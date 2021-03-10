After a great (home) win against Leipzig and a return to the type of performance wed grown to love for so long, there seems to be an uplift in spirits, however temporary.



I dont know what happened to the site when it was down a few weeks back, but no doubt the mods were working hard to clear out some of the toxicity that had been spread across multiple threads by the usual suspects - plus a sprinkling of new posters who call themselves fans, but perhaps havent put in the hard yards that it takes to become a supporter.



Its easy to lose perspective in football and in life sometimes, but no matter how difficult things seem - perspective is whats needed more than anything to get us through. And hope.



On January 24th at the halfway point of the season, I posted a list of issues weve faced, and was optimistic that our situation would improve. I thought the domino effect would slow down or stop, and all the different issues that were being compounded each week would eventually subside. Timbo then took it a step further and created this much needed thread which has been a (mostly) safe haven for those of us who don't want to give up.



But since that point the issues have kept coming, and I wanted to note them here for posterity so that our title defence (and our season) can be viewed with perspective, empathy, and facts - instead of outrage, criticism, and negativity. Apologies in advance, as brevity isnt my strong point...



At the end of January, Matip is ruled out for the season  another season-ending injury in the position where we desperately needed consistency and some good luck. Our 3 first choice CBs will each miss 4, 6 and 7 months of the season. Klopps defensive dilemmas continue.



We buy two new CBs on deadline day  after no doubt lots of negotiations and challenges, we sign two new players to help with our defensive issues. Fans complain relentlessly that we shouldve signed better players on 1st January, as if its some kind of football manager videogame, without any evidence whatsoever of what went on behind the scenes. The signings are positive news, even if its not quite the marquee players some expected (which were never going to happen in reality). Klopp gets to work on the training pitch as we seek to get back on track.



Fabinho gets injured  a muscle injury that will keep him out for 18 days and 4 matches  another massive blow, and perhaps the one player we needed to stay fit more than anyone to salvage something from our season.



Fortress Anfield is breached again, in only our 2nd league defeat at home in 3 and half years. Injuries, lack of crowd and poor officiating have diminished our home form - teams can smell blood and are analysing weaknesses which havent been evident for three full seasons.



Davies gets injured. No, seriously. It's just not funny anymore. Our luck goes from bad, to worse, to downright taking the piss. We seriously upset the footballing gods last season by winning number 19.



Records tumble for all the wrong reasons. After losing our invincibility shield against Burnley and Brighton, we lose our 3rd, 4th and 5th home games of the season, each one breaking a record in the process. The word crisis is often over-used in football, but we are officially in one. Klopp declares the title defence over.



Our two new signings have a tough start - one of whom is injured before he even kicks a ball in the first team, and the other is given a torrid time on his debut against a top 4 challenger (and one of the best counter attacking teams in the league). Alisson looks indecisive  understandable after seeing a different group of players in front of him every week for 5 months.



Players look knackered physically and mentally, and although our performances are much better than our results indicate (and some fans seem to believe), its points that we so desperately need to regain some confidence and climb back up the table. Just a scrappy 1-0 win will do. Please.



Henderson gets injured early in our derby game in what was our 18th different CB partnership of the season, and the footballing gods continue to piss all over our chips. Our captain, leader, and most energetic and vocal player on the pitch is ruled out for at least 6 weeks and needs surgery.



The inept VAR decisions continue, and although it might not have changed the result, a penalty is given against Trent for a player quite literally falling over him. We all watch as the ref makes a pitiful attempt to review the decision on the pitchside monitor, and somehow sees something no-one else could see. The decisions this season reach ridiculous levels, and although I dont agree with conspiracy theories or institutional bias, theres no doubt that something isnt right. Trents face tells the story of the whole season, and we all feel his disbelief and frustration.



Alissons father passes away  a tragic accident - taken from this world at a young age and at a time when visiting family is largely forbidden. We cant predict what will happen off the pitch, but along with the death of Klopps mother it's yet another blow to the team and manager to add to the long list of misfortunes over the previous 7 months.



We finally win again, but then subsequently lose our 5th straight home match for the first time in our 128 year history. The fortress has temporarily become a sandcastle, which this season has gradually washed away with wave after wave hitting us before we can recover. We will rebuild of course and we will make it a fortress again, but its so sad to watch it happen before our eyes without being there to help.



