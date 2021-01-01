« previous next »
Author Topic: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:51:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:46:59 am
Yeah, Jurgen isn't being fucked over.  There's no way he wouldn't have known about what was going on and if not agreed with it been fine with it.  You don't blindside your most important and highest paid non-player, it's just nonsense to think otherwise.  It might also explain the odd situations with Jose and Arteta as well but that's for another thread.

He knows about it but hes previously said he doesnt agree with it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:56:22 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:51:10 am
He knows about it but hes previously said he doesnt agree with it.

There's no way Klopp will openly oppose the Super League now. That will be a PR disaster for FSG having the guy who is the face of the club not agreeing with the plan.

I think either he will be onboard, or if he still opposes the idea; he will keep it to himself. He is smart and pragmatic.

It does put him in a tough situation tho, and it will be annoying if that is the focus for the game tomorrow.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #562 on: Today at 04:01:29 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 03:56:22 am
There's no way Klopp will openly oppose the Super League now. That will be a PR disaster for FSG having the guy who is the face of the club not agreeing with the plan.

I think either he will be onboard, or if he still opposes the idea; he will keep it to himself. He is smart and pragmatic.

It does put him in a tough situation tho, and it will be annoying if that is the focus for the game tomorrow.

I agree.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #563 on: Today at 04:05:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:46:59 am
Yeah, Jurgen isn't being fucked over.  There's no way he wouldn't have known about what was going on and if not agreed with it been fine with it.  You don't blindside your most important and highest paid non-player, it's just nonsense to think otherwise.  It might also explain the odd situations with Jose and Arteta as well but that's for another thread.

Wouldn't mind seeing the managers of all the big 6 (Klopp, Mourinho, Arteta, Pep, OGS, and Tuchel) make a joint statement saying that

1. They did not know this release was coming
2. They were not asked for input
3.  And they are sorting through all of this like the rest of us

*** At least take the pressure off of the referees to do performative fuckery....
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #564 on: Today at 04:10:47 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:05:06 am
Wouldn't mind seeing the managers of all the big 6 (Klopp, Mourinho, Arteta, Pep, OGS, and Tuchel) make a joint statement saying that

1. They did not know this release was coming
2. They were not asked for input
3.  And they are sorting through all of this like the rest of us

*** At least take the pressure off of the referees to do performative fuckery....

OGS making a statement against ManU?  The man owes his whole post playing career to the Glazers.  There's no way that would happen.  I also wonder if this new lazy Jose is due to the fact he knows it doesn't matter. 
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #565 on: Today at 04:15:52 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:10:47 am
I also wonder if this new lazy Jose is due to the fact he knows it doesn't matter. 
Maybe even a factor in our slump.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:22:16 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 03:56:22 am
There's no way Klopp will openly oppose the Super League now. That will be a PR disaster for FSG having the guy who is the face of the club not agreeing with the plan.

I think either he will be onboard, or if he still opposes the idea; he will keep it to himself. He is smart and pragmatic.

It does put him in a tough situation tho, and it will be annoying if that is the focus for the game tomorrow.

I dont know.  The thing about Klopp is he strikes me as a man with strongly defined principles. Do they extend to this, to the point of him quitting? Im not sure, but Id never bet against it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #567 on: Today at 06:25:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:46:59 am
Yeah, Jurgen isn't being fucked over.  There's no way he wouldn't have known about what was going on and if not agreed with it been fine with it.  You don't blindside your most important and highest paid non-player, it's just nonsense to think otherwise.  It might also explain the odd situations with Jose and Arteta as well but that's for another thread.
I mean he's going to be sent out to do media duties, twice, as likely the first person from one of the clubs involved, to take questions on it. Not any of the owners/executives behind it. I'm sure he's thrilled about it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:03:48 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:22:16 am
I dont know.  The thing about Klopp is he strikes me as a man with strongly defined principles. Do they extend to this, to the point of him quitting? Im not sure, but Id never bet against it.

He will have the same principles that prevent Bayern and Dortmund from joining.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #569 on: Today at 09:44:55 am »
Feel really sorry for Klopp as one of the first question he'll get tonight before the game will be about the ESL. It's a no win situation as whatever he says will get twisted as usual.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #570 on: Today at 10:10:14 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:44:55 am
Feel really sorry for Klopp as one of the first question he'll get tonight before the game will be about the ESL. It's a no win situation as whatever he says will get twisted as usual.

