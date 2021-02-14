Agree.



Weve had injuries for so long that people forget just how meaningful they are. Just because we won a few games after VVD was injured doesnt mean there was no impact. It was a snowballing injury situation wasnt felt. Points are a lagging indicator.



In our most recent stretch, weve had 8 or 9 freaking players injured or playing in the wrong positions. Every game. Thats fully half of a squad 18. Fuck me thats a lot of injuries. Consistently. Theres really not a squad in the world that could cope.



I know this point has been made before, but I think it's a hugely important contributing factor:We had 2 and a half seasons straining every sinew to be successful, dragging us from - let's be honest with ourselves - hopeful also-rans, to proper contenders. We reached 2 ECL finals, winning 1, posted the [at the time] third highest league points total, then backing up to have all but won the league by March and ultimately post the second highest points total ever. All this in a system known for being physically challenging. So many games we found ourselves level or even down going into the last quarter and the players seemed to up their determination and effort to pull a goal our two out the fire to get the 3 points.By March last year, the signs were there that some were running on vapours. The season break seemed at the time to come at the ideal juncture, and we were able to jog down the final straight to the title.But I do wonder how that break impacted the players mentally. They knew they could stroll home, and they pretty much did, dropping points some games where the players looked like they were struggling to raise energy levels to 100%. This wasn't physical exhaustion.Most (all?) of us weren't concerned. We'd just ended a 30 year wait, and the players could afford to coast home. They'd be right back up for it come September.But we looked less convincing in several games, even before the injuries began to mount up. And the games we struggled most with were the ones where the opposition went hell for leather with the press.I still think the injuries to key players at key times, with the knock-on disruption to the team is the biggest factor in our spells of poor form. But I also think - and Klopp has said as much - that mental exhaustion has played a huge part. And achieving the objective that the players will have given themselves - major silverware - it's entirely understandable that they'd be subconsciously struggling to muster that same effervescence that drove them to 3 seasons of increasing achievement until they reached the peak.We've seen a similar impact with teams/individuals who have achieved their initial goals, then suffered a dip for a few months/year or so.For us the effect will be especially pronounced in a year of ridiculous and unprecedented social chaos in the wider country/world, and within the group themselves there is the succession of injuries and terrible VAR decisions that have persistently gone against us.We've also seen how champions who suffer a slump after great success bounce back, possibly spurred on by the Stark reality of being reminded what being an also-ran feels like.I'm happy - OK, 'happy' is the wrong word.. 'content' is better - to give these guys this season to regroup, refresh, re-find their hunger to be number 1.My biggest fear, though, is fallout of the top 4.We finish trophyless but 4th (ideally 3rd) and I won't be gutted.