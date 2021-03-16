Just giving this thread a timely bump after our third league win in a row and a much needed home result.



As we approach the final straight, it's always worth remembering just how ripped apart this team has been over the last 7 months in terms of injuries and bad luck. It's also worth remembering not to make snap judgments on players, the manager, results, or decisions which can make you look stupid in a matter of weeks.



Perhaps Werner wasn't the right player for us, and clearly Jota wasn't the unknown gamble some thought he was. Phillips isn't a pub player after all, but an aerially dominant traditional CB that has left many fans and pundits pleasantly surprised. Perhaps Salah isn't past his best or on the verge of leaving, as he approaches another golden boot plus a better league goals return than least season, and edges closer to our top 10 strikers of all time. Perhaps Kabak isn't 'an accident waiting to happen', but is a promising young player who just needed the time, confidence and rhythm to settle in a new team, new country and new league. Perhaps we haven't turned shit overnight, and the physical and psychological challenges of the last 3 season plus a truck running over our squad have taken their toll far more than anyone realised.



We're still in with a shout of snatching top 4 and despite the 2 goal deficit to Real, we've got a bit of history in making comebacks in Europe against the odds. In a year where the world went to shit along with our title challenge, hopefully we'll come back stronger next season and fans will see this season for what it is - a collection of misfortunes and circumstances that we'll never see again in our lifetimes.



Despite the results, we've seen glimpses of how good this team is, even as recently as the 3-0 at Arsenal. We're not a spent force, past our best, or in need of major surgery. We're in need of stability, consistency, and form - all of which comes from a fully fit squad and a stable first 11 - no matter what league you're in. Without our injuries we retain the title this year - I'm certain of that, even though we'll never know.



Imagine a fully fit squad in August, walking out to a roaring Anfield crowd with Jurgen's beaming smile lighting up the Kop, and the boost this will give the fans, players and manager. Imagine the first YNWA, and the complete bedlam in the stands when we score our first goal (especially a last minute winner like yesterday). Imagine Linda in that red dress and with that smile. Imagine players like Thiago, Jota, Phillips and Kabak getting their first taste of what its like to be fully appreciated as a Liverpool player. Imagine Virgil, Gomez, Matip, and Henderson back in the squad, plus whoever we bring in over the summer.



I've been genuinely saddened by some on here this season, where instead of solidarity, perspective and patience, we've seen anger, indifference and criticism of everyone from Jurgen to Trent to Salah to FSG. With fans like these, who needs enemies? Perhaps it's a sign of the way the world is heading, with entitlement and short term success seemingly the goal in life instead of appreciating the journey and the wisdom it brings. I know it's a cliched quote, but Shankly was right when he said if you can't support us when we draw or lose, then please fuck off ya wee pricks (or something like that).



I genuinely believe we'll be title challengers again next season, and we'll channel all the frustrations of injuries, no fans, VAR, and Covid into blowing this league apart again. We have the best and most loveable manager in world football and a collection of some of the best players. We have an historic stadium that is revered the world over and still expanding, allowing more fans to see the games whilst generating more money to invest on and off the pitch. We have a new training complex bringing the academy and 1st team even closer. We have astute owners that protect our future instead of allowing balance sheets to edge closer to bankruptcy.



We are really rather lucky fans, and some people will never get any of this with their own club in their entire lifetime.



Enjoy it.