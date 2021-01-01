Yeah, Jurgen isn't being fucked over. There's no way he wouldn't have known about what was going on and if not agreed with it been fine with it. You don't blindside your most important and highest paid non-player, it's just nonsense to think otherwise. It might also explain the odd situations with Jose and Arteta as well but that's for another thread.
Wouldn't mind seeing the managers of all the big 6 (Klopp, Mourinho, Arteta, Pep, OGS, and Tuchel) make a joint statement saying that
1. They did not know this release was coming
2. They were not asked for input
3. And they are sorting through all of this like the rest of us
*** At least take the pressure off of the referees to do performative fuckery....