Yeah, it's inevitable. I'll bet though the big knobs at the clubs involved will be happy enough. There is no one in football better in front of the camera's than Klopp. everything is genuine, nothing pre rehearsed or said with another agenda in mind. Imagine sticking Mourinho or Oleh in front of the cameras tonight, it would be a car crash
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #571 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:44:55 am
Feel really sorry for Klopp as one of the first question he'll get tonight before the game will be about the ESL. It's a no win situation as whatever he says will get twisted as usual.

"I am not saying anything in this moment"

FSG GAG KLOPP

"I just want to focus on the team I am not a business man"

KLOPP TOLD TO STAY OUT OF BUSINESS BY FSG

"I think it is a load of shite"

KLOPP RAILS AGAINST FSG

"I have no opinion"

KLOPP SILENCED BY FSG

Etc.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #572 on: Today at 03:25:00 pm »
I will support Jurgen and the boys tonight because I can't blame them.

Just...feel bad for Jurgen. Nailed on he will be asked.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #573 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Fuck FSG for putting Klopp and co in this position. As our manager Klopp deserves nothing but support. But as a club we thoroughly deserve to lose right now
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:45:56 pm »
In my eyes the club is letting Klopp down yet another time
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
I honestly don't think Kloppo will say much one way or the other after the game tonight (or before). I dont expect any profound statement form him put it that way.

So much has happend in the last 24 hours, and during that time hes been trying to prepare the team for a match. Despite being an emotional man as we know, hes still very methodical and studious in his approach, and would surely be wanting to get every bit of info first and talking to people on both sides (ie club and personal) before saying too much.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #576 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:55:11 pm
I honestly don't think Kloppo will say much one way or the other after the game tonight (or before). I dont expect any profound statement form him put it that way.

So much has happend in the last 24 hours, and during that time hes been trying to prepare the team for a match. Despite being an emotional man as we know, hes still very methodical and studious in his approach, and would surely be wanting to get every bit of info first and talking to people on both sides (ie club and personal) before saying too much.

"As always I am focused on training and coaching my team"
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #577 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm »
I honestly would not blame him if he fucked us off now. He has been absolutely stabbed in the back by FSG this season, never seen anything like it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #578 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:22:36 pm
I honestly would not blame him if he fucked us off now. He has been absolutely stabbed in the back by FSG this season, never seen anything like it.

Yep. Pretty scared about it now to be honest.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #579 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:22:36 pm
I honestly would not blame him if he fucked us off now. He has been absolutely stabbed in the back by FSG this season, never seen anything like it.

Where does he go though? Any club wanting a coach of his caliber is already signed up to the new shitshow league.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #580 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm »
Love that our years with this manager have been ruined by COVID and this ESL bullshittery.

Sad game tonight - empty stadium, trying to qualify for a competition our owners don't even want to be in.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #581 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:55:11 pm
I honestly don't think Kloppo will say much one way or the other after the game tonight (or before). I dont expect any profound statement form him put it that way.

So much has happend in the last 24 hours, and during that time hes been trying to prepare the team for a match. Despite being an emotional man as we know, hes still very methodical and studious in his approach, and would surely be wanting to get every bit of info first and talking to people on both sides (ie club and personal) before saying too much.

I would be stunned if he hadn`t already been briefed prior to any announcement and the reasoning behind it. I doubt as well that he will say much tonight but you can bet that Sky will push hard on it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #582 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:24:39 pm
Where does he go though? Any club wanting a coach of his caliber is already signed up to the new shitshow league.

Him and Mrs Klopp can finish their vacation.  If he were to walk away, and while its not likely,  it wouldn't be massively surprising either,  he'll leave the game for a bit and watch it cannibalise itself from afar.

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #583 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:29:31 pm
Him and Mrs Klopp can finish their vacation.  If he were to walk away, and while its not likely,  it wouldn't be massively surprising either,  he'll leave the game for a bit and watch it cannibalise itself from afar.
Fair point.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #584 on: Today at 05:09:18 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:24:39 pm
Where does he go though? Any club wanting a coach of his caliber is already signed up to the new shitshow league.

Don't think he's ever been a man who needs that big club to satisfy his football ambitions. He's very much a fan's manager, which would ironically be what keeps him here.

