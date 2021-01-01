« previous next »
Topic: Kabak signs

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 10:39:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
He's done well given the very difficult situation he was thrown into.

However, with the Konate rumours as well as the option of having Phillips as a potential 5th choice, I'm quite indifferent to signing him.

If we can sign Konate and the £18m+ that we were planning on spending for Kabak can go towards a quality midfielder or attacker then I'd much rather do that.

Pretty much my thoughts as well
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:25:51 am
Why are people on here obsessed with putting players in an order of preference like this? I can guarantee Jurgen won't do things this way.

Joe Gomez became a first choice centre half after being '4th choice' behind Matip and Lovren. There's no reason Kabak couldn't do the same, especially with there being serious question marks about the fitness of the so-called first choice 3.

But it's an accumulation of wages as well. Van Dijk will probably get a bumper new deal this summer, Matip on 100k+ a week, Gomez will be on a first team wage, Konate if he signs plus the 35 mill. Throwing 18 mill on top of wages for someone else on top of that. That's a huge outlay for us on one position, which takes up much of the budget.

Maybe if we got the fee down significantly.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 10:57:01 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 06:41:18 am
Gomez, VVD, Matip, Konate, Kabak, Phillips

If we have to select 5 from these, then Kabak misses out. It comes down to Kabak vs Phillips for the 5th spot and frankly Phillips has been better and would not cost 18M.
If we sell Matip then Kabak becomes viable.

There is only one thing Phillips has been better than Kabak at and thats heading the ball.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 11:08:46 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:57:01 am
There is only one thing Phillips has been better than Kabak at and thats heading the ball.

He's also a homegrown option.

Kabak has never had the opportunity to play alongside Van Dijk or Matip though and strike up a partnership. Lovren was all over the place at times last season even next to Van Dijk.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 12:13:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:21:52 am
Is it not?

Aside from Abu Dhabi, I cant see anyone else with a 5th choice CB who cost that much.

It's not just about the fee we pay now and how far down the pecking order he is, it's the long term plan.  He's still very young and got potential, if we did sign him then I don't believe he would be 5th choice as Matip can't be relied on.  If we can negotiate his fee down then I don't think he'll be a bad signing.

I think Matip needs moved on, then his 100k salary goes a long way to covering some of our other CB's salaries.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:13:12 pm
It's not just about the fee we pay now and how far down the pecking order he is, it's the long term plan.  He's still very young and got potential, if we did sign him then I don't believe he would be 5th choice as Matip can't be relied on.  If we can negotiate his fee down then I don't think he'll be a bad signing.

I wouldn't mind using the money we hopefully get for Wilson and Davies on him, and then potentially keeping him for six months for the returnees to get back to full speed and maybe loan him to another PL club for the second half of the season. But if money is particularly tight its hard to see that position as a priority *if* we sign Konate too.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 12:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:57:01 am
There is only one thing Phillips has been better than Kabak at and thats heading the ball.

It's also the fact that he had 2 goal line clearances and scored a vital goal for us. Kabak has done neither, don't get the obsession to downplay Phillip's contribution.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:18:42 pm
I wouldn't mind using the money we hopefully get for Wilson and Davies on him, and then potentially keeping him for six months for the returnees to get back to full speed and maybe loan him to another PL club for the second half of the season. But if money is particularly tight its hard to see that position as a priority *if* we sign Konate too.

Totally agree and that is the big question.  Also we don't know who else might be leaving yet and what transfer fees we get in.  It's going to be an interesting summer!
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 12:24:39 pm »
I know Jurgen will be against having an over large squad, but I would like to keep Kabak if possible.  I'm tired of us stumbling out of the cups whilst those blue manc frauds can afford to field two entire first teams.

Yeah, PL and CL are always priority, but Matip could enjoy the greatest rehab ever and then trip over a blade of grass on his first game back.

If this season has taught us anything it should be we can never have too many options.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
Probably makes more sense to look for more depth from within the current squad, assuming Konate does sign, rather than spend money on Kabak.

I like him, think he's done really well given his confidence had to have been shot when he joined us given the form Schalke had been in for months. If the money was there, I'd like us to keep him but I won't be too disappointed if get our priority CB target and Kabak isn't kept on. And I don't think he'd be short of interest from elsewhere if we don't take up the option to sign him permanently.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 01:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:57:01 am
There is only one thing Phillips has been better than Kabak at and thats heading the ball.

Phillips has a much better passing range
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
Think £18m is a bit steep for him if I'm honest. Especially when you consider he's likely going to be 5th choice when all are fit (assuming we sign Konate).
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Some German journo reckons we won't be activating the release clause and that the deal is unlikely. Apparently Leicester and Leipzing in for him.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 01:39:20 pm »
https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1397165914467016704

Quote
Confirmed: Liverpool FC has not activated the 23m release clause for Ozan Kabak. A permanente deal with #LFC is unlikely. The 21-year-old Turkish centre-back is targeted by RB Leipzig and Leicester City. #S04 urgently need to sell him this summer.
