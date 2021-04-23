« previous next »
"What Pep said is absolutely boss"   He's Scouse now, that seals the deal there. He was an honorary Scouser until now. Now he's bonifide. Could have used a better sentence to throw the word Boss in though. Like - Carlo's eyebrows are boss.  Or - Nat Phillips head is boss. 
Pull the socks up Jurgen
No call from Henry to Jurgen since all this nonsense unfolded? Shithouse.
Wonderful words - he's just a top, top fella.
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 23, 2021, 06:13:01 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432027-jurgen-klopp-programme-notes-newcastle-united

wonderful.  It says a lot how hurt he was by the way the club was being portrayed, not sure other mangers gave much of a damn about that side of things. 

Quote from: Thepooloflife on April 23, 2021, 06:43:42 pm
Wonderful words - he's just a top, top fella.

We are really lucky to have Klopp as Manager. Can't wait for us to put fear back into the league next season.
Fantastic words from the big man there. He put a lot of effort and emotion into that. It always surprises me the way he explains things, he's just brilliant at it. Heard him say today lets move on because we can't change bad decisions and he's right. Amazing man
He
Gets
Us
He really is one of a kind.
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 23, 2021, 05:59:38 pm
No call from Henry to Jurgen since all this nonsense unfolded? Shithouse.

Excellent columns from both Klopp and Henderson today. Both are between a rock and a hard place, but both worded their statements well. No hysterics, but lots of reflection and honesty. They have our backs, and we have theirs too.
I love the man. What a match he and our club are.
the thing about the words is he really feels part of this club, he feels part of the fabric, what hurts it, hurts us, hurts him. It's a job yes, but it's more than that to Klopp and I think that's really good for us in the short and long term.
Quote from: Levitz on April 23, 2021, 11:03:58 pm
the thing about the words is he really feels part of this club, he feels part of the fabric, what hurts it, hurts us, hurts him. It's a job yes, but it's more than that to Klopp and I think that's really good for us in the short and long term.

Yeah. Like yourself and so many others have said, Jurgen Klopp is embedded within the heart and fabric of our club. He not only gets us but is seamlessly at one with and inseparable from that uniquely emotional scouse pulse that makes the club and our city such special entities.

That sense of identity he so clearly feels oozes from every word of that eloquent and heartwarming piece he wrote in the programme. What a joy and real breath of clear fresh perspective it is to read it in the wake of all the outrage, recriminations and rancour that has proliferated this past week.

So glad weve got this thread to express the devotion so many of us feel for the man. He truly is Shanks reincarnate. Footballing wisdom and genius may represent the overt qualities of both men but it is that rare combination of so many very special innate human characteristics which sets them apart from the pack.

That sheer presence and sense of leadership they exude, the commitment, the sincerity, the honesty, the trust and respect for others, the passion and willingness to fight their corner and take on all comers when needed, the unpretentiousness, the effortless instinctive humour and perhaps above all the reciprocal devotion they have for the supporters.

There are in fact so many parallels between the two men that what may on the face of it seem such a monumental accolade to place Klopp in such unique company should now actually be taken as read as far as Im concerned. And honestly for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on April 24, 2021, 02:02:39 am
Yeah. Like yourself and so many others have said, Jurgen Klopp is embedded within the heart and fabric of our club. He not only gets us but is seamlessly at one with and inseparable from that uniquely emotional scouse pulse that makes the club and our city such special entities.

That sense of identity he so clearly feels oozes from every word of that eloquent and heartwarming piece he wrote in the programme. What a joy and real breath of clear fresh perspective it is to read it in the wake of all the outrage, recriminations and rancour that has proliferated this past week.

So glad weve got this thread to express the devotion so many of us feel for the man. He truly is Shanks reincarnate. Footballing wisdom and genius may represent the overt qualities of both men but it is that rare combination of so many very special innate human characteristics which sets them apart from the pack.

That sheer presence and sense of leadership they exude, the commitment, the sincerity, the honesty, the trust and respect for others, the passion and willingness to fight their corner and take on all comers when needed, the unpretentiousness, the effortless instinctive humour and perhaps above all the reciprocal devotion they have for the supporters.

There are in fact so many parallels between the two men that what may on the face of it seem such a monumental accolade to place Klopp in such unique company should now actually be taken as read as far as Im concerned. And honestly for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.

Forensically spot on mate.  Seeing this in writing only emboldens this feeling we share for one of the greatest club legends, but it also makes think we need to find MORE ways to support him.  I am not saying we could have foreseen the events of this crazy week, but it has caused me (albeit from across the pond) to aspire to contribute to this Shankly/Klopp ethos in ways that honor regular Liverpudlians and the community - more than a benign contribution of money.   

