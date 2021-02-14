Premier League 20/21:
Liverpool
Starting XI versus...Leeds
:
Ali Trent Gomez Virgil Robbo Gini Hendo Keita Sadio Bobby Mo (Keita for Fab)
Result: 4-3 (3 pts)Chelsea
:
Ali Trent Fab Virgil Robbo Gini Hendo Keita Sadio Bobby Mo (Fab for Gomez)
Result: 0-2 (3 pts)Arsenal:
Ali Trent Gomez Virgil Robbo Gini Fabinho Keita Sadio Bobby Mo (Fab for Hendo)
Result: 3-1 (3 pts)Villa
Ali Trent Gomez Virgil Robbo Gini Fabinho Keita Sadio Bobby Mo (Keita for Hendo)
Result: 7-2 (0 pts)Everton
Adrian Trent Matip Virgil Robbo Hendo Thiago Fabinho Sadio Bobby Mo (Thiago for Gini / Adrian for Ali)
Result: 2-2 (1 pt)Sheff Utd:
Ali Trent Gomez Fabinho Robbo Gini Hendo Jota Sadio Bobby Mo (Fab for Virg / Jota for Keita/Thiago)
Result: 2-1 (3 pts)West Ham:
Ali Trent Gomez Phillips Robbo Gini Hendo Jones Sadio Bobby Mo (Phillips for Matip / Jones for Thiago/Fab/Naby)
Result: 2-1 (3 pts)Man City
Ali Trent Gomez Matip Robbo Gini Hendo Jota Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 0-0 (1pt)Leicester
Ali Milner Matip Fab Robbo Jones Gini Keita Mane Bobby Jota (Milner/Fab/Jones/Keita in from last game for Trent/Gomez/Hendo/Mo)
Result: 3-0 (3 pts)
Note:[/b] After Leicester on 22/11 we sat joint first with Spurs having taken 20/27 ptsBrighton:
Ali Neco Phillips Fab Robbo Milner Gini Mina Jota Bobby Mo (You can see the clear changes from Leicester)
Result: 0-0 (1 pt)Wolves
Kelleher Neco Matip Fab Robbo Gini Hendo Jones Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 4-0 (3 pts)Fulham
:
Ali Trent Matip Fab Robbo Gini Hendo Jones Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 1-1 (1 pt)Spurs:
Ali Trent R Williams Fab Robbo Gini Hendo Jones Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 2-1 (3 pts)Palace
:
Ali Trent Matip Fab Robbo Gini Hendo Keita Sadio Bobby Minamino
Result: 0-7 (3 pts)Note
: After Palace we sat 1st with 31pts from a possible 42, 5 clear of Everton and 8 clear of City who had 1 game in hand.
It's from the next game our season starts to go a bit pear shaped...West Brom:
Ali Trent Matip Fab Robbo Gini Hendo Jones Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 1-1 (1 pt)Newcastle:
Ali Trent Phillips Fab Robbo Milner Hendo Jones Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 0-0 (1 pt)Southampton
:
Ali Trent Hendo Fab Robbo Gini Oxlade Thiago Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 1-0 (0 pts)Man Utd:
Ali Trent Hendo Fab Robbo Gini Thiago Shaq Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 0-0 (1 pt)Burnley:
Ali Trent Matip Fab Robbo Gini Thiago Shaq Sadio Origi Ox
Result: 0-1 (0 pts)Note:
After Burley, 5 games on from Palace, including losing our home record of course. We'd fallen to 4th in the table. 6 pts off the leaders Man Utd. City had climbed to second on 38 pts, again with a game in hand over us.
Those last 5 games read depressingly as follows: P5 W0 D3 L2 F1 A3 Pts: 2/15Spurs
:
Ali Trent Hendo Matip Robbo Gini Thiago Milner Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 1-3 (3 pts)W Ham
Ali Trent Phillips Hendo Robbo Gini Thiago Milner Shaq Origi Mo
Result: 3-1 (3 pts)Note
: The bounce back to form saw the Reds back up to 3rd place, 4 pts off City who had a game in hand. 40/63 points won.Brighton:
Kelleher Trent Hendo Phillips Robbo Gini Thiago Milner Shaq Bobby Mo
Result: 0-1 (0 pts)
City:
Ali Trent Hendo Fab Robbo Gini Jones Thiago Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 1-4 (0 pts)Leicester
:
Ali Trent Kabak Hendo Robbo Gini Milner Jones Sadio Bobby Mo
Result: 3-1 (0 pts)Note
:
And there we have it folks, two thirds of the way through the season and we've suffered two crucial spells where the team has dropped points on a consistent basis.
Let's take a quick look at that back 5 issue a bit closer...Players in starting line-up:
Alisson - 20/24 starts
Kelleher - 2/24 starts
Adrian - 2/24 starts
Robertson - 24/24 starts
Van Dijk - 5/24 starts
Gomez - 6/24 starts
Alexander Arnold - 22/24 starts
Matip - 9/24 starts
Neco Williams - 2/24 starts
Nat Phillips -5/24 starts
Rhys Williams -1/24 starts
Kabak (1)
Hendo - 19/24 starts (*7 of 19 games started at CB)
Fabinho - 17/24 starts (*14 of 17 games started at CB
Wijnaldum - 22/24 starts
Thiago - 8/24 starts
Milner - 7/24 starts (1 at RB)
Shaqiri - 4/24 starts
Keita - 6/24 starts
Oxlade Chamberlain - 2/24 starts
Salah - 21/24 starts
Firmino -22/24 starts
Mane - 20/24 starts
Jota - 5/24 starts
Origi - 2/24 starts
You can see for yourself the number of times the defence and midfield as a result changed due to injuries.
The spine of the title winning side was severely disrupted early doors, it's been a season of attrition.
The fact Kloppo guided us to a position where we were clear at the top is incredible when with hindsight when you consider the circumstances and account for the desperately shit luck we've had ever since we lost our No.4.
This post is just to help some Reds on here who might need a little bit of perspective on the season as a whole.
We're all depressed with the position we find ourselves in currently, more than likely relinquishing our title to City but this group of players owe us nothing. There's still a third of the season to go, we just need to pick ourselves up and go out there and pick it up again.
Keep the faith, there's better times ahead.
Up the Reds and roll on Leipzig!