Nat Phillips says Ozan Kabak was vital in Liverpool securing Champions League qualification."For me, it was just a case of when I get my opportunity to play as well as possible and do as much as I can to take it and make sure I retain the place. That's how I approached it.""Ozzy came in and did a good job. He helped us out massively. I don't think we'd have finished the season the way we did if he hadn't come over and helped us out so much.""I knew the situation the club was in, in terms of personnel, centre-backs and injuries, and we needed more players in that position."... Some of Liverpool fanbase (in terms of player's appreciation): "Kabak is shit and that is why he's out and has no place here"...Best fans in the world, best fans in the world.