have incurred that we know of this year (Elisabeth Klopp, Jose Agostinho Becker), I hope we can soon can celebrate the living, the fallen, and our team in ways that make more sense than this last year.Love Trend