The stats tell the clear story. By the end of February, 204 games have been missed across the whole squad through injury  double that of the next team (Leicester). Our total is the equivalent of more than five first 11 players being out for an entire league season. Unprecedented.



The media increasingly turn a blind eye to the extent of our injury crisis and its effects, and dismiss the continuing VAR decisions that go against us. Teams that get lucky are praised for defeating the champions, which bolsters the narrative that we are in freefall. The toxicity that feeds the cesspit of modern social media goes to new levels, and fans everywhere (including our own) stick the boot in with glee.



We lose against Fulham  our 6th straight home defeat of the season after having previously gone 68 unbeaten. Arguably for the first time, the performance really does merit the result. Melissa Reddy says this team is broken and whilst I refuse to accept that, theres no doubt were in real trouble.



I thought after my initial post that things couldnt get worse, but they have. We are like that knight in Monty Pythons Holy Grail - hopping on one leg and still fighting on, but severely wounded - even if not mortally. The focus is now about finding some stability and making top 4, whilst going as far as we can in the CL with a depleted squad. Not the ambitions we had in September - but we are where we are, and need to work with it.



Leipzig offers us some hope that we can regain some form in the league, and its clear what happens when you put players in their correct positions and the system starts to work again. As one journalist so eloquently put it  the problem with playing Fabinho in defence isnt how good he is as a defender  its that he doesnt have Fabinho in midfield to protect him.



I hate the phrase turned a corner but theres definitely some glimmers of hope appearing. Jota is back and was electric in midweek. Fabinho was imperious in that DM role he performs so well, whilst bringing confidence to Kabak and Philips behind him. Thiago looked a different player with Fabinho cleaning up behind him. If we can beat Wolves, we can go into the international break with optimism - I hope Klopp keeps as many players back on Merseyside as possible, during what must be the single most pointless (and irresponsible) of all international breaks in history.



For me, there are two golden skies on the horizon.



Firstly, the end of this pandemic and a return to some kind of normality  fans in the stadium, in pubs, with friends and families, returning to work, and returning to all the little rituals of life we hold so dear. That in itself is a reason to be optimistic, regardless of our performances and results.



Secondly, imagine the psychological boost the entire squad and Klopp will get when fans do start returning. Imagine seeing Virgil and Gomez back in full training and how that will make everyone feel. Imagine seeing Henderson and Fabinho in midfield again for the first time in almost a season. Imagine a bench full of players that are there by merit and form, and not because theyre all weve got left. Next season we could field a first 11 of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Our subs bench could be Kelleher, Matip, Kabak, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jota.



Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book  possibly even next season (and the season after that .). Michael Edwards and his team are no doubt already seeking suitors for Origi, Shaqiri (and possibly Minamino), and will be well aware that Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to deliver on their early promise. Klopps rebuild of his next team is well underway  even if we dont know about it yet.



This season is not simply a drop-off after winning the title and 3 hard-fought seasons. It isnt because we lost Virgil or had no fans - that is too simple an analysis and an insult to our intelligence. This has been a catastrophic combination of injuries, on-field decisions, physical and mental fatigue, and circumstances that no-one couldve predicted (and which will never happen again in our lifetimes). Weve had 10 years worth of injuries and bad luck in 7 months, but hopefully by the summer the footballing gods will consider our penance has been served - for having the sheer audacity to win the title last year. The reason it hurts so much is because it matters so much, and is such a contrast to the highs of last summer. A sequence of 3 wins in 10 is one of our worst runs in as long as I can remember, but no matter how bad this season ends up, we must maintain the perspective and keep it all in context. To do otherwise would not only be disrespectful to what Klopp and this team achieved, but goes against our core principles of solidarity, hope, and never, ever giving up.



We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again. We will have the parade we so craved, and see those faces atop the bus with beaming smiles as the streets of Liverpool turn red and white. Picture those scenes, and cling onto them tightly, as that time will come, and it will be magnificent beyond measure. The motivation for Klopp and this squad to come back stronger, and to sit atop that bus holding number 20 aloft will be huge - as will the desire to silence the doubters in our fan base and the media.



So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say. Youve got to go all in on anything in life to really experience the joys - and in doing so, we recognise there will also be the heartaches. For me, supporting a football team properly is like a good marriage  we keep on going in sickness and in health, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, and we must always remember to love and to cherish. Till death do us part.



And if youve decided after a crappy year that enough is enough and you want a divorce - then please piss off.