I sincerely hope we find a way to give more of the club back to supporters in ways that are both productive for all parties, but in ways that challenge our sick global culture of MORE MORE -- to get less less.

Thanks Al!

Quote from: Dim Glas on April 23, 2021, 06:55:39 pm
wonderful.  It says a lot how hurt he was by the way the club was being portrayed, not sure other mangers gave much of a damn about that side of things.

Hearing Neville use our anthem against us, Leeds going for the team coach like vigiliantes (when nobody on it backed the proposal) or the t-shirts saying 'earn it' when that team have won the CL and PL on merit. Damn right he was pissed.

These were wise words from Klopp and he spoke well at the press conference.

The issue with Klopp, interview wise, is stick a microphone in his face after a game (or perhaps just before) and he's all wound up and shoots from the hip. In a normal interview he's very measured and always sets the right tone. He gets judged too often by the former. But the stipulation managers have to be interviewed straight after a game is Sky/TV led for entertainment purposes. They want managers to do a Keegan and are looking to trip them up, wind them up just enough.
I felt the need to post this here, since no other place seems suitable. More infuriating than yesterdays match is the absolute wumfuckery of our fans.
Weve had a disastrous seasonI get it.
That game against Newcastle was enough to make you drive off a cliffI get it.
Loads of players are underperformingI get it.
But the vitriol with which some people are attacking the team and the manager who got us to the pinnacle of world football is disgusting. And before anyone accuses me of suffering from superfan syndrome, Im not blind to the problems were facing. But for fucks sake, find some perspective. Even if you think some of our players are no longer good enough, that doesnt mean they dont deserve respect and gratitude for everything theyve given us. Weve been terribly spoiled the last three years, and the moment the going got tough, some are throwing their toys out of the pram. Grow the fuck up.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on April 24, 2021, 02:02:39 am
for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.

Imo, he's an improvement on Shanks, Timbo.

To adapt to today's millionaire athletes, JK adds a sympathetic ear, some thoughtful words and a diplomatic demeanor.

As you know, Shanks modeled himself on Lombardi; all gruff, no patience for injuries or perceived slackers, heavy on the greenies & painkillers, little pat on the back and much verbal kick up the arse.

This year's team is suffering because they've lost their motivation more than anyone and they're all trying too hard to be the spark.

Now that we're well and truly fucked, he should tell them to just go out, have fun and fuck the result and keep us out of Europa.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on April 24, 2021, 02:02:39 am
Yeah. Like yourself and so many others have said, Jurgen Klopp is embedded within the heart and fabric of our club. He not only gets us but is seamlessly at one with and inseparable from that uniquely emotional scouse pulse that makes the club and our city such special entities.

That sense of identity he so clearly feels oozes from every word of that eloquent and heartwarming piece he wrote in the programme. What a joy and real breath of clear fresh perspective it is to read it in the wake of all the outrage, recriminations and rancour that has proliferated this past week.

So glad weve got this thread to express the devotion so many of us feel for the man. He truly is Shanks reincarnate. Footballing wisdom and genius may represent the overt qualities of both men but it is that rare combination of so many very special innate human characteristics which sets them apart from the pack.

That sheer presence and sense of leadership they exude, the commitment, the sincerity, the honesty, the trust and respect for others, the passion and willingness to fight their corner and take on all comers when needed, the unpretentiousness, the effortless instinctive humour and perhaps above all the reciprocal devotion they have for the supporters.

There are in fact so many parallels between the two men that what may on the face of it seem such a monumental accolade to place Klopp in such unique company should now actually be taken as read as far as Im concerned. And honestly for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.

Lovely words Timbo, and so true.
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm
I felt the need to post this here, since no other place seems suitable. More infuriating than yesterdays match is the absolute wumfuckery of our fans.
Weve had a disastrous seasonI get it.
That game against Newcastle was enough to make you drive off a cliffI get it.
Loads of players are underperformingI get it.
But the vitriol with which some people are attacking the team and the manager who got us to the pinnacle of world football is disgusting. And before anyone accuses me of suffering from superfan syndrome, Im not blind to the problems were facing. But for fucks sake, find some perspective. Even if you think some of our players are no longer good enough, that doesnt mean they dont deserve respect and gratitude for everything theyve given us. Weve been terribly spoiled the last three years, and the moment the going got tough, some are throwing their toys out of the pram. Grow the fuck up.

