I just can't get over this. The high we all felt when he brought Big Ears home, the tears I shed after watching us lift the Premier League trophy, all the talk of years of joy before us. It's all just--disintegrated.



way I look at is, is that Im just so thankful that we won the European Cup and the league with him, and that he got to win those with us. Imagine if this was happening in his 2nd year full season here. Remember back to that time, we could see a clear path to where we where going, we had that amazing run to the CL final, but we diddnt win, but we all know we where headed the right way. IF it all had stopped then, itd be even more gutting.I hope there is a way back from this of course, but if not, Ill just be incredibly thankful for this league and European Cup, more than any we ever won actually.