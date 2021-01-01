Probably makes more sense to look for more depth from within the current squad, assuming Konate does sign, rather than spend money on Kabak.



I like him, think he's done really well given his confidence had to have been shot when he joined us given the form Schalke had been in for months. If the money was there, I'd like us to keep him but I won't be too disappointed if get our priority CB target and Kabak isn't kept on. And I don't think he'd be short of interest from elsewhere if we don't take up the option to sign him permanently.