Well said
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm
I felt the need to post this here, since no other place seems suitable. More infuriating than yesterdays match is the absolute wumfuckery of our fans.
Weve had a disastrous seasonI get it.
That game against Newcastle was enough to make you drive off a cliffI get it.
Loads of players are underperformingI get it.
But the vitriol with which some people are attacking the team and the manager who got us to the pinnacle of world football is disgusting. And before anyone accuses me of suffering from superfan syndrome, Im not blind to the problems were facing. But for fucks sake, find some perspective. Even if you think some of our players are no longer good enough, that doesnt mean they dont deserve respect and gratitude for everything theyve given us. Weve been terribly spoiled the last three years, and the moment the going got tough, some are throwing their toys out of the pram. Grow the fuck up.

People have just had an absolute gutful with this season and then this week just topped it off.

I'm sure they'll get a great reception when fans are back in for the last game though.
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm
I felt the need to post this here, since no other place seems suitable. More infuriating than yesterdays match is the absolute wumfuckery of our fans.
Weve had a disastrous seasonI get it.
That game against Newcastle was enough to make you drive off a cliffI get it.
Loads of players are underperformingI get it.
But the vitriol with which some people are attacking the team and the manager who got us to the pinnacle of world football is disgusting. And before anyone accuses me of suffering from superfan syndrome, Im not blind to the problems were facing. But for fucks sake, find some perspective. Even if you think some of our players are no longer good enough, that doesnt mean they dont deserve respect and gratitude for everything theyve given us. Weve been terribly spoiled the last three years, and the moment the going got tough, some are throwing their toys out of the pram. Grow the fuck up.

Nice one. Yesterday's match was a real sickener and gut punch and the most frustrated I've felt this season but I read some stuff after the match and I couldn't be arsed with some of the hysterics. And that was just the post match thread, I imagine the individual player threads are much worse.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:29:40 pm
People have just had an absolute gutful with this season and then this week just topped it off.

I'm sure they'll get a great reception when fans are back in for the last game though.

hardly the point.

Spoilt, entitled brats who havent got a clue about what it actually is to be a supporter. I put it down to the vast amount of them having jumped on the bandwagon and now cant cope when the wheels are off for a bit. Worst type of fan going, none of them deserve the success Jürgen Klopp brought to this club, but the problem is they think not only did they deserve it, but that it was their entitlement.

They can all fuck off, I love this club, but I absolutey hate what football fandom (for want of a better word) has become, and Liverpool have it worse than most. And it makes it REALLY hard to keep up with the club, cos I can barely look at threads in here for days on end, let alone read stuff eleswhere. So many have learnt nothing, and many of these fans have fuck all compasion either. And having a gutful is about the worst reasoning ever. In fact, its a gutless reason (ironically).
I love Klopp and I love the players.  I have utmost faith that he and them can turn things around.  Hard decisions may need to be made over the future of certain players; at the end of the day, though, lots of teams - even winning teams - experience situations like this.  You hit a point and the team just seems to self destruct.  Happened under the very best of our managers, most notably Paisley.

Thank fook we didn't have social media back then is all I can say.

The only variable is money.  It needs to be spent, and a fair chunk.  I hope it's invested wisely.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm
I love Klopp and I love the players.  I have utmost faith that he and them can turn things around.  Hard decisions may need to be made over the future of certain players; at the end of the day, though, lots of teams - even winning teams - experience situations like this.  You hit a point and the team just seems to self destruct.  Happened under the very best of our managers, most notably Paisley.

Thank fook we didn't have social media back then is all I can say.

The only variable is money.  It needs to be spent, and a fair chunk.  I hope it's invested wisely.

I hope that they allow it to be spent.
It took 30 years for someone like Klopp to come in and win Liverpool the title. He should be allowed as long he likes to fix what has gone wrong in this Covid era of football and life. Same as how Rafa didn't deserve what was dished out to him after winning the European Cup after 20 years. The management and players deserve support but in too many cases this doesn't seem to be happening.
There was someone yesterday who called Klopp an idiot, after the game on here.

Summs it up for me about some of the reactions this season from some of our supporters.

Klopp and these players have given me everything I've longed for in the last 30 years. I couldn't ask any more from them. I don't like that some think that these players are coasting through and don't give fuck. I absolutely do believe that they aren't performing to the insane standards they've set, but they are human beings and they've been through a lot over the last couple of years. You don't become a loser overnight after being winners for so long.

I can't ask any more from them, as frustrating as this season has been.

Nothing lasts forever in life anyway, and football is no different. I'm thankful to have seen them play and perform and win everything they have won. Supporters of other clubs would give an arm and a leg for one season like that, let alone number of years that we have seen.

It also makes me chuckle when people go about selling XYZ player and then complain later when players want to leave and they question their loyalty.

