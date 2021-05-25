Keita didnt come with a history of injury problems - he only missed 2 league games with injury for Leipzig, and his biggest issue at Salzburg was malaria. Matip didnt either, their issues are very much Liverpool based.



Konate had a persistent injury that was corrected by surgery. He then had an ankle ligament injury that kept him out for 6 weeks. I think Virgil had quite a bad injury the year before he joined liverpool too.



There is always risk - Keita actually being a good example of how a player who didnt have any serious injuries prior, has become completely unreliable because of constant issues. I am sure they do their due dilligence!



He's also wrong about Gomez as well



Keita was injured for 71 days in his final season for RBL. I'm not disputing that when we agreed the fee he hadn't shown any indication of injury problems as I put in my first post. You skirted around Oxlade-Chamberlain who had a series of injuries at Arsenal, particularly with his knees - missing 245 days with three separate knee injuries.I've had a quick look and you're right about Matip, he had missed 88 days in the season two before he joined us but was effectively injury free in the season prior to us signing him. He was also a low risk Bosman signing. That he has since suffered - maybe bad luck, maybe in part because of the system we play - and we have two others in his position that are rehabing from serious injuries then I'd think the fitness bar would be even higher for whoever we sign this summer (not that that's any guarantee, of course). That sounds like good news about his corrective surgery so maybe a lot of his injury history can be largely ignored!I concede to your far greater knowledge on this! The article I read was discussing the patellar tendon in relation to NBA and that it's known as a career ending injury. The rehab from light running to elite sport was described as being around six months which would take Gomez to September/October time. That's not the case?