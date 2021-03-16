« previous next »
Author Topic: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 32167 times)

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #520 on: March 16, 2021, 03:42:58 pm »
StigenKeegan what a heartwarming, uplifting post that is. Thank you for taking the time to write it.  We are all in this together and reading something like that helps remind us.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #521 on: March 21, 2021, 01:09:45 am »
Posting  Homo Rubrum's very pertinent post from the Anfield Wrap thread.

 :)

Quote from: Homo rubrum on March 19, 2021, 09:00:40 pm
Just dug up my RAWK username after listening to the elucidating recovery series on United and City because I feel compelled to post this (cheers, RAWK, but I dont feel I have anything to add, as a less articulate and knowledgeable poster interested chiefly in nuance only serves to clog the threads).

I understand that the point of these shows isnt to win the debate, and they are there to get outside perspective, so John letting the guests talk is the whole raisin deter, but for fucks sake, can I get a quick edited insert of and Gomez, and Matip, who are better suited to our system than all the other CBs in the league put in every time one of them boils down our injury situation to just van Dijk being out.  Laporte is self-evidently less key to a league winning team than the both of them, for example. Its comparing three apples to one pear, then having the dickhead with a decent pear recipe trying  to tell us why the pie turned to ash in our mouths.

Not in a petty way, and I appreciate reducing the conversation to this doesnt make your whole talking-about-the-footy jobs easier, but I genuinely believe not mentioning the catastrophic and as far as I know unprecedented injury crisis weve got at center back as a caveat in every conversation makes them borderline pointless. Like discussing how a sprinter with a broken leg should approach the rest of her career without mentioning that a healed leg may be relevant.

And this extends to every other show. Every time someone *cough Rob Guttman* (only messing mate) throws the baby out with the bath water, I really think its important that someone else tells them that that baby has a broken leg, and the bath water was pissed in by the same cold, unfeeling universe that has taken everything else good about life away from us over the last 14 months.

Im absolutely interested in potential tweaks to our system, and examples from history, or Id have swerved the episodes, but to not discuss the fact that the whole of our central defense has been injured for much of the season is just more than I can handle.

Cheers, keep up the good work, and the post match AFQs are helping me through some really hard personal stuff, cant thank you enough for the catharsis.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #522 on: March 23, 2021, 02:43:52 pm »
Initially, the hope is that 10,000 fans will be able to attend the final fixture of this season on 23rd May. The logistics for the match are still being worked on and health considerations will be critical to our planning, just as they were when much smaller crowds were allowed during the winter. The safety of all our fans, staff and players has and always will remain our main priority.

- Billy Hogan
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #523 on: March 23, 2021, 05:08:51 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on March 23, 2021, 02:43:52 pm
Initially, the hope is that 10,000 fans will be able to attend the final fixture of this season on 23rd May. The logistics for the match are still being worked on and health considerations will be critical to our planning, just as they were when much smaller crowds were allowed during the winter. The safety of all our fans, staff and players has and always will remain our main priority.

- Billy Hogan
That would be great if its possible. They should open up all the corporate areas for free to some local NHS workers - the full VIP treatment.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #524 on: March 26, 2021, 02:49:39 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 23, 2021, 05:08:51 pm
That would be great if its possible. They should open up all the corporate areas for free to some local NHS workers - the full VIP treatment.
Great idea. 

Ive been watching old games on YouTube and it seems very surreal and like a completely different game with fans in.  10,000 should produce a decent atmosphere, we, more than any other team have missed that.  Players and fans need it to reenergise.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #525 on: March 26, 2021, 05:09:05 pm »
Quote from: BJ on March 26, 2021, 02:49:39 pm
Great idea. 

Ive been watching old games on YouTube and it seems very surreal and like a completely different game with fans in.  10,000 should produce a decent atmosphere, we, more than any other team have missed that.  Players and fans need it to reenergise.

Yeah BJ and judging by the din made by the 2,000 in those few games last autumn, it should be bedlam with 10,000!!

 :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #526 on: March 28, 2021, 05:24:42 pm »
Klopp may leave in 2024. This season is akin to a waste of 1 of his remaining four year after winning the title. It's mainly due to circumstances beyond everyone's control.

The owners have to back him and back him to the hilt.

Given that he may 3 years left, he may prioritize players gor the now to have a good chance of winning more titles.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #527 on: March 28, 2021, 11:12:07 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on March 14, 2021, 04:17:41 pm

My Liverpool story.

Absolutely brilliant read my friend. I used to be quite guarded about supporting Liverpool. Thought it was just for 'us'. That went as I journeyed around meeting fellow reds on my travels. Now, it's a source of great pride for me to know our club touches the lives of many people, in many ways, in many parts of the World. Your remarkable post confirms that. This thread confirms that. This is 'our' club and we love the fucking bones of it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #528 on: April 4, 2021, 07:15:26 am »
We've picked ourselves up off the canvas after being counted out several times already this season. We're now in with a top 4 chance and have momentum to carry into the Real Madrid game.

Credit to Jurgen and these players for digging deep and keeping up the fight. Regardless of what happens for the rest of this season, I'm so proud of this team and manager, and can't wait to show my appreciation from the stands.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #529 on: April 7, 2021, 08:21:04 am »
Plenty of toys being chucked around in the post match and Keita threads. Plenty of hindsight posts too, we really are blessed to have so many tactically astute fans who see the game so much more clearly than Jurgen and the coaching team, but only usually after its happened.