But I think he will leave if this situation doesn't change. I don't think he will want to associate himself with this type of buffoonery. On evidence, a long vacation, and a return to Germany would not surprise me.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #585 on: Today at 05:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:25:45 pm
I would be stunned if he hadn`t already been briefed prior to any announcement and the reasoning behind it. I doubt as well that he will say much tonight but you can bet that Sky will push hard on it.

yeah true that, I am presuming he did know in advance? I mean, if not, then thats a shocker! But if he did, this is why I think its a bit wide of the mark assuming hed leave because of it.  Plus its not something hed rush to decide on right now regardless.

And yes, no doubt hell get pushed about it tonight.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #586 on: Today at 05:14:02 pm »
I think this ESL thing is a little bit too plastic for the likes of Klopp but I don't see him walking.

« Reply #587 on: Today at 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:14:02 pm
I think this ESL thing is a little bit too plastic for the likes of Klopp but I don't see him walking.

football has had the whiff of plastic for years though, so he kinda knew what he was getting into even coming here with the likes of Man City and Chelsea around. (Not to this extent granted!).  As principled as he is, he has in the past been very complimentary about teams like RB Leipzig too. He may get the fans, but that doent mean he doesnt view things from a slightly different angle than the fans at times!
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #588 on: Today at 05:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:28:57 pm
football has had the whiff of plastic for years though, so he kinda knew what he was getting into even coming here with the likes of Man City and Chelsea around. (Not to this extent granted!).  As principled as he is, he has in the past been very complimentary about teams like RB Leipzig too. He may get the fans, but that doent mean he doesnt view things from a slightly different angle than the fans at times!

I suspect that his praise would have been for the team rather the club, though I can't claim to be certain!
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #589 on: Today at 05:33:00 pm »
Really feel for Jurgen in this,pretty certain he does not support this,but he is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

He knows he will get hounded tonight by the press and he will have to tread a fine line.

I think he could walk over this as he is a very principled guy.

What he needs at the moment is us the fans to get behind him and the team,

Everything else will take care of its self eventually.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #590 on: Today at 05:45:59 pm »
Genuine question, cause some people are not watching tonight

What constitutes supporting Jurgen and the boys? I want to watch, I want to see

But this game has NO meaning right now

Erring on the side of watch to see Jurgen and the lads... And fuck off half way
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #591 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:45:59 pm
Genuine question, cause some people are not watching tonight

What constitutes supporting Jurgen and the boys? I want to watch, I want to see

But this game has NO meaning right now

Erring on the side of watch to see Jurgen and the lads... And fuck off half way

Well, I will still be doing a commentary.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #592 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:45:59 pm
Genuine question, cause some people are not watching tonight

What constitutes supporting Jurgen and the boys? I want to watch, I want to see

But this game has NO meaning right now

Erring on the side of watch to see Jurgen and the lads... And fuck off half way

No ones in the stadium regardless so probably doesn´t matter a jot. Best to start registering a protest where it hits the money-men hardest....TV ratings
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #593 on: Today at 05:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:47:49 pm
No ones in the stadium regardless so probably doesn´t matter a jot. Best to start registering a protest where it hits the money-men hardest....TV ratings

Streaming it is  :D
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #594 on: Today at 06:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:25:34 pm
Love that our years with this manager have been ruined by COVID and this ESL bullshittery.

Sad game tonight - empty stadium, trying to qualify for a competition our owners don't even want to be in.

I just can't get over this. The high we all felt when he brought Big Ears home, the tears I shed after watching us lift the Premier League trophy, all the talk of years of joy before us. It's all just--disintegrated.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #595 on: Today at 06:12:52 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 06:07:50 pm
I just can't get over this. The high we all felt when he brought Big Ears home, the tears I shed after watching us lift the Premier League trophy, all the talk of years of joy before us. It's all just--disintegrated.

way I look at is, is that Im just so thankful that we won the European Cup and the league with him, and that he got to win those with us. Imagine if this was happening in his 2nd year full season here. Remember back to that time, we could see a clear path to where we where going, we had that amazing run to the CL final, but we diddnt win, but we all know we where headed the right way.  IF it all had stopped then, itd be even more gutting.

I hope there is a way back from this of course, but if not, Ill just be incredibly thankful for this league and European Cup, more than any we ever won actually.

