Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1720 on: May 25, 2021, 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on May 25, 2021, 09:41:59 pm
I have said this before, for someone who is  22 years old Konate is very injury prone!  He has missed 46 games for Leipzig over the last 3 seasons. That majorly concerns me, seeing that we have the injury prone Matip, and van Dijk and Gomez returning from long term serious injuries.

I am surprised nobody has mentioned Sepp van den Berg, who is still one of our players. Unless we sell him, then that gives us a lot of centre defenders to pick from!

Dont tell Al. 
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1721 on: May 25, 2021, 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on May 25, 2021, 09:41:59 pm
I have said this before, for someone who is  22 years old Konate is very injury prone!  He has missed 46 games for Leipzig over the last 3 seasons. That majorly concerns me, seeing that we have the injury prone Matip, and van Dijk and Gomez returning from long term serious injuries.

I am surprised nobody has mentioned Sepp van den Berg, who is still one of our players. Unless we sell him, then that gives us a lot of centre defenders to pick from! 


Where they serious injuries?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1722 on: May 25, 2021, 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 25, 2021, 09:49:17 pm
Where they serious injuries?

One was quite big where he pretty much spent a year out with a recurrent muscle injury and he had an ankle injury that had him out for 6 weeks in December of this season with no sign of the muscle injury recurring. His injury proneness isn't really a thing to be honest.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1723 on: May 25, 2021, 11:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May 25, 2021, 09:52:17 pm
One was quite big where he pretty much spent a year out with a recurrent muscle injury and he had an ankle injury that had him out for 6 weeks in December of this season with no sign of the muscle injury recurring. His injury proneness isn't really a thing to be honest.

 if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury that
 sidelined him for 7 weeks; in high contact sports like football such an ankle injury is never a good sign long-term..

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

 

 





« Reply #1724 on: May 25, 2021, 11:14:06 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 25, 2021, 06:30:52 pm
There will be 1 who survives the trial by fire.
That one would prove to be made of Dragon Glass.
The defender that was promised.

We have enough defenders made of glass already, thanks! ;D
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 12:21:08 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 25, 2021, 10:21:52 am
Is it not?

Aside from Abu Dhabi, I cant see anyone else with a 5th choice CB who cost that much.

There are a few 4th choice CBs who would (have) cost that much, or at least similar, and given Matip's injury record there is a strong case that within a year Kabak would be promoted to 4th choice (IMO he is certainly better, with a higher ceiling, than Nat):
Arsenal spent £18 million on Callum Chambers from Southampton, 7 years ago, and Saliba last year for £27m.  Both of those this season have been solidly behind Luiz, Holding and  Gabriel this season for Arsenal, so 4th and 5th choice.
Spurs' 4th and 5th choices are Foyth and Rodon - who cost them 12m and 11m respectively

Even RB Leipzig, would have spent c.15m on 3 CBs on top of their first choice Oban (Mukiele, Gvardian, Simakan), and Klosterman at 5th choice.

A better question would be, given your assumption about Matip being kept (so 3rd and 4th choice being Gomez and Matip), who has a 3rd most expensive CB that cost them that - and then there are a bunch of other teams who have spent big on 3 CBs and kept one to be back up.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 12:43:47 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on May 25, 2021, 11:12:37 pm
if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury that
 sidelined him for 7 weeks; in high contact sports like football such an ankle injury is never a good sign long-term..

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

the 3 injuries he suffered where all the same thing, a hip injury that was then succesfully operated on.

Then an ankle ligament injury, which he did it middle of December 2020, and returned end of January.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 06:09:15 am »
I wouldn't mind buying Kabak, Konate keeping Nat and selling Matip.

I'm sure if we buy Konate, Gomez will start some games as RB, when we need to rest TAA, and in Cup games. My point is that there's going to be plenty of games for everyone even without the injuries that potentially could happen during the season.



Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 07:09:19 am »
Why's the Kabak fee listed firmly as £18m? There were negotiated add-ons and, granted that we don't know what those were, but the maximum amount was around £26m, wasn't it? So his cost may not be way too different from Konate's and the latter has a higher ceiling. If none of the add-ons were deemed realistic, than at £18m Kabak might be worth a punt, but we have to ship one of Matip or Gomez out, and both are better players when available (which is the limiting factor).
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 07:13:21 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on May 25, 2021, 11:12:37 pm
if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury that
 sidelined him for 7 weeks; in high contact sports like football such an ankle injury is never a good sign long-term..

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

At least get him name right. Its Konate. We dont know who Konte is? The one at Chelsea is Kante. The one at Sevilla is Kounde ...
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 07:39:56 am »
There is an assumption that Konate walks into the first team. I don't think he does. I think he learns how to defend in a Liverpool team in training and is slowly introduced. Konate's physical and technical attributes mirror Gomez and VVD but the difference is Gomez and VVD have experience of the English league and how to perform in a Klopp team.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 08:07:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on May 25, 2021, 08:54:01 pm

Ah yes like he did for Marcus Rashford's goal against United right? Perfect reading of the game...


Anyway, Kabak is better, as this shows (taken just after Kabak picked up his injury)



Never said Phillips reading of the game was perfect, I was merely comparing him to Kabak. I can see there is no point talking to you. Have a nice day mate
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 08:12:34 am »
Bit of a shame werent not signing Kabak for me, he really grew into that role I think and theres definitely a player there and likely a player worth the 18 million it would cost to sign him.

That said Konate is certainly rated higher so Ill look forward to seeing him next season.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:39:56 am
There is an assumption that Konate walks into the first team. I don't think he does. I think he learns how to defend in a Liverpool team in training and is slowly introduced. Konate's physical and technical attributes mirror Gomez and VVD but the difference is Gomez and VVD have experience of the English league and how to perform in a Klopp team.

While that wouldnt be a bad thing, if we do sign him he may well start the season given we dont quite know where everyone is in their recovery.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:14:25 am
While that wouldnt be a bad thing, if we do sign him he may well start the season given we dont quite know where everyone is in their recovery.



I think all the centre backs are going to be monitored in pre-season. The plus is every single one of them will be available from day one. Am I right in think the U21 Euros will be over by the time Pre-season kicks off?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 12:21:08 am
There are a few 4th choice CBs who would (have) cost that much, or at least similar, and given Matip's injury record there is a strong case that within a year Kabak would be promoted to 4th choice (IMO he is certainly better, with a higher ceiling, than Nat):
Arsenal spent £18 million on Callum Chambers from Southampton, 7 years ago, and Saliba last year for £27m.  Both of those this season have been solidly behind Luiz, Holding and  Gabriel this season for Arsenal, so 4th and 5th choice.
Spurs' 4th and 5th choices are Foyth and Rodon - who cost them 12m and 11m respectively

Even RB Leipzig, would have spent c.15m on 3 CBs on top of their first choice Oban (Mukiele, Gvardian, Simakan), and Klosterman at 5th choice.

A better question would be, given your assumption about Matip being kept (so 3rd and 4th choice being Gomez and Matip), who has a 3rd most expensive CB that cost them that - and then there are a bunch of other teams who have spent big on 3 CBs and kept one to be back up.

If everyone started the season fully fit, and we signed Konate and Kabak, is there much debate that he'd be 5th choice out of all of our CBs?

Like I say I'd like us to sign him, think he's done well for us and will definitely get better. But if funds are even remotely tight, which they surely are, its hard to make an argument to spend that money on him. I still wouldnt put it past Edwards to pull some Jota-esque deal where we pay Schalke £3 million a season for the next five seasons and then loan him out to Red Bull or something immediately.
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 am »
Do feel a bit bad for him and *that* Kabak song is too good to be wasted away now. It's a very good price for some team but I think with Konate likely coming in, and possibly Phillips staying, there might be no real space unless Matip is sold.

