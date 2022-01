So far we have seen him get into goalscoring positions at senior level frequently, which is a brilliant skill to have. The boy has a big future with us



Yes exactly this kid is brilliant. The passes he tried to pick are also the same kind of "you think its over Wait! its not over" . the showing up thing is a magic hes got the magic anyone can see it, its apparent. I'll be stunned if this guy doesn't become a major player.I will tell you with him elliot jones konate and still even trent and jota thats some pretty damn good looking youth creeping in.