Anfield is a special place, and it's had a remarkable impact on this team and the success of this team. Some teams perform better without such pressure, we however thrive on it. we haven't had it this year. We also haven't had luck with injuries. On top of that, some of our top players, have had poor years to their standards, and everything together has lead us to where we are today.

Not to mention that some of these players [and the manager] have dealt with personal tragedies. And some have totally forgotten about that.

Nobody has a god given right to win every year. We should know that by now. Tomorrow isn't promised in life, so why should it be any different in football.

I look forward to a fully packed Anfield, regardless of our success or lack of it on the pitch. It's been a pleasure to experience all of these years. Who the fuck knows what tomorrow brings.

Quote from: Kopstar on Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm
It took 30 years for someone like Klopp to come in and win Liverpool the title. He should be allowed as long he likes to fix what has gone wrong in this Covid era of football and life. Same as how Rafa didn't deserve what was dished out to him after winning the European Cup after 20 years. The management and players deserve support but in too many cases this doesn't seem to be happening.

and its even more damning this season, cos weve gone from an outpouring of sympathy for him just a few weeks ago after what he was going through off the pitch, to people chucking their dummies out left right and centre and being quick to forget. Hence my earlier comment about how people do not learn - cos you are right, Rafa got it too.

Empathy is a long forgotten emotion. Football gets worse and worse each season, not just cos of the owners, and the disgusting money involved in it, and the terrible media, but fans too and the terrible banter-era bollocks that takes centre stage.

Funny thing is - we often point out what one of Kloppos greatest strengths is - his compassion and indeed empathy, funny how none of it rubs off on far too many.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:33:10 pm
There was someone yesterday who called Klopp an idiot, after the game on here.

Summs it up for me about some of the reactions this season from some of our supporters.

Klopp and these players have given me everything I've longed for in the last 30 years. I couldn't ask any more from them. I don't like that some think that these players are coasting through and don't give fuck. I absolutely do believe that they aren't performing to the insane standards they've set, but they are human beings and they've been through a lot over the last couple of years. You don't become a loser overnight after being winners for so long.

I can't ask any more from them, as frustrating as this season has been.

Nothing lasts forever in life anyway, and football is no different. I'm thankful to have seen them play and perform and win everything they have won. Supporters of other clubs would give an arm and a leg for one season like that, let alone number of years that we have seen.

It also makes me chuckle when people go about selling XYZ player and then complain later when players want to leave and they question their loyalty.

Anfield is a special place, and it's had a remarkable impact on this team and the success of this team. Some teams perform better without such pressure, we however thrive on it. we haven't had it this year. We also haven't had luck with injuries. On top of that, some of our top players, have had poor years to their standards, and everything together has lead us to where we are today.

Not to mention that some of these players [and the manager] have dealt with personal tragedies. And some have totally forgotten about that.

Nobody has a god given right to win every year. We should know that by now. Tomorrow isn't promised in life, so why should it be any different in football.

I look forward to a fully packed Anfield, regardless of our success or lack of it on the pitch. It's been a pleasure to experience all of these years. Who the fuck knows what tomorrow brings.


Well said.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:33:10 pm
There was someone yesterday who called Klopp an idiot, after the game on here.

Summs it up for me about some of the reactions this season from some of our supporters.

Klopp and these players have given me everything I've longed for in the last 30 years. I couldn't ask any more from them. I don't like that some think that these players are coasting through and don't give fuck. I absolutely do believe that they aren't performing to the insane standards they've set, but they are human beings and they've been through a lot over the last couple of years. You don't become a loser overnight after being winners for so long.

I can't ask any more from them, as frustrating as this season has been.

Nothing lasts forever in life anyway, and football is no different. I'm thankful to have seen them play and perform and win everything they have won. Supporters of other clubs would give an arm and a leg for one season like that, let alone number of years that we have seen.

It also makes me chuckle when people go about selling XYZ player and then complain later when players want to leave and they question their loyalty.

Anfield is a special place, and it's had a remarkable impact on this team and the success of this team. Some teams perform better without such pressure, we however thrive on it. we haven't had it this year. We also haven't had luck with injuries. On top of that, some of our top players, have had poor years to their standards, and everything together has lead us to where we are today.

Not to mention that some of these players [and the manager] have dealt with personal tragedies. And some have totally forgotten about that.

Nobody has a god given right to win every year. We should know that by now. Tomorrow isn't promised in life, so why should it be any different in football.

I look forward to a fully packed Anfield, regardless of our success or lack of it on the pitch. It's been a pleasure to experience all of these years. Who the fuck knows what tomorrow brings.


Another twat called him a coward.