It's a shame he didn't appear to even be at Anfield on Sunday? He played his part in the games he played so it'd have been nice to have him experience some fans in the ground.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 11:29:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:26:28 am
I think all the centre backs are going to be monitored in pre-season. The plus is every single one of them will be available from day one. Am I right in think the U21 Euros will be over by the time Pre-season kicks off?
I don't want to turn this into the injury thread but I've read Gomez is likely to have a longer rehab and a more gradual reintroduction.

If Konate is injury prone - I think the jury's out on that - then it's a mistake from the transfer committee.  VvD was an outlier in that he was on the end of a challenge that would never normally happen in football but Gomez suffering another ligament injury and Matip suffering another injury weren't huge surprises.  Similarly Ox came with a history of injury problems as did Keita (although his arguably became more apparent after we'd already agreed the transfer).

As Salah, Gini, Robbo etc. have shown the ability to be available for selection is invaluable compared to everything else.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 12:14:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:29:08 am
I don't want to turn this into the injury thread but I've read Gomez is likely to have a longer rehab and a more gradual reintroduction.

If Konate is injury prone - I think the jury's out on that - then it's a mistake from the transfer committee.  VvD was an outlier in that he was on the end of a challenge that would never normally happen in football but Gomez suffering another ligament injury and Matip suffering another injury weren't huge surprises.  Similarly Ox came with a history of injury problems as did Keita (although his arguably became more apparent after we'd already agreed the transfer).

As Salah, Gini, Robbo etc. have shown the ability to be available for selection is invaluable compared to everything else.

Keita didnt come with a history of injury problems - he only missed 2 league games with injury for Leipzig, and his biggest issue at Salzburg was malaria. Matip didnt either, their issues are very much Liverpool based.

Konate had a persistent injury that was corrected by surgery.  He then had an ankle ligament injury that kept him out for 6 weeks.  I think Virgil had quite a bad injury the year before he joined liverpool too.

There is always risk - Keita actually being a good example of how a player who didnt have any serious injuries prior, has become completely unreliable because of constant issues. I am sure they do their due dilligence!
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 12:35:57 pm »
He's also wrong about Gomez as well
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 12:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May 25, 2021, 09:52:17 pm
One was quite big where he pretty much spent a year out with a recurrent muscle injury and he had an ankle injury that had him out for 6 weeks in December of this season with no sign of the muscle injury recurring. His injury proneness isn't really a thing to be honest.

What's your reading of the injury stuff in this article and Konate's massive frame potentially being an issue?

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/ibrahima-konate-rb-leipzigs-latest-french-talent/

Quote
Physically, Konaté is a freak. At 6ft 4in tall, he has been clocked reaching speeds of 34.4km/h. In comparison, Kylian Mbappés electric sprint against Marseille on Sunday hit 36km/h. Whilst its fair to say that hes no slouch, this dynamic explosiveness was always going to cause someone of Konaté stature a problem.

The average weight of a defender in the 2018 World Cup was 78kg. Konaté was last recorded weighing 95kg. Once you combine this raw pace with his size, its hard to imagine him staying fully fit once the first bout of injuries arrived. Luckily Leipzig have had more than adequate cover, with compatriots Nordi Mukiele and Upamecano, as well as Orban, providing consistently outstanding performances.

In stylistic terms, Konaté tends to tackles opponents in full stride and frequently overextends his knee and hip adductors (hip flexor) during these challenges. Whilst extremely effective in denying the opposition space and regularly resulting in fine last-ditch tackles, Konatés high impact gait means that he is at a much greater risk of knee and hip damage as well as ankle eversion sprains. Ankle eversion sprains are essentially the rolling of the ankle outward and upwards. The greater the force on the ankle when this happens, the greater the damage done.

And this all translates to real injuries. Konaté has struggled with a hip flexor injury since the end of last season and has just come back from an ankle eversion sprain that caused him to miss nine games. Overall, since the opening day of the 2019/20 season (a DFB Pokal clash v VFL Osnabruck), Konaté has been injured for 393 of 552 days, missing a staggering total of 45 games for Leipzig through injury.

