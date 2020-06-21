Nice one Timbo, StigenKeegan, Vulmea, Trend and others. Reading the post match thread yesterday was a little soul destroying. Maybe I should have expected it but the toxicity in it was somewhat alarming. As others have said, our performances and results in recent months are down to a multitude of factors, some of them of our own making and some not. But this team has been sensational over the past few years and the kicking it's getting from our fans without acknowledging our current predicament is surprising. Well maybe not that surprising. What seems to have reared its head again over the past few months is people trying to further the agendas they've had for a while and restating their entrenched opinions about things, be it the owners being terrible or certain players needing to be sold (a prime example is of Firmino, where I recall one poster vociferously banging the drum to sell him circa 2017/2018, saying we'll never win the league with him up front, only to quieten down for a couple of years before roaring back recently even more aggressively about how terrible he is) as to the reasons why things have been so poor recently.



I saw an interview with Gerrard the other day and he was asked about his emotions about this side winning the league and the fact that he didn't and he was obviously great about but he discussed 2013/2014 and how close he felt during that season to winning the league - that was a great ride but I don't know if anyone remembers that season we lost to Hull 3-1 and were dreadful and the team and the players were getting called all sorts. I don't know why I remember that game (I'd rather forget it!) but I guess it sticks out because it was the polar opposite of the games against Arsenal and Man City that season where things were going right and we genuinely had a chance of winning the league. It doesn't mean that things will always follow the same path of course, just that we're not always staring into the abyss when things go wrong.



I acknowledge I tend to have a sunnier disposition about supporting the club than a lot of others - I actually enjoy supporting the club, even when the team and the football isn't so great, as it was for large periods when it was veering between awful and ok for the best part of a decade before Klopp arrived. I tend not to get too down about things now, which I've found a lot easier to do after having Hicks and Gillet almost run the club into the ground (not to say our owners shouldn't be held to account, they absolutely should). Yeah, there's been some awful periods under FSG (not just on the pitch, some off the pitch stuff has been dreadful, like the ticket prices fiasco, putting staff on furlough etc) and on the pitch, performances and transfers wise things were pretty bad for a significant period and areas of the team have regularly needed surgery. There was a lot more to justifiably complain then - I don't think the current situation we find ourselves in is comparable. Which is why I like this thread, to me it's some semblance of a reality compared to recent post match or individual player threads. Yeah, it wasn't much fun watching the match yesterday as it hasn't been for a few months now but it was much worse on the main forum afterwards.



Like someone said above, if you'd have offered me a crappy season after winning the Champions League and Premier League, I'd have taken it so it'd be hypocritical of me to be complaining too much at present. Particularly with the extraordinary circumstances we've found ourselves in.