It seems that a few rugby results and coronation st storylines were enough for some to overlook whats actually happened to us this season and assume another European Cup would appear before our eyes. Its nice to dream, but this is professional sport and the others want to win too.

It looks like Madrid rolled the clock back and played well, but dont underestimate the advantage of playing on their training ground gave them, or the fact that the ref bought their shithousery every time.

Ive no idea what will happen in the second leg, but theres still life in this. Im proud of how we have reacted to some of the worst luck in living memory and have no doubt that we will come back better next season. Lets just make life as uncomfortable as possible for these next week.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #530 on: April 7, 2021, 04:48:36 pm »
Some of the posts in the post match thread are, well....bizarre and unwarranted. Yes, it wasn't the best of displays by us and the result not ideal - but, we've turned worse results around. If we'd kept it to 2-1, they'd have been raving about it in the post match thread - as it is, in the return leg, if we score first and early it'll put doubts in the minds of the Madrid players, and give ours a huge boost.......so, it's not over by any means ! It'll be difficult with no fans inside Anfield - but, the players will know we'll be cheering them on remotely !

It was also noticeable how small that training pitch was - something no doubt they are very used to playing on. Several times I noticed they employed the long ball tactic, some cleared easily by our cb's, but some virtually put their players on the edge of our box immediately and in dangerous positions - conversely, our long balls often ended up way too long and running out of play....which would normally, on a standard sized pitch be placed spot on. Not saying some weren't just over-hit - but, I think the pitch size definitely favoured them......and it seemed overwatered too, with some of our players slipping several times.

Also, another game where the ref made key decisions, going for or against both teams. But, the decision not to award the foul on Mané literally seconds before they scored the second goal, was unbelievable - like pushed in the back with both arms ffs ! VAR apparently checked it too  ::)

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #531 on: April 7, 2021, 06:10:39 pm »
We just have to give it a go, maybe RM will regret not finishing us off completely. Either way, let's see what happens it will be an experience for the young lads and something they can use to learn from.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:33:54 am »
Just giving this thread a timely bump after our third league win in a row and a much needed home result.

As we approach the final straight, it's always worth remembering just how ripped apart this team has been over the last 7 months in terms of injuries and bad luck. It's also worth remembering not to make snap judgments on players, the manager, results, or decisions which can make you look stupid in a matter of weeks.

Perhaps Werner wasn't the right player for us, and clearly Jota wasn't the unknown gamble some thought he was. Phillips isn't a pub player after all, but an aerially dominant traditional CB that has left many fans and pundits pleasantly surprised. Perhaps Salah isn't past his best or on the verge of leaving, as he approaches another golden boot plus a better league goals return than least season, and edges closer to our top 10 strikers of all time. Perhaps Kabak isn't 'an accident waiting to happen', but is a promising young player who just needed the time, confidence and rhythm to settle in a new team, new country and new league. Perhaps we haven't turned shit overnight, and the physical and psychological challenges of the last 3 season plus a truck running over our squad have taken their toll far more than anyone realised.

We're still in with a shout of snatching top 4 and despite the 2 goal deficit to Real, we've got a bit of history in making comebacks in Europe against the odds. In a year where the world went to shit along with our title challenge, hopefully we'll come back stronger next season and fans will see this season for what it is - a collection of misfortunes and circumstances that we'll never see again in our lifetimes.

Despite the results, we've seen glimpses of how good this team is, even as recently as the 3-0 at Arsenal. We're not a spent force, past our best, or in need of major surgery. We're in need of stability, consistency, and form - all of which comes from a fully fit squad and a stable first 11 - no matter what league you're in. Without our injuries we retain the title this year - I'm certain of that, even though we'll never know.

Imagine a fully fit squad in August, walking out to a roaring Anfield crowd with Jurgen's beaming smile lighting up the Kop, and the boost this will give the fans, players and manager. Imagine the first YNWA, and the complete bedlam in the stands when we score our first goal (especially a last minute winner like yesterday). Imagine Linda in that red dress and with that smile. Imagine players like Thiago, Jota, Phillips and Kabak getting their first taste of what its like to be fully appreciated as a Liverpool player. Imagine Virgil, Gomez, Matip, and Henderson back in the squad, plus whoever we bring in over the summer.

I've been genuinely saddened by some on here this season, where instead of solidarity, perspective and patience, we've seen anger, indifference and criticism of everyone from Jurgen to Trent to Salah to FSG. With fans like these, who needs enemies? Perhaps it's a sign of the way the world is heading, with entitlement and short term success seemingly the goal in life instead of appreciating the journey and the wisdom it brings. I know it's a cliched quote, but Shankly was right when he said if you can't support us when we draw or lose, then please fuck off ya wee pricks (or something like that).

I genuinely believe we'll be title challengers again next season, and we'll channel all the frustrations of injuries, no fans, VAR, and Covid into blowing this league apart again. We have the best and most loveable manager in world football and a collection of some of the best players. We have an historic stadium that is revered the world over and still expanding, allowing more fans to see the games whilst generating more money to invest on and off the pitch. We have a new training complex bringing the academy and 1st team even closer. We have astute owners that protect our future instead of allowing balance sheets to edge closer to bankruptcy.

We are really rather lucky fans, and some people will never get any of this with their own club in their entire lifetime.

Enjoy it.