When fit, hes stronger and quicker than almost any other player in world football, but has it got to the point where Konatés physicality and defensive style comes at a detriment to his health? Hes still just 21-years-old and clearly has a very promising future with Leipzig and the French national team.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 12:42:40 pm »
Watch him sign for Newcastle and keeps Salah, Mane and Mbappe in his pocket when he plays against us.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:29:08 am
I don't want to turn this into the injury thread but I've read Gomez is likely to have a longer rehab and a more gradual reintroduction.

If Konate is injury prone - I think the jury's out on that - then it's a mistake from the transfer committee.  VvD was an outlier in that he was on the end of a challenge that would never normally happen in football but Gomez suffering another ligament injury and Matip suffering another injury weren't huge surprises.  Similarly Ox came with a history of injury problems as did Keita (although his arguably became more apparent after we'd already agreed the transfer).

As Salah, Gini, Robbo etc. have shown the ability to be available for selection is invaluable compared to everything else.
So why do you think they went ahead and bought him?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 12:49:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:41:04 pm
What's your reading of the injury stuff in this article and Konate's massive frame potentially being an issue?

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/ibrahima-konate-rb-leipzigs-latest-french-talent/


It's conjecture.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 12:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:49:55 pm
It's conjecture.

Perfect, all I needed to know.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 12:53:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:41:04 pm
What's your reading of the injury stuff in this article and Konate's massive frame potentially being an issue?

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/ibrahima-konate-rb-leipzigs-latest-french-talent/

Klopp will get him to slim down and lose a bit of muscle I bet. There will be a plan. Although hasn't worked with Keita clearly.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 12:55:25 pm »
I like Kabak but never felt he had the skillset we look for in our CBs.

Lacked the height for starters.

Van Dijk, Matip, Konate - we like tall CBs.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:14:55 pm
Keita didnt come with a history of injury problems - he only missed 2 league games with injury for Leipzig, and his biggest issue at Salzburg was malaria. Matip didnt either, their issues are very much Liverpool based.

Konate had a persistent injury that was corrected by surgery.  He then had an ankle ligament injury that kept him out for 6 weeks.  I think Virgil had quite a bad injury the year before he joined liverpool too.

There is always risk - Keita actually being a good example of how a player who didnt have any serious injuries prior, has become completely unreliable because of constant issues. I am sure they do their due dilligence!
Keita was injured for 71 days in his final season for RBL.  I'm not disputing that when we agreed the fee he hadn't shown any indication of injury problems as I put in my first post.  You skirted around Oxlade-Chamberlain who had a series of injuries at Arsenal, particularly with his knees - missing 245 days with three separate knee injuries.

I've had a quick look and you're right about Matip, he had missed 88 days in the season two before he joined us but was effectively injury free in the season prior to us signing him.  He was also a low risk Bosman signing.  That he has since suffered - maybe bad luck, maybe in part because of the system we play - and we have two others in his position that are rehabing from serious injuries then I'd think the fitness bar would be even higher for whoever we sign this summer (not that that's any guarantee, of course).  That sounds like good news about his corrective surgery so maybe a lot of his injury history can be largely ignored!

Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:35:57 pm
He's also wrong about Gomez as well
I concede to your far greater knowledge on this!  The article I read was discussing the patellar tendon in relation to NBA and that it's known as a career ending injury.  The rehab from light running to elite sport was described as being around six months which would take Gomez to September/October time.  That's not the case?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1748 on: Yesterday at 01:16:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Keita was injured for 71 days in his final season for RBL.  I'm not disputing that when we agreed the fee he hadn't shown any indication of injury problems as I put in my first post.  You skirted around Oxlade-Chamberlain who had a series of injuries at Arsenal, particularly with his knees - missing 245 days with three separate knee injuries.

I've had a quick look and you're right about Matip, he had missed 88 days in the season two before he joined us but was effectively injury free in the season prior to us signing him.  He was also a low risk Bosman signing.  That he has since suffered - maybe bad luck, maybe in part because of the system we play - and we have two others in his position that are rehabing from serious injuries then I'd think the fitness bar would be even higher for whoever we sign this summer (not that that's any guarantee, of course).  That sounds like good news about his corrective surgery so maybe a lot of his injury history can be largely ignored!

I didnt skirt around anything, stop being accusatory. I commented on players that I knew about a bit more before they signed for Liverpool. 

Keita missed 1 league game through injury in his final season.  That is not disputed.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1749 on: Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:27:14 am
If everyone started the season fully fit, and we signed Konate and Kabak, is there much debate that he'd be 5th choice out of all of our CBs?

Like I say I'd like us to sign him, think he's done well for us and will definitely get better. But if funds are even remotely tight, which they surely are, its hard to make an argument to spend that money on him. I still wouldnt put it past Edwards to pull some Jota-esque deal where we pay Schalke £3 million a season for the next five seasons and then loan him out to Red Bull or something immediately.


That is a pretty bbig if - both Gomez and Matip won't return to training until a few weeks time, and both have a history of getting injured if pushed too far too quickly - so it wouldn't surprise anyone if the two of them won't be 100% match fit.  Also, you'll notice me saying that by this time next year, if Matip carries on getting injured, there's a good chance Kabak becomes 4th choice - unless you think we can get a better deal next season for a similar skilled, 20-22 year old international quality defender than £18m
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1750 on: Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:41:04 pm
What's your reading of the injury stuff in this article and Konate's massive frame potentially being an issue?

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/ibrahima-konate-rb-leipzigs-latest-french-talent/



Most if not all of the fastest men on the planet are built.




Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm
Most if not all of the fastest men on the planet are built.

Welshred has already pooh-poohed it so all good, but I'd make the point that footballers don't just sprint in a straight line.  The article spoke about him extending to reach the ball in tackles and the strains of football on a frame that big, the constant turns and impacts.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Welshred has already pooh-poohed it so all good, but I'd make the point that footballers don't just sprint in a straight line.  The article spoke about him extending to reach the ball in tackles and the strains of football on a frame that big, the constant turns and impacts.

It's the same for NBA players.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 08:34:42 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm

That is a pretty bbig if - both Gomez and Matip won't return to training until a few weeks time, and both have a history of getting injured if pushed too far too quickly - so it wouldn't surprise anyone if the two of them won't be 100% match fit.  Also, you'll notice me saying that by this time next year, if Matip carries on getting injured, there's a good chance Kabak becomes 4th choice - unless you think we can get a better deal next season for a similar skilled, 20-22 year old international quality defender than £18m

In the nicest way possible to Kabak, we probably could yeah
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 11:57:15 am »
Kabak gave it his best. No hard feelings - and definitely helped us a bit to secure 4th.

Coaches probably have similar concerns to some of the fans - not quick enough and not necessarily strong enough for the rough and tumble of the PL.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1755 on: Today at 12:38:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:57:15 am
Kabak gave it his best. No hard feelings - and definitely helped us a bit to secure 4th.

Coaches probably have similar concerns to some of the fans - not quick enough and not necessarily strong enough for the rough and tumble of the PL.
I doubt it; coaches rarely have the same concerns as fans, which is what makes fans' blatherings so funny.
 
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:38:33 pm
I doubt it; coaches rarely have the same concerns as fans, which is what makes fans' blatherings so funny.
 

I dont disagree - but it seems like they werent wowed. (Of course there could be other reasons - a new target is available, etc).
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:09:07 pm
I dont disagree - but it seems like they werent wowed. (Of course there could be other reasons - a new target is available, etc).

I believe the latter to be the case. Once CL was secured a bigger transfer kitty was available, and thus LFC went for the more expensive - and potentially better - player. No slight on Kabak.
